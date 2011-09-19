Image 1 of 26 All smiles for Allen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 26 Jessica Allen (Australia) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 26 Allen listens to the Austrlaian national anthem (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 26 Alen, Allen, Allen! Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 26 Allen could hardly believe she'd won after crossing the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 26 Allen begins to celebrate her world title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 26 Allen realises she got it (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 26 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) at the finish line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 26 The podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 26 Jessica Allen (Australia) kissesd her medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 The Junior women's time trial podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 Jessica Allen (Australia) at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 Allen waves to the crowd wearing her rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Mieke Kroger of Germany finished a close third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 26 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) is ready to start her ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Allen had some special green and gold nails (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 26 Kroger tackles the central Copenhagen roads (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) took the silver medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) on the cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) takes a corner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Mieke Kroger on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Addyson Albershardt of the USA at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 Rossella Ratto (Italy) finished fifth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Jessica Allen (Australia) on the cobbles of Copenhagen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Jessica Allen (Australia) shows off her gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 The podium: Elinor Barker (Great Britain), Jessica Allen (Australia) and Mieke Kroger (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jessica Allen (Australia) won Australia’s first title at the UCI World Championships in Copenhagen, snatching the women’s Junior time trial from Elinor Barker (Great Britain).

Allen was the last rider to start the 13.9km time trial. Barker started three places before her and set a time of 19:20. That seemed good enough to secure the title but Allen blasted home to win with a time of 19:18. Germany’s Mieke Kroger took the bronze medal with a time of 19:21.

Georgia Williams (New Zealand) finished sixth with a time of 20:02 and Annie Ewart (Canada) was seventh, two seconds slower. Addyson Albershardt of the USA finished 14th with a time of 20:19.

Allen credited her narrow victory to her mastery of the technical sections of the city centre course in Copenhagen. She was the last rider down the start ramp and knew that the rainbow jersey was in her sights when she hit the midway point with the fastest intermediate time. Hover her title would prove to be hard-earned.

“I got the time check at halfway that I was the fastest to the turnaround point and that really lifted me I think,” Allen said. “The course

was so technical I think that maintaining high speed into the corners and through the corners was essential.

“To have the car telling me which ones were the tight ones and which ones were the sweepers, was really beneficial and I think that’s definitely what the last seconds came down to.”

After gloomy and damp conditions greeted the riders when they tested the time trial course on Sunday afternoon, the skies cleared and the roads dried in time for the main event on Monday morning. That pleased Allen.

“I think the weather conditions were perfect. The course wasn’t too windy out there because we had a lot of protection from the buildings. It was pretty good I think,” she said.

The West Australian joked that she had little time to appreciate her surroundings as she bowled through the heart of Copenhagen towards the finish in the imposing shadow of the Radhus, or city hall.

“I couldn’t really take in the scenery too much doing the time trial,” Allen laughed. “But the circuit they’ve chosen here is just awesome. I really liked the course. I did it yesterday and it wasn’t a typical flat course either.”

Allen’s next and most immediate challenge is the junior women’s road race, which takes place on Friday. Beyond that, however, the 18-year-old is looking forward to making the step up to the senior ranks.

“Next year I move up to open women’s (category), so I’ll have a training camp in November with some of the senior girls, so that’s going to be a great experience for me,” Allen said. “Moving up into the senior ranks, I can’t wait for that.”

And can she add to her burgeoning collection of international titles at elite level? “I hope so, but at some point in the future,” Allen smiled.

Full Results