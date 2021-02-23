UAE Tour: Pogacar takes control on Jebel Hafeet
Slovenian wins stage 3 to extend overall lead as Yates moves up to second
Stage 3: Al Ain Strata Manufacturing - Jebel Hafeet
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his overall lead at the UAE Tour, outfoxing Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at the summit of Jefel Hafeet after surviving a string of blistering accelerations from the British climber.
In a case of déjà-vu after their two battles on the race’s marquee climb last year - when they each won once - the pair resoundingly distinguished themselves from the rest of the field.
There were a full 48 seconds to the final podium spot, as Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) led home the first batch of a seven-man group that included João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who’d started the day second at five seconds.
Pogačar’s victory was the product of brains rather than brawn. Yates went hammer and tongs on the second half of the 10.8km final climb and Pogačar, who didn’t need to attack since he started the day 39 seconds ahead, visibly suffered as he was forced to respond to the repeated accelerations.
However, when the road dipped downhill in the final 400 metres, Yates eased off the pedals for the first time, and Pogačar pounced. Yates scrambled in response but that momentary lapse was all Pogačar needed to take the lead into the tight final bend and finish it off.
“I knew exactly what I needed to do in the sprint. I started early because with the two corners, it’s hard for the guy behind to come past so it was an advantage to start the sprint first,” he said.
“We wanted a win, and we got one,” he added. “All I had to do was respond to attacks. It was super hard but I’m super happy to win.”
With 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, Pogačar extended his overall lead to 43 seconds over Yates, with Almeida, who placed 6th on the stage, now third at 1:03.
Chris Harper is fourth overall at 1:43 thanks to his 9th place finish, which saw his Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss, who’d helped spark the fireworks on the climb, pace him late on. Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) placed eighth on the stage to move to fifth at 1:45 - the only other rider within two minutes of Pogačar.
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), and Florian Stork (Team DSM) were the other riders who finished up in the group behind the leading duo, although they had already been wiped out of overall contention in the stage 1 crosswinds.
The wind threatened again for much of the flat preamble to the final climb, but the peloton made it there as one, before UAE Team Emirates set the tempo on the lower slopes and Ineos exploded the front group half-way up. Their leaders soon emerged head and shoulders above the rest and played out a memorable two-up tussle.
Thanks to his superior time trial, however, Pogačar is head and shoulders above Yates in the overall standings, and it will take something special to deny him the title, with only one climbing stage remaining in the form of the comparatively gentle Jebel Jais summit finish on stage 5.
“There are still four stages. Anything can happen,” Pogačar insisted. “There’s echelons and still one more climb. It will be a hard battle until the end.”
How it unfolded
Before the decisive summit finish, the peloton faced 155 kilometres of pan-flat roads, looping out north into the desert before turning back towards the hills. A successful breakaway was always going to be against the odds, and there were only two volunteers in Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroën).
The pair slipped clear early on, with a minimum of fuss, and built a lead of nearly seven minutes as the peloton enjoyed a calm opening couple of hours.
Things started to heat up with just under 100km to go, when the route turned west, out of the headwind and into a 20km section of crosswind. First Ineos – through stage 2 winner Filippo Ganna – ramped up the pace, before Bora-Hansgrohe joined in to try and split the bunch. UAE Team Emirates, Bahrain Victorious, and BikeExchange were all well positioned up at the front but, despite a period of high tension, the peloton remained in tact.
The route soon turned south, with the wind blowing from behind, and things settled down again. By that point, the gap to the leading duo had been slashed to just over three minutes. There was another injection of pace 50km from the foot of the final climb, cutting the gap to 2:15, but a truce was called after 10km or so and the still-full peloton took its foot off the gas.
De Gendt and Gallopin continued to rotate quietly and took their advantage back out to 4:30, but the next swing of the pendulum came when the route tracked east towards the base of the climb. Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe accelerated at the front of the bunch but the wind was still not strong enough to split the race. Still, they were now on the approach to the climb, and the pace was naturally lifted, with teams getting organised into position.
The second intermediate sprint came just before the climb, with 13.5km to go. Gallopin led De Gendt through, while the peloton followed at 1:35, Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) grabbing the last remaining bonus second as the GC riders kept their powder dry for the climb.
At the base of the climb, Gallopin dug in while De Gendt sat up and slipped back into the bunch. UAE Team Emirates set the pace on the lower slopes, cutting the Frenchman’s lead to 30 seconds with 10km to go before catching him 8.3km from the top.
By that point, around 40 riders remained. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), a prominent performer here in the past, was dropped, as Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) drifted towards the back of the group, although European champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) was still there. A couple of kilometres later, the group thinned further, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) – a former winner on this mountain – dropped.
UAE Team Emirates continued to dictate, with Jan Polanc, Rafał Majka, and Davide Formolo in front of Pogačar. Polanc pulled over with 6.9km to go, as Ineos had strength in numbers just behind the home team. Majka upped the pace and Froome was among those to lost contact, along with Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe).
With 6km to go, there was a turning of the tide, as Ineos hit the front. Majka pulled over, leaving just Formolo with Pogačar. Brandon Rivera came to the fore for the British team, who also had Ivan Sosa and Dani Martínez with Yates. Martínez soon hit the front and blew the front group to pieces with 5.5km to go. Within the blink of an eye, just 11 riders remained up front.
Martínez finished his turn with 5km to go and Kuss produced a brief acceleration, drawing out Yates and Pogačar. Powless moved up to them, before a brief lapse led Almeida, Higuita, Buchmann, Stork, and Vanhoucke back in.
However, the initial trio soon proved stronger than the rest as Kuss upped the tempo again with 4.3km to go. Yates then put in a huge acceleration. Pogačar clung to his wheel but Kuss had to relent. Yates sprung from the saddle and kicked again with 3.7km to go. Pogačar held firm but was clearly suffering. The next surge came with 2.7km to go, and Pogačar himself rose from the saddle to respond on a particularly steep ramp.
Behind them, Kuss rejoined the small chase group, to which his teammate Chris Harper was trying to claw his way back. Buchmann was dropped from that group before Almeida accelerated and drew Powless and Vanhoucke away, although that group would reform again.
With 1.5km to go, Yates and Pogačar were a huge 40 seconds clear. Yates tried one last time to drop the Tour de France champion but to no avail. The brief moment of respite he did allow himself turned out to be costly, as Pogačar punched to the front on the downhill. Yates produced a spirited response, but by then it was too late.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:58:35
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:48
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|0:00:54
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:00
|10
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:09
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:26
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:38
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:11
|20
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|26
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|28
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:32
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:40
|31
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:44
|32
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:29
|33
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:42
|34
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|36
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:04
|38
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:18
|39
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:00
|40
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|41
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|44
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:14
|45
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|46
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:05:16
|47
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:37
|48
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:06:43
|49
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:06:56
|50
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:15
|51
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:16
|52
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:31
|55
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|57
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:54
|59
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:07
|60
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:36
|61
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|62
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:10:37
|64
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:40
|65
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:06
|66
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:11:36
|67
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|70
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:52
|71
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|72
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:04
|73
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|75
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|76
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|78
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:28
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:24
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:16:05
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|82
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|83
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|84
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|85
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|86
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|88
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|89
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|91
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|92
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|95
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|101
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|103
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|106
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|110
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|114
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|115
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|116
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|117
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|118
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|120
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|121
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:17:39
|122
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:07
|123
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:35
|125
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|126
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|127
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
|128
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|130
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:19:55
|131
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:01
|DNS
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|4
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|5
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|7
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|9
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|10
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:59:22
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:45
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:23
|4
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:44
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:04
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:32
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:22
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:35
|9
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:18
|10
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:12
|11
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:26
|12
|Cofidis
|0:09:21
|13
|Team DSM
|0:09:29
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:15:07
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:32
|16
|Team BikeExchange
|0:15:35
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:10
|18
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:23:18
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7:58:30
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:43
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:03
|4
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:43
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:45
|6
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:38
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:39
|9
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis
|0:03:32
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:47
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:10
|12
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:49
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:58
|14
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:10
|15
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|0:10:21
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:10:36
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:38
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:42
|19
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:46
|20
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:51
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:58
|22
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:06
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:17
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:11:20
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:26
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:40
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:45
|28
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:11
|29
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:12:14
|30
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:19
|31
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:21
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12:22
|33
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:37
|34
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:40
|35
