Image 1 of 21 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 21 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 Alexander Evans (mobius BridgeLane) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 ames Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila on April 20, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon) rides in the sprint jersey during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley Davidson) descends during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) rides during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly presented by Maxxis) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 Cory Lockwood (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare) won the day at the Tour of Gila time trial on Friday, but Rally Cycling’s Rob Britton came away with the red leader’s jersey after finishing fourth on the stage.

Heavy winds buffeted the 26km out-and-back course, slowing the times from previous years and providing plenty of challenge for the riders. Tvetcov, who won this stage in 2014, crossed the line on Friday in 33:30, while teammate Gavin Mannion was second at 33:55. Last year’s stage winner Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) was third at 34:01, with Britton slotting in just behind at 34:08.

For Tevtcov, who struggled on the Mogollon climb on the opening day, the stage win provided a bit of redemption.

“I lost a lot of time on the first day, because that climb doesn’t really suit me,” he said. Tvetcov revealed his true form in the difficult conditions of the time trial, however.

“It was much slower because it was super hard in the crosswinds, because if it was a headwind then somewhere it should be a tailwind, but today it was all day crosswinds and cross-headwinds. A couple times I almost crashed,” Tvetcov said.

“I tried to think about this stage before when I came here because I knew I could be top three for sure,” Tvetcov said. “Definitely I looked on the wind website, and I knew it was going to be the same for everybody.”

For Britton and Rally Cycling, the stage win would have been nice, but the main goal was taking the red leader’s jersey, and that was mission accomplished. Britton now leads the general classification by 57 seconds over Mannion and 1:07 over teammate Kyle Murphy. Overnight leader Oscar Sanchez (Canel’s Specialized) finished 19th at 2:37 off the leader and dropped to fourth overall. Tvetcov is fifth, 1:48 back.

“It was either headwind or crosswind, and some raging tailwind on parts of the downhill,” Britton said. “I don’t think I went under 70km an hour the whole time, so I kind of regret not putting on a bigger chain ring, but c’est la vie.

“I think we both had good rides, and the goal was to take the jersey,” Britton said of himself and Huffman. “It would have been nice to put more time into Gavin. For sure he’s my biggest concern now, and with his team, the way their riding, they’ll be our biggest challenge on Sunday.”

But before Sunday’s Gila Monster test, Britton and Rally have to hold off any challengers during the Saturday criterium, which includes a nice little uphill on the backside.

Rally director Jonas Carney told Cyclingnews his team is up to the challenge.

“We came here to ride for the GC, so having Rob in [the red leader’s jersey] was the goal, and now we just have to do our best to defend for two days,” Carney said.

“The criterium is not as easy as you think," Carney said. "Part of the problem is you really don’t want to blow yourselves out the day before the Gila Monster. But the way the first stage went down and with the wind today, that gaps are really large, so the criterium shouldn’t be too bad, but Gila Monster is always a beast. You have to be 100 per cent to defend on that stage.”

Britton showed no hesitation when asked about defending over the final two days.

“We’ve got guys for both, so I think we’re sitting pretty,” he said. “After the European smashing [earlier this season], I really put a lot of work in the last six weeks. It’s the most I’ve focused on training this time of year ever, so it’s paying off now.”

How it unfolded

The traditional Tyrone time trial just outside of Silver City took place on a 26km our-and-back course that featured 362 metres of climbing. The route started immediately uphill and summited Little Burro Pass about 7.5km into the stage. A fast descent led to a flat run to the turnaround, where riders started it all over in reverse. The riders summited Little Burro Pass once more with about 7.5km of fast descent to the finish remaining.

As is often the case at the Tour of the Gila time trial, strong winds blew across the course for most of the day with riders fighting crosswinds on the way out and then again on the way back.

Starting second on the day, Mexican time trial champion Ignacio Prado (Canel’s Specialized) set the best early time with a mark of 37:20, more than four minutes off Huffman’s winning mark in 2017. Prado’s time lasted only 15 minutes, however, as George Simpson (Elevate-KHS), who was 10th last year with a time of 34:26, crossed the line at 35:37 to set the new best time on the stage.

Aevolo’s Travis Samuel came close to Simpson’s mark at 36:03, but it was only good enough to slot into second at the time. Simpson’s time in the hotseat lasted only 15 minutes as Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) crossed the line in 35:03. His Silber teammate Alex Cowan came in sin after with the second best time at 35:19.

Fifteen minutes later Huffman crossed the line with the new best time at 34:01, but his time in the lead was short-lived as Tvetcov came in at 33:30. Rally’s Murphy stopped the clock at 34:26 for third at the time behind Tvetcov and Hufman.

