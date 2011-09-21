Image 1 of 49 New world time trial champion Tony Martin (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 49 The elite men time trial podium: Bradley Wiggins, Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 49 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) lost second when he overcooked a turn in the final kilometer. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 49 Former world champion Fabian Cancellara had to settle for third. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 49 Tony Martin and his Shiv cut through the air in Copenhagen (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 49 Tony Martin en route to victory. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 49 Taylor Phinney (USA) finished outside the top 10 (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 8 of 49 Richie Porte (Australia) came in sixth place (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 9 of 49 Adriano Malori (Italy) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 49 David Millar (Great Britain) during his ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 49 Wiggins is ready to ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 49 Wiggins just before his ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 49 Millar was caught by Martin but finished seventh (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 49 Wiggins stops his power meter after his silver medal winning ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 49 Phinney finished 15th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 49 Tony Martin was difficult to catch even for the photographers (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 49 Martin shows off his gold medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 49 Taylor Phinney on the start ramp (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 49 David Millar gets ready to start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 49 Taylor Phinney had hoped for a better result but confirmed his talent (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 49 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) at speed (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 49 Marco Pinotti came back from a fractured hip to finish 26th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 49 Bert Grabsch grinds ruond a huge gear to finish fourth (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 49 Jack Bobridge (Australia) finished an impressive fifth (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 49 Cancellara looked tense before his ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 49 Tony Martin on the start ramp, ready for take off (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 49 The quiet before the storm (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 49 Tony Martin (Germany) on the top step of the podium is congratulated by Vittorio Adorni. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 49 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) rode to a silver medal in Copenhagen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 49 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) wasn't able to match Martin's pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 49 The elite men's time trial podium: Bradley Wiggins, Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 49 Tony Martin (Germany) on his rainbow jersey winning ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 49 Marco Pinotti (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 49 David Millar (Great Britain) was passed by Martin en route to seventh place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 49 Tony Martin (Germany) shows off his new hardware. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 49 Marco Pinotti (Italy) was almost five minutes behind Martin's winning time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 49 Tony Martin flew through the Copenhagen course to his first world time trial title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 49 Tony Martin on the way to the world title (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 49 The liete men podium: Bradley Wiggins, Tiony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 49 Wiggins with his silver medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 49 Fabian Cancellara waves to the crowd after taking the bronze (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 49 Cancellara was despondent at the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 49 Martin gets mobbed at the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 49 Tony Martin celebrated his TT world title as he crossed the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 49 Here comes Tony (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 49 Bradley wiggins in action. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 49 Taylor Phinney gets ready for his ride (Image credit: AFP) Image 48 of 49 Fabian Cancellara failed to win a fifth TT title (Image credit: AFP) Image 49 of 49 Jack Bobridge takes a corner (Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin (Germany) dominated the elite men's time trial world championship, setting the fastest time at each split, as he powered to his first world title on the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 26-year-old German recorded a scintillating time of 53:43.85 for the 46.4km parcours to beat silver medalist Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) by 1:15.83. Defending and four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland), consistently setting the second-fastest splits throughout the day, overshot a corner late in the race, nearly crashing into the course barriers, and had to settle for the bronze medal 4.76 seconds down on Wiggins.

The world championship has capped off a stellar season for Martin as he claimed overall wins at the Volta ao Algarve and Paris-Nice plus second overall at the Tour de Romandie. His performances against the clock have been superb season-long as he won time trial stages at the Tour de France, Vuelta a España, Volta ao Algarve, Paris-Nice, Vuelta al Pais Vasco and the Critérium du Dauphiné, now punctuated by his first-ever world championship.

Martin's ride also delivered Germany its second elite world championship in as many days as compatriot and HTC-Highroad teammate Judith Arndt won her first world title, too, in the elite women's time trial on Tuesday.

“In the last kilometre I was sure that I was going to win. It’s such a good feeling. It’s a dream come true. It’s amazing for me,” Martin said, revealing that catching David Millar during his ride helped him do even better.

“David was one of favourites and for sure when you pass him and you are 1:30 faster, you must be having a good ride. I gave my all, so I was really happy. I felt under pressure but I’ve learnt to work with the pressure.”

Martin's masterpiece

While the sky was overcast throughout the day, the rain held off for the elite men's time trial as 65 riders, competing in four waves for two laps of the 23.3km circuit, vied for the rainbow stripes in Copenhagen.

Alexandr Dyachenko (Kazakhstan), the 20th rider to start, held the hot seat for much of the day until the cream of the time trial stalwarts got on the course in the last of four waves. The first to break Dyachenko's time of 57:03.61 for the 46.4km parcours was Australia's Jack Bobridge, who stopped the clock in 55:57.71, only to have the next rider across the line, former time trial world champion Bert Grabsch (Germany), top that with 55:15.61.

British road champion Bradley Wiggins, fresh off a podium finish at the Vuelta a Espana, picked up his pace throughout the day and became the first rider to crack the 55-minute barrier as he assumed the hot seat with a time of 54:59.68.

But Martin, the second-to-last rider to start, was simply on another level as he re-set the best times at each split. The German caught the two riders who started in front of him, David Millar (Great Britain) and Mikhail Ignatyev (Russian Federation), and came close to reeling in a third rider, Taylor Phinney (United States of American), who started 4:30 ahead of the German.

Martin's time of 53:43.85 demolished the effort made by Wiggins, and the only question yet to be decided would be what medal Fabian Cancellara, the final rider off, would claim.



The Swiss powerhouse had been consistently in second place at each split, but he started faster than Wiggins and his advantage over the Briton had been decreasing throughout his effort.

Nonetheless, Cancellara looked to have the silver medal sewn up, but an uncharacteristic mistake at a right-hand turn late in the race likely cost him a second place finish.



The Swiss rider overshot a turn and came to a complete stop to avoid crashing into the course barrier. He strained to get his big gear rolling again and returned to top speed, but as he made his way down the finishing straight his time of 55:04.44 would result in a bronze medal, 1:20.59 down on Martin and a slender 4.76 seconds behind Wiggins.

Full Results