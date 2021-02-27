Tadej Pogacar wins UAE Tour as Caleb Ewan takes final stage

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) pipped Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line in a bunch sprint to win the final stage of the UAE Tour.

Bennett was denied a third stage win by the Australian, who managed to grab his wheel in the finale, and come past him just before the finish line.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) successfully sealed overall victory, after neutralising the threat posed by his main rival Adam Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers team in the crosswinds earlier in the stage.