UAE Tour: Ganna wins stage 2 as Pogacar takes overall lead
By Cyclingnews
World champion claims eighth straight time trial victory
Stage 2: Al Hudyriat Island - Al Hudyriat Island
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took his eighth time trial victory in a row on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, easing to the win on the 13-kilometre cycle track on Al Hudayriat Island.
The Italian's time of 13:56, at an average of 55.981kph, was far beyond the reach of any other rider on the course, with Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) taking second place at 14 seconds. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) took third a further seven seconds back at 14:17.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the new race leader after the withdrawal of previous leader Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team.
The Slovenian's time of 14:20 was enough for fourth on the day, and he now leads the race by six seconds ahead of João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), while Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) lies third overall at 18 seconds.
"It's not easy," Ganna said after the stage. "Every race is hard because you have to arrive with good focus and good legs. Luckily, my body was ready today and we got this fantastic result for me and the team.
"It's strange in the middle of the desert. It's really nice, my first time here, too. At the moment I'm really happy and hope to use this for future races like Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next month."
How it unfolded
After the crosswinds and major GC shakeup on stage 1 of the race, there'd be another opportunity to make time on stage 2, a pan-flat time trial on Hudayriyat Island to the south of the capital, Abu Dhabi. The 13-kilometre course – a power ride rather than technical challenge – is a new addition to the race, though follows some of the same roads as the 2019 team time trial.
The big news of the morning was that stage 1 winner and race leader Mathieu van der Poel wouldn't continue the race as his Alpecin-Fenix team were forced to pull out due to a staff member's positive COVID-19 test. As a result, Jumbo-Visma's David Dekker would be riding to defend the race lead as the last man off.
Uniquely among WorldTour races, only the top 10 would riders set off in GC order, with the rest of the field starting when they wished. That meant that Bjerg was able to set off third and set the early pace at 14:17, despite lying 22nd overall.
The Danish specialist wasn't in the hot seat for long, though, as Bissegger took seven seconds off his time to go top less than 10 minutes later. Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) and Max Walscheid (Team DSM) came closest to challenging the Swiss rider in the 30 minutes after his ride, setting times of 14:26 and 14:28 respectively to go provisional third and fourth.
Shortly afterwards, big names Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech), Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) began their efforts, although, with the latter two over eight minutes down after stage 1, only Yates was riding for the GC.
Yates' 14:54 was good for provisional 15th, while Lutsenko rode to 11th, and Froome finished 1:22 down on Bissegger. The following mid-section of the stage saw riders come and go without troubling the top of the leaderboard, though Matteo Sobrero (Qhubeka Assos) snuck into the top 10.
Former world Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) set off half an hour later, with Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) and Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) following shortly after. Martínez was the strongest of the three, racing home in 14:32, three seconds up on Craddock and 17 on Dowsett.
Despite Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Alexys Brunel (Groupama-FDJ) and Trek-Segafredo youngster Antonio Tiberi putting in solid efforts to line the fringes of the top 10, with the latter crashing over the line, all eyes were on Ganna in the second half of the stage.
The Italian was aiming for his eighth-straight time trial victory stretching back to the Italian National Championships last August, and duly set the quickest time at the intermediate checkpoint, seven seconds up on Bissegger after 6.5 kilometres. He was metres away from catching Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) at the finish, by which point he had taken another seven seconds out of Bissegger, taking over the top spot with predictable ease.
The top 10 on GC would see a battle for the leader's jersey between Giro d'Italia revelation Almeida and Tour de France champion Pogačar, with just a second separating the two after stage 1. Pogačar drew first blood, making up eight seconds at the checkpoint as the Slovenian put in the third-fastest time.
