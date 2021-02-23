UAE Tour: Pogacar takes control on Jebel Hafeet

Image 1 of 38 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 38 Tadej Pogacar before the start of stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Tadej Pogacar at the UAE Team Emirates car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 38 Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani talk during stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 38 Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 38 Thomas De Gendt and Tony Gallopin were in the break on stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 38 Chris Froome drops back to the team car at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 38 The UAE Tour peloton passes a mosque (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 38 Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) in the best young rider white jersey at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 38 It was hot at the start of stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 38 The view from the UAE Tour peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Pascal Ackermann grabs the musettes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Tadej Pogacar with his UAE Team Emirates teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Chris Froome lines-up with his Israel Start-Up Nation teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 The chase group finishes stage 3 at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Wout Poels goes deep at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Tadej Pogacar leads Adam Yates on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Tadej Pogacar sprints out of the last corner to win on Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Sepp Kuss tried to stay with Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Tadej Pogacar kept the leader's red jersey at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 38 Tadej Pogacar won stage 3 to Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 38 Adam Yates tried but failed to distance Tadej Pogacar on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 38 Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar attacked on the Jebel Hafeet climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 38 Stage 3 of the UAE Tour climbed Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 38 UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 38 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 38 UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 3rd stage Strata Manufactoring Jebel Hafeet 166 km 23022021 Adam Yates GBR Ineos Grenadiers Caleb Ewan AUS Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 AL AIN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 23 Rafal Majka of Poland adej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Red Leader Jersey during the 3rd UAE Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 166km stage from Al Ain Strata Manufacturing to Jebel Hafeet 1025m UAETour on February 23 2021 in Al Ain United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 38 Joao Almeida tried to limit his losses on the Jebel Hafeet climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 38 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his overall race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 38 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his overall lead at the UAE Tour, outfoxing Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at the summit of Jefel Hafeet after surviving a string of blistering accelerations from the British climber.

In a case of déjà-vu after their two battles on the race’s marquee climb last year - when they each won once - the pair resoundingly distinguished themselves from the rest of the field.

There were a full 48 seconds to the final podium spot, as Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) led home the first batch of a seven-man group that included João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who’d started the day second at five seconds.

Pogačar’s victory was the product of brains rather than brawn. Yates went hammer and tongs on the second half of the 10.8km final climb and Pogačar, who didn’t need to attack since he started the day 39 seconds ahead, visibly suffered as he was forced to respond to the repeated accelerations.

However, when the road dipped downhill in the final 400 metres, Yates eased off the pedals for the first time, and Pogačar pounced. Yates scrambled in response but that momentary lapse was all Pogačar needed to take the lead into the tight final bend and finish it off.

“I knew exactly what I needed to do in the sprint. I started early because with the two corners, it’s hard for the guy behind to come past so it was an advantage to start the sprint first,” he said.

“We wanted a win, and we got one,” he added. “All I had to do was respond to attacks. It was super hard but I’m super happy to win.”

With 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, Pogačar extended his overall lead to 43 seconds over Yates, with Almeida, who placed 6th on the stage, now third at 1:03.

Chris Harper is fourth overall at 1:43 thanks to his 9th place finish, which saw his Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss, who’d helped spark the fireworks on the climb, pace him late on. Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) placed eighth on the stage to move to fifth at 1:45 - the only other rider within two minutes of Pogačar.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), and Florian Stork (Team DSM) were the other riders who finished up in the group behind the leading duo, although they had already been wiped out of overall contention in the stage 1 crosswinds.

The wind threatened again for much of the flat preamble to the final climb, but the peloton made it there as one, before UAE Team Emirates set the tempo on the lower slopes and Ineos exploded the front group half-way up. Their leaders soon emerged head and shoulders above the rest and played out a memorable two-up tussle.

Thanks to his superior time trial, however, Pogačar is head and shoulders above Yates in the overall standings, and it will take something special to deny him the title, with only one climbing stage remaining in the form of the comparatively gentle Jebel Jais summit finish on stage 5.

“There are still four stages. Anything can happen,” Pogačar insisted. “There’s echelons and still one more climb. It will be a hard battle until the end.”

