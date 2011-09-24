Image 1 of 32 Bronzini can hardly believe she had won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 The finish line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 The view back down the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 32 Is this the Irish corner? (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 32 There were blue skies on the course on Saturday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 32 The peloton out on the course (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 32 Emma Pooley was very active for Great Britain early in the race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 32 Marianne Vos finds little consolation with another silver medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 32 Clara Hughes (Canada) gives it her all (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 Vos couldn't believe she had been beaten again (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 32 Bronzini with her gold medal and rainbow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 32 Clara Hughes (Canada) during her strong lone attack (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 32 Bronzini celebrates but Vos was clsoe to tears (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Bronzini sings the Italian national anthem (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 The women's podium: Vos, Bronzini and Teutenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 A special taste of gold from Bronzini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Bronizi celebrates her second world title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 The unity of the Italian team was clear to see (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Bronzini gets a hand up from her teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 32 Bronzini was lifted into the air (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 32 Marianne Vos struggled to accpet defeat (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 32 Bronzini was over the moon to win again (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Bronzini begins her victory celebrations (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 The Italian team celebrated together on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 32 Here comes Bronzini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Vos and Bronzini go shoulder to shoulder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Bronzini celebrates, Vos lets out her anger (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Bronzini celebrates with her Italian teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wins the women road race in Copenhagen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 Giorgia Bronzini in her second consecutive rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Two: Bronzini reminds everyone she is a double world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 Bronzini beat Vos but it was close (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) retained her title in the UCI World Championships with a perfectly timed sprint in the women's road race. The Italian beat Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Germany) to the line. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke finished fourth. For Vos, it was another Worlds disappointment. In previous years, she has won once and finished second five times.

As she crossed the line Vos couldn't hide her frustration and threw her arms down, while Bronzini raised hers in celebration. In truth, both women rode the perfect race - hiding from the wind all day and using their teammates to chase down any danger up ahead.

Both riders had leadout trains lining up around the final corner, and it looked as though Vos would pull on the road race rainbow jersey for the first time since 2006 as they headed into the final 300 meters. However, Vos appeared to pick the wrong wheel and was forced to swerve around Teutenberg. It cost her all her momentum and despite a late push for the line, she was unable to overhaul Bronzini.

"In the finale, I had Baccaille, and I asked her to start the sprint early and strong," the Italian said.

"I believed in the race and the podium, but I thought the jersey was impossible because my season had been low, but maybe when I wear the Italian jersey, I feel something, like I have more energy."

The exciting finale was a contrast to the majority of the race. So far, each of the road races in this Words have provided excitement and attacking action from the gun, but the women's event took a lot longer to wake up in brisk Copenhagen conditions.

There were a number of minor attacks but each one was neutralised. Emma Pooley (Great Britain) played both animator and defender on several occasions. Her attacks supported her claims that she would ride in aid of her teammates after taking bronze in the time trial earlier in the week but the shallow climbs were never going to be hard enough for her to force a selection, especially with so many fresh legs. Yet she hovered around the front of the bunch for over half the race, chasing moves so that her teammates could rest.

Several uneventful laps passed as the favourites continued to watch each other. New Zealand's Linda Villumsen was the first to test the waters but her move was simply a probe for later in the race.

With three laps to go, Sweden moved to the front, clearly in a bid to anticipate any important splits, before Russia followed suit.

But while the pace increased, the level of activity off the front was still lacking. That changed when Amber Neben (United States Of America) took two seconds on the bunch. Her move was quickly neutralised, but the next one was a little harder to wipe out.

After a strong performance in the women's time trial that not many had predicted, Clara Hughes (Canada) decided to challenge on the sprinter-friendly road race course. In a brave attack, she gained 44 seconds with two laps to go.

At one stage, the bunch narrowed the lead to Hughes to just over 10 seconds as Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) made a more serious effort, also off the front of the bunch. The New Zealander was marked by one of Bronzini's teammates but the time trial silver medallist continued to press on, knowing that like so many riders, a sprint finish would ultimately end her hopes.

Once Villumsen was reeled in by a German- and Dutch-led peloton, the pack began to ease up.

Hughes of course pressed on and managed to drag her advantage back up to approaching 40 seconds, with just one lap to go.

All of sudden, it looked as the though the only true meaningful attack of the race would win Canada its first medal of the championships but as Hughes began to weaken, the sprinters' teams finally began to organise themselves.

Great Britain moved up, but smartly allowed the Dutch to put in the greatest amount of work. With Hughes finally caught inside the final 3km, Vos had her team press on, determined to make amends for her near misses.

A crash before the final, ruled out Villumsen as Vos, who still had three teammates left to help her, made her way around the final bend and toward the line.

And all looked to plan until Bronzini, with a perfect lead-out from Monia Baccaille fired for the line.

"Giorgia is a fantastic sprinter, she won in a great way. Of course you think back about whether you made a mistake in the sprint, but I didn’t. She was the best," said Vos.

