Blevins wins stage 2 at Tour of the Gila
Breakaway sticks and UnitedHealthcare pulls Acevedo back into GC contention
Stage 2 Men: Fort Bayard - Fort Bayard
Hagens Berman Axeon's Chris Blevins rode a successful breakaway to victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Gila, winning a five-up sprint ahead of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) Cullen Easter (303 Project) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare), who climbed to third overall with his result.
Stage 1 winner Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) retained his overall lead by 11 seconds over Rally Cycling's Rob Britton. Acevedo is now 55 seconds back in third, as Alex Evans (Mobius Bridgelane) slipped to fourth at 1:04 back.
While Blevins came away with the stage win, UnitedHealthcare may have been the big winner by moving Acevedo onto the GC podium, while the team's Gavin Mannion is fourth at 1:21.
"We tried to race aggressively today," UnitedHealthcare director Sebastian Alexandre told Cyclingnews before the podium ceremony. "Yesterday was very negative until the climb, so our plan today was to play our cards and just go from the gun to try and make a successful break. It worked well with two guys there. We couldn't win the stage, but it was a well-deserved win by the Axeon kid. It was good work for almost everybody in the break."
Blevins, the reigning U23 cyclo-cross champion and a top-level mountain biker, scored his biggest road race win from a late breakaway in the San Dimas Stage Race earlier this year. On Thursday, Blevins relied on his smarts to make the breakaway and his legs to take the win.
"It was a bit strung out," Blevins explained to Cyclingnews about the moment the break took shape. "There were a lot of us up the road and the pack was kind of chasing back on, so in that moment I knew that was the perfect opportunity for something to go.
"UHC was up at the front, so I knew that they were going to jump in," Blevins said. "Acevedo went and I was right on his wheel, and then the five of us were off and immediately it stuck. We worked really well together, and the biggest advantage was having that tailwind on the whole way back."
With two UnitedHealthcare riders in the finale, Blevins had to play his cards perfectly, and he did.
"I didn't jump first actually," Blevins said. "It's such a long drag up here. Even at 300 metres it's much further than you think. So Jaramillo jumped first and I had to put in a big dig to get onto his wheel. Thankfully we still had some time and I was able to sit in for a second and then go by at like 50 metres."
How it unfolded
The 122km Inner Loop Road Race looks on paper like a day for the sprinters, but UnitedHealthcare stacked the deck and rode the breakaway all the way to the finish.
The stage, which climbs immediately out of the historic military hospital at Fort Bayard, featured two intermediate sprints at 9.2km and 66.8km. Three KOMs came at 18.7km, 32.5km and 102.8km. The lumpy course threw climbs at the riders intermittently, but there was plenty of flat ground for the rouleurs to show off their power.
With the first sprint less than 10km into the day, racing was hot from the start, with H&R Block's Oliver Evans taking top honours. The fight for the sprint launched the day's first breakaway, as six riders, including Acevedo, made their way up the road.
Attacks kept coming from the field, however, as Acevedo collected maximum points at the first KOM. The lead group soon swelled to 18, which may have been too much for both the GC men and the opportunists, and five riders escaped the breakaway group on a slight rise as the rest of the escapees faded back into the peloton.
In the five-rider lead group were UnitedHealthcare's Acevedo and Jaramillo, Hagens Berman Axeon's Blevins, Jelly Belly's McGeough and 303 Project's Cullen Easter. The new five-rider group cooperated well together, and their gap was quickly over a minute as Acevedo and Jaramillo swept up the two top spots at the second KOM.
The leaders reached a maximum gap of 4:20 with about 55km, and with Acevedo starting the day 2:21 down on race leader Sanchez, the sprinter's teams and those worried about Acevedo's GC position started to take up the chase. Acevedo beat Blevins in the second intermediate sprint, but the gap was coming down consistently at that point and it looked like the peloton was on track to spoil the escapees' day.
Acevedo claimed the claimed maximum points on the third KOM at High Spot, but his group's lead dipped below three minutes for the first time. With just 12km to go, the gap was holding at 2:45, then the breakaway turned into a full-on tailwind and the prospect for success brightened considerably.
Rally, Aevolo and Silber went to the front for their sprinters, but they left it too late as the tailwind was working against their chances. The leaders still had more than two minutes on the peloton with 3km to go, and it was clear the winner would come from the breakaway.
In the finale, Blevins was able to counter Jaramillo's jump and then power past the Colombian to win the stage by several bike lengths.
Download the Cyclingnews Film The Holy Week! Rent ($1.99 USD) or purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.
THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:57:12
|2
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:02
|4
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:31
|7
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:32
|8
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|17
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|18
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
|19
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|23
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|24
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|25
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|26
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|28
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|30
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|32
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|34
|Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
|35
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|36
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|37
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|38
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|39
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|40
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|42
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|43
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|44
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|45
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|46
|Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|47
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|48
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|49
|Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|50
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|51
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|53
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|54
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|55
|Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|56
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|57
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|58
|Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:00
|59
|Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
|60
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:07
|61
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|62
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
|63
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:02:20
|64
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|65
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:35
|66
|Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:02:47
|67
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:32
|68
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:00
|69
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|70
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|71
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|72
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|73
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:04:23
|74
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:43
|75
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:52
|76
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:16
|77
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|78
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
|79
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:07:28
|80
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|81
|Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|82
|Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|83
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
|84
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|85
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
|86
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|87
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|88
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|89
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
|90
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|91
|Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:22
|92
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|93
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:08:59
|94
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:12:11
|95
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|96
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|97
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|98
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:14:59
|99
|Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:15:02
|100
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:16:13
|101
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|102
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|103
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|104
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|105
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|106
|Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|107
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|108
|Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro
|109
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|110
|Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|111
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|112
|Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:16:32
|113
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:16:40
|114
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|115
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:18:36
|116
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|117
|Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:24:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|8
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|7
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|4
|8
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|9
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|3
|3
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|3
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|3
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|2
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|4
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|4
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Professi
|11:53:17
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:22
|3
|303 Project
|0:01:25
|4
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:55
|6
|Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|8
|Aevolo
|9
|Canel's-Specialized
|10
|Mobius Bridgelane
|11
|Team Rio Grande
|12
|Team California
|13
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:03:30
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea
|0:04:23
|15
|Support Clean Sport / Gut
|0:08:51
|16
|Cyclus Sports
|0:16:02
|17
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycl
|0:24:13
|18
|Team Costa Rica
|0:29:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|7:41:15
|2
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|4
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:01:04
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:36
|7
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:46
|8
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:50
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|10
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:03
|11
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:08
|12
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:11
|13
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:13
|14
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:02:19
|15
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:25
|16
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:30
|17
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:32
|18
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:02:38
|19
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|20
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:47
|21
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:02:58
|24
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:03:00
|25
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|26
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:15
|27
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:17
|28
|Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:32
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:03:39
|30
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:03:44
|31
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|32
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|33
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:59
|34
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
|35
|Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:01
|36
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:04
|37
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:17
|38
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:04:30
|39
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|0:04:33
|40
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:04:55
|41
|Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|0:04:57
|42
|Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:58
|43
|Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:09
|44
|Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:12
|45
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:15
|46
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:39
|47
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:05:52
|48
|Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:06:19
|49
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:37
|50
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|0:06:57
|51
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:07:09
|52
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|0:07:22
|53
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|54
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:56
|55
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:57
|56
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|58
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:18
|59
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:08:31
|60
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:08:39
|61
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:08:47
|62
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:53
|63
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:56
|64
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:57
|65
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:01
|66
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:22
|67
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:25
|68
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:54
|69
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:10:05
|70
|Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:10:08
|71
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:10:24
|72
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|0:10:29
|73
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:11:04
|74
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
|0:11:24
|75
|Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:11:31
|76
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:41
|77
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:13:01
|78
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:13:04
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:06
|80
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:13:21
|81
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
|0:13:29
|82
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:13:53
|83
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
|84
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:14:07
|85
|Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:14:23
|86
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:14:47
|87
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:19
|88
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:15:57
|89
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:17:08
|90
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:55
|91
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:18:12
|92
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:18:47
|93
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:20:02
|94
|Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:20:06
|95
|Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:20:33
|96
|Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:20:41
|97
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:21:06
|98
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:21:18
|99
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
|100
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:21:38
|101
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:22:12
|102
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|0:22:38
|103
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|104
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:23:07
|105
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:23:30
|106
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:24:04
|107
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:24:24
|108
|Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:25:11
|109
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:25:30
|110
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|111
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:26:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|18
|pts
|2
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|4
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|10
|5
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|6
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|9
|7
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|7
|8
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|5
|9
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|10
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|4
|11
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|4
|12
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|13
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|1
|15
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|15
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|4
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|9
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|8
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|3
|9
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|10
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|11
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|12
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|2
|13
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|2
|14
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|1
|15
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|7:42:19
|2
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:59
|3
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:04
|4
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:21
|6
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:26
|7
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:34
|8
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:01:56
|9
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:40
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:55
|11
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:26
|12
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|0:03:29
|13
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|0:05:53
|14
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:06:05
|15
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|0:06:18
|16
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:29
|17
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:52
|18
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:53
|19
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:14
|20
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:07:35
|21
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:07:43
|22
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:07:53
|23
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:57
|24
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:18
|25
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:09:01
|26
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:20
|27
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:37
|28
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:57
|29
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:51
|30
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|0:21:34
|31
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:22:03
|32
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:22:26
|33
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:23:20
|34
|Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:30:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Professi
|23:06:26
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:29
|3
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:24
|4
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:04:43
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:04:50
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:03
|7
|303 Project
|0:05:22
|8
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:05:57
|9
|Aevolo
|0:07:05
|10
|Team Rio Grande
|0:09:10
|11
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:11:04
|12
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:16
|13
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea
|0:13:52
|14
|Team California
|0:13:53
|15
|Support Clean Sport / Gut
|0:14:39
|16
|Cyclus Sports
|0:29:03
|17
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycl
|0:37:30
|18
|Team Costa Rica
|0:39:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy