Oscar Sanchez powers to Tour of the Gila victory in Mogollon
Britton, Evans bested by Colombian
Stage 1 Men: Silver City - Mogollen
Colombian climber Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) took out the first stage of the Tour of the Gila on Wednesday, out-climbing 2015 overall winner Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) on the final ascent to Mogollon and capturing the first leader's jersey.
Sanchez attacked Britton and UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion in the closing kilometres of the climb, crossing the line four seconds ahead of the Rally rider. While Mannion faded in the final kilometre, Australian Alex Evans (Mobius Bridgelane) surged to the fore and finished third ahead of Mannion.
"When we came into the climb, roughly with 10k to go, I had two teammates with me," said Sanchez, who raced at Gila once before in 2015.
"We were left with nine in the group before the climb," he said. "There were four from UHC, two from Rally, myself, and two others from I don't know which team. In the final 6km, I left the last teammate I had with me, with two UHC, and one from Rally at that point. With 5k to go, it was down to us three, at 3k it was just myself and Rally and that's when I attacked and went solo.
"This win is very important because I arrived here with very little racing form. It’s my first race of the season, racing against teams are in better form. For me this win is important for my confidence."
For Britton, who won the overall here in 2015 while riding for SmartStop, the stage was "as standard as Mogollon gets."
"We had the plan to kind of do what Lachlan [Morton, the 2016 winner] and Taylor Sheldon did a few years ago, and it more or less kind of worked," Britton said. "It would have been nice to have Evan [Huffman] and Kyle [Murphy] there as well. We wanted to be together, but if we weren't the plan was just to go.
"I had Adam [De Vos] right there, and an effort like that he's so good at," he said. "He just went flat out and put everybody else in difficulty, split off a lot of guys. He got me to the last kind of 5k, and I just kind of kicked in and didn't really look back."
How it unfolded
The 148km stage from downtown Silver City to the western ghost town of Mogollon was a familiar affair for veterans of the race. The route started with a brief climb out of town and into the surrounding open high desert. A long, flat section led to some rolling climbs before the peloton hit the major obstacle of the day, the 10.8km category 1 climb to Mogollon. Intermediate sprints at 29.5km and 92.5km decided who would wear the sprint jersey on Thursday.
The festivities started early in the day, when Canel's Ignacio Prado Juarez slipped away from the bunch by himself and set out for a long, lonely day out front. The Mexican time trial champion relied on his skills in the race against the clock to start building his advantage as Costa Rica's Carlos Brenes Mata and Aevolo's Michael Hernandez set off in pursuit.
The duo rode relentlessly in pursuit of the lone leader over many kilometres, but Prado proved too strong for the duo and consistently built time on them and the field. Mata and Hernandez continued to battle on, however, mopping up the remaining sprint points as Prado claimed the sprint jersey.
The chasing duo briefly caught Prado after the second sprint, but when they decided not to work on started sitting in, Juarez dispatched them once more. By this point Rally had massed on the front of the field and whittled the advantage down to 2:30 as Mata and Hernandez faded back into the bunch.
Prado finally succumbed to the chase with about 20km remaining in the stage and about 10km to the final climb. Once they made the catch, Rally continued to set the tempo on the front, keeping the pace high to set up their quartet of contenders.
The bunch hit the final climb together, and Rally stayed on the front to put the pressure on. De Vos took the front on the false flat in the middle of the climb, blowing the field apart as he pounded out kilometre after kilometre in the crosswind.
