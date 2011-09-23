Image 1 of 20 Belgian Jessy Druyts (Belgium) took the silver medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 20 Rossella Ratto (Italy) was in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 20 Rossella Ratto sees the field coming (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 20 Christina Siggaard (Denmark) claimed the bronze medal at worlds (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 20 Jessy Druyts (Belgium), Lucy Garner (Great Britain) and Christina Siggaard (Denmark) made up the junior women's podium at the world championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 20 Lucy Garner (Great Britain) the junior world champion in 2011 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 20 Lucy Garner (Great Britain) took the junior world road race title in her first year (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 20 Christina Siggaard (Denmark) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 20 2011 junior women's road race world champion Lucy Garner (Great Britain) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 20 Lucy Garner timed her sprint perfectly to take a commanding victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 20 Lucy Garner gives Great Britain its first world title of the championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 20 Emotional finish: Garner timed her sprint to perfection (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 France and Italy crowded the front row at the junior women's start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 20 Garner (Great Britain) enjoying her gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Garmin stormed to gold in the junior women's race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Lucy Garner (Great Britain) powered away from the opposition (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Lucy Garner (Great Britain) takes her first world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 The junior women's lines up for the first road race of this year's UCI World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 The junior women's podium in Denmark (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Lucy Garner picks up Great Britain's first gold medal at the Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lucy Garner of Great Britain sprinted away from the field to claim the junior women’s road race title at the UCI World Championships. She beat Jessy Druyts of Belgium and Christine Siggaard of Denmark.

"I didn’t expect this. The team worked really hard and I couldn’t have asked for more from the team," said Garner.

"They put in early attacks and I was just trying to keep sheltered during the whole race. On the last lap there were still two riders away but I did try and give it a go but it all came back together," she said at the finish.

With blood streaming from her left knee, the 17-year-old pulled away from 8th place in the field and accelerated strongly past her rivals to win by a good ten meters.

She had enough of a lead to start celebrating before she even reached the finish line.

"At the bottom of the hill a few riders did go and I just tried to sit in because I knew that if I went early on the sprint I would blow. I felt that I timed it just right though and put my head down until the finish line,"Garner said.

"On the last corner I knew that we’d caught the group and when the sprint gets going it gets pretty fast. I bided my time because I knew I couldn’t go early and with around 150 meters to go I knew it was time to go."

Until the last kilometre, it looked as if the race would come down to a sprint between Germany's Mieke Krüger and Rossella Ratto of Italy.

The two had built up a lead of up 21 seconds and looked in control of things, but as the field moved up at the last second, they lost heart and were caught with about 600 meters to go.

The teenagers rode five laps of the 13.5km long course. The first lap was marred by three crashes as nerves and inexperience came into play.

The first of these crashes took out time trial gold medal winner Jessica Allen of Australia, as another rider ploughed into the barriers on a corner, followed by Allen and an Australian teammate.

The 74 rider field split at various times, mainly due to the crashes and wind, but it all came together again at the end. 55 riders finished within two minutes of Garner, with 13 more straggling in up to 15 minutes later. Six riders, including Allen, did not finish.

Full Results