UAE Tour: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 1
Dutch rider takes early race lead with Dekker and Mørkøv completing top-three
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won a frantic, wind-affected opening stage of the UAE Tour.
The Dutchman out-sprinted David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a small, 23-man group that formed as crosswinds wreaked havoc on the race earlier in the stage.
In the absence of top sprinters Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had all been dropped earlier in the crosswinds, Van der Poel’s sprint was quick enough to claim his first win of the road season.
In the GC battle, Joao Almeida (Deceuninc-QuickStep), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) emerged as early hot favourites, after all of their major rivals were dumped out of overall contention in the wind.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:45:47
|2
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:03
|9
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
