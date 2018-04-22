Trending

Hall wins Tour of the Gila overall

UnitedHealthcare's Diana Penuela takes the final stage win in Pinos Altos

Diana Penuela wins the final stage at the Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare) finish stage 5 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling), Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The final jersey winners at the 2018 Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three on GC at the Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Emma White (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) descends during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Diana Carolina Peuela Martinez (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 5 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Hall, Penuela and Thomas on the podium after the final stage at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare took the team prize at Tour of the Gila.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) secured the overall win at the Tour of the Gila Sunday, finishing second on the Gila Monster stage behind teammate Diana Penuela, who soloed to a 40-second lead over Hall and teammate Leah Thomas in third in a UnitedHealthcare podium sweep.

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling), who started the day second overall just eight seconds behind Hall, finished 10th on the stage at 1:10 back but held onto her runner-up general classification result. Thomas finished third overall.

UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal said it was one of the most impressive team performances she's seen.

"The break had enough numbers and strength to put us under real pressure, but the girls rose to the occasion and showed huge strength and determination," Heal said. "Diana put in a truly incredible ride, stepping up to a new level, and Katie absorbed the pressure of being the pre-race favourite, racing with a confidence that comes from trust in her team and her strength."

Hall, who finished second last year to then-teammate Tayler Wiles, has stepped up to another level this year after her win last week at the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas. She said winning Gila was very special.

"I love this race and I have been trying to win this for a couple of years now," Hall said. "I couldn't have done it without this group of women, and I am really grateful to them and awed by their strength and calm under fire. Rally brought a big fight today, and I am proud of how my team responded to protect the overall GC."

The Rally game plan was to put as much pressure as possible on Hall and the UHC blue train in hopes they would crack and Poidevin could leap to the top of the overall podium, but in the end UHC proved to be too strong.

"We were just trying to put UHC under pressure the whole day," said Poidevin, who came away with the jersey for best young rider. "Our whole team buried ourselves as much as we could all day; it was a true fight until the end. I was excited to be a part of it. It's great to come away with both the sprint [for Rally's Emma White - ed.] and young rider jerseys. We worked really well together all week."

While Katie Hall and her UHC teammates put in a solid day of work to fend off the multiple challenges to Hall's GC lead, the most impressive ride of the day belonged to Penuela and her successful solo attack 15km from the line.

"For three years I worked hard to believe in my abilities as Rachel and my colleagues trusted me," Penuala said. "Teamwork was always more important to me than my own results, but it was a very happy ending for all of us because we achieved all out goals."

How it unfolded

The 106.1km final stage, better known as the Gila Monster, included 1,710 metres of elevation gain over three KOMs, including the final 3km climb to the finish in Pinos Altos. Two intermediate sprints at 14km and 53.8km were up for grabs as well.

After somewhat conservative racing during the week, Rally and Twenty20-Sho Air came into the day ready to upset the apple cart and rearrange the general classification.

Twenty20's Erica Clevenger took maximum points at the first sprint, which provided the impetus for the day's major threat to UHC's supremacy. An eight-rider move went clear that contained two Rally riders and three Twenty20 riders, with double stage winner Chloe Dygert the highest placed rider at three minutes.

UnitedHealthcare had Lauren Hall in the group, but Heal called her back to the field to help her teammates chase down the dangerous move. Remaining in the move were Rally's Abbie Mickey and Gillian Elsay; Twenty20's Dygert, Shayna Powless and Erica Clevenger; Hagens Berman Supermint's Lily Williams; and Swapit Agolico's Brenda Santoya.