The young Canadian eventually pulled off for his leader, leaving a small group to battle up the climb, where Sanchez proved his supremacy on the day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|3:42:41
|2
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:58
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:26
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:36
|7
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:40
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|9
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:53
|10
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:01
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|12
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:02:09
|13
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:20
|15
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:22
|16
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:28
|17
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|18
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:37
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:02:48
|22
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:50
|23
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|24
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|25
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:05
|26
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:07
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|28
|Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:22
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:03:29
|30
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:32
|31
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:34
|32
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|33
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:49
|34
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
|35
|Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:51
|36
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:54
|37
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:03:59
|38
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|39
|Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:04:02
|40
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:08
|41
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:04:10
|42
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:18
|43
|Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:20
|44
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|45
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|0:04:23
|46
|Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:34
|47
|Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|0:04:47
|48
|Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:04:54
|49
|Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:04:56
|50
|Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:59
|51
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:03
|52
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:05
|53
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|54
|Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:05:25
|55
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:05:42
|56
|Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|57
|Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:50
|58
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:56
|59
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:01
|60
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:06:15
|61
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:06:30
|62
|Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:34
|63
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|0:06:47
|64
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|65
|Enrique Serrato (Mex) Team California
|0:06:54
|66
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:06:58
|67
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:07:00
|68
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|0:07:12
|69
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|70
|Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:07:23
|71
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|73
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:07:33
|74
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:47
|75
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|76
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|77
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|78
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|79
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|80
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|81
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|82
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|83
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|84
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|85
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
|86
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:07:58
|87
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:08
|88
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:08:16
|89
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|90
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|91
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:08:29
|92
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|0:08:51
|93
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|94
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:09:13
|95
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|96
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:09:33
|97
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
|0:09:35
|98
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:39
|99
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
|0:10:39
|100
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|101
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:10:54
|102
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:11:02
|103
|Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|104
|Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:11:31
|105
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:43
|106
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:12:30
|107
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:41
|108
|Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro
|0:12:47
|109
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:56
|110
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|111
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|112
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|113
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:09
|114
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:15:12
|115
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
|116
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:15:30
|117
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:16:06
|118
|Isaac Morera Avila (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:16:41
|119
|Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:17:00
|120
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:20:38
|121
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:40
|122
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:24:08
|123
|Jose Andres Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:28:49
|DNS
|Rupert Cox (USA) Team California
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|15
|pts
|2
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|9
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|3
|7
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|3:42:31
|2
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:01:04
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:36
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:46
|7
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:50
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|9
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:03
|10
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:11
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:13
|12
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:02:19
|13
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:30
|15
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:32
|16
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:38
|17
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|18
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:47
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:02:58
|22
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:00
|23
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|24
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|25
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:03:15
|26
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:17
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|28
|Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:32
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:03:39
|30
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:42
|31
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:44
|32
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|33
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:59
|34
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
|35
|Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:01
|36
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:04
|37
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:04:09
|38
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|39
|Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:04:12
|40
|David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:18
|41
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:04:20
|42
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:28
|43
|Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:30
|44
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|45
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|0:04:33
|46
|Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:44
|47
|Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California
|0:04:57
|48
|Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:05:04
|49
|Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:06
|50
|Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:09
|51
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:13
|52
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:15
|53
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|54
|Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:05:35
|55
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:05:52
|56
|Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|57
|Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:00
|58
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:06:06
|59
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:11
|60
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:06:25
|61
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|0:06:40
|62
|Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:44
|63
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|0:06:57
|64
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|65
|Enrique Serrato (Mex) Team California
|0:07:04
|66
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:07:08
|67
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:07:10
|68
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|0:07:22
|69
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|70
|Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:07:33
|71
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|73
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:07:43
|74
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:57
|75
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|76
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|77
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|78
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|79
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|80
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|81
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|82
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|83
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|84
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
|85
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
|86
|Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:08:08
|87
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:18
|88
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:08:26
|89
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|90
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|91
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:08:39
|92
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|0:09:01
|93
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|94
|Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:09:23
|95
|Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|96
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:09:43
|97
|Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California
|0:09:45
|98
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:49
|99
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
|0:10:49
|100
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|101
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:11:04
|102
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:11:12
|103
|Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|104
|Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:11:41
|105
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:53
|106
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:12:40
|107
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:51
|108
|Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro
|0:12:57
|109
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:13:03
|110
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:06
|111
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|112
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|113
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:19
|114
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:15:22
|115
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
|116
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:15:40
|117
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:16:16
|118
|Isaac Morera Avila (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:16:51
|119
|Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank
|0:17:10
|120
|Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:20:45
|121
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:50
|122
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:24:12
|123
|Jose Andres Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:28:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|11:12:43
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:00:55
|4
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|5
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:28
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:03:51
|7
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:07
|8
|303 Project
|0:04:23
|9
|Aevolo
|0:04:36
|10
|Support Clean Sport
|0:06:14
|11
|Team Rio Grande
|0:06:41
|12
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:08:00
|13
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:55
|14
|Team Costa Rica
|0:10:29
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:47
|16
|Team California
|0:11:24
|17
|Cyclus Sports
|0:13:27
|18
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|0:13:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|3:43:39
|2
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:55
|3
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|4
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:22
|5
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:30
|6
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:01:52
|7
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:34
|8
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:36
|9
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:51
|10
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro
|0:03:01
|11
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:20
|13
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:22
|14
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California
|0:03:25
|15
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:05
|16
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:04:58
|17
|Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|18
|Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:05:36
|19
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro
|0:05:49
|20
|Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California
|0:06:14
|21
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
|22
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:25
|23
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:49
|24
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|25
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|26
|Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
|27
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:10
|28
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:07:18
|29
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:07:31
|30
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:53
|31
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
|0:08:35
|32
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:41
|33
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:43
|34
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:58
