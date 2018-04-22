Image 1 of 22 Murphy, Mannion and Britton o the stae 5 podium at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 Gavin Mannion wins the final stage at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 UnitedHealthcare won the team competition at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 Mannion, Britton and Murphy on the final GC podium at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 The final jersey winners at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 An Elevate-KHS rider attacks druing stage 5 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) pulls the break during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) gets the peloton strung out during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 The large breakaway set the tone on the early going at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 Aevolo on the front during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Canel's leads the pack early on during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) sits on the wheel of Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) pulls on the front of the breakaway during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 The men get ready to start stage 5 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) before the start of stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Riders descend during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 The men's peloton during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) pulls on the front during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) rides during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 Rally controls the front during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) claimed his second Tour of the Gila victory on Sunday to go with his win there in 2015. Britton finished second on the final Gila Monster stage to Gavin Mannion (UnitedHeathcare) after the duo distanced the select lead group on the second-to-last climb of the day. Britton's teammate Kyle Murphy finished third on the stage.

In the general classification, Britton topped Mannion by 52 seconds, with Murphy climbing into third at 2:14.

Mannion and Britton bridged to a late move by stage 1 winner Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) and James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) after a day of hard racing on the hilly course decimated the peloton. Britton and Mannion caught the lead pair just before the top of the second-to-last climb and then quickly dispatched them as they set out of the finish at Pinos Altos.

"I knew he would ride to the line, and he knew I would ride to the line, so we pretty much didn't say anything and just TT'd from there on," Mannion said.

The effort paid off for both riders, as they finished 30 seconds ahead of Murphy and UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo. Piccoli held on for fourth, while Sanchez faded to 13th, 1:29 back.

For Britton, the win is redemption from a tough European campaign earlier this spring.

"I'm stoked," he told Cyclingnews after the race.

"The last couple of year I just didn't quite have the time to really prep," Britton said. "It takes me a lot to get the engine going. This year after Europe I had six weeks and I was really focused to kind of work really hard and get back to where I knew I could be. It was five weeks of perfect training and zero compromise to reach the objectives, and the objective was to win this on the way to California."

Mannion claimed his first UCI win as a pro after coming close multiple times. He had hoped for an overall win, but he was satisfied with taking the Gila Monster stage and finishing second overall.

"I love this race," he told Cyclingnews. "It's always been a good day for me. It's just full gas form the start and it ends up being a hard day in the end."

How it unfolded

The final day at the Tour of the Gila featured the Gila Monster stage, which took the peloton over 161.9 kilometres of lumpy terrain from downtown Silver City to the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument and then back to the finish at Pinos Altos.

The stage threw 1,710 metres of climbing at the peloton and featured two intermediate sprints and five categorised climbs, including the final 3km ascent to Pinos Altos.

The day started out quickly as a group of riders peeled off the front before the first intermediate sprint just 14km into the race, where Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Curtis White took maximum points.

Mannion's UnitedHealthcare team almost immediately tried to put Britton and Rally under pressure, putting Janier Acevedo and Jonny Clarke into the move that started to gain some traction on the Rally-led chase.

In the group were Acevedo, Clarke, White, Danny Pate (Rally Cycling), Ignacio Prado and Leonel Palma (Canel's Specialized), Adam Roberge (Silber), Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS), Alexis Cartier and Marc-Antione Nadon (H&R Block), and Luis Villalobos, Alex Hoehn and Fernando Islas (Aevolo).

Acevedo took the first KOM points of the day at High Spot, 22.4km into the day, and provided impetus for the group to start building its advantage. By the time the leaders reached the final intermediate sprint of the day at 53.8km, their gap had gone up to 2:15. Rally put sprinters Brad Huff and Eric Young on the front in the flats between climbs to keep the move in check, and the leaders had just 1:10 over the field as they turned onto the category 2 climb to Anderson Vista.

Back in the bunch, Canel's turned the screws and split the field on the climb, with the first group quickly closing to within 30 seconds of the leaders. Canel's Oscar Sanchez, the stage 1 winner, bridged to the move as Prado and a handful of other riders from the break dropped back, depleting the move down to just eight riders.

Sanchez took top points at the KOM, but the greatly reduced field caught the breakaway on the descent to the turnaround at the Cliff Dwellings. Another four-rider move formed as they approached the return trip back to Anderson Vista, but they, too, were quickly brought back.

More attacks came on the trip back up the climb, but it was Sanchez again who finally stuck a move. The Colombian had a 30-second lead over the 28-rider field at the KOM, but Britton still had Murphy with him at the top of the climb to help with bring the Colombian back.

Britton eventually jumped away with Mannion on the category 2 climb to Wild Horse Mesa. The chasers caught Sanchez and Piccoli, who had budged to Sanchez earlier, on the continuing climb to Meadow Creek, and then Mannion and Britton rode away from the rest over the top of the climb.

"We got there, and Sanchez a Piccoli were both, I couldn't tell of they were playing coy or whatever, so Gavin took another hard pull, and I couldn't tell exactly, but I looked back and we had a gap so I just told Gavin to go full gas," Britton said. "He rolled and we got over the top, so we just kind of said this is the best-case scenario for both of us."

From there it was a two-man time trial for the duo as they steadily built their advantage, gaining 1:10 over the badly splintered chasers with 15km to go. Murphy played the perfect teammate in the 11-rider chase group as his team leader continued to ride away, sitting on and then eventually jumping out of the group to finish behind Britton and Mannion.