The podium spots started falling quickly from there, with Mannion setting a mark of 33:55. Alexander Evans started the day fourth overall and came in at 37:06, slipping to 13th overall. Britton came in seven seconds slower than teammate Huffman. Overnight race leader Sanchez suffered on the windy course, crossing the line in 36:07.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:33:30 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:25 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:31 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:38 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:56 6 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:33 7 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:01:45 8 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:49 9 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:51 11 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:02:02 12 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:03 13 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:06 14 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:02:17 15 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:18 16 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:25 17 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 18 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:33 19 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:37 20 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:03 21 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:17 22 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:03:20 23 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:22 24 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 25 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:23 26 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:28 27 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:03:29 28 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:36 29 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:03:40 30 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:03:41 31 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:43 32 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:03:50 33 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 35 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:52 36 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:54 37 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:03:55 38 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 39 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:56 40 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 41 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:04:01 42 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:08 43 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 44 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:04:13 45 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 46 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:20 47 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:04:21 48 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:24 49 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:26 50 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:38 51 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 52 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:04:41 53 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:47 54 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:04:51 55 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:04 56 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:05:05 57 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:05:06 58 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:05:07 59 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:05:08 60 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:05:10 61 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:13 62 Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 63 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:17 64 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 65 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:19 66 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:05:20 67 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:05:22 68 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:05:28 69 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:34 70 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:05:39 71 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:05:48 72 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:05:51 73 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 0:05:56 74 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:06:00 75 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 0:06:01 76 Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:06:03 77 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:06:08 78 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:10 79 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:12 80 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:17 81 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:06:21 82 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:29 83 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 84 Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:06:30 85 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:06:32 86 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 87 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:06:33 88 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:06:34 89 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 90 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:06:42 91 Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank 0:06:52 92 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:06:53 93 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 0:06:56 94 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:07:04 95 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:07:15 96 Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:07:23 97 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:26 98 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:07:27 99 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:33 100 Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:39 101 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:07:58 102 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 103 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:08:04 104 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:08:11 105 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:13 106 Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro 0:08:29 107 Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:42 108 Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:08:43 109 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:08:45 110 Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:51 111 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:08:52 112 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 0:09:05 113 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:09:09 114 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:09:30 115 Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 116 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:10:31 117 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:45

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 1:42:35 2 Unitedhealthcare Professi 0:00:38 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:23 4 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:36 5 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 0:06:02 6 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:06:49 7 Canel's-Specialized 0:08:22 8 Gateway Harley-Davidson 0:08:54 9 Team Rio Grande 0:09:28 10 Aevolo 0:09:37 11 H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea 0:10:01 12 Pacific Premier Bank Cycl 0:10:32 13 303 Project 0:10:39 14 Mobius Bridgelane 0:11:22 15 Team California 0:13:42 16 Cyclus Sports 0:14:33 17 Support Clean Sport / Gut 0:15:01 18 Team Costa Rica 0:21:53

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8:15:34 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:57 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:43 4 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:48 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:03 6 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:02:46 7 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 8 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:59 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:23 10 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:30 11 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:32 12 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 13 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:51 14 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:56 15 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:01 16 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 17 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:14 18 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:04:34 19 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:11 20 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:15 21 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:05:33 22 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:05:38 23 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:05:50 24 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:11 25 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:06:19 26 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:31 27 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:46 28 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:06:49 29 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:07:00 30 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:07:36 31 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:07:46 32 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:07:54 33 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:00 34 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:06 35 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:08:10 36 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:08:15 37 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:33 38 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:50 39 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:08:52 40 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:08:53 41 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:08:54 42 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:02 43 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 0:09:08 44 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:11 45 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:09:26 46 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:10:03 47 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 0:10:09 48 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:24 49 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:30 50 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:31 51 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:49 52 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:10:58 53 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 54 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:00 55 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:07 56 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:09 57 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:11:11 58 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:59 59 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:12:03 60 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:12:19 61 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:59 62 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:13:16 63 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:25 64 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:13:33 65 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:14:24 66 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:14:26 67 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:14:50 68 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:15:16 69 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:15:25 70 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:15:29 71 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:15:30 72 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:16:12 73 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:38 74 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:17:09 75 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:21 76 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:17:25 77 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:06 78 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:18:11 79 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:18:49 80 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:19:05 81 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:19:33 82 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 0:19:36 83 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:20:12 84 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:20:38 85 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:20:45 86 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:21:19 87 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:21:56 88 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:22:00 89 Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:23:11 90 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:24:35 91 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:25:10 92 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:25:11 93 Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:26:06 94 Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:26:14 95 Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:26:20 96 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:26:40 97 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:27:02 98 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:27:10 99 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:27:44 100 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:27:47 101 Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:28:43 102 Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:28:47 103 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:29:09 104 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:29:47 105 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 0:30:28 106 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:30:31 107 Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:30:54 108 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:32:09 109 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:32:45 110 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:33:26 111 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:34:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 18 pts 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 4 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 5 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 6 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 9 7 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 7 8 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 5 9 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 10 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 4 11 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 4 12 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 13 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 14 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 1 15 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 15 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 4 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 9 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 6 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 8 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 9 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 10 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 11 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 12 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 2 13 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 2 14 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 1 15 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8:19:04 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:02 3 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:21 4 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:31 5 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:44 6 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:04 7 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:45 8 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:02:03 9 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:04:06 10 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:04:45 11 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:03 12 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:05:22 13 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:32 14 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:06:33 15 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:54 16 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:00 17 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:07:41 18 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:08:33 19 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:08:49 20 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:29 21 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:09:46 22 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:55 23 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:56 24 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:11:20 25 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:11:46 26 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:11:59 27 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:00 28 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:15:35 29 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:49 30 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:24:17 31 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 0:26:17 32 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:27:01 33 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:30:36 34 Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:36:25