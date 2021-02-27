Trending

Tadej Pogacar wins UAE Tour as Caleb Ewan takes final stage

Adam Yates comes through after heavy crash

Race leader Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE Emirates celebrates on the podium after the sixth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour From Dubai Deira Islands to Dubai Palm Jumeriah on February 26 2021 Photo by Giuseppe CACACE AFP Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACEAFP via Getty Images
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) pipped Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line in a bunch sprint to win the final stage of the UAE Tour.

Bennett was denied a third stage win by the Australian, who managed to grab his wheel in the finale, and come past him just before the finish line. 

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) successfully sealed overall victory, after neutralising the threat posed by his main rival Adam Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers team in the crosswinds earlier in the stage.

