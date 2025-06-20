Recommended reading

‘Now the real race starts’ – Australia’s Luke Tuckwell moves into maglia rosa at Giro Next Gen on stage 5

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies rider unseats Jarno Widar, now fourth, and has 26 second gap to nearest rival Jakob Omrzel

Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies) rides his way into pink on stage 5 of Giro Next Gen 2025 (Image credit: La Presse)

Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies) has moved into the maglia rosa on stage 5 of the Giro Next Gen, the Australian jumping up two spots on the overall by fighting his way into the break on a tough stage which fractured the peloton of the prestigious U23 men's race.

Tuckwell finished ninth on the 153 km stage to Gavi, 13 seconds behind stage winner Adam Rafferty (Hagens Berman Jayco) while Jarno Widar (Lotto Development Team) – who had started the day in pink – was in 33rd on the stage at 2:03 behind the winner.