How it unfolded

Before the decisive summit finish, the peloton faced 155 kilometres of pan-flat roads, looping out north into the desert before turning back towards the hills. A successful breakaway was always going to be against the odds, and there were only two volunteers in Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroën).

The pair slipped clear early on, with a minimum of fuss, and built a lead of nearly seven minutes as the peloton enjoyed a calm opening couple of hours.

Things started to heat up with just under 100km to go, when the route turned west, out of the headwind and into a 20km section of crosswind. First Ineos – through stage 2 winner Filippo Ganna – ramped up the pace, before Bora-Hansgrohe joined in to try and split the bunch. UAE Team Emirates, Bahrain Victorious, and BikeExchange were all well positioned up at the front but, despite a period of high tension, the peloton remained in tact.

The route soon turned south, with the wind blowing from behind, and things settled down again. By that point, the gap to the leading duo had been slashed to just over three minutes. There was another injection of pace 50km from the foot of the final climb, cutting the gap to 2:15, but a truce was called after 10km or so and the still-full peloton took its foot off the gas.

De Gendt and Gallopin continued to rotate quietly and took their advantage back out to 4:30, but the next swing of the pendulum came when the route tracked east towards the base of the climb. Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe accelerated at the front of the bunch but the wind was still not strong enough to split the race. Still, they were now on the approach to the climb, and the pace was naturally lifted, with teams getting organised into position.

The second intermediate sprint came just before the climb, with 13.5km to go. Gallopin led De Gendt through, while the peloton followed at 1:35, Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) grabbing the last remaining bonus second as the GC riders kept their powder dry for the climb.

At the base of the climb, Gallopin dug in while De Gendt sat up and slipped back into the bunch. UAE Team Emirates set the pace on the lower slopes, cutting the Frenchman’s lead to 30 seconds with 10km to go before catching him 8.3km from the top.

By that point, around 40 riders remained. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), a prominent performer here in the past, was dropped, as Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) drifted towards the back of the group, although European champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) was still there. A couple of kilometres later, the group thinned further, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) – a former winner on this mountain – dropped.

UAE Team Emirates continued to dictate, with Jan Polanc, Rafał Majka, and Davide Formolo in front of Pogačar. Polanc pulled over with 6.9km to go, as Ineos had strength in numbers just behind the home team. Majka upped the pace and Froome was among those to lost contact, along with Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe).

With 6km to go, there was a turning of the tide, as Ineos hit the front. Majka pulled over, leaving just Formolo with Pogačar. Brandon Rivera came to the fore for the British team, who also had Ivan Sosa and Dani Martínez with Yates. Martínez soon hit the front and blew the front group to pieces with 5.5km to go. Within the blink of an eye, just 11 riders remained up front.

Martínez finished his turn with 5km to go and Kuss produced a brief acceleration, drawing out Yates and Pogačar. Powless moved up to them, before a brief lapse led Almeida, Higuita, Buchmann, Stork, and Vanhoucke back in.

However, the initial trio soon proved stronger than the rest as Kuss upped the tempo again with 4.3km to go. Yates then put in a huge acceleration. Pogačar clung to his wheel but Kuss had to relent. Yates sprung from the saddle and kicked again with 3.7km to go. Pogačar held firm but was clearly suffering. The next surge came with 2.7km to go, and Pogačar himself rose from the saddle to respond on a particularly steep ramp.

Behind them, Kuss rejoined the small chase group, to which his teammate Chris Harper was trying to claw his way back. Buchmann was dropped from that group before Almeida accelerated and drew Powless and Vanhoucke away, although that group would reform again.

With 1.5km to go, Yates and Pogačar were a huge 40 seconds clear. Yates tried one last time to drop the Tour de France champion but to no avail. The brief moment of respite he did allow himself turned out to be costly, as Pogačar punched to the front on the downhill. Yates produced a spirited response, but by then it was too late.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:58:35 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:48 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:54 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 9 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00 10 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:09 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:26 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:11 20 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 23 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 27 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 28 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:32 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 30 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:40 31 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:44 32 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:29 33 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:03:42 34 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 36 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:04 38 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:18 39 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:00 40 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 44 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:14 45 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 46 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:05:16 47 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:37 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:06:43 49 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:56 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:15 51 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:16 52 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 53 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 54 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:31 55 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 57 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 58 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:54 59 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:07 60 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:36 61 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 62 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:37 64 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:40 65 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:06 66 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:36 67 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 68 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 70 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:52 71 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 72 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:04 73 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 75 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 76 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 78 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:28 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:24 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:16:05 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 82 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 83 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 84 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 85 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 86 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 88 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 89 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 90 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 91 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 92 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 94 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 95 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 96 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 98 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 100 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 101 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 102 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 103 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 104 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 106 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 109 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 110 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 112 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 114 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 115 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 116 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 117 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 118 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 120 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 121 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:39 122 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:07 123 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 124 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:35 125 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 126 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 127 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 128 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 130 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:19:55 131 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:01 DNS Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Sprint 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 4 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 7 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 4 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3 9 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 2 10 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 11:59:22 2 EF Education-Nippo 0:00:45 3 Bahrain Victorious 0:02:23 4 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:44 5 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:04 6 Jumbo-Visma 0:03:32 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:22 8 Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:35 9 AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:18 10 Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:12 11 Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:26 12 Cofidis 0:09:21 13 Team DSM 0:09:29 14 Movistar Team 0:15:07 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:15:32 16 Team BikeExchange 0:15:35 17 Groupama-FDJ 0:18:10 18 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:18 19 Lotto Soudal 0:24:11

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7:58:30 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:43 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:45 6 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:38 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:39 9 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:32 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:47 11 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:10 12 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:49 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:58 14 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:10 15 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:21 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:36 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:38 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:42 19 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:46 20 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:51 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:58 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:06 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:17 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:20 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:26 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:40 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:45 28 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:11 29 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:14 30 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:19 31 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:21 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:22 33 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:37 34 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:40 35 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:47 36 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:13:06 37 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:11 38 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:47 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:13:53 40 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:14:00 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:06 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:14 43 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:16 44 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:53 45 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:59 46 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:00 47 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:15:23 48 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:33 49 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:34 50 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:46 51 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:16:20 52 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 53 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:55 54 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:01 55 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 56 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:02 57 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:19 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:20 59 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:33 60 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:41 61 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:46 62 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:17:56 63 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:00 64 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:07 65 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:22 66 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:24 67 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:30 68 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:37 69 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:18:54 70 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:00 71 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:37 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:19:41 73 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:32 74 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:20:48 75 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:51 76 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:53 77 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:06 78 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:07 79 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:10 80 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:16 81 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:23:21 82 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:22 83 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:40 84 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:09 85 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:24:17 86 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:24:22 87 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:36 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:40 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:49 90 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:24:54 91 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:00 92 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:08 93 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:25:13 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:15 95 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:23 96 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:28 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:33 98 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:39 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:40 100 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:25:43 101 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:25:45 102 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:25:48 103 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:25:55 105 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:56 106 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:59 107 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:00 108 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:26:02 109 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 110 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:06 111 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:09 112 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:12 113 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:22 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:26:24 115 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:29 116 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:26:30 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:34 118 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:40 119 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:27:00 120 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:27:07 121 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:27:38 122 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:41 123 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:49 124 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:09 125 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:29:27 126 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:31 127 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:29:38 128 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:49 129 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:00 130 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:54 131 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:27

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 39 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 21 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 16 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16 7 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16 8 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16 9 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 10 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 12 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 13 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 14 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 7 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 18 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 5 19 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 5 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 21 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 4 22 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4 23 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3 24 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 3 25 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 26 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 27 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 28 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 29 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 16 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 7 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 5 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7:58:30 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:03 3 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:45 4 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:49 6 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:10 7 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:21 8 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:19 9 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:40 10 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:47 11 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:13:06 12 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:11 13 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:47 14 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:15:23 15 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:34 16 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:46 17 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:16:20 18 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:55 19 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:01 20 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 21 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:46 22 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:07 23 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:37 24 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:00 25 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:20:51 26 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:16 27 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:24:22 28 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:36 29 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:25:45 30 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:25:55 31 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:59 32 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:27:07 33 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:27:38 34 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:41 35 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:49 36 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:09 37 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:27