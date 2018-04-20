Trending

Tvetcov powers to Tour of the Gila time trial stage win

Britton moves into race lead over Mannion, Murphy

Image 1 of 21

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

Alexander Evans (mobius BridgeLane) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Alexander Evans (mobius BridgeLane) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

ames Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila on April 20, 2018 in Silver City

ames Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila on April 20, 2018 in Silver City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon) rides in the sprint jersey during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon) rides in the sprint jersey during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley Davidson) descends during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley Davidson) descends during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) rides during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) rides during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly presented by Maxxis) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly presented by Maxxis) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

Cory Lockwood (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Cory Lockwood (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) won the day at the Tour of Gila time trial on Friday, but Rally Cycling’s Rob Britton came away with the red leader’s jersey after finishing fourth on the stage.

Heavy winds buffeted the 26km out-and-back course, slowing the times from previous years and providing plenty of challenge for the riders. Tvetcov, who won this stage in 2014, crossed the line on Friday in 33:30, while teammate Gavin Mannion was second at 33:55. Last year’s stage winner Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) was third at 34:01, with Britton slotting in just behind at 34:08.

For Tevtcov, who struggled on the Mogollon climb on the opening day, the stage win provided a bit of redemption.

“I lost a lot of time on the first day, because that climb doesn’t really suit me,” he said. Tvetcov revealed his true form in the difficult conditions of the time trial, however.

“It was much slower because it was super hard in the crosswinds, because if it was a headwind then somewhere it should be a tailwind, but today it was all day crosswinds and cross-headwinds. A couple times I almost crashed,” Tvetcov said.

“I tried to think about this stage before when I came here because I knew I could be top three for sure,” Tvetcov said. “Definitely I looked on the wind website, and I knew it was going to be the same for everybody.”

For Britton and Rally Cycling, the stage win would have been nice, but the main goal was taking the red leader’s jersey, and that was mission accomplished. Britton now leads the general classification by 57 seconds over Mannion and 1:07 over teammate Kyle Murphy. Overnight leader Oscar Sanchez (Canel’s Specialized) finished 19th at 2:37 off the leader and dropped to fourth overall. Tvetcov is fifth, 1:48 back.

“It was either headwind or crosswind, and some raging tailwind on parts of the downhill,” Britton said. “I don’t think I went under 70km an hour the whole time, so I kind of regret not putting on a bigger chain ring, but c’est la vie.

“I think we both had good rides, and the goal was to take the jersey,” Britton said of himself and Huffman. “It would have been nice to put more time into Gavin. For sure he’s my biggest concern now, and with his team, the way their riding, they’ll be our biggest challenge on Sunday.”

But before Sunday’s Gila Monster test, Britton and Rally have to hold off any challengers during the Saturday criterium, which includes a nice little uphill on the backside.

Rally director Jonas Carney told Cyclingnews his team is up to the challenge.

“We came here to ride for the GC, so having Rob in [the red leader’s jersey] was the goal, and now we just have to do our best to defend for two days,” Carney said.

“The criterium is not as easy as you think," Carney said. "Part of the problem is you really don’t want to blow yourselves out the day before the Gila Monster. But the way the first stage went down and with the wind today, that gaps are really large, so the criterium shouldn’t be too bad, but Gila Monster is always a beast. You have to be 100 per cent to defend on that stage.”

Britton showed no hesitation when asked about defending over the final two days.

“We’ve got guys for both, so I think we’re sitting pretty,” he said. “After the European smashing [earlier this season], I really put a lot of work in the last six weeks. It’s the most I’ve focused on training this time of year ever, so it’s paying off now.”

How it unfolded

The traditional Tyrone time trial just outside of Silver City took place on a 26km our-and-back course that featured 362 metres of climbing. The route started immediately uphill and summited Little Burro Pass about 7.5km into the stage. A fast descent led to a flat run to the turnaround, where riders started it all over in reverse. The riders summited Little Burro Pass once more with about 7.5km of fast descent to the finish remaining.

As is often the case at the Tour of the Gila time trial, strong winds blew across the course for most of the day with riders fighting crosswinds on the way out and then again on the way back.

Starting second on the day, Mexican time trial champion Ignacio Prado (Canel’s Specialized) set the best early time with a mark of 37:20, more than four minutes off Huffman’s winning mark in 2017. Prado’s time lasted only 15 minutes, however, as George Simpson (Elevate-KHS), who was 10th last year with a time of 34:26, crossed the line at 35:37 to set the new best time on the stage.

Aevolo’s Travis Samuel came close to Simpson’s mark at 36:03, but it was only good enough to slot into second at the time. Simpson’s time in the hotseat lasted only 15 minutes as Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) crossed the line in 35:03. His Silber teammate Alex Cowan came in sin after with the second best time at 35:19.

Fifteen minutes later Huffman crossed the line with the new best time at 34:01, but his time in the lead was short-lived as Tvetcov came in at 33:30. Rally’s Murphy stopped the clock at 34:26 for third at the time behind Tvetcov and Hufman.

The podium spots started falling quickly from there, with Mannion setting a mark of 33:55. Alexander Evans started the day fourth overall and came in at 37:06, slipping to 13th overall. Britton came in seven seconds slower than teammate Huffman. Overnight race leader Sanchez suffered on the windy course, crossing the line in 36:07.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:30
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:25
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:31
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:38
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:56
6Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:33
7Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:45
8Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:49
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:51
11Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:02:02
12Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:03
13Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:06
14George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:02:17
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:18
16Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:25
17Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
18Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:33
19Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:02:37
20David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:03
21Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:17
22Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:03:20
23Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:22
24Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
25Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:23
26Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:28
27Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:03:29
28Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:36
29Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:03:40
30Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:03:41
31Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:43
32Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro0:03:50
33Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
35Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:52
36Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:03:54
37Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:03:55
38Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:56
40Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
41Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:04:01
42Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:08
43Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
44Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:04:13
45Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
46Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:20
47Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:04:21
48Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:24
49Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:26
50Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:38
51Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
52Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:04:41
53Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:47
54Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:04:51
55Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:04
56Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:05:05
57Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:05:06
58Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports0:05:07
59Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:05:08
60Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:05:10
61Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:13
62Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
63Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:17
64Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
65Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:19
66Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:05:20
67Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:05:22
68Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports0:05:28
69Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:34
70Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:39
71Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:05:48
72Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:05:51
73Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande0:05:56
74Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:06:00
75Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California0:06:01
76Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:06:03
77Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:06:08
78Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:10
79Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:12
80Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:06:17
81Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:06:21
82Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:06:29
83Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
84Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:06:30
85Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:06:32
86Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
87Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:06:33
88Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:06:34
89Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
90Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:06:42
91Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank0:06:52
92Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:06:53
93Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California0:06:56
94Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:04
95Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro0:07:15
96Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports0:07:23
97Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:26
98Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:07:27
99Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:33
100Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:39
101Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:07:58
102Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
103Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:08:04
104Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:08:11
105Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:08:13
106Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro0:08:29
107Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:08:42
108Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:08:43
109Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:08:45
110Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:08:51
111Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:08:52
112Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane0:09:05
113Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:09:09
114Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:09:30
115Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
116Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:10:31
117Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling1:42:35
2Unitedhealthcare Professi0:00:38
3Silber Pro Cycling0:03:23
4Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:36
5Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:06:02
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:06:49
7Canel's-Specialized0:08:22
8Gateway Harley-Davidson0:08:54
9Team Rio Grande0:09:28
10Aevolo0:09:37
11H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea0:10:01
12Pacific Premier Bank Cycl0:10:32
13303 Project0:10:39
14Mobius Bridgelane0:11:22
15Team California0:13:42
16Cyclus Sports0:14:33
17Support Clean Sport / Gut0:15:01
18Team Costa Rica0:21:53

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling8:15:34
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:43
4Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:01:48
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:03
6Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:02:46
7James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
8Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:59
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:23
10Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:30
11Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:32
12Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
13Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:51
14Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:56
15Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:01
16Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
17Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:14
18Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:04:34
19Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:11
20Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:15
21Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:05:33
22Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:05:38
23Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:05:50
24Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:11
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:06:19
26David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:31
27Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:06:46
28Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:06:49
29Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro0:07:00
30Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:07:36
31Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:07:46
32Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:07:54
33Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:00
34Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:06
35Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:08:10
36Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:08:15
37Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:33
38Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:50
39Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:08:52
40Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:08:53
41Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:08:54
42Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:02
43Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande0:09:08
44Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:11
45Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande0:09:26
46Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:10:03
47Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California0:10:09
48Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:24
49Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:30
50Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:31
51Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:10:49
52Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:10:58
53Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
54Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:00
55Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:07
56Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:09
57Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:11:11
58Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:59
59Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:12:03
60Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:12:19
61Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:59
62Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:13:16
63Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:25
64Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:13:33
65Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:14:24
66Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:14:26
67Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:14:50
68Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:15:16
69Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:15:25
70Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:15:29
71Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:15:30
72Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:16:12
73Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:38
74Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:17:09
75Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:21
76George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:17:25
77Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:06
78Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports0:18:11
79Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports0:18:49
80Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:19:05
81Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:19:33
82Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California0:19:36
83Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:20:12
84Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:20:38
85Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:20:45
86Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:19
87Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:21:56
88Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:22:00
89Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:23:11
90Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:24:35
91Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports0:25:10
92Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:25:11
93Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:26:06
94Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:26:14
95Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:26:20
96Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:26:40
97Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:27:02
98Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:27:10
99Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro0:27:44
100Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:27:47
101Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:28:43
102Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:28:47
103Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande0:29:09
104Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:29:47
105Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane0:30:28
106Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:30:31
107Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:30:54
108Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:32:09
109Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:32:45
110Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:33:26
111Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:34:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon18pts
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
4Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10
5Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
6Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project9
7Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo7
8Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro5
9Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon5
10Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized4
11Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica4
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
13Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
14David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande1
15Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized15pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
4Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane9
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
6Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
8James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
9Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3
10Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
11Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
12Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo2
13Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project2
14Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project1
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8:19:04
2Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:02
3Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:21
4Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:31
5Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:44
6Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:04
7Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:45
8Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:02:03
9Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:04:06
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:04:45
11Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:03
12Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:05:22
13Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:32
14Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:06:33
15Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:54
16Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:00
17Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:07:41
18Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:08:33
19Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro0:08:49
20Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:29
21Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:46
22Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:55
23Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:56
24Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:11:20
25Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:11:46
26Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:11:59
27Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:00
28Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:35
29Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:49
30Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:24:17
31Leo Yip (HKg) Team California0:26:17
32Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:27:01
33Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:30:36
34Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:36:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Professi24:49:39
2Rally Cycling0:01:51
3Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:01
4Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:10:07
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:11:01
6Canel's-Specialized0:11:08
7303 Project0:15:23
8Silber Pro Cycling0:16:01
9Aevolo0:16:04
10Mobius Bridgelane0:16:41
11Team Rio Grande0:18:00
12Gateway Harley-Davidson0:19:20
13H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea0:23:15
14Team California0:26:57
15Support Clean Sport / Gut0:29:02
16Cyclus Sports0:42:58
17Pacific Premier Bank Cycl0:47:24
18Team Costa Rica1:00:46

 

