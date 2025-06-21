Recommended reading

Thibau Nys out of Baloise Belgium Tour due to gastrointestinal trouble but Tour de France not at risk

By published

'Our selection has not been announced yet, but we are not worried' says Lidl-Trek DS Maxime Monfort

MERELBEKE-MELLE, BELGIUM - JUNE 18: Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 94th Baloise Belgium Tour 2025, Stage 1 a 197.6km Merelbeke-Melle to Knokke-Heist on June 18, 2025 in Merelbeke-Melle, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) at the Baloise Belgium Tour before he fell ill (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibau Nys was forced to abandon the Baloise Belgium Tour before Saturday's hilly Queen stage of the race after being struck by overnight 'gastrointestinal trouble.'

Lidl-Trek teammate Tim Declercq also became ill overnight and left the Belgium Tour, while Andrea Bagioli did not start stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse due to overnight digestive issues. Alex Kirsch was also forced to quit the Belgium Tour earlier this week.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.