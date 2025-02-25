2025 Gravel World Championships up in the air after UCI confirms Nice unable to host major event in October

Matheiu van der Poel on the way to victory in the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships

In a surprise development on Tuesday, the UCI announced the 2025 Gravel World Championships would no longer be held in Nice, France on October 18-19.

A search for a new host venue, and possibly a new calendar date, will begin immediately, with the Championships just eight months away. Mathieu van der Poel won the men's gravel world title in 2024, with Marianne Vos winning the women's race.

"The UCI and the City of Nice acknowledged the difficulties of organising the event in the capital of the French Riviera on that date, and in view of various constraints, technical and regarding the calendar, it was mutually agreed not to organize the 4th edition of the UCI worlds for gravel in Nice," a statement from the UCI read.

The UCI indicated in the short statement that "various options" were already available and they were studying these options for both a new venue and new organiser.

The first two editions of the UCI Gravel World Championships were hosted in Veneto, Italy and last year in Leuven, Belgium.

The next four editions were set to take place across three continents - Nice in 2025; Nannup, Western Australia in 2026; Haute-Savoie, France in 2027; and Alula, Saudi Arabia in 2028.

Unique to the gravel discipline are the thousands of amateur riders across multiple age groups who can compete for rainbow stripes and world title designations, riding the same course as the elite women and men. Last year there were 23 total world titles decided, with 21 other winners across age groups from 19 to 80 in addition to the elite victories by Van der Poel and Vos.

A qualification process using results in the UCI Gravel World Series has been used since 2022, with the top 25% of individual event finishers in each age category earning entries into the World Championships. For this year's Worlds, a pair of qualifiers were held in late 2024, and 20 more events were on the calendar prior to mid-October.

More to come...