"In the finish Gavin was super strong, so I was really stoked to see him take that win," Britton said. "He's been hunting one of those for a while and he's one of my top competitors, so it was kind of win-win for both of us."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4:02:41 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:01 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:30 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:00:35 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:38 7 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:43 9 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:00:46 10 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:50 11 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:00:59 12 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:01:10 13 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:29 14 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:07 15 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:02:08 16 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:04:04 17 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:07 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:39 20 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:07:10 21 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:07:22 22 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:07:34 23 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:09:31 24 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 25 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 26 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:16 27 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:52 28 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:04 29 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 30 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:11:06 31 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:14:40 32 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:17:31 33 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 34 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:18:07 35 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:35 36 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:37 38 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 39 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:19:41 40 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 41 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:19:43 42 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:23:33 43 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:56 44 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:27:22 45 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:27:24 46 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 47 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:27:32 48 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:07 49 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 50 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 51 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 54 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:20 55 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:30:46 56 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 57 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 58 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 59 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 60 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 61 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 63 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 64 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 65 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 66 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 67 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 68 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 69 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 70 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 71 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 72 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 73 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 74 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 75 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 76 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 77 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 78 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 80 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 81 Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports 82 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 83 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 84 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 85 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 86 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 87 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 88 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 89 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 90 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 91 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 92 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 93 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 94 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 95 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:38:12 96 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:38:37 97 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:43:02 OTL Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:49:15 OTL Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank OTL Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank OTL Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 1:08:17 OTL Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank 1:08:23 DNS Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson DNF Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized DNF Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized DNF Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized DNF Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro DNF Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro DNF Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo DNF Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo DNF Leo Yip (HKg) Team California DNF Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 3 3 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 5 pts 2 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 3 3 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 3 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 2 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 10 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 4 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 5 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 2 6 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 15 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 9 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 6 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 7 3 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 5 4 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 5 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 2 6 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 2 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4:03:19 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:12 3 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:29 4 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:26 5 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:08:53 6 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 7 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 8 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:09:38 9 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:14 10 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:26 11 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 12 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:19:03 13 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:19:05 14 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:22:55 15 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:18 16 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:26:46 17 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 18 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:27:29 19 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:30:08 20 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 21 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 23 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 24 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 26 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 27 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 28 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon DNF Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro DNF Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo DNF Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo DNF Leo Yip (HKg) Team California DNF Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12:09:11 2 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:27 3 303 Project 0:02:56 4 Rally Cycling 0:05:02 5 Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:00 6 Mobius Bridgelane 0:28:10 7 Canel's-Specialized 0:35:23 8 Aevolo 0:36:00 9 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:45:06 10 Gateway Harley-Davidson 0:56:41 11 Team Rio Grande 1:04:10 12 Silber Pro Cycling 1:08:37 13 H&R Block Pro Cycling 1:08:49 14 Support Clean Sport 1:19:01 15 Team California 1:27:48 16 Cyclus Sports 1:27:56 17 Team Costa Rica 1:31:10

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 13:50:42 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:52 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:14 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:46 5 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:22 6 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:03:24 7 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:03:37 8 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:10 9 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:53 10 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:59 11 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:06:54 12 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:30 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:35 14 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:40 15 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:10:23 16 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:33 17 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:12:23 18 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:12:40 19 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:13:03 20 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:13:05 21 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:13:27 22 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:13:46 23 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:13:58 24 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:14:10 25 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:26 26 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:15:09 27 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:21:12 28 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:21:39 29 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:38 30 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:24:25 31 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:24:44 32 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:24:47 33 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:25:30 34 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:25:55 35 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:27:59 36 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:37 37 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:29:47 38 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:31:14 39 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:12 40 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:42 41 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:34:23 42 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:35:05 43 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:36:00 44 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:36:17 45 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:36:19 46 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:36:21 47 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:14 48 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:39:02 49 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:39:14 50 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:39:18 51 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 0:39:59 52 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:40:33 53 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:40:39 54 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:40:44 55 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:40:45 56 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 0:41:00 57 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:41:05 58 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 59 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:41:22 60 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:42:02 61 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:42:07 62 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:42:54 63 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:43:17 64 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:44:13 65 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:27 66 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:45:41 67 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:45:42 68 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:46:11 69 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:46:34 70 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:46:39 71 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:47:03 72 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:47:22 73 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:47:25 74 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:47:29 75 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:48:14 76 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:48:35 77 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:49:02 78 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:49:40 79 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:50:24 80 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 0:50:54 81 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:51:03 82 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:52:10 83 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:52:25 84 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:52:47 85 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:52:51 86 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:56:01 87 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:56:51 88 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:57:31 89 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:58:01 90 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 1:01:19 91 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 1:01:49 92 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 1:02:09 93 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 1:04:17 94 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 1:05:44 95 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 1:08:15 96 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 1:08:56 97 Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports 1:12:41

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 pts 2 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 3 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 15 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 6 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 7 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 8 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 9 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 9 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 11 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 8 12 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 8 13 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 14 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 7 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 16 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 5 17 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 18 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 5 19 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 4 20 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 21 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 22 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 3 23 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 3 24 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 3 25 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 2 26 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 1 27 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 28 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 29 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 1 30 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 1 31 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 45 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 34 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 4 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 16 6 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 9 8 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 6 9 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 11 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 4 12 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 13 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 14 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 15 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 2 16 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 17 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 2 18 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 2 19 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 20 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 2 21 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 22 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 1 23 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 13:54:52 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:43 3 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:20 4 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:08:13 5 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:09:17 6 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:10:00 7 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:16 8 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:59 9 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:17:02 10 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:29 11 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:20:37 12 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:27:04 13 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:32 14 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:32:09 15 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:32:11 16 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:04 17 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:36:35 18 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:36:55 19 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:37:52 21 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:38:44 22 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:40:03 23 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:41:31 24 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:42:01 25 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:42:24 26 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:43:15 27 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:57:59 28 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 1:01:34