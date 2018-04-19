Dygert sprints to stage 2 win at Tour of the Gila
Emma White is second as Katie Hall maintains overall lead
Stage 2 Women: Fort Bayard - Fort Bayard
Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) relied on her teammates and world champion track power to sprint to victory Thursday during stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila. Dygert passed Rally Cycling's Emma White just before the line at Fort Baryard, while Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the line in third. Stage 1 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) finished safely in the bunch to keep her overall lead.
"It was kind of a hectic finish. There was a truck pulling out with about a K to go, and that was pretty dangerous," Dygert told Cyclingnews.
"Allie [Dragoo] had a really good lead out that spaced the group out. Emma only had one lead-out girl, so I knew I had a chance. She started going at 200 metres to go and had a little gap on me, but I thought that was kind of early. I was still in her draft and was able to come around her at the end."
Dygert pulled off the win by inches in front of her former teammate on the US National team. White also finished second to Dygert when they were juniors at the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, so she understands Dygert's strength.
"There's something to be said about that girl's power. She's unbelievable," White said. "My team did great. They put me right in position where I just had to give it all. Unfortunately, I was a couple inches short at the line, but I'm still really proud of the way everybody rode. We kept our teammate [Sara Poidevan] second in GC, so that was most important today."
How it unfolded
The 119.3km stage 2 Inner Loop Road Race started at the historic military hospital Fort Bayard just outside of Silver City. The route showed little mercy on the peloton, immediately climbing to Pinos Altos at 7,010 feet of elevation. Intermediate sprints at 9.2km and 66.8km spiced up the day, along with QOMs at 18.7km, 32.5km and 102.8km.
Plenty of flat ground was interspersed between the climbs and a general downhill run to the finish, where the road rose slightly in the final kilometre, helped keep the bunch together for the bunch sprint.
White started the fireworks off at the first sprint, taking maximum points and a three-second time bonus ahead of Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Supermint) and Erika Varela (Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico).
From there, Rally and UnitedHealthcare hit the front to press the pace on the climb to Pinos Altos, causing multiple split sin the field and dropping a handful of riders from.
Frenchwoman Edwige Pitel (QCW) took maximum points at the QOM ahead of Jasmin Duehring (Twenty20-Sho Air) and Poidevan. Pitel repeated the feat at the second QOM at Meadow Creek, this time ahead of Penuela and Rally's Kirsti Lay. Pitel moved ahead of Hall in the mountains competition with just one QOM remaining on the day.
The QOM effort split the field, with the front group gaining a minute over the chasers on the descent into the valley below. UnitedHealthcare continued to set temp on the front as several riders made their way back into the front pack.
The relatively small field of just over 50 riders once again subdued the attacks, and the women's peloton stayed together of the rest of the race. Hagens Berman Supermint launched some attacks to challenge UnitedHealthcare, but Rally was mysteriously silent, possibly betting on setting up White for the sprint.
Pitel and Hall set a quick pace up the final climb, further neutralizing any attempts to attack. Pitel took the maximum points ahead of Hall, securing the QOM jersey heading into the time trial.
UnitedHealthcare took up tempo duties on the front once again, driving the pace into Fort Bayard for the finish.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|3:41:32
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:00:02
|4
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:04
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|7
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|8
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|10
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|11
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|12
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|13
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|14
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|15
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|16
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|17
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|19
|Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia
|20
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
|21
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|22
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|23
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|24
|Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|25
|Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling
|26
|Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling
|27
|Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia
|28
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|29
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|30
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
|31
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|32
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|33
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|34
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|35
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|36
|Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|37
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:01:40
|38
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
|39
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:02:41
|40
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:04:13
|41
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:05:46
|42
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|43
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:06:59
|44
|Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|45
|Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:07:10
|46
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
|47
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:43
|48
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:55
|49
|Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:26:22
|50
|Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling
|0:36:45
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|DNF
|Ellie Wood (USA) QCW Cycling
|DNF
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Roxsolt Attaquer
|DNF
|Claudia Veronica Leal Balderas (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|3
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|3
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|15
|pts
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|10
|4
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|6
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|5
|7
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|4
|8
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|9
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|2
|10
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|3
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|3
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|4
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|3
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|3:41:32
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:04
|4
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|6
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|8
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
|9
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|10
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|11
|Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|12
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|13
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
|15
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|16
|Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|17
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:05:46
|18
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:06:59
|19
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:43
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|11:04:44
|2
|Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Swapit Agolico
|0:00:04
|5
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|6
|QCW Cycling
|7
|Team Colombia Women
|8
|Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:01:40
|9
|Team Conade-Specialized
|0:05:46
|10
|Alp Cycles Racing
|0:11:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|7:21:02
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:01:35
|5
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:01:36
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:01:45
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:04
|8
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:02:24
|9
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:42
|10
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|11
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:02:53
|12
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:55
|13
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|14
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:27
|15
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:29
|16
|Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:30
|17
|Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia
|0:03:46
|18
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:50
|19
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:59
|20
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:04
|21
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:04:08
|22
|Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia
|23
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:04:30
|24
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:04:49
|25
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
|0:05:06
|26
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:07
|27
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
|0:05:32
|28
|Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling
|0:05:37
|29
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:05:39
|30
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|31
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:05:44
|32
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:06:04
|33
|Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling
|0:06:18
|34
|Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:06:35
|35
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:06:49
|36
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
|0:06:57
|37
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:08:45
|38
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:09:00
|39
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:09:08
|40
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:18
|41
|Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:12:35
|42
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:13:08
|43
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:14:34
|44
|Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:14:51
|45
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
|0:15:43
|46
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:15:52
|47
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:16:11
|48
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:16:50
|49
|Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:35:03
|50
|Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling
|0:48:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|15
|3
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|14
|4
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|11
|5
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|6
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|7
|7
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|6
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|5
|9
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|10
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
|3
|11
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|2
|12
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|19
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|4
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|7
|5
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|6
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|6
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|8
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|7:21:14
|2
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:15
|3
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:17
|4
|Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:18
|5
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:38
|6
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:47
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:52
|8
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:56
|9
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:04:37
|10
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:04:55
|11
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
|0:05:20
|12
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:05:27
|13
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|14
|Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:06:23
|15
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
|0:06:45
|16
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:06
|17
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:14:22
|18
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:15:40
|19
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:15:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|22:06:44
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:13
|3
|Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
|0:04:47
|4
|Swapit Agolico
|0:04:54
|5
|Qcw Cycling
|0:05:51
|6
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:07:28
|7
|Team Colombia Women
|0:09:48
|8
|Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:12:15
|9
|Team Conade-Specialized
|0:12:56
|10
|Alp Cycles Racing
|0:25:28