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:47
|36
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:13:06
|37
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:11
|38
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:47
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:13:53
|40
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:14:00
|41
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:06
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:14
|43
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:16
|44
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:53
|45
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:59
|46
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:00
|47
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:15:23
|48
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:33
|49
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:15:34
|50
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:46
|51
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:16:20
|52
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|53
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:55
|54
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:01
|55
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|56
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:02
|57
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:19
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:20
|59
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:33
|60
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:41
|61
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:46
|62
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:17:56
|63
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:00
|64
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:07
|65
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:22
|66
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:24
|67
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:30
|68
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:37
|69
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:18:54
|70
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:19:00
|71
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:19:37
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:19:41
|73
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:20:32
|74
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:20:48
|75
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:51
|76
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:53
|77
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:06
|78
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:07
|79
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:21:10
|80
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:22:16
|81
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:23:21
|82
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23:22
|83
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:40
|84
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:09
|85
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:24:17
|86
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:24:22
|87
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:36
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:40
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:49
|90
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:24:54
|91
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:25:00
|92
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:08
|93
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:25:13
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:25:15
|95
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:23
|96
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:25:28
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:33
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:25:39
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:25:40
|100
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:25:43
|101
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:25:45
|102
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:25:48
|103
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:25:55
|105
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:56
|106
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:59
|107
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:26:00
|108
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:02
|109
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|110
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:06
|111
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:26:09
|112
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:12
|113
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:22
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:26:24
|115
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:29
|116
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:30
|117
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:26:34
|118
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:26:40
|119
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:27:00
|120
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:27:07
|121
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:27:38
|122
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:41
|123
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:49
|124
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:09
|125
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:29:27
|126
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:31
|127
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:29:38
|128
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:29:49
|129
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:00
|130
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:54
|131
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:27
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|7
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16
|8
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|9
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|10
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|13
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|14
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|7
|17
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|18
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|19
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|21
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|22
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|23
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|24
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|25
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|26
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|27
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|28
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|29
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|7
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7:58:30
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:03
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:45
|4
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:49
|6
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:10
|7
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|0:10:21
|8
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:19
|9
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:40
|10
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:47
|11
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:13:06
|12
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:11
|13
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:47
|14
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:15:23
|15
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:15:34
|16
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:46
|17
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:16:20
|18
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:55
|19
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:01
|20
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:46
|22
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:07
|23
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:37
|24
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:19:00
|25
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:51
|26
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:22:16
|27
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:24:22
|28
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:36
|29
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:25:45
|30
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:25:55
|31
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:59
|32
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:27:07
|33
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:27:38
|34
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:41
|35
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:49
|36
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:09
|37
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:27
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|24:00:14
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:49
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:42
|4
|Cofidis
|0:12:59
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:50
|6
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:47
|7
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:25
|8
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:25:04
|9
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:30:06
|10
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:31:09
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:35
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33:02
|13
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:34:34
|14
|Team DSM
|0:36:17
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:31
|16
|Team BikeExchange
|0:42:13
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:42:32
|18
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:49:32
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:51:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
POC Ventral Lite helmet reviewAs the name suggests, the Ventral Lite is POC's lightest production road bike helmet but has this come at the expense of any creature comforts? Cyclingnews has the verdict
-
UAE Tour: Pogacar takes control on Jebel HafeetSlovenian wins stage 3 to extend overall lead as Yates moves up to second
-
Chris Froome: I've obviously got a long way to go35-year-old eases into new season at UAE Tour, insists he has time to win fifth Tour de France
-
How to watch the 2021 UAE Tour – live TV and streamingPogacar, Froome, Nibali and Ewan among a star-filled lineup at first WorldTour race of 2021
