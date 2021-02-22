Trending

UAE Tour: Ganna wins stage 2 as Pogacar takes overall lead

By

World champion claims eighth straight time trial victory

Stage 2: Al Hudyriat Island - Al Hudyriat Island

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took his eighth time trial victory in a row on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, easing to the win on the 13-kilometre cycle track on Al Hudayriat Island.

The Italian's time of 13:56, at an average of 55.981kph, was far beyond the reach of any other rider on the course, with Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) taking second place at 14 seconds. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) took third a further seven seconds back at 14:17.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the new race leader after the withdrawal of previous leader Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team. 

The Slovenian's time of 14:20 was enough for fourth on the day, and he now leads the race by six seconds ahead of João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), while Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) lies third overall at 18 seconds.

"It's not easy," Ganna said after the stage. "Every race is hard because you have to arrive with good focus and good legs. Luckily, my body was ready today and we got this fantastic result for me and the team.

"It's strange in the middle of the desert. It's really nice, my first time here, too. At the moment I'm really happy and hope to use this for future races like Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next month."

How it unfolded

After the crosswinds and major GC shakeup on stage 1 of the race, there'd be another opportunity to make time on stage 2, a pan-flat time trial on Hudayriyat Island to the south of the capital, Abu Dhabi. The 13-kilometre course – a power ride rather than technical challenge – is a new addition to the race, though follows some of the same roads as the 2019 team time trial.

The big news of the morning was that stage 1 winner and race leader Mathieu van der Poel wouldn't continue the race as his Alpecin-Fenix team were forced to pull out due to a staff member's positive COVID-19 test. As a result, Jumbo-Visma's David Dekker would be riding to defend the race lead as the last man off.

Uniquely among WorldTour races, only the top 10 would riders set off in GC order, with the rest of the field starting when they wished. That meant that Bjerg was able to set off third and set the early pace at 14:17, despite lying 22nd overall.

The Danish specialist wasn't in the hot seat for long, though, as Bissegger took seven seconds off his time to go top less than 10 minutes later. Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) and Max Walscheid (Team DSM) came closest to challenging the Swiss rider in the 30 minutes after his ride, setting times of 14:26 and 14:28 respectively to go provisional third and fourth.

Shortly afterwards, big names Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech), Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) began their efforts, although, with the latter two over eight minutes down after stage 1, only Yates was riding for the GC.

Yates' 14:54 was good for provisional 15th, while Lutsenko rode to 11th, and Froome finished 1:22 down on Bissegger. The following mid-section of the stage saw riders come and go without troubling the top of the leaderboard, though Matteo Sobrero (Qhubeka Assos) snuck into the top 10.

Former world Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) set off half an hour later, with Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) and Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) following shortly after. Martínez was the strongest of the three, racing home in 14:32, three seconds up on Craddock and 17 on Dowsett.

Despite Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Alexys Brunel (Groupama-FDJ) and Trek-Segafredo youngster Antonio Tiberi putting in solid efforts to line the fringes of the top 10, with the latter crashing over the line, all eyes were on Ganna in the second half of the stage.

The Italian was aiming for his eighth-straight time trial victory stretching back to the Italian National Championships last August, and duly set the quickest time at the intermediate checkpoint, seven seconds up on Bissegger after 6.5 kilometres. He was metres away from catching Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) at the finish, by which point he had taken another seven seconds out of Bissegger, taking over the top spot with predictable ease.

The top 10 on GC would see a battle for the leader's jersey between Giro d'Italia revelation Almeida and Tour de France champion Pogačar, with just a second separating the two after stage 1. Pogačar drew first blood, making up eight seconds at the checkpoint as the Slovenian put in the third-fastest time.

