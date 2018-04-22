Trending

Britton takes his second Tour of the Gila overall victory

UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion conquers the Gila Monster to take final stage win

Image 1 of 22

Murphy, Mannion and Britton o the stae 5 podium at Tour of the Gila.

Murphy, Mannion and Britton o the stae 5 podium at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 22

Gavin Mannion wins the final stage at Tour of the Gila

Gavin Mannion wins the final stage at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

UnitedHealthcare won the team competition at Tour of the Gila.

UnitedHealthcare won the team competition at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

Mannion, Britton and Murphy on the final GC podium at Tour of the Gila.

Mannion, Britton and Murphy on the final GC podium at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

The final jersey winners at Tour of the Gila.

The final jersey winners at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

An Elevate-KHS rider attacks druing stage 5 at Tour of the Gila

An Elevate-KHS rider attacks druing stage 5 at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) pulls the break during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) pulls the break during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

Eric Young (Rally Cycling) gets the peloton strung out during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

Eric Young (Rally Cycling) gets the peloton strung out during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

The large breakaway set the tone on the early going at Tour of the Gila

The large breakaway set the tone on the early going at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Aevolo on the front during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila.

Aevolo on the front during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Canel's leads the pack early on during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila

Canel's leads the pack early on during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) sits on the wheel of Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) sits on the wheel of Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) pulls on the front of the breakaway during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) pulls on the front of the breakaway during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

The men get ready to start stage 5 at Tour of the Gila.

The men get ready to start stage 5 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) before the start of stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) before the start of stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour of the Gila

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour of the Gila

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Riders descend during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila.

Riders descend during stage 5 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

The men's peloton during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

The men's peloton during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) pulls on the front during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) pulls on the front during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) rides during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) rides during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

Rally controls the front during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

Rally controls the front during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) claimed his second Tour of the Gila victory on Sunday to go with his win there in 2015. Britton finished second on the final Gila Monster stage to Gavin Mannion (UnitedHeathcare) after the duo distanced the select lead group on the second-to-last climb of the day. Britton's teammate Kyle Murphy finished third on the stage.

In the general classification, Britton topped Mannion by 52 seconds, with Murphy climbing into third at 2:14.

Mannion and Britton bridged to a late move by stage 1 winner Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) and James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) after a day of hard racing on the hilly course decimated the peloton. Britton and Mannion caught the lead pair just before the top of the second-to-last climb and then quickly dispatched them as they set out of the finish at Pinos Altos.

"I knew he would ride to the line, and he knew I would ride to the line, so we pretty much didn't say anything and just TT'd from there on," Mannion said.

The effort paid off for both riders, as they finished 30 seconds ahead of Murphy and UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo. Piccoli held on for fourth, while Sanchez faded to 13th, 1:29 back.

For Britton, the win is redemption from a tough European campaign earlier this spring.

"I'm stoked," he told Cyclingnews after the race.

"The last couple of year I just didn't quite have the time to really prep," Britton said. "It takes me a lot to get the engine going. This year after Europe I had six weeks and I was really focused to kind of work really hard and get back to where I knew I could be. It was five weeks of perfect training and zero compromise to reach the objectives, and the objective was to win this on the way to California."

Mannion claimed his first UCI win as a pro after coming close multiple times. He had hoped for an overall win, but he was satisfied with taking the Gila Monster stage and finishing second overall.

"I love this race," he told Cyclingnews. "It's always been a good day for me. It's just full gas form the start and it ends up being a hard day in the end."

How it unfolded

The final day at the Tour of the Gila featured the Gila Monster stage, which took the peloton over 161.9 kilometres of lumpy terrain from downtown Silver City to the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument and then back to the finish at Pinos Altos.

The stage threw 1,710 metres of climbing at the peloton and featured two intermediate sprints and five categorised climbs, including the final 3km ascent to Pinos Altos.

The day started out quickly as a group of riders peeled off the front before the first intermediate sprint just 14km into the race, where Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Curtis White took maximum points.

Mannion's UnitedHealthcare team almost immediately tried to put Britton and Rally under pressure, putting Janier Acevedo and Jonny Clarke into the move that started to gain some traction on the Rally-led chase.

