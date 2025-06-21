Recommended reading

'We have to slow down the evolution of cycling' - Marc Madiot wants to ban race radios, power metres and bike computers to improve race safety

Groupama-FDJ team manager says riders are 'remotely controlled' from the team car

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard both wore race radios at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ team manager Marc Madiot has again called for race radios, power metres and GPS bike computers to be banned in competition, as a way to slow the evolution of cycling and so perhaps make the sport become safer.

Former French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni this week revealed the trauma and fear of crashing that led to his retirement from the sport while speaking to L'Equipe for the online documentary 'Crash, peloton sous tension', which explores the mental and physical effects of crashes in cycling.

