Image 1 of 29 Chris Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Gila in front of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Hagens Berman Axeon's Chris Blevins rode a successful breakaway to victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Gila, winning a five-up sprint ahead of Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) Cullen Easter (303 Project) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare), who climbed to third overall with his result.

Stage 1 winner Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) retained his overall lead by 11 seconds over Rally Cycling's Rob Britton. Acevedo is now 55 seconds back in third, as Alex Evans (Mobius Bridgelane) slipped to fourth at 1:04 back.

While Blevins came away with the stage win, UnitedHealthcare may have been the big winner by moving Acevedo onto the GC podium, while the team's Gavin Mannion is fourth at 1:21.

"We tried to race aggressively today," UnitedHealthcare director Sebastian Alexandre told Cyclingnews before the podium ceremony. "Yesterday was very negative until the climb, so our plan today was to play our cards and just go from the gun to try and make a successful break. It worked well with two guys there. We couldn't win the stage, but it was a well-deserved win by the Axeon kid. It was good work for almost everybody in the break."

Blevins, the reigning U23 cyclo-cross champion and a top-level mountain biker, scored his biggest road race win from a late breakaway in the San Dimas Stage Race earlier this year. On Thursday, Blevins relied on his smarts to make the breakaway and his legs to take the win.

"It was a bit strung out," Blevins explained to Cyclingnews about the moment the break took shape. "There were a lot of us up the road and the pack was kind of chasing back on, so in that moment I knew that was the perfect opportunity for something to go.

"UHC was up at the front, so I knew that they were going to jump in," Blevins said. "Acevedo went and I was right on his wheel, and then the five of us were off and immediately it stuck. We worked really well together, and the biggest advantage was having that tailwind on the whole way back."

With two UnitedHealthcare riders in the finale, Blevins had to play his cards perfectly, and he did.

"I didn't jump first actually," Blevins said. "It's such a long drag up here. Even at 300 metres it's much further than you think. So Jaramillo jumped first and I had to put in a big dig to get onto his wheel. Thankfully we still had some time and I was able to sit in for a second and then go by at like 50 metres."

How it unfolded

The 122km Inner Loop Road Race looks on paper like a day for the sprinters, but UnitedHealthcare stacked the deck and rode the breakaway all the way to the finish.

The stage, which climbs immediately out of the historic military hospital at Fort Bayard, featured two intermediate sprints at 9.2km and 66.8km. Three KOMs came at 18.7km, 32.5km and 102.8km. The lumpy course threw climbs at the riders intermittently, but there was plenty of flat ground for the rouleurs to show off their power.

With the first sprint less than 10km into the day, racing was hot from the start, with H&R Block's Oliver Evans taking top honours. The fight for the sprint launched the day's first breakaway, as six riders, including Acevedo, made their way up the road.

Attacks kept coming from the field, however, as Acevedo collected maximum points at the first KOM. The lead group soon swelled to 18, which may have been too much for both the GC men and the opportunists, and five riders escaped the breakaway group on a slight rise as the rest of the escapees faded back into the peloton.

In the five-rider lead group were UnitedHealthcare's Acevedo and Jaramillo, Hagens Berman Axeon's Blevins, Jelly Belly's McGeough and 303 Project's Cullen Easter. The new five-rider group cooperated well together, and their gap was quickly over a minute as Acevedo and Jaramillo swept up the two top spots at the second KOM.

The leaders reached a maximum gap of 4:20 with about 55km, and with Acevedo starting the day 2:21 down on race leader Sanchez, the sprinter's teams and those worried about Acevedo's GC position started to take up the chase. Acevedo beat Blevins in the second intermediate sprint, but the gap was coming down consistently at that point and it looked like the peloton was on track to spoil the escapees' day.

Acevedo claimed the claimed maximum points on the third KOM at High Spot, but his group's lead dipped below three minutes for the first time. With just 12km to go, the gap was holding at 2:45, then the breakaway turned into a full-on tailwind and the prospect for success brightened considerably.

Rally, Aevolo and Silber went to the front for their sprinters, but they left it too late as the tailwind was working against their chances. The leaders still had more than two minutes on the peloton with 3km to go, and it was clear the winner would come from the breakaway.

