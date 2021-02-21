Trending

UAE Tour: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 1

Dutch rider takes early race lead with Dekker and Mørkøv completing top-three

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel won stage 1 at the UAE Tour

Mathieu van der Poel won stage 1 at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Here comes Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)

Here comes Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ineos Grenediers started the attacks early on the stage

Ineos Grenadiers on the front on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Tadej Pogacar made the front echelon on stage 1 of the UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates riding in their home race (Image credit: Bettini Images)
The desert winds at the UAE Tour blew sand across the road

The peloton ride through the sand on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Elbows were out at the UAE Tour

Echelons formed early on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Movistar tried to chase the echelon to help Alejandro Valverde

Movistar get to work on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Movistar missed the echelon at the UAE Tour

Movistar at the front of one of the echelons on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Images)
The wind blew on stage 1 of the UAE Tour

The peloton split early on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Chris Froome on the podium at the UAE Tour

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Mathieu van der Poel made his 2021 road racing debut at the UAE Tour

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) making his road debut in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani is back racing at the UAE Tour

Elia Viviani (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Froome made his debut with Israel Start-Up Nation at the UAE Tour

Chris Froome in his new team colours at the start of 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
It was hard at the back at the UAE Tour

The peloton split early on stage due to cross-winds (Image credit: Getty Images)
It was hard at the back at the UAE Tour

Riders struggle to remain in contention at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
The wind blew hard on stage 1 of the UAE Tour

The long flat roads and cross winds played havoc with the peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emiriates (Image credit: Getty Images)
The wind blew hard at the UAE Tour

Stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

The bunch was blown to pieces by cross winds on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Crosswinds and long flat roads meant the peloton split on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Riders from several teams try and keep out of the gutter during exciting echelon racing in the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

David Dekker (Jumbo Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Trouble for Ineos Grenadiers on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Tour stage 1

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Nelson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) was in the attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mattia Cattaneo went solo at the UAE Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won a frantic, wind-affected opening stage of the UAE Tour.

The Dutchman out-sprinted David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a small, 23-man group that formed as crosswinds wreaked havoc on the race earlier in the stage. 

In the absence of top sprinters Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had all been dropped earlier in the crosswinds, Van der Poel’s sprint was quick enough to claim his first win of the road season.

In the GC battle, Joao Almeida (Deceuninc-QuickStep), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) emerged as early hot favourites, after all of their major rivals were dumped out of overall contention in the wind.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3:45:47
2David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
3Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03
9Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep

