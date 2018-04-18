Image 1 of 25 Katie Hall climbs to victory during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 The women spread out on the wide roads during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 The women pass a ranch along the route during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 Hagens Berman leads the field during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 Diana Peuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) works on the front during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 Katie Hall climbs to victory during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 Katie Hall climbs to victory during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) tries to chase on the climb during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 The top 3 head into the final kilometer of todays climb on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 Stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 Diana Peuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) bridges a gap during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 Amber Pierce (ALP Cycles Racing) rides during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) riders during stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 The womens field closes in on the final climb of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling) launches an attack at the beginning of the climb on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 UnitedHealthcare puts pressure on the field to break it apart heading into the final climb of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 UnitedHealthcare teammates work hard to establish a break during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 UnitedHealthcare riders lead during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 The peloton breaks up during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 Jasmin Duehring (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) leads Claudia Veronica Leal Balderas (CONADE-Specialized-Visit Mexico) on the climb of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) scored a repeat victory on the Mogollon climb Wednesday during the opening stage of the Tour of the Gila. Hall out-climbed Rally Cycling's Sara Poidevin, with Frenchwoman Edwige Pitel (QCW) in third.

The result echoes Hall's win last year at the Gila, when she went on to finish second behind then-teammate Tayler Wiles. Hall is also coming off a win last week at the Joe Martin Stage Race, where she seized the lead in the uphill time trial.

"I feel I'm on form right now, and it feels really good," Hall said.

Despite her current form, Hall says she did not feel so good on the final climb after a long, slog to get there.

"I felt pretty bad because we were really crawling for a long time, and that always makes me feel bad," she said, while giving thanks to her teammates for a job well done.

"We really raced a as team today, and every single person was working on the final climb," she said. I'm really happy to tae the win today, but I know I couldn't have done it without my team.

UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal said there were no surprises during the opening stage.

"Today's race is usually predictable with a fear of the final climb subduing many riders' enthusiasm to attack, but the predictability doesn't make it any easier to win, and it was a fantastic team effort to set Katie up. She finished it off in the best way possible with a victory.

How it unfolded

The 114km stage from downtown Silver City to the climb that ended near the western ghost town of Mogollon included two intermediate sprints at 29.8 and 59.1km before the final 10km category 1 climb.

The group stayed together over the opening rolling terrain until the first intermediate sprint, where Rally Cycling's Emma White took top points over Valentina Scandelara (RoxSolt Attaquer) and Erika Varela (Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico).

The action settled down in the field after the first sprint, and with just 54 riders in the group, there was little incentive to break away before the stage-defining summit finish.

The action heated up again before the second intermediate sprint at with just under 60km to go. Varela took top points there and claimed the race's first sprint jersey, while Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was second and Diana Peñuela (UnitedHealthcare) was third.

With the final climb approaching, Hall's UnitedHealthcare team upped the pace for their climber, while Rally massed just behind.

Rally's Heidi Franz was first to attack, but UnitedHealthcare was quick to respond. The battle between the two teams amped up the pace considerably, and soon there were just six riders in the lead group, including UnitedHealthcare's Hall, Peñuela and Leah Thomas; Rally's Sara Poidevin; QCW's Pitel; and Swapit Agolico's Marcela Elizabeth Prieto.

That group quickly started shedding riders as well, with just Hall, Poidevan and Pitel left to fight for the win. Hall attacked with 500 metres to go and put eight seconds into Poidevin at the line. Pitel was third at 12 seconds back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 3:39:36 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:08 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 0:00:12 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:25 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:01:35 6 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:54 8 Claudia Veronica Leal Balderas (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:02:14 9 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 10 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:02:23 11 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:32 12 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 13 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:45 14 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 15 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:17 16 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:20 17 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 18 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 19 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:33 20 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 0:03:36 21 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:03:49 22 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 0:03:58 24 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 25 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:02 26 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:13 27 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:04:20 28 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:04:39 29 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:49 30 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:57 31 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:05:19 32 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:05:22 33 Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling 0:05:27 34 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:29 35 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:34 36 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 37 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:05:54 38 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:06:05 39 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 0:06:08 40 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:06:22 41 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:06:47 42 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:07:16 43 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 44 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:07:20 45 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:07:46 46 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:08:22 47 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:08:27 48 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 49 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 50 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:08:35 51 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 52 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:08 53 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 0:11:15 54 Ellie Wood (USA) QCW Cycling 0:11:52

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 3 3 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 5 pts 2 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 3 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 15 pts 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 9 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 6 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCL 11:01:58 2 RALLY CYCLING 0:02:15 3 TWENTY20 P/B SHO-AIR 0:04:49 4 SWAPIT AGOLICO 0:04:52 5 QCW CYCLING 0:05:49 6 TEAM CONADE-SPECIALIZED-V 0:07:12 7 HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT 0:07:26 8 TEAM COLOMBIA WOMEN 0:09:46 9 ROXSOLT ATTAQUER 0:10:37 10 ALP CYCLES RACING 0:14:22

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 3:39:26 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:12 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 0:00:18 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:35 5 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:01:44 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:01:45 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:04 8 Claudia Veronica Leal Balderas (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:02:24 9 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 10 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:02:33 11 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:42 12 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 13 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:55 14 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 15 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:27 16 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:30 17 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 18 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 19 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:43 20 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 0:03:46 21 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:03:59 22 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 0:04:08 24 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 25 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:12 26 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:20 27 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:04:30 28 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:04:49 29 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:59 30 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:07 31 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:05:29 32 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:05:32 33 Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling 0:05:37 34 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:39 35 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:42 36 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:44 37 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:04 38 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:06:15 39 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 0:06:18 40 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:06:32 41 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:06:57 42 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:07:24 43 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:07:26 44 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:07:30 45 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:07:56 46 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:08:32 47 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:08:33 48 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:08:37 49 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 50 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:08:45 51 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 52 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:18 53 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 0:11:25 54 Ellie Wood (USA) QCW Cycling 0:12:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 15 pts 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 9 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 6 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 15 pts 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 9 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 6 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 6 pts 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 5 3 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 3 5 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3:39:38 2 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:15 3 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:18 4 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 5 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:31 6 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:47 7 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:56 8 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:08 9 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:04:37 10 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:55 11 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:05:20 12 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:27 13 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:30 14 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:06:03 15 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:06:20 16 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:06:45 17 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:07:18 18 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:08:21 19 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:08:25 20 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:06