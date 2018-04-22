Trending

Tour of the Gila: Rice wins downtown criterium

Lucas Haedo is second as race leader Rob Britton maintains his advantage

Image 1 of 20

Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 20

Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 20

Rob Britton on the leader's jersey after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

Rob Britton on the leader's jersey after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 20

Sean Bennett in the best young rider's jersey after stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.

Sean Bennett in the best young rider's jersey after stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 20

The jersey winners after stage 4 at the Tour of the GIla.

The jersey winners after stage 4 at the Tour of the GIla.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 20

The peloton comes up the finishing staright during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.

The peloton comes up the finishing staright during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 20

Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) riding in the best young rider jersey during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) riding in the best young rider jersey during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 20

The men's peloton in strung out during stage 4 at Tour of the GIla.

The men's peloton in strung out during stage 4 at Tour of the GIla.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 20

Riders attack on the back straight during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

Riders attack on the back straight during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 20

The peloton descends off the hill in the back straight

The peloton descends off the hill in the back straight
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 20

The stage 4 Tour of the Gila podium: Lucas Haedo, Micahel Rice and Marc-Antione Nadon

The stage 4 Tour of the Gila podium: Lucas Haedo, Micahel Rice and Marc-Antione Nadon
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 20

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 20

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 20

Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon) takes a corner stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon) takes a corner stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 20

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) in the leaders jersey during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) in the leaders jersey during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 20

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 20

Elevate-KHS leads the peloton durng stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.

Elevate-KHS leads the peloton durng stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 20

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 20

Themen's peloton in action during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Themen's peloton in action during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 20

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

The men's peloton in action during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Hagens Berman Axeon's Michael Rice took out the stage 4 downtown Silver City criterium at the Tour of the Gila on Saturday, finishing off the work his team put in over the final laps, setting up the 22-year-old Australian to unleash his sprint. UnitedHelthcare's Lucas Sebastian Haedo finished second, with H&R Block's Marc-Antoine Nadon in third.

Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his overall lead going into the final stage.

This is Rice's second shot at the downtown criterium after he finished seventh behind teammate Christopher Blevins last year. The roles were reversed on Saturday as Blevins provide the final lead out for Rice and then finished fifth.

"We had a clear plan going into the day, and we executed it perfectly," Rice told Cycoingnews in the finishing straight. "The team took control the last two, two-and-a-half laps, and everyone really pulled their weight and really make my job easy."

The Hagens Berman Axeon team swarmed to the front in the finale and set a pace up the hill on the backside of the four-corner course during the final lap and split the peloton into multiple groups. The U23 development team riders never relinquished the front and dropped Rice off in perfect position.

"The boys got me to the last corner second wheel, and I just had to finish it off in the last 200 metres on the sprint," he said. "I think when the team rides like that, I put a little bit of pressure on myself to do the job for them. They work really hard, so it's a good day. I think we're all very happy.

Ian Garrison pulled on the front of the field for most of the final lap, and then Blevins took over as the final lead-out man.

"I just came off his wheel and then I think Christopher held on for fifth on the stage," Ride said. "I raced this last year and was top 10 last year, so I knew it would be a good day. The form is good, so I was really pleased to come away with the victory."

How it unfolded

The stage 4 downtown criterium in Silver City takes place on a 1.74km course that featured a short climb on the backside that gained 24.4 metres of elevation on each of the 40 laps.

Like the women's race earlier in the day, attacks flew fast and furiously up the hill over the 25-lap race, but none of the moves was able to gain any workable gap over the field. Bonus seconds of three, two and one second were up for grabs at three intermediate sprints with 30, 20 and 10 laps to go, spicing up the racing throughout the day.

The first intermediate sprint 10 laps into the race saw Silber Pro Cyclng's Pier Andre Cote take maximum points and time bonus ahead of Axeon's Sean Bennett and Blevins. The next test for the sprinters came 10 laps later, and this one went to Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman, who crossed the line ahead of Elevate KHS's James Piccoli and Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Taylor Sheldon.

Aevolo's Alex Hoehn joined H&R Blocks Oliver Evans and Mobius Bridgelane's Brad Evans off the front for a short go, but the tri was pulled back after dangling just off the front for two laps.

With 10 laps remaining, Axeon's Bennett and Blevins claimed the top two places in the final intermediate sprint, with Silber's Nickolas Zukowsky crossing th line for third.

