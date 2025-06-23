Recommended reading

'Renaissance of American cycling' - George Hincapie’s Modern Adventure Pro Cycling takes shape with sights on Tour de France in five years or less

'Hey, want a job?' is active pitch for 'amibitious project' for new US-registered men's team with George Hincapie and Bobby Julich on leadership team

George Hincapie goes for a bike ride in Colorado with leadership team members of new Modern Adventure Pro Cycling (Image credit: Hincapie Events)

WorldTour veteran George Hincapie disclosed the foundation for the USA's newest professional men's team, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling. Hincapie will serve as the team leader for the management group, which includes former pro cyclists and industry leaders, as they pursue registration as a UCI ProTeam for 2026.

Modern Adventure, a travel company based in Portland, Oregon, received naming rights as the title sponsor for what was called "a renaissance of American cycling". The length of the multi-year deal with Modern Adventure was not disclosed, but Hincapie said that along with founding sponsor Factor Bikes and official kit provider Hincapie Sportswear, a solid footing will move the team towards a goal "of racing in the Tour de France in five years or less".

