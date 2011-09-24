Trending

Lecuisinier wins for France

Breakaway holds off the peloton

Image 1 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier shows off his rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

The French team sing the national anthem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

The Italian team rode together but missed out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Bikes have taken over Denmark this week

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

The start/finish area

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France) wins the junior men world title in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

The peloton heads to the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

The peloton on the only climb of the circuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Rick Zabel (Germany) is congratulated by his dad

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

A viewo of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

An Italian fan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

They're off!

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France) could hardly believe he'd won

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 29

A danish fan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

The podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 29

The Italian tried to control the race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 29

A crash took out some riders

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier celebrates with his teammates

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier shows off his gold medal

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France) accelerated to victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier celebrates with his teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier: world champion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier held of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier celebrates ans the other riders fight for the placings

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France) celebrates

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France) wins the title

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France) savours the moment

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France) porduced a perfect sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier gave France another gold medal and another rainbow jersey in the junior men’s road race after sprinting away from the remnants of a successful break to beat Belgium’s Martijn Degreve and the Netherlands’s Steven Lammertink into second and third respectively.

Lecuisinier punched clear in the final 150 metres of the 126km event in which the French squad dominated the race with their superior numbers and better tactics, proving it is possible for a break to succeed on the flat course.

“It’s a really great day, I’m so happy,” said an ecstatic Lecuisinier at the finish in Rudersdal, just north of Copenhagen. “I want to thank all the French team today – they did a very good job for me to win.”

After leading out Lecuisinier, France’s Florian Senechal claimed fourth, with Erik Zabel’s son, Rick, rounding out the top five.

Second-placed Degreve said: “We didn’t have any real communication with the other riders in the break. I just talked to Rob Leemans and he attacked inside the last 2km, which was really good for me, but Pierre-Henri was too strong.”

As to be expected with junior riders, the racing was aggressive from the start and the French immediately made their mark, getting four riders into a 13-man group. Although the break didn’t last a lap it was a springboard for Alexis Gougeard (France) and Daan Myngheer (Belgium) to jump clear. Their lead barely grew passed the 40 second mark as a continuous flurry of attacks kept the duo’s lead pegged back. However their effort held out until the seventh lap when they were finally reclaimed by the peloton. Another flurry of attacks from a number of riders including British rider Matthew Holmes and Australian Calvin Watson followed and a large group of about 25 riders broke clear. In the penultimate lap of a race, however, a break of six, with two riders apiece from France, Belgium and the Netherlands created a 20 second cushion and this proved to be the attack of the race thanks to the presence of several big nations.

Despite the efforts of the Italian squad, led by European junior time trial champion Alberto Bettiol, and several hard turns by Great Britain, the move stayed away. The margin was also aided on the final lap after a bad-looking crash at the front of the peloton when a German rider misjudged the apex and brought down about 15 others.

Up ahead, on the last significant incline of the course, Slik faded off the back and re-joined the peloton, leaving the remaining five to press on alone.

Leemans surged away in the finale, got a gap and seemed set to win, even insight of the line. However the slight gradient up to the finish hurt his speed and the other riders started their sprint early to avoid being caught by the rapidly approaching peloton.

Lammertink went first but then eased. Lecuisinier then made his own, more decisive move and quickly got a gap than gave him the time to understand and celebrate the significance of his victory.

Lecuisinier’s success means France has now claimed two gold medals in this year’s road events.

