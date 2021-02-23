Trending

UAE Tour: Pogacar takes control on Jebel Hafeet

Slovenian wins stage 3 to extend overall lead as Yates moves up to second

Stage 3: Al Ain Strata Manufacturing - Jebel Hafeet

Image 1 of 38

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 38

Tadej Pogacar before the start of stage 3 of the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogacar before the start of stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Tadej Pogacar at the UAE Team Emirates car

Tadej Pogacar at the UAE Team Emirates car (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 38

Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani talk during stage 3 of the UAE Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani talk during stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 38

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation)

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 38

Thomas De Gendt and Tony Gallopin were in the break on stage 3 of the UAE Tour

Thomas De Gendt and Tony Gallopin were in the break on stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 38

Chris Froome drops back to the team car at the UAE Tour

Chris Froome drops back to the team car at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 38

The UAE Tour peloton passes a mosque

The UAE Tour peloton passes a mosque (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 38

Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) in the best young rider white jersey at the UAE Tour

Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) in the best young rider white jersey at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 38

It was hot at the start of stage 3 of the UAE Tour

It was hot at the start of stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 38

The view from the UAE Tour peloton

The view from the UAE Tour peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

Pascal Ackermann grabs the musettes

Pascal Ackermann grabs the musettes (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious)

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 38

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

Tadej Pogacar with his UAE Team Emirates teammates

Tadej Pogacar with his UAE Team Emirates teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

Chris Froome lines-up with his Israel Start-Up Nation teammates

Chris Froome lines-up with his Israel Start-Up Nation teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

The chase group finishes stage 3 at the UAE Tour

The chase group finishes stage 3 at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

Wout Poels goes deep at the UAE Tour

Wout Poels goes deep at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 38

Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 3

Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 38

Tadej Pogacar leads Adam Yates on the climb

Tadej Pogacar leads Adam Yates on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 38

UAE Tour

UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Tadej Pogacar sprints out of the last corner to win on Jebel Hafeet

Tadej Pogacar sprints out of the last corner to win on Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Sepp Kuss tried to stay with Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar at the UAE Tour

Sepp Kuss tried to stay with Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Tadej Pogacar kept the leader's red jersey at the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogacar kept the leader's red jersey at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 38

Tadej Pogacar won stage 3 to Jebel Hafeet

Tadej Pogacar won stage 3 to Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 38

Adam Yates tried but failed to distance Tadej Pogacar on the climb

Adam Yates tried but failed to distance Tadej Pogacar on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 38

Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar attacked on the Jebel Hafeet climb

Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar attacked on the Jebel Hafeet climb (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 38

Stage 3 of the UAE Tour climbed Jebel Hafeet

Stage 3 of the UAE Tour climbed Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 38

UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton

UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 38

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 38

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 3rd stage Strata Manufactoring Jebel Hafeet 166 km 23022021 Adam Yates GBR Ineos Grenadiers Caleb Ewan AUS Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 3rd stage Strata Manufactoring Jebel Hafeet 166 km 23022021 Adam Yates GBR Ineos Grenadiers Caleb Ewan AUS Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

AL AIN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 23 Rafal Majka of Poland adej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Red Leader Jersey during the 3rd UAE Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 166km stage from Al Ain Strata Manufacturing to Jebel Hafeet 1025m UAETour on February 23 2021 in Al Ain United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

AL AIN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 23 Rafal Majka of Poland adej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Red Leader Jersey during the 3rd UAE Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 166km stage from Al Ain Strata Manufacturing to Jebel Hafeet 1025m UAETour on February 23 2021 in Al Ain United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 38

Joao Almeida tried to limit his losses on the Jebel Hafeet climb

Joao Almeida tried to limit his losses on the Jebel Hafeet climb (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 38

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 of the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 of the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his overall race lead

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his overall race lead (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 38

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his overall lead at the UAE Tour, outfoxing Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at the summit of Jefel Hafeet after surviving a string of blistering accelerations from the British climber.