He held onto his advantage through the second half of the course, crossing the line six seconds quicker than Almeida to take fourth. With the last two men off – Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) – posing no threat on a time trial bike, Pogačar safely moved into the red jersey ahead of Tuesday's stage 3, the summit finish of Jebel Hafeet. 13 men lie within a minute of the 22-year-old, though he is now the clear favourite for overall victory at his team's home race.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:56
|2
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:14
|3
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:30
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:32
|8
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:33
|9
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:36
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:38
|11
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:39
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:43
|14
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:44
|15
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:46
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:00:47
|17
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:48
|18
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|19
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|20
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:51
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:52
|24
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:53
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|29
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:57
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|32
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|33
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|37
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:00
|39
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|40
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:03
|41
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|42
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|43
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:06
|44
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:07
|45
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|47
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|48
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:09
|51
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:10
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:11
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:13
|56
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|57
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|58
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:17
|61
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|62
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|63
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:18
|64
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:19
|65
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:20
|66
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|67
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:21
|68
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:01:23
|69
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|70
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:25
|71
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:26
|72
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|73
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|74
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:28
|76
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis
|0:01:30
|78
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:33
|79
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|80
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:34
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:35
|83
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:36
|84
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|85
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:38
|86
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:39
|87
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:40
|88
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|90
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:42
|91
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|92
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:43
|93
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:44
|94
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|95
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:45
|96
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|97
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:47
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|99
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|100
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:48
|101
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|102
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|103
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:51
|104
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|105
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|106
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:56
|107
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:57
|108
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:58
|109
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|110
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|111
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:01:59
|112
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:00
|113
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:01
|115
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:02:02
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:02:03
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:07
|119
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:09
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:12
|124
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:15
|125
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:16
|126
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:18
|127
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:19
|128
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:28
|129
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|130
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:36
|131
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:38
|132
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:02:45
|DNS
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|2
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|3
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|7
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|8
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|9
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|43:22:00
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:07
|4
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:13
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:47
|6
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:48
|7
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:50
|8
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:56
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:10
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|0:01:20
|12
|Team DSM
|0:01:30
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:32
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:26
|18
|Cofidis
|0:02:42
|19
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:07
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:00:05
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|4
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:39
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:41
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:45
|8
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:46
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:47
|10
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:50
|12
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|13
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:55
|14
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:04
|15
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis
|0:01:11
|16
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:27
|17
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:01:41
|19
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:45
|20
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|21
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:02:39
|22
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:07
|23
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:21
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:37
|25
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:39
|26
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:40
|27
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:43
|28
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:45
|29
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:46
|30
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:50
|31
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:51
|32
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:53
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:08:54
|34
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:55
|35
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:56
|36
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:08:58
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:59
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:00
|41
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:02
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:04
|45
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|46
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|47
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:05
|48
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:06
|50
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:07
|52
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:08
|53
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:10
|54
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:12
|55
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:09:13
|56
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:14
|57
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|58
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|59
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|60
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|61
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|0:09:17
|62
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:18
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:19
|64
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:21
|66
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:24
|68
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|69
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|70
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:25
|71
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:26
|72
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:27
|73
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|74
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:09:28
|75
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:09:30
|76
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:32
|77
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:33
|78
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|79
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|80
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:35
|82
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|83
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:40
|84
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|85
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:41
|86
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:09:42
|88
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:43
|89
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:44
|90
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:45
|91
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:46
|92
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:47
|93
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|94
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|96
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:49
|97
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:50
|98
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:51
|99
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|100
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:52
|101
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:54
|102
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|103
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|104
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:55
|105
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:57
|106
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|107
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:09:58
|108
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:01
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:02
|110
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:03
|111
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:04
|112
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:05
|113
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|114
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:07
|115
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:08
|117
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:10:09
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:14
|119
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:15
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:16
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:19
|124
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:22
|125
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:23
|126
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:25
|127
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:26
|128
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:41
|129
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:43
|130
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:45
|131
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:10:52
|132
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:12
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|4
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16
|5
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|7
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|8
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|7
|10
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|11
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|12
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|14
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|15
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|16
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|17
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|19
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|4
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:00:05
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:41
|4
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:46
|5
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|6
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|7
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:07
|8
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:21
|9
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:40
|10
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:43
|11
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:50
|12
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:51
|13
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:55
|14
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:56
|15
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:04
|17
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:05
|18
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:12
|19
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:14
|20
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|21
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|0:09:17
|24
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:09:30
|25
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:33
|26
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:35
|27
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:40
|28
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:44
|29
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:47
|30
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:49
|31
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:52
|32
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:09:57
|33
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:05
|34
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|35
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:14
|36
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:22
|37
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:10:52
|38
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:12
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:00:52
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|4
|Cofidis
|0:03:38
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:10
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:52
|7
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:02
|8
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:18:02
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:21
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:25:31
|11
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:26:08
|12
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:26:14
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26:38
|14
|Team DSM
|0:26:48
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26:59
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:13
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:27:25
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:27:44
|19
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:28:25