He held onto his advantage through the second half of the course, crossing the line six seconds quicker than Almeida to take fourth. With the last two men off – Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) – posing no threat on a time trial bike, Pogačar safely moved into the red jersey ahead of Tuesday's stage 3, the summit finish of Jebel Hafeet. 13 men lie within a minute of the 22-year-old, though he is now the clear favourite for overall victory at his team's home race.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:56
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:14
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:32
8Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:33
9Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:36
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:38
11Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:39
12Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
13Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:43
14Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:44
15Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:46
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:47
17Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:48
18Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
19Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49
20Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:51
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:52
24Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:53
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
28Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55
29Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:57
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
31Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
32Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
33Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58
34Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
35Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59
37Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:01:00
39Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01
40Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:03
41Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04
42Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05
43Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:06
44Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:07
45Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
47James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
48Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:09
51Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:10
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:11
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12
54Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
55Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:13
56Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14
57Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
58David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
59Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:17
61Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
62Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
63Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:18
64Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:19
65Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:20
66Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
67Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:21
68Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:01:23
69Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
70Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:25
71Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:26
72Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
73Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
74Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
75Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:28
76Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
77Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:30
78Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:01:33
79Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
80Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:34
81William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
82Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:35
83Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:36
84Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37
85André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:38
86Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39
87Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:40
88Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
89Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
90Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:42
91Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
92Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:43
93Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:44
94Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
95Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:45
96Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46
97Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:47
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
99Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
100Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:48
101Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50
102Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
103Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:51
104Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:54
105Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:56
107Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:57
108Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58
109Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
110Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
111Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:59
112Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:00
113Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
114Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:01
115Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:02
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:03
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07
119Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
122Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:09
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:12
124Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:15
125Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:16
126Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:18
127François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:19
128Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28
129Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34
130Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36
131Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:38
132Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:45
DNSGianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSMathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSRoy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSJasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSJonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSKristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 20
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 12
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
7Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4
8Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 3
9Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 43:22:00
2Ineos Grenadiers
3EF Education-Nippo 0:00:07
4Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:13
5Jumbo-Visma 0:00:47
6Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:48
7Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:50
8Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:56
9Bahrain Victorious 0:01:10
10Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18
11Team BikeExchange 0:01:20
12Team DSM 0:01:30
13Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32
14Lotto Soudal 0:01:41
15Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55
16Movistar Team 0:02:07
17AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:26
18Cofidis 0:02:42
19Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:07

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:00:05
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18
4Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39
6Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41
7Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45
8David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:46
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:47
10Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:50
12Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54
13Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55
14Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:04
15Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:11
16Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27
17Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:41
19Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:45
20Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09
21Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:39
22Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:07
23Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:21
24Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:37
25Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:39
26Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:40
27Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:43
28Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:45
29Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:46
30Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:50
31Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:51
32Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:53
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:08:54
34Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:55
35Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:56
36Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
37Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
38Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:58
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:59
40Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:00
41Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
43Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:02
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:04
45Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
46Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
47Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:05
48Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:06
50Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:09:07
52Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:08
53Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:10
54Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:12
55Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:13
56Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:14
57Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
58James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
59Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
61Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:09:17
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:18
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:19
64Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
65Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:21
66Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
67Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:24
68Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
69Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
70Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:25
71Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:26
72Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:27
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
74Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:09:28
75Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:09:30
76Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:32
77Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:33
78Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
79Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
80Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
81Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:35
82Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
83Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:09:40
84Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
85Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:41
86William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:42
88Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:43
89Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:44
90André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:45
91Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:46
92Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:47
93Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
94Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
95Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
96Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:49
97Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:50
98Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:51
99Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
100Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:52
101Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:54
102Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
103Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
104Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:55
105Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:57
106Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
107Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:58
108Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:01
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:02
110Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:03
111Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:04
112Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:05
113Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
114Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:07
115Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
116Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:10:08
117Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:09
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:14
119Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:15
121Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
122Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:16
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:19
124Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:22
125Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:23
126Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:25
127François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:26
128Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:41
129Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:43
130Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:45
131Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:52
132Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:12

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 20
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19
4David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14
7Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 12
8Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 7
10Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7
11Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
12Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 5
13Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
14Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4
15Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 3
16Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 3
17Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
19Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5
4Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 5
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:00:05
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05
3Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41
4David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:46
5Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48
6Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54
7Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:07
8Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:21
9Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:40
10Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:43
11Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:50
12Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:51
13Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:55
14Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:56
15Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
16Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:04
17Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:05
18Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:12
19Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:14
20Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
21James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
22Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
23Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:09:17
24Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:09:30
25Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:33
26Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:35
27Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:09:40
28Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:44
29Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:47
30Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:49
31Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:52
32Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:09:57
33Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:05
34Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
35Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:14
36Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:22
37Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:52
38Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:12

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 12:00:52
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45
3Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18
4Cofidis 0:03:38
5Jumbo-Visma 0:09:10
6Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:52
7EF Education-Nippo 0:17:02
8Bahrain Victorious 0:18:02
9Groupama-FDJ 0:18:21
10Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:31
11Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:08
12Team Qhubeka Assos 0:26:14
13Team BikeExchange 0:26:38
14Team DSM 0:26:48
15Lotto Soudal 0:26:59
16Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:13
17Movistar Team 0:27:25
18AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:44
19Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:25

