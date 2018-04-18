Trending

UnitedHealthcare rider takes race lead over Poidevin, Pitel

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) scored a repeat victory on the Mogollon climb Wednesday during the opening stage of the Tour of the Gila. Hall out-climbed Rally Cycling's Sara Poidevin, with Frenchwoman Edwige Pitel (QCW) in third.

The result echoes Hall's win last year at the Gila, when she went on to finish second behind then-teammate Tayler Wiles. Hall is also coming off a win last week at the Joe Martin Stage Race, where she seized the lead in the uphill time trial.

"I feel I'm on form right now, and it feels really good," Hall said.

Despite her current form, Hall says she did not feel so good on the final climb after a long, slog to get there.

"I felt pretty bad because we were really crawling for a long time, and that always makes me feel bad," she said, while giving thanks to her teammates for a job well done.

"We really raced a as team today, and every single person was working on the final climb," she said. I'm really happy to tae the win today, but I know I couldn't have done it without my team.

UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal said there were no surprises during the opening stage.

"Today's race is usually predictable with a fear of the final climb subduing many riders' enthusiasm to attack, but the predictability doesn't make it any easier to win, and it was a fantastic team effort to set Katie up. She finished it off in the best way possible with a victory.

How it unfolded

The 114km stage from downtown Silver City to the climb that ended near the western ghost town of Mogollon included two intermediate sprints at 29.8 and 59.1km before the final 10km category 1 climb.

The group stayed together over the opening rolling terrain until the first intermediate sprint, where Rally Cycling's Emma White took top points over Valentina Scandelara (RoxSolt Attaquer) and Erika Varela (Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico).

The action settled down in the field after the first sprint, and with just 54 riders in the group, there was little incentive to break away before the stage-defining summit finish.

The action heated up again before the second intermediate sprint at with just under 60km to go. Varela took top points there and claimed the race's first sprint jersey, while Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was second and Diana Peñuela (UnitedHealthcare) was third.

With the final climb approaching, Hall's UnitedHealthcare team upped the pace for their climber, while Rally massed just behind.

Rally's Heidi Franz was first to attack, but UnitedHealthcare was quick to respond. The battle between the two teams amped up the pace considerably, and soon there were just six riders in the lead group, including UnitedHealthcare's Hall, Peñuela and Leah Thomas; Rally's Sara Poidevin; QCW's Pitel; and Swapit Agolico's Marcela Elizabeth Prieto.

That group quickly started shedding riders as well, with just Hall, Poidevan and Pitel left to fight for the win. Hall attacked with 500 metres to go and put eight seconds into Poidevin at the line. Pitel was third at 12 seconds back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women3:39:36
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:08
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling0:00:12
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:25
5Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:01:35
6Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:01:54
8Claudia Veronica Leal Balderas (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:02:14
9Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
10Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:02:23
11Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:02:32
12Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
13Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:45
14Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
15Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:17
16Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:20
17Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
18Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
19Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:33
20Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia0:03:36
21Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:49
22Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
23Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia0:03:58
24Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
25Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:02
26Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:13
27Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:04:20
28Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:04:39
29Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:49
30Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:57
31Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer0:05:19
32Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:05:22
33Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling0:05:27
34Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:05:29
35Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:34
36Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
37Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:05:54
38Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:06:05
39Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling0:06:08
40Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:06:22
41Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:06:47
42Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:16
43Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
44Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women0:07:20
45Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:07:46
46Caitlin Laroche (USA) Roxsolt Attaquer0:08:22
47Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:08:27
48Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
49Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
50Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:08:35
51Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
52Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:08
53Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling0:11:15
54Ellie Wood (USA) QCW Cycling0:11:52

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer3
3Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico5pts
2Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
3Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women15pts
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling9
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
5Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
6Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCL11:01:58
2RALLY CYCLING0:02:15
3TWENTY20 P/B SHO-AIR0:04:49
4SWAPIT AGOLICO0:04:52
5QCW CYCLING0:05:49
6TEAM CONADE-SPECIALIZED-V0:07:12
7HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT0:07:26
8TEAM COLOMBIA WOMEN0:09:46
9ROXSOLT ATTAQUER0:10:37
10ALP CYCLES RACING0:14:22

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women3:39:26
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:12
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling0:00:18
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:35
5Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:01:44
6Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:01:45
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:02:04
8Claudia Veronica Leal Balderas (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:02:24
9Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
10Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:02:33
11Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:02:42
12Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
13Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:55
14Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
15Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:27
16Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:30
17Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
18Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
19Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:43
20Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia0:03:46
21Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:59
22Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
23Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia0:04:08
24Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
25Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:12
26Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:20
27Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:04:30
28Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:04:49
29Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:59
30Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:07
31Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer0:05:29
32Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:05:32
33Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling0:05:37
34Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:05:39
35Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:42
36Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:44
37Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:04
38Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:06:15
39Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling0:06:18
40Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:06:32
41Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:06:57
42Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer0:07:24
43Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:26
44Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women0:07:30
45Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:07:56
46Caitlin Laroche (USA) Roxsolt Attaquer0:08:32
47Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:08:33
48Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:08:37
49Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
50Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:08:45
51Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
52Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:18
53Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling0:11:25
54Ellie Wood (USA) QCW Cycling0:12:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women15pts
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling9
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
5Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
6Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women15pts
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling9
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
5Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
6Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico6pts
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling5
3Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer3
5Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3:39:38
2Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:15
3Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:18
4Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
5Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:31
6Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:47
7Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:56
8Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:08
9Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:04:37
10Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:55
11Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:05:20
12Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:05:27
13Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:30
14Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:06:03
15Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:06:20
16Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:06:45
17Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women0:07:18
18Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:08:21
19Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:08:25
20Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCL11:01:58
2RALLY CYCLING0:02:15
3TWENTY20 P/B SHO-AIR0:04:49
4SWAPIT AGOLICO0:04:52
5QCW CYCLING0:05:49
6TEAM CONADE-SPECIALIZED-V0:07:12
7HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT0:07:26
8TEAM COLOMBIA WOMEN0:09:46
9ROXSOLT ATTAQUER0:10:37
10ALP CYCLES RACING0:14:22

 

