Dygert sprints to stage 2 win at Tour of the Gila

Emma White is second as Katie Hall maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) wins stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila in front of Emma White (Rally Cycling)

Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) wins stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila in front of Emma White (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 19

Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and race leader Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila

Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and race leader Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 19

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling) rides in the bunch during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila

Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling) rides in the bunch during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) and Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer) descend during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila

Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) and Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer) descend during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

Rally Cycling's Kirsti Lay and Abby Mickey in the bunch during stage

Rally Cycling's Kirsti Lay and Abby Mickey in the bunch during stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall leads the bunch during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall leads the bunch during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall leads the bunch during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall leads the bunch during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

The peloton goes by the massive Santa Rita mine during stage 2

The peloton goes by the massive Santa Rita mine during stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

The peloton goes by the massive Santa Rita mine during stage 2

The peloton goes by the massive Santa Rita mine during stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

Emma White, Chloe Dygert and Diana Penuela on the stage 2 podium at Tour of the Gila.

Emma White, Chloe Dygert and Diana Penuela on the stage 2 podium at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

The jersey winners after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

The jersey winners after stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

UnitedHealthcare controls the peloton durng stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

UnitedHealthcare controls the peloton durng stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

UnitedHealthcare controls the peloton durng stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

UnitedHealthcare controls the peloton durng stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) rounds a corner during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) rounds a corner during stage 2 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

The women's peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

The women's peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

Twenty20 drives the pace during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

Twenty20 drives the pace during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) relied on her teammates and world champion track power to sprint to victory Thursday during stage 2 at the Tour of the Gila. Dygert passed Rally Cycling's Emma White just before the line at Fort Baryard, while Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the line in third. Stage 1 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) finished safely in the bunch to keep her overall lead.

"It was kind of a hectic finish. There was a truck pulling out with about a K to go, and that was pretty dangerous," Dygert told Cyclingnews.

"Allie [Dragoo] had a really good lead out that spaced the group out. Emma only had one lead-out girl, so I knew I had a chance. She started going at 200 metres to go and had a little gap on me, but I thought that was kind of early. I was still in her draft and was able to come around her at the end."

Dygert pulled off the win by inches in front of her former teammate on the US National team. White also finished second to Dygert when they were juniors at the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, so she understands Dygert's strength.

"There's something to be said about that girl's power. She's unbelievable," White said. "My team did great. They put me right in position where I just had to give it all. Unfortunately, I was a couple inches short at the line, but I'm still really proud of the way everybody rode. We kept our teammate [Sara Poidevan] second in GC, so that was most important today."

How it unfolded

The 119.3km stage 2 Inner Loop Road Race started at the historic military hospital Fort Bayard just outside of Silver City. The route showed little mercy on the peloton, immediately climbing to Pinos Altos at 7,010 feet of elevation. Intermediate sprints at 9.2km and 66.8km spiced up the day, along with QOMs at 18.7km, 32.5km and 102.8km.

Plenty of flat ground was interspersed between the climbs and a general downhill run to the finish, where the road rose slightly in the final kilometre, helped keep the bunch together for the bunch sprint.

White started the fireworks off at the first sprint, taking maximum points and a three-second time bonus ahead of Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Supermint) and Erika Varela (Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico).

From there, Rally and UnitedHealthcare hit the front to press the pace on the climb to Pinos Altos, causing multiple split sin the field and dropping a handful of riders from.

Frenchwoman Edwige Pitel (QCW) took maximum points at the QOM ahead of Jasmin Duehring (Twenty20-Sho Air) and Poidevan. Pitel repeated the feat at the second QOM at Meadow Creek, this time ahead of Penuela and Rally's Kirsti Lay. Pitel moved ahead of Hall in the mountains competition with just one QOM remaining on the day.

