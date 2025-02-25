2025 Gravel World Championships up in the air after UCI confirms Nice unable to host major event in October

UCI searching for a new organiser, new venue and possible new date

Matheiu van der Poel on the way to victory in the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships
Matheiu van der Poel on the way to victory in the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: SWpix)

In a surprise development on Tuesday, the UCI announced the 2025 Gravel World Championships would no longer be held in Nice, France on October 18-19. 

A search for a new host venue, and possibly a new calendar date, will begin immediately, with the Championships just eight months away. Mathieu van der Poel won the men's gravel world title in 2024, with Marianne Vos winning the women's race.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

