Hagens Berman Axeon's Michael Rice took out the stage 4 downtown Silver City criterium at the Tour of the Gila on Saturday, finishing off the work his team put in over the final laps, setting up the 22-year-old Australian to unleash his sprint. UnitedHelthcare's Lucas Sebastian Haedo finished second, with H&R Block's Marc-Antoine Nadon in third.

Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his overall lead going into the final stage.

This is Rice's second shot at the downtown criterium after he finished seventh behind teammate Christopher Blevins last year. The roles were reversed on Saturday as Blevins provide the final lead out for Rice and then finished fifth.

"We had a clear plan going into the day, and we executed it perfectly," Rice told Cycoingnews in the finishing straight. "The team took control the last two, two-and-a-half laps, and everyone really pulled their weight and really make my job easy."

The Hagens Berman Axeon team swarmed to the front in the finale and set a pace up the hill on the backside of the four-corner course during the final lap and split the peloton into multiple groups. The U23 development team riders never relinquished the front and dropped Rice off in perfect position.

"The boys got me to the last corner second wheel, and I just had to finish it off in the last 200 metres on the sprint," he said. "I think when the team rides like that, I put a little bit of pressure on myself to do the job for them. They work really hard, so it's a good day. I think we're all very happy.

Ian Garrison pulled on the front of the field for most of the final lap, and then Blevins took over as the final lead-out man.

"I just came off his wheel and then I think Christopher held on for fifth on the stage," Ride said. "I raced this last year and was top 10 last year, so I knew it would be a good day. The form is good, so I was really pleased to come away with the victory."

How it unfolded

The stage 4 downtown criterium in Silver City takes place on a 1.74km course that featured a short climb on the backside that gained 24.4 metres of elevation on each of the 40 laps.

Like the women's race earlier in the day, attacks flew fast and furiously up the hill over the 25-lap race, but none of the moves was able to gain any workable gap over the field. Bonus seconds of three, two and one second were up for grabs at three intermediate sprints with 30, 20 and 10 laps to go, spicing up the racing throughout the day.

The first intermediate sprint 10 laps into the race saw Silber Pro Cyclng's Pier Andre Cote take maximum points and time bonus ahead of Axeon's Sean Bennett and Blevins. The next test for the sprinters came 10 laps later, and this one went to Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman, who crossed the line ahead of Elevate KHS's James Piccoli and Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Taylor Sheldon.

Aevolo's Alex Hoehn joined H&R Blocks Oliver Evans and Mobius Bridgelane's Brad Evans off the front for a short go, but the tri was pulled back after dangling just off the front for two laps.

With 10 laps remaining, Axeon's Bennett and Blevins claimed the top two places in the final intermediate sprint, with Silber's Nickolas Zukowsky crossing th line for third.

Frome there, Elevate-KHS riders massed at the front and drove up the pace for their sprinter Alfredo Rodrgiugez. The team controlled the front until three laps to go, when Silber took over briefly until the Axeon riders played their final cards, setting a field-splitting pace at the front and delivering Rice to victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:32:32 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 4 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 7 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 8 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 10 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 11 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 15 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 16 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 17 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 18 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 20 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 21 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 22 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 24 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 25 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 27 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 29 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 30 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 31 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 32 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 33 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 34 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 35 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 36 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 38 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 39 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 40 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 41 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 42 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 43 Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank 44 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 45 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 46 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 47 Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 48 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 49 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 50 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 51 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 54 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 55 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 57 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 58 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 59 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 61 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 62 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 63 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 64 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 65 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 66 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 68 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:27 69 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 70 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 71 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 72 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 73 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 74 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 75 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 76 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 77 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 78 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 80 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 81 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:41 82 Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:00:47 83 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 84 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 85 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 87 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:49 88 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 89 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 90 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 91 Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 92 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 93 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:00:56 94 Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro 95 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:59 96 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:02 97 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:04 98 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 99 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 100 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 101 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 102 Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:01:12 103 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:01:19 104 Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:01:20 105 Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:01:35 106 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:01:44 107 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:01:45 108 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:02:19 109 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:21 110 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:32 111 Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 112 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:03:14 113 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 114 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 115 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:04:33 116 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 117 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon OTL Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:10 DNF Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 3 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 3 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 pts 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 3 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 10 4 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 8 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 6 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 5 7 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 4 8 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 3 9 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 2 10 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:32:32 2 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 3 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 5 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 7 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 9 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 10 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 11 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 12 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 13 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 14 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 15 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 18 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 19 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 20 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:00:27 21 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:47 23 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 24 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:49 25 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:02 26 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:04 27 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:01:44 29 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:01:45 30 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:21 31 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:32 32 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon OTL Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hagens Berman Axeon 4:37:36 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Rally Cycling 4 Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 Aevolo 6 303 Project 7 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 8 Mobius Bridgelane 9 Team California 10 Team Costa Rica 11 Canel's-Specialized 12 Cyclus Sports 13 Silber Pro Cycling 14 Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 15 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 16 Gateway Harley-Davidson 17 Team Rio Grande 18 Support Clean Sport 0:01:21