Full Results
1Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France)2:48:58
2Martijn Degreve (Belgium)
3Steven Lammertink (Netherlands)
4Florian Senechal (France)0:00:03
5Rick Zabel (Germany)
6Roman Ivlev (Russian Federation)
7Daniel Hoelgaard (Norway)
8Nicolas Marini (Italy)
9Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
10Frederik Plesner (Denmark)
11Søren Andersen (Denmark)
12Sondre H Enger (Norway)
13Niccolo' Bonifazio (Italy)
14Martin Otonicar (Slovenia)
15Kevin Deltombe (Belgium)
16Calvin Watson (Australia)
17Adrien Legros (France)
18Alexander Mazhechev (Russian Federation)
19Aksel Nõmmela (Estonia)
20Luka Pibernik (Slovenia)
21Doron Hekic (Slovenia)
22Richard Dijkshoorn (Netherlands)
23Jade Julius (South Africa)
24Owain Doull (Great Britain)
25Jan Dieteren (Germany)
26Boris Vallée (Belgium)
27Emil Andersson (Sweden)
28Guy Gabay (Israel)
29Jack Wilson (Ireland)
30Roman Semyonov (Kazakhstan)
31Joaquin Torres Parraga (Spain)
32Maarten Van Trijp (Netherlands)
33Vitaliy Marukhin (Kazakhstan)
34Jon Dibben (Great Britain)
35Théry Schir (Switzerland)
36Daniel Paulus (Austria)
37Ben Einhoren (Israel)
38Michal Vakoc (Czech Republic)
39Rob Leemans (Belgium)
40Cristian Raileanu (Republic of Moldova)
41Dion Smith (New Zealand)
42Vadim Zhuravlev (Russian Federation)
43Daan Myngheer (Belgium)
44Olivier Le Gac (France)
45Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
46Antoine Mores (Luxembourg)
47Thomas Zechmeister (Czech Republic)
48Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark)
49Sandis Eislers (Latvia)
50Mihkel Räim (Estonia)
51António Barbio (Portugal)
52José Alfredo Aguirre (Mexico)
53Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
54Hiroki Nishimura (Japan)
55Krists Neilands (Latvia)
56Alexey Vermeulen (United States Of America)
57Yuriy Vasyliv (Germany)
58Tormod Jacobsen (Norway)
59Sviatoslav Lupitskyi (Ukraine)
60Paul Lynch (United States Of America)
61Nikolaos Ioannidis (Greece)
62Ivar Slik (Netherlands)
63Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
64João Leal (Portugal)
65Adam De Vos (Canada)
66Aleksey Rybalkin (Russian Federation)
67Emil Vinjebo (Denmark)
68Romain Faussurier (France)
69Christophe Braun (Luxembourg)
70Sergio Escutia (Mexico)
71Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
72Alistair Slater (Great Britain)
73David Edwards (Australia)
74Mate Radonics (Hungary)
75Pierre-Roger Latour (France)
76Tobias Derler (Austria)0:00:13
77Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania)
78Bradley Linfield (Australia)
79Miloš Borisavljevic (Serbia)
80Guillaume Martin (France)
81Ábel Kenyeres (Hungary)
82Marko Pavlic (Slovenia)
83Dennis Paulus (Austria)0:00:17
84Arakdiusz Owsian (Poland)
85Josip Rumac (Croatia)
86Bruno Maltar (Croatia)
87Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
88Mathew Lipscomb (United States Of America)
89Roy Goldstein (Israel)0:00:21
90Marcus Fåglum Karlsson (Sweden)
91Aku Silvénius (Finland)0:00:24
92Matthew Holmes (Great Britain)
93Med Amine Mahmoudi (Tunisia)0:00:26
94Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
95Fraser Gough (New Zealand)
96Michel Hübsch (Luxembourg)0:00:29
97Naoya Uchino (Japan)
98Alexander Edmonson (Australia)0:00:37
99Simone Andreetta (Italy)0:00:39
100Davide Martinelli (Italy)
101Nick Schultz (Australia)0:00:50
102Pawel Samol (Poland)0:00:57
103Alexander Kamp Egested (Denmark)0:01:02
104Tilegen Maidos (Kazakhstan)0:01:09
105Miguel Ángel Benito (Spain)0:01:10
106Alexis Gougeard (France)0:01:18
107Isaac Yaguaro (Venezuela)0:01:27
108Ludwig Halleröd (Sweden)0:01:43
109Alex Darville (United States Of America)0:02:11
110Mario Daško (Slovakia)0:02:34
111Sang-Hoon Park (Korea)0:02:42
112Amir Kolahdouz (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:03:12
113Gilles Heymes (Luxembourg)
114Oskar Nisu (Estonia)0:03:28
115Olli Teivaala (Finland)
116William David Muñoz Perez (Colombia)
117Tom Schwarmes (Luxembourg)0:03:32
118Julian Barrientos (Argentina)0:04:21
119Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
120Francisco Jose Medina Abril (Spain)0:04:23
121Bálint Varró (Hungary)0:04:26
122Sam Lowe (Great Britain)0:04:48
123Erik Baška (Slovakia)
124Tom Bohli (Switzerland)0:04:59
125Amaury Capiot (Belgium)0:05:10
126Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)0:08:31
127Fabrizio Von Nacher Suess (Mexico)
128Djordje Stevanovic (Serbia)
129Tsz Chin Wong (Hong Kong, China)
130Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)0:08:38
131Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
132James Oram (New Zealand)
133Rasmus Lund (Denmark)0:09:00
134Benjamin Dietrich (Germany)0:09:12
135Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)
136Ondrej Tkadlec (Czech Republic)
137Timur Yambulatov (Uzbekistan)0:10:08
138Kristopher Jorgenson (United States Of America)0:10:14
139Alberto Bettiol (Italy)0:11:43
140Jackson Law (Australia)
141Ohko Shimizu (Japan)0:13:01
142Ahmet Orken (Turkey)0:13:35
143Colby Wait-Molyneux (United States Of America)0:15:40
144Yohan Patry (Canada)
145Benjamin Perry (Canada)
146Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mauritius)0:15:51
DNFPascal Ackermann (Germany)
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Netherlands)
DNFAlexander Cataford (Canada)
DNFKristoffer Skjerping (Norway)
DNFIoannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
DNFAmado Goncalco Duarte Basilio (Portugal)
DNFEzequiel Linaza (Argentina)
DNFPatryk Komisarek (Poland)
DNFKostadin Petrov (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
DNFPeteris Janevics (Latvia)
DNFMohammadreza Eimanigoloujeh (Islamic Republic of Iran)
DNFLuis Gomes (Portugal)
DNFVelickovic Aleksa (Serbia)
DNFDaniel Biedermann (Austria)
DNFMaral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mongolia)
DNFSatjakul Sianylam (Thailand)
DNFRicardo Teixeira (Portugal)
DNFAlexey Ryabkin (Russian Federation)
DNFRoope Nurmi (Finland)
DNFMatteo Cigala (Italy)
DNFAlex Frame (New Zealand)
DNFIlar Arslanov (Russian Federation)
DNFÉmile Jean (Canada)