In the finale, Blevins was able to counter Jaramillo's jump and then power past the Colombian to win the stage by several bike lengths.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3:57:12 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:02 4 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:09 6 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:31 7 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:32 8 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 12 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 13 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 18 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 19 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 23 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 24 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 25 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 26 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 28 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 30 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 32 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 34 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 35 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 36 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 37 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 38 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 39 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 40 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 42 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 43 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 44 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 45 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 46 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 47 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 48 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 49 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 50 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 51 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 53 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 54 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 55 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 56 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 57 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 58 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:00 59 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 60 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:02:07 61 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 62 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 63 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:02:20 64 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:28 65 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:35 66 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:02:47 67 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:01:32 68 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:00 69 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 70 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 71 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 72 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 73 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:04:23 74 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:43 75 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:52 76 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:05:16 77 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 78 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 79 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:07:28 80 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 81 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 82 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 83 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 84 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 85 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 86 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 87 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 88 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 89 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 90 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 91 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:22 92 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 93 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:08:59 94 Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:12:11 95 Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 96 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 97 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 98 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:14:59 99 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:15:02 100 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:16:13 101 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 102 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 103 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 104 Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 105 Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 106 Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 107 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 108 Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro 109 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 110 Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 111 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 112 Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:16:32 113 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:16:40 114 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 115 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:18:36 116 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 117 Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:24:16

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 pts 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 4 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 8 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 6 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 7 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 4 8 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 9 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 10 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 5 pts 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 3 3 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 3 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 3 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 2 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 4 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 1

Mountain 3 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 4 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Professi 11:53:17 2 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:22 3 303 Project 0:01:25 4 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 5 Rally Cycling 0:02:55 6 Silber Pro Cycling 7 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 8 Aevolo 9 Canel's-Specialized 10 Mobius Bridgelane 11 Team Rio Grande 12 Team California 13 Gateway Harley-Davidson 0:03:30 14 H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea 0:04:23 15 Support Clean Sport / Gut 0:08:51 16 Cyclus Sports 0:16:02 17 Pacific Premier Bank Cycl 0:24:13 18 Team Costa Rica 0:29:28

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 7:41:15 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:11 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:55 4 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:01:04 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:21 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:36 7 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:01:46 8 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:01:50 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:54 10 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:02:03 11 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:08 12 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:11 13 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:13 14 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:02:19 15 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:25 16 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:30 17 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:32 18 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:02:38 19 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:47 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:52 22 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:02:58 24 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:03:00 25 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 26 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:03:15 27 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:17 28 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:32 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:03:39 30 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:03:44 31 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 32 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:50 33 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:59 34 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 35 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 0:04:01 36 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:04:04 37 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:17 38 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:04:30 39 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:04:33 40 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:04:55 41 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 0:04:57 42 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:58 43 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:09 44 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:12 45 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:15 46 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:05:39 47 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:05:52 48 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:06:19 49 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:37 50 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:06:57 51 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:07:09 52 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:07:22 53 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:33 54 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:56 55 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:57 56 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:18 59 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:08:31 60 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:08:39 61 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:08:47 62 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:53 63 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:56 64 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:08:57 65 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:01 66 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:22 67 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:25 68 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:54 69 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:10:05 70 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:10:08 71 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:10:24 72 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:10:29 73 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:11:04 74 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:11:24 75 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:11:31 76 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:41 77 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:13:01 78 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:13:04 79 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:06 80 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:13:21 81 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 0:13:29 82 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:13:53 83 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 84 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:14:07 85 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:14:23 86 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:14:47 87 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:19 88 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:15:57 89 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:17:08 90 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:55 91 Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:18:12 92 Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:18:47 93 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:20:02 94 Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:20:06 95 Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:20:33 96 Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:20:41 97 Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:21:06 98 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:21:18 99 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 100 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:21:38 101 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 0:22:12 102 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:22:38 103 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 104 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:23:07 105 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:23:30 106 Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:24:04 107 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:24:24 108 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:25:11 109 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:25:30 110 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 111 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:26:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 18 pts 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 4 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 5 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 6 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 9 7 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 7 8 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 5 9 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 10 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 4 11 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 4 12 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 13 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 14 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 1 15 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 15 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 4 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 9 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 6 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 8 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 9 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 10 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 11 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 12 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 2 13 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 2 14 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 1 15 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 7:42:19 2 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:59 3 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:04 4 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:09 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:21 6 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:26 7 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:34 8 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:01:56 9 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:02:40 10 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:55 11 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:26 12 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:03:29 13 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:05:53 14 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:06:05 15 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:06:18 16 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:29 17 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:52 18 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:53 19 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:14 20 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:07:35 21 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:07:43 22 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:07:53 23 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:57 24 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:18 25 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:09:01 26 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:09:20 27 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:37 28 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:11:57 29 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:51 30 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:21:34 31 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:22:03 32 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:22:26 33 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:23:20 34 Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:30:58