In a case of déjà-vu after their two battles on the race’s marquee climb last year - when they each won once - the pair resoundingly distinguished themselves from the rest of the field. 

There were a full 48 seconds to the final podium spot, as Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) led home the first batch of a seven-man group that included João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who’d started the day second at five seconds. 

Pogačar’s victory was the product of brains rather than brawn. Yates went hammer and tongs on the second half of the 10.8km final climb and Pogačar, who didn’t need to attack since he started the day 39 seconds ahead, visibly suffered as he was forced to respond to the repeated accelerations. 

However, when the road dipped downhill in the final 400 metres, Yates eased off the pedals for the first time, and Pogačar pounced. Yates scrambled in response but that momentary lapse was all Pogačar needed to take the lead into the tight final bend and finish it off.

“I knew exactly what I needed to do in the sprint. I started early because with the two corners, it’s hard for the guy behind to come past so it was an advantage to start the sprint first,” he said. 

“We wanted a win, and we got one,” he added. “All I had to do was respond to attacks. It was super hard but I’m super happy to win.”

With 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, Pogačar extended his overall lead to 43 seconds over Yates, with Almeida, who placed 6th on the stage, now third at 1:03. 

Chris Harper is fourth overall at 1:43 thanks to his 9th place finish, which saw his Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss, who’d helped spark the fireworks on the climb, pace him late on. Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) placed eighth on the stage to move to fifth at 1:45 - the only other rider within two minutes of Pogačar. 

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), and Florian Stork (Team DSM) were the other riders who finished up in the group behind the leading duo, although they had already been wiped out of overall contention in the stage 1 crosswinds. 

The wind threatened again for much of the flat preamble to the final climb, but the peloton made it there as one, before UAE Team Emirates set the tempo on the lower slopes and Ineos exploded the front group half-way up. Their leaders soon emerged head and shoulders above the rest and played out a memorable two-up tussle. 

Thanks to his superior time trial, however, Pogačar is head and shoulders above Yates in the overall standings, and it will take something special to deny him the title, with only one climbing stage remaining in the form of the comparatively gentle Jebel Jais summit finish on stage 5.  

“There are still four stages. Anything can happen,” Pogačar insisted. “There’s echelons and still one more climb. It will be a hard battle until the end.”

How it unfolded

Before the decisive summit finish, the peloton faced 155 kilometres of pan-flat roads, looping out north into the desert before turning back towards the hills. A successful breakaway was always going to be against the odds, and there were only two volunteers in Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroën). 

The pair slipped clear early on, with a minimum of fuss, and built a lead of nearly seven minutes as the peloton enjoyed a calm opening couple of hours. 

Things started to heat up with just under 100km to go, when the route turned west, out of the headwind and into a 20km section of crosswind. First Ineos – through stage 2 winner Filippo Ganna – ramped up the pace, before Bora-Hansgrohe joined in to try and split the bunch. UAE Team Emirates, Bahrain Victorious, and BikeExchange were all well positioned up at the front but, despite a period of high tension, the peloton remained in tact. 

The route soon turned south, with the wind blowing from behind, and things settled down again. By that point, the gap to the leading duo had been slashed to just over three minutes. There was another injection of pace 50km from the foot of the final climb, cutting the gap to 2:15, but a truce was called after 10km or so and the still-full peloton took its foot off the gas. 

