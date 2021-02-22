UAE Tour: Ganna wins stage 2 as Pogacar takes overall lead

Image 1 of 35 Filippo Ganna en route to stage victory. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) stormed into the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 35 Ganna on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 35 Pogacar in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 35 Stefan Bissegger with a brilliant ride for second place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 35 Race leader David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) was last off (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 35 Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) with another strong TT performance (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 35 Dani Martínez with a strong ride for his new team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 35 Sepp Kuss on stage 2 of the UAE Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 35 Filippo Ganna (Ineos) cruises to stage victory on the UAE Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 35 Intermediate sprints jersey wearer Mattia Cattaneo is now third overall (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 35 Ganna on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 35 Pogacar on the podium as race leader (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 35 Almeida in the green jersey as leader of the points classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 35 Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 35 Adam Yates with a strong ride in his first TT for Ineos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 35 Chris Froome in his first TT for Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 35 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 35 Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 35 Ganna with the skyscrapers in the background (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 35 Ganna didn't put a foot wrong (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 35 Dutch champion Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 35 Third place for Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 35 British champion Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 Mechanical for Samuele Battistella (Astana-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 Michael Hepburn (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 35 Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo) suffered a nasty crash on the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 35 Bissegger near the half-way point (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 35 Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) with a strong ride for a small frame (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 35 Ganna applying the power (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) avoided being caught by Ganna (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 35 Almeida and Ganna after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 35 Ganna on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 35 Pogacar in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 35 Almeida in the black jersey as leader of the intermediate sprints classification (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took his eighth time trial victory in a row on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, easing to the win on the 13-kilometre cycle track on Al Hudayriat Island.

The Italian's time of 13:56, at an average of 55.981kph, was far beyond the reach of any other rider on the course, with Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) taking second place at 14 seconds. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) took third a further seven seconds back at 14:17.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the new race leader after the withdrawal of previous leader Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team.

The Slovenian's time of 14:20 was enough for fourth on the day, and he now leads the race by six seconds ahead of João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), while Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) lies third overall at 18 seconds.

"It's not easy," Ganna said after the stage. "Every race is hard because you have to arrive with good focus and good legs. Luckily, my body was ready today and we got this fantastic result for me and the team.

"It's strange in the middle of the desert. It's really nice, my first time here, too. At the moment I'm really happy and hope to use this for future races like Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next month."

How it unfolded

After the crosswinds and major GC shakeup on stage 1 of the race, there'd be another opportunity to make time on stage 2, a pan-flat time trial on Hudayriyat Island to the south of the capital, Abu Dhabi. The 13-kilometre course – a power ride rather than technical challenge – is a new addition to the race, though follows some of the same roads as the 2019 team time trial.

The big news of the morning was that stage 1 winner and race leader Mathieu van der Poel wouldn't continue the race as his Alpecin-Fenix team were forced to pull out due to a staff member's positive COVID-19 test. As a result, Jumbo-Visma's David Dekker would be riding to defend the race lead as the last man off.

Uniquely among WorldTour races, only the top 10 would riders set off in GC order, with the rest of the field starting when they wished. That meant that Bjerg was able to set off third and set the early pace at 14:17, despite lying 22nd overall.

The Danish specialist wasn't in the hot seat for long, though, as Bissegger took seven seconds off his time to go top less than 10 minutes later. Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) and Max Walscheid (Team DSM) came closest to challenging the Swiss rider in the 30 minutes after his ride, setting times of 14:26 and 14:28 respectively to go provisional third and fourth.

Shortly afterwards, big names Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech), Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) began their efforts, although, with the latter two over eight minutes down after stage 1, only Yates was riding for the GC.

Yates' 14:54 was good for provisional 15th, while Lutsenko rode to 11th, and Froome finished 1:22 down on Bissegger. The following mid-section of the stage saw riders come and go without troubling the top of the leaderboard, though Matteo Sobrero (Qhubeka Assos) snuck into the top 10.

Former world Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) set off half an hour later, with Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) and Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) following shortly after. Martínez was the strongest of the three, racing home in 14:32, three seconds up on Craddock and 17 on Dowsett.

Despite Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Alexys Brunel (Groupama-FDJ) and Trek-Segafredo youngster Antonio Tiberi putting in solid efforts to line the fringes of the top 10, with the latter crashing over the line, all eyes were on Ganna in the second half of the stage.

The Italian was aiming for his eighth-straight time trial victory stretching back to the Italian National Championships last August, and duly set the quickest time at the intermediate checkpoint, seven seconds up on Bissegger after 6.5 kilometres. He was metres away from catching Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) at the finish, by which point he had taken another seven seconds out of Bissegger, taking over the top spot with predictable ease.

