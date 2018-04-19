Trending

Blevins wins stage 2 at Tour of the Gila

Breakaway sticks and UnitedHealthcare pulls Acevedo back into GC contention

Chris Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Gila in front of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The breakaway passes a lake during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes a lake during stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rally's Rob Britton, second overall at Tour of the Gila, rides in the bunch during stage 2.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Race leader Oscar Sanchez in the bunch during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) powers the breakaway during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Blevins at the front of the breakaway during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour of the GIla

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour of the GIla

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon) is all smiles after winning stage 2 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jaramillo, Blevins and McGeough on the stage 2 podium at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The jersey winners after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men's field gets underway during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton starts a climb during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A Canel's rider on the front of the field during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The breakaway crests a hill during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly) powers the breakaway during stage 2 a Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon) on the front of the breakaway during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Canel's Specialized ride the front during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Canel's Specialized ride the front during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo and Janier Acevdo power the breakaway during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) in the bunch durng stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Britton on the KOM jersey during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) and Oscar Sanchez (Canel's-Specialized)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Blevins wins stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Blevins wins stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Eduardo Sanchez (Canel's-Specialized) and Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) finishs stage 2 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Hagens Berman Axeon's Chris Blevins rode a successful breakaway to victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Gila, winning a five-up sprint ahead of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) Cullen Easter (303 Project) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare), who climbed to third overall with his result.

Stage 1 winner Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) retained his overall lead by 11 seconds over Rally Cycling's Rob Britton. Acevedo is now 55 seconds back in third, as Alex Evans (Mobius Bridgelane) slipped to fourth at 1:04 back.

While Blevins came away with the stage win, UnitedHealthcare may have been the big winner by moving Acevedo onto the GC podium, while the team's Gavin Mannion is fourth at 1:21.

"We tried to race aggressively today," UnitedHealthcare director Sebastian Alexandre told Cyclingnews before the podium ceremony. "Yesterday was very negative until the climb, so our plan today was to play our cards and just go from the gun to try and make a successful break. It worked well with two guys there. We couldn't win the stage, but it was a well-deserved win by the Axeon kid. It was good work for almost everybody in the break."

Blevins, the reigning U23 cyclo-cross champion and a top-level mountain biker, scored his biggest road race win from a late breakaway in the San Dimas Stage Race earlier this year. On Thursday, Blevins relied on his smarts to make the breakaway and his legs to take the win.

"It was a bit strung out," Blevins explained to Cyclingnews about the moment the break took shape. "There were a lot of us up the road and the pack was kind of chasing back on, so in that moment I knew that was the perfect opportunity for something to go.

"UHC was up at the front, so I knew that they were going to jump in," Blevins said. "Acevedo went and I was right on his wheel, and then the five of us were off and immediately it stuck. We worked really well together, and the biggest advantage was having that tailwind on the whole way back."

With two UnitedHealthcare riders in the finale, Blevins had to play his cards perfectly, and he did.

"I didn't jump first actually," Blevins said. "It's such a long drag up here. Even at 300 metres it's much further than you think. So Jaramillo jumped first and I had to put in a big dig to get onto his wheel. Thankfully we still had some time and I was able to sit in for a second and then go by at like 50 metres."

How it unfolded

The 122km Inner Loop Road Race looks on paper like a day for the sprinters, but UnitedHealthcare stacked the deck and rode the breakaway all the way to the finish.

The stage, which climbs immediately out of the historic military hospital at Fort Bayard, featured two intermediate sprints at 9.2km and 66.8km. Three KOMs came at 18.7km, 32.5km and 102.8km. The lumpy course threw climbs at the riders intermittently, but there was plenty of flat ground for the rouleurs to show off their power.

With the first sprint less than 10km into the day, racing was hot from the start, with H&R Block's Oliver Evans taking top honours. The fight for the sprint launched the day's first breakaway, as six riders, including Acevedo, made their way up the road.

Attacks kept coming from the field, however, as Acevedo collected maximum points at the first KOM. The lead group soon swelled to 18, which may have been too much for both the GC men and the opportunists, and five riders escaped the breakaway group on a slight rise as the rest of the escapees faded back into the peloton.

In the five-rider lead group were UnitedHealthcare's Acevedo and Jaramillo, Hagens Berman Axeon's Blevins, Jelly Belly's McGeough and 303 Project's Cullen Easter. The new five-rider group cooperated well together, and their gap was quickly over a minute as Acevedo and Jaramillo swept up the two top spots at the second KOM.

The leaders reached a maximum gap of 4:20 with about 55km, and with Acevedo starting the day 2:21 down on race leader Sanchez, the sprinter's teams and those worried about Acevedo's GC position started to take up the chase. Acevedo beat Blevins in the second intermediate sprint, but the gap was coming down consistently at that point and it looked like the peloton was on track to spoil the escapees' day.

Acevedo claimed the claimed maximum points on the third KOM at High Spot, but his group's lead dipped below three minutes for the first time. With just 12km to go, the gap was holding at 2:45, then the breakaway turned into a full-on tailwind and the prospect for success brightened considerably.