De Gendt and Gallopin continued to rotate quietly and took their advantage back out to 4:30, but the next swing of the pendulum came when the route tracked east towards the base of the climb. Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe accelerated at the front of the bunch but the wind was still not strong enough to split the race. Still, they were now on the approach to the climb, and the pace was naturally lifted, with teams getting organised into position. 

The second intermediate sprint came just before the climb, with 13.5km to go. Gallopin led De Gendt through, while the peloton followed at 1:35, Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) grabbing the last remaining bonus second as the GC riders kept their powder dry for the climb. 

At the base of the climb, Gallopin dug in while De Gendt sat up and slipped back into the bunch. UAE Team Emirates set the pace on the lower slopes, cutting the Frenchman’s lead to 30 seconds with 10km to go before catching him 8.3km from the top. 

By that point, around 40 riders remained. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), a prominent performer here in the past, was dropped, as Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) drifted towards the back of the group, although European champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) was still there. A couple of kilometres later, the group thinned further, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) – a former winner on this mountain – dropped. 

UAE Team Emirates continued to dictate, with Jan Polanc, Rafał Majka, and Davide Formolo in front of Pogačar. Polanc pulled over with 6.9km to go, as Ineos had strength in numbers just behind the home team. Majka upped the pace and Froome was among those to lost contact, along with Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe). 

With 6km to go, there was a turning of the tide, as Ineos hit the front. Majka pulled over, leaving just Formolo with Pogačar. Brandon Rivera came to the fore for the British team, who also had Ivan Sosa and Dani Martínez with Yates. Martínez soon hit the front and blew the front group to pieces with 5.5km to go. Within the blink of an eye, just 11 riders remained up front. 

Martínez finished his turn with 5km to go and Kuss produced a brief acceleration, drawing out Yates and Pogačar. Powless moved up to them, before a brief lapse led Almeida, Higuita, Buchmann, Stork, and Vanhoucke back in. 

However, the initial trio soon proved stronger than the rest as Kuss upped the tempo again with 4.3km to go. Yates then put in a huge acceleration. Pogačar clung to his wheel but Kuss had to relent. Yates sprung from the saddle and kicked again with 3.7km to go. Pogačar held firm but was clearly suffering. The next surge came with 2.7km to go, and Pogačar himself rose from the saddle to respond on a particularly steep ramp. 

Behind them, Kuss rejoined the small chase group, to which his teammate Chris Harper was trying to claw his way back. Buchmann was dropped from that group before Almeida accelerated and drew Powless and Vanhoucke away, although that group would reform again. 

With 1.5km to go, Yates and Pogačar were a huge 40 seconds clear. Yates tried one last time to drop the Tour de France champion but to no avail. The brief moment of respite he did allow himself turned out to be costly, as Pogačar punched to the front on the downhill. Yates produced a spirited response, but by then it was too late.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:58:35
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:48
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:54
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
9Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00
10Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:09
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:26
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
15Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
17Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
19Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:11
20Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
22Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
23Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
26Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
27Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
28Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:32
29Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
30Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:40
31Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:44
32Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:29
33Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:03:42
34Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
35Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
36Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:04
38Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:18
39Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:00
40Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
41Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
44Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:14
45Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
46Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:05:16
47Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:37
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:06:43
49Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:56
50Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:15
51Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:16
52Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
53Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
54Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:31
55Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
56Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
57Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
58François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:54
59Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:07
60Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:36
61Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
62James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:37
64Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:40
65Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:06
66Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:36
67Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
68Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
69Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
70Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:52
71Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
72Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:04
73Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
75Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
76Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
77Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
78Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:28
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:24
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:16:05
81Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
82Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
83Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
84André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
85Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
86Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
88Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
89David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
90Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
91Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
92Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
94Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
95Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
96Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
97Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
98William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
100Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
101Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
102Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
103Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
106Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
108Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
109Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
110Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
111Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
112Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
113Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
114Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
115Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
116Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
117Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
118Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
120Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
121Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:39
122Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:07
123Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
124Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:35
125Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
126Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
127Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
128Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
130Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:19:55
131Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:01
DNSAntonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Sprint 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
3Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
4Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
7Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 4
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3
9Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 2
10Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 11:59:22
2EF Education-Nippo 0:00:45
3Bahrain Victorious 0:02:23
4Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:44
5Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:04
6Jumbo-Visma 0:03:32
7Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:22
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:35
9AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:18
10Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:12
11Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:26
12Cofidis 0:09:21
13Team DSM 0:09:29
14Movistar Team 0:15:07
15Trek-Segafredo 0:15:32
16Team BikeExchange 0:15:35
17Groupama-FDJ 0:18:10
18Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:18
19Lotto Soudal 0:24:11