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9:48:06 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:57 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:43 4 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:48 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:03 6 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:02:44 7 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:02:46 8 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:56 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:23 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:27 11 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:29 12 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:03:32 13 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:51 14 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:56 15 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:58 16 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:00 17 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:04:34 18 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:11 19 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:05:18 20 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:05:33 21 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:05:38 22 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:42 23 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:05:50 24 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:11 25 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:06:19 26 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:31 27 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:06:49 28 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:06:56 29 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:13 30 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:07:36 31 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:07:54 32 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:08:10 33 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:08:13 34 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:08:15 35 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:27 36 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:33 37 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:08:52 38 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:08:54 39 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:02 40 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 0:09:08 41 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:09:42 42 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:49 43 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:09:53 44 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:58 45 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:10:03 46 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 0:10:09 47 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:14 48 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:30 49 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:31 50 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:00 51 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:05 52 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:07 53 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:11:11 54 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:11:16 55 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:11:25 56 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 57 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:12:03 58 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:13 59 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:26 60 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:13:16 61 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:22 62 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:13:33 63 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:14:04 64 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:14:26 65 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:14:50 66 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:14:51 67 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:20 68 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:15:43 69 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:16:12 70 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:16:31 71 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:34 72 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:38 73 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:15 74 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:17:25 75 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:17:44 76 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:18:05 77 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:18:11 78 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:18:49 79 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:19:05 80 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:19:10 81 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:19:33 82 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 0:20:03 83 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:20:12 84 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:21:19 85 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 86 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:21:34 87 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:21:56 88 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:22:00 89 Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:23:11 90 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:25:10 91 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:25:54 92 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:26:00 93 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:26:40 94 Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:27:01 95 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:27:10 96 Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:27:32 97 Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:27:41 98 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:28:36 99 Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:28:47 100 Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:29:32 101 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:29:58 102 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:30:16 103 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 0:30:28 104 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:30:58 105 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:31:18 106 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:31:31 107 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:32:09 108 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:33:26 109 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:33:32 110 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:34:53 111 Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro 0:36:14 112 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 113 Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:41:50 114 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:42:16 115 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:42:27 116 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:42:35 117 Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank 0:49:38

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 pts 2 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 3 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 6 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 7 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 8 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 10 9 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 9 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 11 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 8 12 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 8 13 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 14 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 7 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 16 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 5 17 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 5 18 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 4 19 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 20 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 21 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 3 22 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 2 23 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 24 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 25 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 1 26 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 27 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 15 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 4 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 9 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 6 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 8 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 9 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 10 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 11 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 12 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 2 13 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 2 14 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 1 15 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9:51:33 2 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:24 4 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:31 5 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:07 6 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:51 7 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:02:06 8 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:15 9 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:04:09 10 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:04:48 11 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:05:25 12 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:35 13 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:06:36 14 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:47 15 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:03 16 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:38 17 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:07:44 18 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:08:36 19 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:09:49 20 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:55 21 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:10:37 22 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:59 23 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:11:23 24 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:53 25 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:12:16 26 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:13:04 27 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:13:07 28 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:15:38 29 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:52 30 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:25:09 31 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:27:51 32 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:28:04 33 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:31:26