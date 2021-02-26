Trending

UAE Tour: Sam Bennett win stage 6

By

Pogacar retains overall lead with one day remaining

Image 1 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 - 3th Edition - 6th stage Deira Island - Palm Jumeirah 165 km - 25/02/2021 - Sam Bennett (IRL - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - Elia Viviani (ITA - Cofidis) - Pascal Ackermann (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) beat Elia Viviani (Cofidis) to the line on Palm Jumeirah (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The peloton pass the skyscrapers of Dubai (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Chris Froome GBR Israel StartUp Nation photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) during stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour From Dubai Deira Islands to Dubai Palm Jumeriah on February 26 2021 Photo by Giuseppe CACACE AFP Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACEAFP via Getty Images

The peloton dwarfed by the Dubai skyscrapers (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Scenery Crash Gino Mader SUI Bahrain Victorious Florian Stork GER Team DSM photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

A crash in the peloton spelled the end of Florian Stork's race (right) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour From Dubai Deira Islands to Dubai Palm Jumeriah on February 26 2021 Photo by Giuseppe CACACE AFP Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACEAFP via Getty Images

The break in Dubai on stage 6 (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Deceuninck QuickStep Scenery Dubai photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Deceuninck-QuickStep work in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Giacomo Nizzolo ITA Team Qhubeka Assos photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

European champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Scenery Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

David Dekker and his Jumbo-Visma squad in Dubai (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Adam Yates GBR Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Adam Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour From Dubai Deira Islands to Dubai Palm Jumeriah on February 26 2021 Photo by Giuseppe CACACE AFP Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACEAFP via Getty Images

Jumbo-Visma, Bora-Hansgrohe and EF Education-Nippo in the peloton (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Inigo Elosegui ESP Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The breakaway, with Movistar's Albert Torres leading the way (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

UAE Tour 2021 3rd Edition 6th stage Deira Island Palm Jumeirah 165 km 26022021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The peloton out in the desert mid-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Sam Bennett L of Deceuninck Quick Step team wins the sixth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour From Dubai Deira Islands to Dubai Palm Jumeriah on February 26 2021 Photo by Giuseppe CACACE AFP Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACEAFP via Getty Images

The charge for the line (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his second victory of the 2021 UAE Tour with a convincing sprint on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island on stage 6.

As with his win two days ago, the Irishman profited from the work of his lead-out man Michael Morkov to put daylight between himself and his rivals in the final 150 metres.

Elia Viviani (Cofidis), who lost his lead-out man Fabio Sabatini to a crash, finished second, with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) third after a long sprint.

"It feels amazing. Again, I wouldn't have done it without my teammates today," Bennett said after the stage. "I really want [stage 7] and we'll for sure go for it again. It's always hard but we'll try again.

"I think the more sprints we do together, the better we're getting. It's becoming more second nature. It's just about repeating the same thing and making decisions in the final. We're really getting to know each other and we're pretty much nailing it at the minute."

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to retain the red jersey with one stage remaining.

More to follow…

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:32:23
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-Assos
7Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
8Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
9Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
10Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20:41:49
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
3Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:12
4Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:54
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:56
6Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious 0:02:49
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:03
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:23
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:40

Latest on Cyclingnews