In the group were Acevedo, Clarke, White, Danny Pate (Rally Cycling), Ignacio Prado and Leonel Palma (Canel's Specialized), Adam Roberge (Silber), Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS), Alexis Cartier and Marc-Antione Nadon (H&R Block), and Luis Villalobos, Alex Hoehn and Fernando Islas (Aevolo).

Acevedo took the first KOM points of the day at High Spot, 22.4km into the day, and provided impetus for the group to start building its advantage. By the time the leaders reached the final intermediate sprint of the day at 53.8km, their gap had gone up to 2:15. Rally put sprinters Brad Huff and Eric Young on the front in the flats between climbs to keep the move in check, and the leaders had just 1:10 over the field as they turned onto the category 2 climb to Anderson Vista.

Back in the bunch, Canel's turned the screws and split the field on the climb, with the first group quickly closing to within 30 seconds of the leaders. Canel's Oscar Sanchez, the stage 1 winner, bridged to the move as Prado and a handful of other riders from the break dropped back, depleting the move down to just eight riders.

Sanchez took top points at the KOM, but the greatly reduced field caught the breakaway on the descent to the turnaround at the Cliff Dwellings. Another four-rider move formed as they approached the return trip back to Anderson Vista, but they, too, were quickly brought back.

More attacks came on the trip back up the climb, but it was Sanchez again who finally stuck a move. The Colombian had a 30-second lead over the 28-rider field at the KOM, but Britton still had Murphy with him at the top of the climb to help with bring the Colombian back.

Britton eventually jumped away with Mannion on the category 2 climb to Wild Horse Mesa. The chasers caught Sanchez and Piccoli, who had budged to Sanchez earlier, on the continuing climb to Meadow Creek, and then Mannion and Britton rode away from the rest over the top of the climb.

"We got there, and Sanchez a Piccoli were both, I couldn't tell of they were playing coy or whatever, so Gavin took another hard pull, and I couldn't tell exactly, but I looked back and we had a gap so I just told Gavin to go full gas," Britton said. "He rolled and we got over the top, so we just kind of said this is the best-case scenario for both of us."

From there it was a two-man time trial for the duo as they steadily built their advantage, gaining 1:10 over the badly splintered chasers with 15km to go. Murphy played the perfect teammate in the 11-rider chase group as his team leader continued to ride away, sitting on and then eventually jumping out of the group to finish behind Britton and Mannion.

"In the finish Gavin was super strong, so I was really stoked to see him take that win," Britton said. "He's been hunting one of those for a while and he's one of my top competitors, so it was kind of win-win for both of us."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4:02:41
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:01
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:30
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:00:35
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:38
7Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:43
9Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:00:46
10Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:50
11Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:00:59
12Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:01:10
13Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:01:29
14Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:07
15Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:02:08
16Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:04:04
17Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:07
19Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:39
20David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:10
21Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:07:22
22Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:07:34
23Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:09:31
24Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
25Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
26Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:16
27Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:52
28Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:04
29Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
30Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:11:06
31Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:14:40
32Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:17:31
33Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
34Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:18:07
35Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:35
36Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
37Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:37
38Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
39Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:41
40Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
41Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:19:43
42Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:23:33
43Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:56
44Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:27:22
45Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:27:24
46Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
47Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports0:27:32
48Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:07
49Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
50Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
51Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
54Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:20
55Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:30:46
56Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
57Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
58Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
59Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
60Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
61Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
63Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
64Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
65Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
66Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
67Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
68Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
69Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
70Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
71Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
72Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande
73Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
74Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
75Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
76Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
77Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
78Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
80Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
81Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
82Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
83George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
84Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
85Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
86Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
87Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
88Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
89Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
90Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
91Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
92Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
93Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
94Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
95Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande0:38:12
96Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:38:37
97Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:43:02
OTLWinston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:49:15
OTLJoseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
OTLRex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
OTLBrian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica1:08:17
OTLJuan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank1:08:23
DNSSpencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
DNFBrad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFRoman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
DNFIgnacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
DNFJose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFOliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
DNFJayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro
DNFGage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
DNFMichael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
DNFLeo Yip (HKg) Team California
DNFJoseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS3
3Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro5pts
2Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro3
3Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
3Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized2
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized10pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
4Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS2
6Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized15pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling9
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
6Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling7
3Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized5
4James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
5Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project2
6Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling2
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4:03:19
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:12
3Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:29
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:26
5Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:08:53
6Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
7Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
8Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:09:38
9Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:14
10Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:26
11Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
12Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:03
13Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:19:05
14Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:22:55
15Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:18
16Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:26:46
17Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
18Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:27:29
19Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:30:08
20Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
21Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
23Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
24Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
26Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
27Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
28Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFOliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
DNFGage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
DNFMichael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
DNFLeo Yip (HKg) Team California
DNFJake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12:09:11
2Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:27
3303 Project0:02:56
4Rally Cycling0:05:02
5Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:08:00
6Mobius Bridgelane0:28:10
7Canel's-Specialized0:35:23
8Aevolo0:36:00
9Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:45:06
10Gateway Harley-Davidson0:56:41
11Team Rio Grande1:04:10
12Silber Pro Cycling1:08:37
13H&R Block Pro Cycling1:08:49
14Support Clean Sport1:19:01
15Team California1:27:48
16Cyclus Sports1:27:56
17Team Costa Rica1:31:10