The top 10 on GC would see a battle for the leader's jersey between Giro d'Italia revelation Almeida and Tour de France champion Pogačar, with just a second separating the two after stage 1. Pogačar drew first blood, making up eight seconds at the checkpoint as the Slovenian put in the third-fastest time.

He held onto his advantage through the second half of the course, crossing the line six seconds quicker than Almeida to take fourth. With the last two men off – Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) – posing no threat on a time trial bike, Pogačar safely moved into the red jersey ahead of Tuesday's stage 3, the summit finish of Jebel Hafeet. 13 men lie within a minute of the 22-year-old, though he is now the clear favourite for overall victory at his team's home race.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:56 2 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:14 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:32 8 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:33 9 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:36 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:38 11 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:39 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:43 14 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:44 15 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:46 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:47 17 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:48 18 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 19 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 20 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:51 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:52 24 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:53 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55 29 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:57 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 32 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 33 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 37 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:01:00 39 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01 40 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:03 41 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 42 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 43 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:06 44 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:07 45 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 47 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 48 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:09 51 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:10 52 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:11 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 55 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:13 56 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 57 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 58 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 59 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 60 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:17 61 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 62 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 63 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:18 64 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:19 65 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:20 66 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 67 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:21 68 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:01:23 69 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 70 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:25 71 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:26 72 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 73 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 74 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:28 76 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:30 78 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:01:33 79 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 80 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:34 81 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 82 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:35 83 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:36 84 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 85 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:38 86 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39 87 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:40 88 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 89 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 90 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:42 91 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 92 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:43 93 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:44 94 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:45 96 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 97 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:47 98 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 99 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 100 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:48 101 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 102 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 103 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:51 104 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:54 105 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:56 107 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:57 108 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58 109 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 110 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 111 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:59 112 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:00 113 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 114 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:01 115 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:02 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:03 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07 119 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 120 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 122 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:09 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:12 124 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:15 125 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:16 126 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:18 127 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:19 128 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28 129 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 130 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36 131 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:38 132 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:45 DNS Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 20 2 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 12 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 7 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4 8 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 3 9 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 43:22:00 2 Ineos Grenadiers 3 EF Education-Nippo 0:00:07 4 Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:13 5 Jumbo-Visma 0:00:47 6 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:48 7 Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:50 8 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:56 9 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:10 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 11 Team BikeExchange 0:01:20 12 Team DSM 0:01:30 13 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32 14 Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55 16 Movistar Team 0:02:07 17 AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:26 18 Cofidis 0:02:42 19 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:07

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:00:05 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 4 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39 6 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 8 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:46 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:47 10 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:50 12 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 13 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55 14 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:04 15 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:11 16 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27 17 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:41 19 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:45 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 21 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:39 22 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:07 23 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:21 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:37 25 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:39 26 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:40 27 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:43 28 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:45 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:46 30 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:50 31 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:51 32 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:53 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:08:54 34 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:55 35 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:56 36 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 38 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:58 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:59 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:00 41 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:02 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:04 45 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 46 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 47 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:05 48 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:06 50 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:09:07 52 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:08 53 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:10 54 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:12 55 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:13 56 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:14 57 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 58 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 59 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 60 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 61 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:09:17 62 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:18 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:19 64 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 65 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:21 66 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 67 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:24 68 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 69 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 70 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:25 71 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:26 72 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:27 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 74 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:09:28 75 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:09:30 76 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:32 77 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:33 78 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 79 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 80 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:35 82 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 83 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:09:40 84 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 85 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:41 86 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:42 88 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:43 89 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:44 90 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:45 91 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:46 92 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:47 93 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 94 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 95 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 96 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:49 97 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:50 98 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:51 99 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 100 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:52 101 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:54 102 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 103 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 104 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:55 105 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:57 106 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 107 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:58 108 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:01 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:02 110 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:03 111 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:04 112 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:05 113 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 114 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:07 115 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 116 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:10:08 117 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:09 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:14 119 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 120 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:15 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 122 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:16 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:19 124 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:22 125 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:23 126 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:25 127 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:26 128 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:41 129 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:43 130 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:45 131 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:52 132 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:12

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 20 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 4 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16 5 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 7 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 12 8 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 7 10 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7 11 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 12 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 5 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 14 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4 15 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 3 16 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 3 17 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 19 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 4 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 5 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:00:05 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05 3 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41 4 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:46 5 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 6 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 7 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:07 8 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:21 9 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:40 10 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:43 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:50 12 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:51 13 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:55 14 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:56 15 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 16 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:04 17 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:05 18 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:12 19 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:14 20 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 21 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 22 Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 23 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:09:17 24 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:09:30 25 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:33 26 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:35 27 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:09:40 28 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:44 29 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:47 30 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:49 31 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:52 32 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:09:57 33 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:05 34 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 35 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:14 36 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:22 37 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:52 38 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:12