Rally, Aevolo and Silber went to the front for their sprinters, but they left it too late as the tailwind was working against their chances. The leaders still had more than two minutes on the peloton with 3km to go, and it was clear the winner would come from the breakaway.

In the finale, Blevins was able to counter Jaramillo's jump and then power past the Colombian to win the stage by several bike lengths.

Download the Cyclingnews Film The Holy Week! Rent ($1.99 USD) or purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.  

THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3:57:12
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:02
4Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
6Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:31
7Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:01:32
8Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
9Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
12Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
15Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
17Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
18Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
19Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
23James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
24Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
25Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
26Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
28Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
30Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
32Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
33Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
34Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
35Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
36Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
37Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
38Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
39Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
40Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
42Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
43Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
44Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
45Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
46Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
47Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
48Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
49Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
50Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
51Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
53Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
54Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
55Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
56Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
57Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
58Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:00
59Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
60Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:02:07
61Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
62Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
63Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:02:20
64Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:28
65Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:35
66Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports0:02:47
67Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:01:32
68Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:00
69Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
70Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
71Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
72Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
73George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:04:23
74Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:43
75Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:52
76Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:05:16
77Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
78Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
79Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:07:28
80Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
81Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
82Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
83Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
84Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
85Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
86Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
87Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
88Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
89Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
90Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
91Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:22
92Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
93Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:08:59
94Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:12:11
95Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
96Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
97Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
98Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:14:59
99Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande0:15:02
100Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:16:13
101Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
102Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
103Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
104Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
105Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
106Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
107Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
108Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro
109Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
110Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
111Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
112Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:16:32
113Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:16:40
114Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
115Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:18:36
116Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
117Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports0:24:16

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon15pts
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project8
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
6Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon5
7Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized4
8Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
9Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
10Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro5pts
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo3
3David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
3Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3
3Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo2
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
4Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project1

Mountain 3 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
4Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Professi11:53:17
2Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:22
3303 Project0:01:25
4Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
5Rally Cycling0:02:55
6Silber Pro Cycling
7Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
8Aevolo
9Canel's-Specialized
10Mobius Bridgelane
11Team Rio Grande
12Team California
13Gateway Harley-Davidson0:03:30
14H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea0:04:23
15Support Clean Sport / Gut0:08:51
16Cyclus Sports0:16:02
17Pacific Premier Bank Cycl0:24:13
18Team Costa Rica0:29:28

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized7:41:15
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:11
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:55
4Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:01:04
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:21
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:36
7James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:01:46
8Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:50
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:54
10Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:02:03
11Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:08
12Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:11
13Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:13
14Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:02:19
15Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:25
16Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:30
17Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:32
18Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:02:38
19Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
20Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:47
21Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:52
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:02:58
24Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:03:00
25Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
26Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:03:15
27Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:17
28Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:32
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:03:39
30Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:03:44
31Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
32Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:50
33Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:59
34Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
35Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande0:04:01
36Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:04:04
37David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:17
38Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:04:30
39Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:04:33
40Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:04:55
41Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California0:04:57
42Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:58
43Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:09
44Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:12
45Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:15
46Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:39
47Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:05:52
48Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports0:06:19
49Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:37
50Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:06:57
51Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:07:09
52Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:07:22
53Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:33
54Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:56
55Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:57
56Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:18
59Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:08:31
60Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:08:39
61Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:08:47
62Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:53
63Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:08:56
64Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:08:57
65Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:01
66Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:22
67Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:25
68Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:54
69Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:10:05
70Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:10:08
71Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:10:24
72Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:10:29
73Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:11:04
74Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:11:24
75Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:11:31
76Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:41
77Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:13:01
78Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports0:13:04
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:06
80Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:13:21
81Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California0:13:29
82Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:13:53
83Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
84Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:14:07
85Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:14:23
86Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports0:14:47
87Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:19
88George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:15:57
89Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:17:08
90Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:55
91Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:18:12
92Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:18:47
93Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:20:02
94Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:20:06
95Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:20:33
96Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:20:41
97Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:21:06
98Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:21:18
99Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
100Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:21:38
101Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane0:22:12
102Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:22:38
103Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
104Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:23:07
105Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:23:30
106Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:24:04
107Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:24:24
108Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande0:25:11
109Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:25:30
110Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
111Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon18pts
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
4Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10
5Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
6Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project9
7Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo7
8Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro5
9Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon5
10Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized4
11Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica4
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
13Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
14David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande1
15Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized15pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
4Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane9
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
6Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
8James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
9Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3
10Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
11Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
12Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo2
13Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project2
14Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project1
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane7:42:19
2Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:59
3Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:04
4Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:09
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:21
6Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:26
7Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:34
8Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:01:56
9Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:02:40
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:55
11Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:26
12Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:03:29
13Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:05:53
14Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:06:05
15Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:06:18
16Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:29
17Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:52
18Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:53
19Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:14
20Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:07:35
21Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:07:43
22Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:07:53
23Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:57
24Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:18
25Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:09:01
26Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:20
27Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:37
28Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:11:57
29Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:51
30Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:21:34
31Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:22:03
32Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:22:26
33Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:23:20
34Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:30:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Professi23:06:26
2Rally Cycling0:02:29
3Canel's-Specialized0:03:24
4Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:04:43
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:04:50
6Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:03
7303 Project0:05:22
8Mobius Bridgelane0:05:57
9Aevolo0:07:05
10Team Rio Grande0:09:10
11Gateway Harley-Davidson0:11:04
12Silber Pro Cycling0:13:16
13H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea0:13:52
14Team California0:13:53
15Support Clean Sport / Gut0:14:39
16Cyclus Sports0:29:03
17Pacific Premier Bank Cycl0:37:30
18Team Costa Rica0:39:31