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling13:50:42
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:52
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:14
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:46
5Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:03:22
6James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:03:24
7Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:03:37
8Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:10
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:53
10Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:59
11Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:06:54
12Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:30
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:35
14Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:40
15Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:10:23
16Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:33
17Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:12:23
18Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:12:40
19Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:13:03
20Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:13:05
21Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:13:27
22David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande0:13:46
23Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:13:58
24Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:14:10
25Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:26
26Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:15:09
27Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:21:12
28Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:39
29Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:38
30Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:24:25
31Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:24:44
32Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:24:47
33Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:25:30
34Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:25:55
35Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:27:59
36Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:37
37Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:29:47
38Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:31:14
39Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:12
40Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:42
41Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:23
42Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro0:35:05
43Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:36:00
44Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:36:17
45Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:36:19
46Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:36:21
47Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:14
48Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports0:39:02
49Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:14
50Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:39:18
51Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande0:39:59
52Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:40:33
53Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:40:39
54Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande0:40:44
55Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:40:45
56Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California0:41:00
57Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:41:05
58Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
59Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:41:22
60Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:42:02
61Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:42:07
62Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:42:54
63Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:43:17
64Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:44:13
65Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:27
66Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:45:41
67Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:45:42
68Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:46:11
69Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:46:34
70Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:46:39
71Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:47:03
72Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:47:22
73Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:47:25
74Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:47:29
75George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:48:14
76Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:48:35
77Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports0:49:02
78Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports0:49:40
79Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:50:24
80Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California0:50:54
81Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:51:03
82Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:52:10
83Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:52:25
84Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:52:47
85Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:52:51
86Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports0:56:01
87Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:56:51
88Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:57:31
89Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:58:01
90Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane1:01:19
91Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro1:01:49
92Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching1:02:09
93Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane1:04:17
94Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica1:05:44
95Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande1:08:15
96Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro1:08:56
97Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports1:12:41

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon28pts
2Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon20
3Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro15
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
6Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
7Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
8Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10
9Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project9
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon8
11Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS8
12Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica8
13Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
14Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo7
15Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5
16Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro5
17Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
18Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project5
19Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized4
20Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
21James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
22George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS3
23Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro3
24Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling3
25Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project2
26Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo1
27Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
28Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
29Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California1
30David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande1
31Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized45pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling34
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling29
4Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling16
6Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane9
8James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS6
9Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
11Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project4
12Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
13Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3
14Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
15Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project2
16Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
17Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS2
18Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo2
19Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
20Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized2
21Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
22Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling1
23Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon13:54:52
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:43
3Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:20
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:08:13
5Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:09:17
6Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:10:00
7Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:16
8Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:59
9Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:17:02
10Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:29
11Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:20:37
12Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:27:04
13Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:32
14Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:32:09
15Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:32:11
16Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:04
17Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:36:35
18Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:36:55
19Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
20Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:37:52
21Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:38:44
22Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:40:03
23Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:41:31
24Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:42:01
25Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:42:24
26Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:43:15
27Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:57:59
28Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica1:01:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling41:36:26
2Rally Cycling0:06:53
3Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:28
4Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:18:07
5303 Project0:18:19
6Mobius Bridgelane0:44:51
7Canel's-Specialized0:46:31
8Aevolo0:52:04
9Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:56:07
10Gateway Harley-Davidson1:16:28
11Team Rio Grande1:22:37
12Silber Pro Cycling1:24:38
13H&R Block Pro Cycling1:32:31
14Support Clean Sport1:49:24
15Team California1:54:45
16Cyclus Sports2:10:54
17Team Costa Rica2:31:56

 

