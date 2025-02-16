How to watch UAE Tour 2025 – Live streams, TV channels

Watch the UAE Tour 2025 for an early-season WorldTour stage race with a top-level field that includes 2024 champion Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) and the best rider in the world Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Other top GC and sprint names taking on the race include Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), and Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep).

UAE Tour: Key information ► Dates: February 17-23 ► Free stream: N/A ► UK: Eurosport / Discovery+ ► US: Max ► Canada: FloBikes

The 2025 UAE Tour takes place over seven stages from Monday, February 16 to Sunday, February 23.

The race kicks off with a pan-flat 138km sprint stage from Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park to Liwa Palace before stage 2 brings a flat 12.2km time trial at Al Hudayriyat Island.

Stage 3 sees the first of two GC stages with a 181km run to the summit finish of Jebel Jais (19km at 5.6%) before another sprint stage to follow with the 181km stage 4 to Umm al Quwain.

Two more sprints – the 160km stage 5 and the 165km stage 6 – follow before the week's grand finale coming with the 176km closing stage to the summit finish of Jebel Hafeet (10.9km at 6.7%).

There are broadcast options for the UAE Tour in the UK, US, and Canada. Read on for all the details on how to watch the UAE Tour wherever you are in the world.

Where can I watch the UAE Tour in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 2025 UAE Tour through Discovery+. Discovery+ is the streaming platform for Eurosport, with a linear television option also available on Eurosport 2.

Eurosport is being folded into TNT Sports at the end of this month, and Discovery+ subscriptions are shooting up from £6.99-a-month to £30.99.

Existing customers can still watch this one on the old rate but any new customers will have to pay the new rate.

Who is showing UAE Tour in the US and Canada?

The UAE Tour will be aired by Max in the USA, while it'll be on Flobikes in Canada.

For US viewers, a subscription to Max will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4k resolution where available. In addition to that, you'll need to pay for the B/R Sports add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month.

For Canadian viewers, Flobikes will be your port of call. A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis. Flobikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one - they only have the rights in Canada.

How to watch the UAE Tour in Australia and New Zealand

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch the 2025 UAE Tour on Staylive, a relatively new streaming distribution operation linked to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Staylive shows a number of races from the WBD cycling rights portfolio to users in certain countries without extensive TV deals.

For viewers in Australia, a subscription costs AU$5.99 a month, or AU$59.99 for the year. For those in New Zealand, it's NZ$9.99 a month or NZ$99 a year.

The UAE Tour stages finishing between 11pm and midnight for fans in Australia and just into the early house for those in New Zealand.

How to watch the UAE Tour from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the UAE Tour is on, you might think you can't watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you'd be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device's IP address to make it seem like it's in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.