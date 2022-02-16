UAE Tour 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Tadej Pogacar confirmed for UAE Tour after recovering from COVID-19Tour de France winner backed by Majka, Almeida and George Bennett for team's home race
-
Tadej Pogacar back in training after COVID-19 positive setbackUAE Team Emirates hope Slovenian can resume preparation for season debut at UAE Tour
-
Lift-off for the 2022 European road season starts here - PreviewSix weeks of intense early-season racing will lay foundations for 2022 season
Stages
-
UAE Tour 202220 February 2022 - 26 February 2022 | UAE | WorldTour
-
Stage 1 | Madinat Zayed - Madinat Zayed2022-02-20 185km
-
Stage 2 | Hudayriyat Island - Abu Dhabi Breakwater2022-02-21 173km
-
Stage 3 | Ajman - Ajman2022-02-22 9km
-
Stage 4 | Fujairah Fort - Jebel Jais2022-02-23 181km
-
Stage 5 | Ras al Khaimah Corniche - Al Marjan Island2022-02-24 182km
-
Stage 6 | Expo 2020 Dubai - Expo 2020 Dubai2022-02-25 180km
-
Stage 7 | Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet2022-02-26 148km
-
Latest Content on the Race
Tadej Pogacar confirmed for UAE Tour after recovering from COVID-19
By Stephen Farrand published
News Tour de France winner backed by Majka, Almeida and George Bennett for team's home race
Tadej Pogacar back in training after COVID-19 positive setback
By Patrick Fletcher published
News UAE Team Emirates hope Slovenian can resume preparation for season debut at UAE Tour
Lift-off for the 2022 European road season starts here - Preview
By Stephen Farrand published
Feature Six weeks of intense early-season racing will lay foundations for 2022 season
Tadej Pogacar and Egan Bernal to clash at UAE Tour
By Stephen Farrand published
News First WorldTour race of 2022 confirmed despite COVID-19 concerns
Evenepoel considers Valencia and UAE Tour following Vuelta a San Juan cancellation
By Cyclingnews published
News Belgian could face Pogacar in a stage race for first time
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Top News on the Race
-
UAE Tour to kick off the 2022 WorldTour calendarFourth edition of the weeklong race to start on February 20
Related Features
-
Lift-off for the 2022 European road season starts here - PreviewSix weeks of intense early-season racing will lay foundations for 2022 season