Campagnolo Super Record 1X13 drivetrain spotted at the Tour de France

By published

It seems Campagnolo has developed a 1x Super Record chainset as teams look to optimise before the Tour's uphill time trial

Campagnolo Super Record 13-speed groupset spotted at the Tour de France
(Image credit: @LAzou)

A Team Cofidis Look 795 Blade RS has been spotted at the Tour de France today with what appears to be a Campagnolo Super Record 1X front chainset.

Campagnolo launched its new Super Record 13 groupset at the start of last month, which saw the Italian giant's flagship Super Record electronic wireless groupset receive a major overhaul, notably getting 13 sprockets at the rear, making it the world's first 2x13 speed road groupset.

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.