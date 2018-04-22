Tour of the Gila: Rice wins downtown criterium
Lucas Haedo is second as race leader Rob Britton maintains his advantage
Stage 4 Men: Silver City - Silver City
Hagens Berman Axeon's Michael Rice took out the stage 4 downtown Silver City criterium at the Tour of the Gila on Saturday, finishing off the work his team put in over the final laps, setting up the 22-year-old Australian to unleash his sprint. UnitedHelthcare's Lucas Sebastian Haedo finished second, with H&R Block's Marc-Antoine Nadon in third.
Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his overall lead going into the final stage.
This is Rice's second shot at the downtown criterium after he finished seventh behind teammate Christopher Blevins last year. The roles were reversed on Saturday as Blevins provide the final lead out for Rice and then finished fifth.
"We had a clear plan going into the day, and we executed it perfectly," Rice told Cycoingnews in the finishing straight. "The team took control the last two, two-and-a-half laps, and everyone really pulled their weight and really make my job easy."
The Hagens Berman Axeon team swarmed to the front in the finale and set a pace up the hill on the backside of the four-corner course during the final lap and split the peloton into multiple groups. The U23 development team riders never relinquished the front and dropped Rice off in perfect position.
"The boys got me to the last corner second wheel, and I just had to finish it off in the last 200 metres on the sprint," he said. "I think when the team rides like that, I put a little bit of pressure on myself to do the job for them. They work really hard, so it's a good day. I think we're all very happy.
Ian Garrison pulled on the front of the field for most of the final lap, and then Blevins took over as the final lead-out man.
"I just came off his wheel and then I think Christopher held on for fifth on the stage," Ride said. "I raced this last year and was top 10 last year, so I knew it would be a good day. The form is good, so I was really pleased to come away with the victory."
How it unfolded
The stage 4 downtown criterium in Silver City takes place on a 1.74km course that featured a short climb on the backside that gained 24.4 metres of elevation on each of the 40 laps.
Like the women's race earlier in the day, attacks flew fast and furiously up the hill over the 25-lap race, but none of the moves was able to gain any workable gap over the field. Bonus seconds of three, two and one second were up for grabs at three intermediate sprints with 30, 20 and 10 laps to go, spicing up the racing throughout the day.
The first intermediate sprint 10 laps into the race saw Silber Pro Cyclng's Pier Andre Cote take maximum points and time bonus ahead of Axeon's Sean Bennett and Blevins. The next test for the sprinters came 10 laps later, and this one went to Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman, who crossed the line ahead of Elevate KHS's James Piccoli and Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Taylor Sheldon.
Aevolo's Alex Hoehn joined H&R Blocks Oliver Evans and Mobius Bridgelane's Brad Evans off the front for a short go, but the tri was pulled back after dangling just off the front for two laps.
With 10 laps remaining, Axeon's Bennett and Blevins claimed the top two places in the final intermediate sprint, with Silber's Nickolas Zukowsky crossing th line for third.
Frome there, Elevate-KHS riders massed at the front and drove up the pace for their sprinter Alfredo Rodrgiugez. The team controlled the front until three laps to go, when Silber took over briefly until the Axeon riders played their final cards, setting a field-splitting pace at the front and delivering Rice to victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:32:32
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|7
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|8
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|10
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|11
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|15
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|16
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|17
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|21
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|22
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|24
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
|25
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
|26
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|28
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|29
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|30
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|31
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|32
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|33
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|34
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|35
|Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|36
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|37
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|38
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|39
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|40
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|41
|Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|42
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|43
|Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank
|44
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|45
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|46
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|47
|Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|48
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|49
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|50
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|51
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
|52
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|54
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|55
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|56
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|57
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|58
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|59
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|61
|Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
|62
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|63
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|64
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|65
|Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|66
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|68
|Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:27
|69
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|70
|Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|71
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|72
|Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
|73
|Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
|74
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|75
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|76
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|77
|Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|78
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
|80
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|81
|Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:41
|82
|Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:00:47
|83
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|84
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|85
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|87
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:49
|88
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|89
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|90
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|91
|Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|92
|Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande
|93
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
|0:00:56
|94
|Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro
|95
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:59
|96
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:02
|97
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:04
|98
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|99
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|100
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|101
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|102
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:01:12
|103
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:01:19
|104
|Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:01:20
|105
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:01:35
|106
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|0:01:44
|107
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:01:45
|108
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:02:19
|109
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|110
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|111
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|112
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:03:14
|113
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
|114
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|115
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:04:33
|116
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|117
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|OTL
|Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:10:10
|DNF
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|3
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|3
|3
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|3
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
|10
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|8
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|6
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|5
|7
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|4
|8
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|9
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|2
|10
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:32:32
|2
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|3
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|5
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|7
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|9
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|10
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|11
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|12
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|13
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|14
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|15
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|18
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|19
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|20
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:00:27
|21
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:47
|23
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|24
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:49
|25
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:02
|26
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:04
|27
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|28
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|0:01:44
|29
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:01:45
|30
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|31
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|32
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|OTL
|Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:10:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:37:36
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Rally Cycling
|4
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|Aevolo
|6
|303 Project
|7
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|8
|Mobius Bridgelane
|9
|Team California
|10
|Team Costa Rica
|11
