Image 1 of 19 Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) wins stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila in front of Emma White (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 19 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and race leader Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 19 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 19 Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling) rides in the bunch during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 19 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) and Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer) descend during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 19 Rally Cycling's Kirsti Lay and Abby Mickey in the bunch during stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 19 UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall leads the bunch during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 19 UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall leads the bunch during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 19 The peloton goes by the massive Santa Rita mine during stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 19 The peloton goes by the massive Santa Rita mine during stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 19 Emma White, Chloe Dygert and Diana Penuela on the stage 2 podium at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 19 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 19 The jersey winners after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 19 UnitedHealthcare controls the peloton durng stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 19 UnitedHealthcare controls the peloton durng stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 19 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) rounds a corner during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 19 The women's peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 19 Twenty20 drives the pace during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 The peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) relied on her teammates and world champion track power to sprint to victory Thursday during stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila. Dygert passed Rally Cycling's Emma White just before the line at Fort Baryard, while Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the line in third. Stage 1 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) finished safely in the bunch to keep her overall lead.

"It was kind of a hectic finish. There was a truck pulling out with about a K to go, and that was pretty dangerous," Dygert told Cyclingnews.

"Allie [Dragoo] had a really good lead out that spaced the group out. Emma only had one lead-out girl, so I knew I had a chance. She started going at 200 metres to go and had a little gap on me, but I thought that was kind of early. I was still in her draft and was able to come around her at the end."

Dygert pulled off the win by inches in front of her former teammate on the US National team. White also finished second to Dygert when they were juniors at the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, so she understands Dygert's strength.

"There's something to be said about that girl's power. She's unbelievable," White said. "My team did great. They put me right in position where I just had to give it all. Unfortunately, I was a couple inches short at the line, but I'm still really proud of the way everybody rode. We kept our teammate [Sara Poidevan] second in GC, so that was most important today."

How it unfolded

The 119.3km stage 2 Inner Loop Road Race started at the historic military hospital Fort Bayard just outside of Silver City. The route showed little mercy on the peloton, immediately climbing to Pinos Altos at 7,010 feet of elevation. Intermediate sprints at 9.2km and 66.8km spiced up the day, along with QOMs at 18.7km, 32.5km and 102.8km.

Plenty of flat ground was interspersed between the climbs and a general downhill run to the finish, where the road rose slightly in the final kilometre, helped keep the bunch together for the bunch sprint.

White started the fireworks off at the first sprint, taking maximum points and a three-second time bonus ahead of Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Supermint) and Erika Varela (Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico).

From there, Rally and UnitedHealthcare hit the front to press the pace on the climb to Pinos Altos, causing multiple split sin the field and dropping a handful of riders from.

Frenchwoman Edwige Pitel (QCW) took maximum points at the QOM ahead of Jasmin Duehring (Twenty20-Sho Air) and Poidevan. Pitel repeated the feat at the second QOM at Meadow Creek, this time ahead of Penuela and Rally's Kirsti Lay. Pitel moved ahead of Hall in the mountains competition with just one QOM remaining on the day.

The QOM effort split the field, with the front group gaining a minute over the chasers on the descent into the valley below. UnitedHealthcare continued to set temp on the front as several riders made their way back into the front pack.

The relatively small field of just over 50 riders once again subdued the attacks, and the women's peloton stayed together of the rest of the race. Hagens Berman Supermint launched some attacks to challenge UnitedHealthcare, but Rally was mysteriously silent, possibly betting on setting up White for the sprint.

Pitel and Hall set a quick pace up the final climb, further neutralizing any attempts to attack. Pitel took the maximum points ahead of Hall, securing the QOM jersey heading into the time trial.

UnitedHealthcare took up tempo duties on the front once again, driving the pace into Fort Bayard for the finish.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 3:41:32 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:00:02 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:04 5 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 7 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 8 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 9 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 10 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 11 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 12 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 13 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 14 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 15 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 16 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 17 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 18 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 19 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 20 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 21 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 22 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 23 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 24 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 25 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 26 Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling 27 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 28 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 29 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 30 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 31 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 32 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 33 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 34 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 35 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 36 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 37 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:01:40 38 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 39 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:02:41 40 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:13 41 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:46 42 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 43 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:59 44 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 45 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:07:10 46 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 47 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:09:43 48 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:12:55 49 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:26:22 50 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 0:36:45 DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women DNF Ellie Wood (USA) QCW Cycling DNF Caitlin Laroche (USA) Roxsolt Attaquer DNF Claudia Veronica Leal Balderas (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 3 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 3 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 15 pts 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 12 3 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 10 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 8 5 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 7 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 4 8 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 9 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 10 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 5 pts 2 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 3 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 5 pts 2 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 3 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 2 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 1

QOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 5 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 3 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 2 4 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 3:41:32 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:00:04 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 6 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 7 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 8 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 9 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 10 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 11 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 12 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 13 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 15 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 16 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 17 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:05:46 18 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:59 19 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:09:43 DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 11:04:44 2 Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air 3 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:02 4 Swapit Agolico 0:00:04 5 Hagens Berman-Supermint 6 QCW Cycling 7 Team Colombia Women 8 Roxsolt Attaquer 0:01:40 9 Team Conade-Specialized 0:05:46 10 Alp Cycles Racing 0:11:08

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 7:21:02 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:12 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 0:00:18 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:35 5 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:01:36 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:01:45 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:04 8 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:02:24 9 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:42 10 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 11 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:02:53 12 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:55 13 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 14 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:27 15 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:29 16 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:30 17 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 0:03:46 18 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:50 19 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:59 20 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:04 21 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:08 22 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 23 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:04:30 24 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:04:49 25 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 0:05:06 26 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:07 27 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:05:32 28 Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling 0:05:37 29 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:39 30 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 31 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:44 32 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:04 33 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 0:06:18 34 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:06:35 35 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:06:49 36 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:06:57 37 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:08:45 38 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:09:00 39 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:09:08 40 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:18 41 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:12:35 42 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:13:08 43 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:14:34 44 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:14:51 45 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 0:15:43 46 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:15:52 47 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:16:11 48 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:16:50 49 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:35:03 50 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 0:48:06

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 27 pts 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 15 3 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 14 4 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 11 5 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 8 6 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 7 7 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 9 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 10 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 3 11 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 12 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 24 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 19 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 5 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 4 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 4

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 7:21:14 2 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:15 3 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:17 4 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:18 5 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:38 6 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:47 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:52 8 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:56 9 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:04:37 10 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:55 11 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:05:20 12 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:27 13 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 14 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:06:23 15 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:06:45 16 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:06 17 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:14:22 18 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:15:40 19 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:15:59