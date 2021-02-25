Trending

UAE Tour: Vingegaard wins stage 5

Pogacar takes second to keep race lead on Jebel Jais mountain finish

Jonas Vingegaard (JUmbo-Visma) won on Jebel Jais at the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory atop Jebel Jais on stage 5 of the UAE Tour, as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished second to extend his overall lead over Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers)

In a tense finale at the top of the 21km final climb, Vingegaard caught and passed the last survivor from the breakaway Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), to claim the biggest win of his short career.

Pogacar sprinted from the main group of favourites to finish just behind in second, alongside Yates in third.With two flat stages remaining, the Tour de France champion now has a lead of 46 seconds and looks set to walk away with the overall title.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4:19:08
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03
3Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:05
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06
6Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:08
8Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
10Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17:09:26
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:12
4Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:54
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:56
6Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:49
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:03
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:23
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:40