Lauren Hall, Penuela and Elizabeth Banks rode the front to keep the escapees in check, and once the group started nearing the final climb and the gap was in check, Penuela rested while Banks and Lauren Hall continued setting the pace. The break shattered on the climbto Meadwo Creek, and Mickey continued on alone. Her solo move would not last, however, as UHC's relentless chase brought her back.

That's when a rested Penuela made her move from a paired-down lead group of about 10 riders. Penuela opened up a small gap on the climb and never looked back, swooping down the descent an then powering up the final tilt toward Pinos Altos.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3:00:45
2Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:00:40
3Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
4Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:43
5Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:47
6Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:50
7Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling0:00:52
8Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
9Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
10Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:10
11Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:01:19
12Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:01:26
13Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:01:32
14Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:37
15Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:43
16Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:53
17Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:34
18Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
19Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:08
20Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling0:05:13
21Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:05:21
22Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:32
23Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
24Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
25Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
26Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia
27Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia
28Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
29Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
30Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:06
31Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:07:08
32Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:10
33Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
34Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:27
35Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:10:49
36Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:11:02
37Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:11:27
38Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer
39Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
40Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:11:33
41Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
42Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
43Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
44Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
45Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
46Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
47Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:19:29
48Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:24:17
49Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling0:34:07
DNFLori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
3Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling5pts
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air3
3Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
3Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air2
4Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling10pts
2Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
3Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5
4Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women3
5Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2
6Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women5pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women3
3Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women2
4Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling3:01:32
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:23
3Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:32
4Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:00:39
5Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:56
6Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:47
7Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:04:34
8Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:45
9Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
10Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
11Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:40
12Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:10:02
13Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:10:15
14Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:10:40
15Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
16Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:10:46
17Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
18Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
19Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:18:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9:03:35
2Rally Cycling0:02:14
3Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air0:05:16
4Swapit Agolico0:06:34
5Qcw Cycling0:10:17
6Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:36
7Roxsolt Attaquer0:13:05
8Team Colombia Women0:15:16
9Team Conade-Specialized0:18:07
10Alp Cycles Racing0:21:47

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women12:07:42
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:44
3Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:02:11
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling0:03:04
5Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:03:07
6Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:27
7Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:31
8Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:34
9Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:56
10Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:30
11Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:33
12Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:05
13Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:08:30
14Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:09:07
15Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:08
16Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:17
17Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:09:18
18Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:18
19Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:12:27
20Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia0:14:30
21Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling0:14:37
22Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:14:44
23Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia0:14:51
24Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:15:10
25Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling0:16:15
26Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:17:13
27Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:17:39
28Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:19:37
29Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:19:52
30Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:20:00
31Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:20:08
32Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:20:15
33Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:22:10
34Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:22:20
35Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:25:11
36Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:25:21
37Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:26:10
38Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:27:29
39Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:27:47
40Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer0:27:54
41Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:28:42
42Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:31:28
43Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:31:38
44Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:31:55
45Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer0:32:09
46Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia0:34:06
47Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:36:30
48Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing1:12:12
49Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling1:35:43

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling57pts
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air30
3Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women23
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling17
5Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint14
6Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico12
7Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women11
8Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women9
9Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer9
10Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling6
11Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5
12Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
13Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling4
14Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint4
15Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
16Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air2
17Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
18Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

Mountians Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling34pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women25
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling17
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico14
5Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women11
6Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air10
7Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women9
8Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5
9Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling4
10Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
11Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air2
12Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling12:08:26
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:50
3Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:06:21
4Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:46
5Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:24
6Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:34
7Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:11:43
8Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:14:00
9Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:14:26
10Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:19:08
11Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:19:16
12Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:19:24
13Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:19:31
14Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:21:26
15Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:24:37
16Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:27:03
17Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:30:54
18Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:31:11
19Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:35:46

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling36:29:07
2Rally Cycling0:04:01
3Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air0:10:41
4Swapit Agolico0:18:45
5Hagens Berman / Supermint0:23:59
6Qcw Cycling0:25:42
7Team Colombia Women0:38:30
8Roxsolt Attaquer0:43:14
9Team Conade-Specialized0:45:14
10Alp Cycles Racing1:04:15

 