Frome there, Elevate-KHS riders massed at the front and drove up the pace for their sprinter Alfredo Rodrgiugez. The team controlled the front until three laps to go, when Silber took over briefly until the Axeon riders played their final cards, setting a field-splitting pace at the front and delivering Rice to victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1:32:32
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
7Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
8Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
9Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
10Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
11Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
13Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
15Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
16Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
17David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
18Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
19Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
20Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
21Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
22Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
24Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
25Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
26Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
27Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
28James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
29Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
30Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
31Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
32Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
33Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
34Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
35Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
36Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
37Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
38Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
39Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
40Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
41Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
42Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
43Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank
44Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
45George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
46Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
47Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
48Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
49Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
50Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
51Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
54Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
55Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
57Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
58Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
59Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
61Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
62Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
63Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
64Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
65Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
66Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
68Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:27
69Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
70Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
71Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
72Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
73Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
74Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
75Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
76Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
77Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
78Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
80Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
81Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:41
82Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:00:47
83Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
84Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
85Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
87Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:49
88Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
89Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
90Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
91Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
92Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande
93Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:00:56
94Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro
95Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:59
96Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:01:02
97Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:04
98Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
99Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
100Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
101Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
102Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:01:12
103Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:01:19
104Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports0:01:20
105Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:01:35
106Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:01:44
107Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:01:45
108Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:02:19
109Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:21
110Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:32
111Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
112Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:03:14
113Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
114Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
115Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:04:33
116Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
117Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
OTLJake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:10:10
DNFMiguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5pts
2Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
3Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
3Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon5pts
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon15pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro10
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS8
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
6Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project5
7Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica4
8Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling3
9Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project2
10Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1:32:32
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
3Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
4Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
5Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
7Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
10Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
11Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
12Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
14Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
15Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
18Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
19Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
20Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:00:27
21Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:00:47
23Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
24Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:49
25Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:01:02
26Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:04
27Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
28Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:01:44
29Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:01:45
30Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:21
31Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:32
32Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
33Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
OTLJake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:10:10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman Axeon4:37:36
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
3Rally Cycling
4Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
5Aevolo
6303 Project
7Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
8Mobius Bridgelane
9Team California
10Team Costa Rica
11Canel's-Specialized
12Cyclus Sports
13Silber Pro Cycling
14Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
15H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
16Gateway Harley-Davidson
17Team Rio Grande
18Support Clean Sport0:01:21

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9:48:06
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:43
4Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:01:48
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:03
6James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:02:44
7Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:02:46
8Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:56
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:23
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:27
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:29
12Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:03:32
13Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:51
14Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:56
15Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:58
16Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:00
17Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:04:34
18Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:11
19Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:18
20Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:05:33
21Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:05:38
22Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:42
23Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:05:50
24Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:11
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:06:19
26David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:31
27Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:06:49
28Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro0:06:56
29Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:13
30Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:07:36
31Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:07:54
32Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:08:10
33Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:08:13
34Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:08:15
35Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:27
36Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:33
37Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:08:52
38Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:08:54
39Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:02
40Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande0:09:08
41Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:09:42
42Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:49
43Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande0:09:53
44Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:58
45Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:10:03
46Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California0:10:09
47Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:14
48Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:30
49Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:31
50Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:00
51Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:05
52Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:07
53Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:11:11
54Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:11:16
55Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:11:25
56Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
57Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:12:03
58Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:13
59Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:26
60Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:13:16
61Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:22
62Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:13:33
63Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:14:04
64Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:14:26
65Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:14:50
66Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:14:51
67Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:20
68Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:15:43
69Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:16:12
70Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:16:31
71Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:34
72Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:38
73Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:15
74George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:17:25
75Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:17:44
76Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:18:05
77Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports0:18:11
78Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports0:18:49
79Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:19:05
80Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:19:10
81Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:19:33
82Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California0:20:03
83Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:20:12
84Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:21:19
85Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
86Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:21:34
87Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:21:56
88Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:22:00
89Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:23:11
90Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports0:25:10
91Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:25:54
92Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:26:00
93Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:26:40
94Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:27:01
95Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:27:10
96Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:27:32
97Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:27:41
98Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:28:36
99Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:28:47
100Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:29:32
101Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande0:29:58
102Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:30:16
103Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane0:30:28
104Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro0:30:58
105Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:31:18
106Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:31:31
107Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:32:09
108Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:33:26
109Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:33:32
110Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:34:53
111Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro0:36:14
112Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
113Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports0:41:50
114Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:42:16
115Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:42:27
116Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:42:35
117Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank0:49:38

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon28pts
2Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon20
3Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
6Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10
7Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
8Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro10
9Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project9
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon8
11Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS8
12Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica8
13Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
14Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo7
15Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5
16Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro5
17Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project5
18Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized4
19Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
20James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
21Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling3
22Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project2
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
24Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
25David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande1
26Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
27Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized15pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
4Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane9
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
6Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
8James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
9Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3
10Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
11Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
12Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo2
13Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project2
14Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project1
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon9:51:33
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:24
4Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:31
5Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:07
6Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:51
7Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:02:06
8Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:15
9Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:04:09
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:04:48
11Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:05:25
12Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:35
13Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:06:36
14Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:47
15Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:03
16Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:38
17Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:07:44
18Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:08:36
19Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:49
20Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:55
21Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:10:37
22Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:59
23Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:11:23
24Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:53
25Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:12:16
26Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:13:04
27Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:07
28Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:38
29Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:52
30Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:25:09
31Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:27:51
32Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:28:04
33Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:31:26

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling29:27:15
2Rally Cycling0:01:51
3Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:01
4Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:10:07
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:11:01
6Canel's-Specialized0:11:08
7303 Project0:15:23
8Silber Pro Cycling0:16:01
9Aevolo0:16:04
10Mobius Bridgelane0:16:41
11Team Rio Grande0:18:27
12Gateway Harley-Davidson0:19:47
13H&R Block Pro Cycling0:23:42
14Team California0:26:57
15Support Clean Sport0:30:23
16Cyclus Sports0:42:58
17Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:47:24
18Team Costa Rica1:00:46

Latest on Cyclingnews