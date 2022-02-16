UAE Tour 2022

Stages

  • UAE Tour 2022
    20 February 2022 - 26 February 2022 | UAE | WorldTour
    • Stage 1 | Madinat Zayed - Madinat Zayed
      2022-02-20 185km
    • Stage 2 | Hudayriyat Island - Abu Dhabi Breakwater
      2022-02-21 173km
    • Stage 3 | Ajman - Ajman
      2022-02-22 9km
    • Stage 4 | Fujairah Fort - Jebel Jais
      2022-02-23 181km
    • Stage 5 | Ras al Khaimah Corniche - Al Marjan Island
      2022-02-24 182km
    • Stage 6 | Expo 2020 Dubai - Expo 2020 Dubai
      2022-02-25 180km
    • Stage 7 | Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet
      2022-02-26 148km

