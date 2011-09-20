Image 1 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) on her way to winning the time trial world championship (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 47 Shara Gillow (Australia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 47 Amber Neben (USA) replaced Kirstin Armstrong in the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 47 Taryn Heather (Australia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 47 Noemi Cantele (Italy) sets off (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 47 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) with the silver medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 47 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) was pleased with bronze in the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 47 Judtih Arndt savours her first time trial world title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 47 The elite women's podium in Copenhagen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 47 Judth Arndt celebrates her rainbow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) heads out for her winning performance in the world championship time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 47 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) sets off for her time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 47 One last deep breath before the start for Shara Gillow of Australia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 47 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 47 Michelle Lauge Jensen (Denmark) races in front of her home crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 47 Melodie Lesueur (France) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 47 Shara Gillow (Australia) heads down the ramp (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 47 Alenka Novak (Slovenia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 47 Clara Hughes (Canada) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 47 Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spain) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 47 Michelle Lauge Jensen (Denmark) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 47 Germany's Judith Arndt has been on the podium at worlds, but never won the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) the 2011 world champion in the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 47 Linda Villumsen, formerly of Denmark, rides for her adopted home of New Zealand (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 47 Eleonora Van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) on her way to gold. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) heads to the finish to win the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 47 Arndt brings home the bacon in Copenhagen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) had to endure treacherous wet roads en route to her victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 47 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 47 Judith Arndt pulls on her rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 47 The podium of the elite women TT: Villumsen, Arndt and Pooley (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 47 Judith Arndt waves after pulling on her rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 47 Judith Arndt smiles after finally winning a TT gold (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 47 An emotional Judith Arndt on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 47 Elite women's podium at the world championship time trial in Copenhagen, Denmark (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 38 of 47 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) is perfectly poised on her TT bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 47 Eleonora Van Dijk (Netherlands) was fast but not fast enough (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 47 Here she comes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) close up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) has a good aero position (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) rode aggressively but finished tenth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) gets ready to corner at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 47 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 47 Judith Arndt (Germany) gets a hug after her gold medal winning ride. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

After years of near misses, Judith Arndt finally tasted victory in the women's individual time trial at the UCI World Championships thanks to a scintillating performance over the second lap of the rain-soaked Copenhagen circuit. The experienced German ultimately had 22 seconds to spare over Linda Villumsen (New Zealand), with defending champion Emma Pooley (Great Britain) a further two seconds back in third.

Showing impeccable poise over a technical course that included a number of treacherous corners and cobbled sections, Arndt was impervious to the slippery conditions and gradually pulled away from a tightly-packed field in the final 12km to take the third rainbow jersey of her career, following her world titles in the individual pursuit (1997) and the road race (2004).

"I have chased this medal for many years," a delighted Arndt said afterwards. "I won my first medal in the time trial in 1997 and since then I have tried to win the gold medal. I can't tell you how much it means to me. It's really a long time coming and finally it worked out. When I came into the finish I felt really dizzy and I could not believe fully that it finally happened."

The final standings saw a repeat of the podium from Geelong 12 months ago, albeit in a different order, as Villumsen moved up to second place and Emma Pooley slipped to third. As defending champion, Pooley had the honour of being the last rider down the start ramp, and she reached the midway point well in contention as one of seven riders grouped within eight seconds of one another.

Over the second half of the course, however, Pooley - like everyone else - had to give best to the rampant Arndt, who simply took flight after a tentative opening lap. Nonetheless, the Englishwoman fought gamely to the end and declared herself pleased with her showing on a flat circuit ill-suited to her punchy characteristics.

"I think this time last year I would have been lucky to have been in the top 10 on this kind of course," Pooley said. "Maybe it looks like a worse result, but last year the course was actually quite hilly and that broke it up, and so I think I've improved my time trialling to do better this year on a course that really doesn't suit me."

Canadians lead the charge

The early pace-setter was Canada's Rhae-Christie Shaw, who rocketed around the course in 37:46, but shortly afterwards, she was replaced in the hot seat by her fellow countrywoman Clara Hughes. By that point, a steady drizzle had begun to fall over Copenhagen, and by the time the final wave of starters got underway, it was clear that mastering the increasingly treacherous road conditions would be the key to victory.

Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) had the misfortune of setting off down the start ramp just as the rain was at its heaviest, but she produced a confident performance to finish the day in sixth place. By contrast, her fellow countrywoman Marianne Vos struggled to find a rhythm throughout and had to settle for 10th.

Just before Vos crossed the line, Tara Whitten had become the third Canadian of the day to post the quickest time at the finish, and as she settled into the hotseat and watched Arndt, Pooley et al. thrash around the course, it became apparent that a large spread of riders were in contention for podium places.

Hughes held the best time at the second intermediate time check, but Pooley, Arndt, Villumsen, Whitten, Van Dijk and Amber Neben (USA) were all within eight seconds of one another at that point, and the stage seemed set for a thrillingly tight finale.

It was at this point that Arndt sparked into life, however. The German opted to race without a radio, but after spotting that she was just one second down on the scoreboard at the start finish line, she knew that the rainbow jersey was still within her grasp.

"I had no radio so I had no idea about my time," Arndt said. "I just was a little bit careful on the first lap because I wasn't sure how the corners were in the rain, so I tried to find that out."

Over the opening half of the second lap, the final standings began to take shape, as Arndt went into overdrive and stretched out an eight-second lead over Villumsen, with Pooley a further four seconds behind. From that point on, it was increasingly clear that only a mishap could deny Arndt the title she had coveted for so long.

"On the second lap, on every corner you could go full on except for two, so I did better on the second lap," Arndt said at the finish. A mistress of understatement and a champion of the world to boot.

