Image 1 of 19 Diana Penuela wins the final stage at the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 19 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare) finish stage 5 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 19 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 19 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 19 Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 19 Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 19 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 19 Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 19 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling), Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 19 The final jersey winners at the 2018 Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 19 The top three on GC at the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 19 Emma White (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 19 Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 19 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 19 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) descends during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 19 Diana Carolina Peuela Martinez (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 19 Hall, Penuela and Thomas on the podium after the final stage at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 19 UnitedHealthcare took the team prize at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) secured the overall win at the Tour of the Gila Sunday, finishing second on the Gila Monster stage behind teammate Diana Penuela, who soloed to a 40-second lead over Hall and teammate Leah Thomas in third in a UnitedHealthcare podium sweep.

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling), who started the day second overall just eight seconds behind Hall, finished 10th on the stage at 1:10 back but held onto her runner-up general classification result. Thomas finished third overall.

UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal said it was one of the most impressive team performances she's seen.

"The break had enough numbers and strength to put us under real pressure, but the girls rose to the occasion and showed huge strength and determination," Heal said. "Diana put in a truly incredible ride, stepping up to a new level, and Katie absorbed the pressure of being the pre-race favourite, racing with a confidence that comes from trust in her team and her strength."

Hall, who finished second last year to then-teammate Tayler Wiles, has stepped up to another level this year after her win last week at the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas. She said winning Gila was very special.

"I love this race and I have been trying to win this for a couple of years now," Hall said. "I couldn't have done it without this group of women, and I am really grateful to them and awed by their strength and calm under fire. Rally brought a big fight today, and I am proud of how my team responded to protect the overall GC."

The Rally game plan was to put as much pressure as possible on Hall and the UHC blue train in hopes they would crack and Poidevin could leap to the top of the overall podium, but in the end UHC proved to be too strong.

"We were just trying to put UHC under pressure the whole day," said Poidevin, who came away with the jersey for best young rider. "Our whole team buried ourselves as much as we could all day; it was a true fight until the end. I was excited to be a part of it. It's great to come away with both the sprint [for Rally's Emma White - ed.] and young rider jerseys. We worked really well together all week."

While Katie Hall and her UHC teammates put in a solid day of work to fend off the multiple challenges to Hall's GC lead, the most impressive ride of the day belonged to Penuela and her successful solo attack 15km from the line.

"For three years I worked hard to believe in my abilities as Rachel and my colleagues trusted me," Penuala said. "Teamwork was always more important to me than my own results, but it was a very happy ending for all of us because we achieved all out goals."

How it unfolded

The 106.1km final stage, better known as the Gila Monster, included 1,710 metres of elevation gain over three KOMs, including the final 3km climb to the finish in Pinos Altos. Two intermediate sprints at 14km and 53.8km were up for grabs as well.

After somewhat conservative racing during the week, Rally and Twenty20-Sho Air came into the day ready to upset the apple cart and rearrange the general classification.

Twenty20's Erica Clevenger took maximum points at the first sprint, which provided the impetus for the day's major threat to UHC's supremacy. An eight-rider move went clear that contained two Rally riders and three Twenty20 riders, with double stage winner Chloe Dygert the highest placed rider at three minutes.

UnitedHealthcare had Lauren Hall in the group, but Heal called her back to the field to help her teammates chase down the dangerous move. Remaining in the move were Rally's Abbie Mickey and Gillian Elsay; Twenty20's Dygert, Shayna Powless and Erica Clevenger; Hagens Berman Supermint's Lily Williams; and Swapit Agolico's Brenda Santoya.

Lauren Hall, Penuela and Elizabeth Banks rode the front to keep the escapees in check, and once the group started nearing the final climb and the gap was in check, Penuela rested while Banks and Lauren Hall continued setting the pace. The break shattered on the climbto Meadwo Creek, and Mickey continued on alone. Her solo move would not last, however, as UHC's relentless chase brought her back.

That's when a rested Penuela made her move from a paired-down lead group of about 10 riders. Penuela opened up a small gap on the climb and never looked back, swooping down the descent an then powering up the final tilt toward Pinos Altos.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3:00:45 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:00:40 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 4 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:43 5 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:47 6 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:50 7 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 0:00:52 8 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 9 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 10 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:10 11 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:19 12 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:01:26 13 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:01:32 14 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:37 15 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:43 16 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:53 17 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:34 18 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 19 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:08 20 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 0:05:13 21 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:05:21 22 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:32 23 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 24 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 25 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 26 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 27 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 28 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 29 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 30 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:07:06 31 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:07:08 32 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:07:10 33 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 34 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:27 35 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:10:49 36 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:11:02 37 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:11:27 38 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 39 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 40 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:11:33 41 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 42 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 43 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 44 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 45 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 46 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 47 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:19:29 48 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:24:17 49 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 0:34:07 DNF Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 3 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 3 3 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 3 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 2 4 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 10 pts 2 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 3 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 5 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 2 4 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3:01:32 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:23 3 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:32 4 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:39 5 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:56 6 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:47 7 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:04:34 8 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:45 9 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 10 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 11 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:40 12 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:10:02 13 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:10:15 14 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:10:40 15 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 16 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:10:46 17 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 18 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 19 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:18:42

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9:03:35 2 Rally Cycling 0:02:14 3 Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air 0:05:16 4 Swapit Agolico 0:06:34 5 Qcw Cycling 0:10:17 6 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:36 7 Roxsolt Attaquer 0:13:05 8 Team Colombia Women 0:15:16 9 Team Conade-Specialized 0:18:07 10 Alp Cycles Racing 0:21:47

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 12:07:42 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:44 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:02:11 4 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 0:03:04 5 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:03:07 6 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:27 7 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:31 8 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:34 9 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:56 10 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:30 11 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:33 12 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:05 13 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:08:30 14 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:09:07 15 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:09:08 16 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:17 17 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:09:18 18 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:18 19 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:12:27 20 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 0:14:30 21 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 0:14:37 22 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:14:44 23 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 0:14:51 24 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:15:10 25 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 0:16:15 26 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:17:13 27 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:17:39 28 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:19:37 29 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:19:52 30 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:20:00 31 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:20:08 32 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:20:15 33 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:22:10 34 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:22:20 35 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:25:11 36 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:25:21 37 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:26:10 38 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:27:29 39 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:27:47 40 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:27:54 41 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:28:42 42 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:31:28 43 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:31:38 44 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:31:55 45 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:32:09 46 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 0:34:06 47 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:36:30 48 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 1:12:12 49 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 1:35:43

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 57 pts 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 30 3 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 23 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 17 5 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 14 6 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 12 7 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 11 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 9 9 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 9 10 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 6 11 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 12 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 13 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 4 14 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 4 15 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 16 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 2 17 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 18 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

Mountians Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 34 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 25 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 17 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 14 5 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 11 6 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 10 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 9 8 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 9 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 4 10 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 11 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 2 12 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 12:08:26 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:50 3 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:06:21 4 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:46 5 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:24 6 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:34 7 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:11:43 8 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:14:00 9 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:14:26 10 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:19:08 11 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:19:16 12 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:19:24 13 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:19:31 14 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:26 15 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:24:37 16 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:27:03 17 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:30:54 18 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:31:11 19 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:35:46