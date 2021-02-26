UAE Tour: Sam Bennett win stage 6
Pogacar retains overall lead with one day remaining
Stage 6: Deira Islands, Dubai - Palm Jumeirah Island, Dubai
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his second victory of the 2021 UAE Tour with a convincing sprint on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island on stage 6.
As with his win two days ago, the Irishman profited from the work of his lead-out man Michael Morkov to put daylight between himself and his rivals in the final 150 metres.
Elia Viviani (Cofidis), who lost his lead-out man Fabio Sabatini to a crash, finished second, with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) third after a long sprint.
"It feels amazing. Again, I wouldn't have done it without my teammates today," Bennett said after the stage. "I really want [stage 7] and we'll for sure go for it again. It's always hard but we'll try again.
"I think the more sprints we do together, the better we're getting. It's becoming more second nature. It's just about repeating the same thing and making decisions in the final. We're really getting to know each other and we're pretty much nailing it at the minute."
Overall leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to retain the red jersey with one stage remaining.
More to follow…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:32:23
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-Assos
|7
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|8
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|10
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20:41:49
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:45
|3
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:12
|4
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:54
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:56
|6
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:47
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
|0:02:49
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:03
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:04:23
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:40