The QOM effort split the field, with the front group gaining a minute over the chasers on the descent into the valley below. UnitedHealthcare continued to set temp on the front as several riders made their way back into the front pack.

The relatively small field of just over 50 riders once again subdued the attacks, and the women's peloton stayed together of the rest of the race. Hagens Berman Supermint launched some attacks to challenge UnitedHealthcare, but Rally was mysteriously silent, possibly betting on setting up White for the sprint.

Pitel and Hall set a quick pace up the final climb, further neutralizing any attempts to attack. Pitel took the maximum points ahead of Hall, securing the QOM jersey heading into the time trial.

UnitedHealthcare took up tempo duties on the front once again, driving the pace into Fort Bayard for the finish.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air3:41:32
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
3Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:00:02
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:04
5Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
6Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
7Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
8Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
9Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
10Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
11Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
12Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
13Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
14Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
15Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
16Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
17Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
18Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
19Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia
20Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
21Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
22Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
23Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
24Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
25Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling
26Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling
27Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia
28Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
29Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
30Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
31Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
32Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
33Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
34Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
35Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
36Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
37Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer0:01:40
38Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
39Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:41
40Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:13
41Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:46
42Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
43Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:59
44Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
45Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer0:07:10
46Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
47Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:43
48Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:55
49Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:26:22
50Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling0:36:45
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
DNFEllie Wood (USA) QCW Cycling
DNFCaitlin Laroche (USA) Roxsolt Attaquer
DNFClaudia Veronica Leal Balderas (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
3Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3
3Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air15pts
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
3Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women10
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling8
5Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women6
6Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
7Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint4
8Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3
9Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
10Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling5pts
2Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air3
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2
4Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling5pts
2Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3
3Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling2
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling1

QOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling5pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women3
3Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling2
4Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air3:41:32
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
3Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:04
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
5Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
6Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
7Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
8Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
9Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
10Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
11Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
12Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
13Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
14Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
15Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
16Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
17Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:05:46
18Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:59
19Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:43
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling11:04:44
2Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:02
4Swapit Agolico0:00:04
5Hagens Berman-Supermint
6QCW Cycling
7Team Colombia Women
8Roxsolt Attaquer0:01:40
9Team Conade-Specialized0:05:46
10Alp Cycles Racing0:11:08

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women7:21:02
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:12
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling0:00:18
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:35
5Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:01:36
6Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:01:45
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:02:04
8Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:02:24
9Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:42
10Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
11Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:02:53
12Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:55
13Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
14Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:27
15Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:29
16Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:30
17Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia0:03:46
18Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:50
19Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:59
20Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:04
21Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:08
22Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia
23Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:04:30
24Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:04:49
25Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling0:05:06
26Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:07
27Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:05:32
28Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling0:05:37
29Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:39
30Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
31Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:44
32Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:04
33Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling0:06:18
34Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:06:35
35Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:49
36Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:06:57
37Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:08:45
38Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer0:09:00
39Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:09:08
40Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:18
41Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer0:12:35
42Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:13:08
43Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:14:34
44Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:14:51
45Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia0:15:43
46Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:15:52
47Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:16:11
48Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:16:50
49Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:35:03
50Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling0:48:06

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling27pts
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air15
3Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women14
4Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint11
5Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling8
6Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico7
7Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women6
8Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3
10Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer3
11Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
12Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling24pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women19
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling15
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
5Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women6
6Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women6
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air4
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling4

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling7:21:14
2Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:15
3Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:17
4Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:18
5Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:38
6Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:47
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:52
8Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:56
9Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:04:37
10Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:55
11Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:05:20
12Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:27
13Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
14Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:06:23
15Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:06:45
16Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:06
17Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:14:22
18Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:15:40
19Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:15:59

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling22:06:44
2Rally Cycling0:02:13
3Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air0:04:47
4Swapit Agolico0:04:54
5Qcw Cycling0:05:51
6Hagens Berman / Supermint0:07:28
7Team Colombia Women0:09:48
8Roxsolt Attaquer0:12:15
9Team Conade-Specialized0:12:56
10Alp Cycles Racing0:25:28