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7:58:30
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:43
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:03
4Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:43
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:45
6Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:38
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:39
9Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:32
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:47
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:10
12Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:49
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:58
14Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:10
15Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:21
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:36
17Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:38
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:42
19Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:46
20Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:51
21Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:58
22Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:06
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:17
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:20
25Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:26
26Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:40
27Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:45
28Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:11
29Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:14
30Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:19
31Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:21
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:22
33Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:37
34Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:40
35Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:47
36Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:13:06
37Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:11
38Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:47
39Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:13:53
40Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:14:00
41Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:06
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:14
43Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:16
44Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:53
45Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:59
46Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:00
47Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:15:23
48Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:33
49Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:34
50Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:46
51Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:16:20
52Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
53Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:55
54Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:01
55David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
56Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:02
57Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:19
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:20
59Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:33
60Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:41
61Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:46
62Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:17:56
63Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:00
64Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:07
65Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:22
66Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:24
67François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:30
68Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:37
69Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:18:54
70James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:00
71Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:37
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:19:41
73Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:32
74Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:20:48
75Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:51
76Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:53
77Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:06
78Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:07
79Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:10
80Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:16
81Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:23:21
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:22
83Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:40
84Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:09
85Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:24:17
86Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:24:22
87Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:36
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:40
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:49
90Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:24:54
91Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:00
92Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:08
93Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:25:13
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:15
95Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:23
96Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:28
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:33
98Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:39
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:40
100Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:25:43
101Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:25:45
102Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:25:48
103Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
104Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:25:55
105William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:56
106Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:59
107André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:00
108Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:26:02
109Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
110Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:06
111Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:09
112Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:12
113Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:22
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:26:24
115Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:29
116Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:26:30
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:34
118Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:40
119Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:27:00
120Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:27:07
121Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:27:38
122Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:41
123Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:49
124Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:09
125Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:29:27
126Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:31
127Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:29:38
128Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:49
129Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:00
130Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:54
131Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:27

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 39
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 21
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 16
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16
7David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16
8Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16
9Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
10Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 12
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
13Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9
14Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 7
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
18Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 5
19Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 5
20Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
21Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 4
22Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4
23Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3
24Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 3
25Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
26Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
27Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
28Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
29Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 16
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5
7Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 5
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
9Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7:58:30
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:03
3Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:45
4Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:49
6Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:10
7Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:21
8Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:19
9Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:40
10Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:47
11Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:13:06
12Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:11
13Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:47
14Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:15:23
15Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:34
16Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:46
17Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:16:20
18Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:55
19Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:01
20David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
21Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:46
22Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:07
23Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:37
24James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:00
25Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:51
26Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:16
27Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:24:22
28Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:36
29Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:25:45
30Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:25:55
31Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:59
32Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:27:07
33Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:27:38
34Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:41
35Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:49
36Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:09
37Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:27

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 24:00:14
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:49
3Jumbo-Visma 0:12:42
4Cofidis 0:12:59
5Trek-Segafredo 0:16:50
6EF Education-Nippo 0:17:47
7Bahrain Victorious 0:20:25
8Ineos Grenadiers 0:25:04
9Astana-Premier Tech 0:30:06
10Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:09
11Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:35
12AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:02
13Israel Start-up Nation 0:34:34
14Team DSM 0:36:17
15Groupama-FDJ 0:36:31
16Team BikeExchange 0:42:13
17Movistar Team 0:42:32
18Team Qhubeka Assos 0:49:32
19Lotto Soudal 0:51:10

