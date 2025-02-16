How to watch UAE Tour 2025 – Live streams, TV channels

All the broadcast info for the seven-day Emirati stage race where Tadej Pogačar starts his season

Van Eetvelt took overall last year in the UAE thanks to his stage victory atop Jebel Hafeet
Lennert Van Eetvelt is the defending champion of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch the UAE Tour 2025 for an early-season WorldTour stage race with a top-level field that includes 2024 champion Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) and the best rider in the world Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Other top GC and sprint names taking on the race include Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), and Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep).