|Canel's-Specialized
|12
|Cyclus Sports
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|15
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|16
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|17
|Team Rio Grande
|18
|Support Clean Sport
|0:01:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9:48:06
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:43
|4
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:48
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:02:44
|7
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:02:46
|8
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:56
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:23
|10
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:27
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|12
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:03:32
|13
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:51
|14
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:56
|15
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:58
|16
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:00
|17
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:04:34
|18
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:11
|19
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:18
|20
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:05:33
|21
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:05:38
|22
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:42
|23
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:05:50
|24
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:11
|25
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:06:19
|26
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:31
|27
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:06:49
|28
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:06:56
|29
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:07:13
|30
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:07:36
|31
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:07:54
|32
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:08:10
|33
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:08:13
|34
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:15
|35
|Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:27
|36
|Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:33
|37
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|0:08:52
|38
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:54
|39
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:02
|40
|Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
|0:09:08
|41
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:09:42
|42
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:49
|43
|Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:09:53
|44
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:58
|45
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|0:10:03
|46
|Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|0:10:09
|47
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:14
|48
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:30
|49
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:31
|50
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:00
|51
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:05
|52
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:07
|53
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|0:11:11
|54
|Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:11:16
|55
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:25
|56
|Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
|57
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:12:03
|58
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:13
|59
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|60
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:13:16
|61
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:22
|62
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:13:33
|63
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:14:04
|64
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:14:26
|65
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:14:50
|66
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:14:51
|67
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:20
|68
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:15:43
|69
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|0:16:12
|70
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:16:31
|71
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:34
|72
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:38
|73
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:15
|74
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:17:25
|75
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:17:44
|76
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
|0:18:05
|77
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:18:11
|78
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:18:49
|79
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:05
|80
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:19:10
|81
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:19:33
|82
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
|0:20:03
|83
|Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:20:12
|84
|Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:21:19
|85
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|86
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:21:34
|87
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:21:56
|88
|Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:22:00
|89
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:23:11
|90
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:25:10
|91
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:25:54
|92
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:26:00
|93
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:26:40
|94
|Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:27:01
|95
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:27:10
|96
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:27:32
|97
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:27:41
|98
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:28:36
|99
|Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:28:47
|100
|Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:29:32
|101
|Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:29:58
|102
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:30:16
|103
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:30:28
|104
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:30:58
|105
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:31:18
|106
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|0:31:31
|107
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:32:09
|108
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:33:26
|109
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:33:32
|110
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:34:53
|111
|Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro
|0:36:14
|112
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|113
|Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:41:50
|114
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:42:16
|115
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:42:27
|116
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:42:35
|117
|Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:49:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|28
|pts
|2
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|20
|3
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|10
|7
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|8
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
|10
|9
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|9
|10
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|11
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|8
|12
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|8
|13
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|14
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|7
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|16
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|5
|17
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|5
|18
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|4
|19
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|20
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|3
|21
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|22
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|2
|23
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|25
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|1
|26
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|15
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|4
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|9
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|8
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|3
|9
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|10
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|11
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|12
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|2
|13
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|2
|14
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|1
|15
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9:51:33
|2
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:24
|4
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:31
|5
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:07
|6
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:51
|7
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:02:06
|8
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:15
|9
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:04:09
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:48
|11
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|0:05:25
|12
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:35
|13
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|0:06:36
|14
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:47
|15
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:03
|16
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:38
|17
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|0:07:44
|18
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:08:36
|19
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:49
|20
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:55
|21
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:10:37
|22
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:10:59
|23
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:23
|24
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:53
|25
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:12:16
|26
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:13:04
|27
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:07
|28
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:38
|29
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:52
|30
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:25:09
|31
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:27:51
|32
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|0:28:04
|33
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|29:27:15
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:51
|3
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:01
|4
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:10:07
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:11:01
|6
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:11:08
|7
|303 Project
|0:15:23
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:01
|9
|Aevolo
|0:16:04
|10
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:16:41
|11
|Team Rio Grande
|0:18:27
|12
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:19:47
|13
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:23:42
|14
|Team California
|0:26:57
|15
|Support Clean Sport
|0:30:23
|16
|Cyclus Sports
|0:42:58
|17
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:47:24
|18
|Team Costa Rica
|1:00:46
