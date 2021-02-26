UAE Tour: Sam Bennett win stage 6

Image 1 of 15 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) beat Elia Viviani (Cofidis) to the line on Palm Jumeirah (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 The peloton pass the skyscrapers of Dubai (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) during stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 The peloton dwarfed by the Dubai skyscrapers (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 A crash in the peloton spelled the end of Florian Stork's race (right) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 The break in Dubai on stage 6 (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Deceuninck-QuickStep work in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 European champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 David Dekker and his Jumbo-Visma squad in Dubai (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 Adam Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Jumbo-Visma, Bora-Hansgrohe and EF Education-Nippo in the peloton (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 The breakaway, with Movistar's Albert Torres leading the way (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 The peloton out in the desert mid-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 The charge for the line (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his second victory of the 2021 UAE Tour with a convincing sprint on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island on stage 6.

As with his win two days ago, the Irishman profited from the work of his lead-out man Michael Morkov to put daylight between himself and his rivals in the final 150 metres.

Elia Viviani (Cofidis), who lost his lead-out man Fabio Sabatini to a crash, finished second, with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) third after a long sprint.

"It feels amazing. Again, I wouldn't have done it without my teammates today," Bennett said after the stage. "I really want [stage 7] and we'll for sure go for it again. It's always hard but we'll try again.

"I think the more sprints we do together, the better we're getting. It's becoming more second nature. It's just about repeating the same thing and making decisions in the final. We're really getting to know each other and we're pretty much nailing it at the minute."

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to retain the red jersey with one stage remaining.

More to follow…

Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:32:23 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-Assos 7 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 8 Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 10 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep