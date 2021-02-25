UAE Tour: Vingegaard wins stage 5

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory atop Jebel Jais on stage 5 of the UAE Tour, as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished second to extend his overall lead over Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers)

In a tense finale at the top of the 21km final climb, Vingegaard caught and passed the last survivor from the breakaway Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), to claim the biggest win of his short career.

Pogacar sprinted from the main group of favourites to finish just behind in second, alongside Yates in third.With two flat stages remaining, the Tour de France champion now has a lead of 46 seconds and looks set to walk away with the overall title.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4:19:08 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:05 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 6 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:08 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën