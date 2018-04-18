Trending

Oscar Sanchez powers to Tour of the Gila victory in Mogollon

Britton, Evans bested by Colombian

Image 1 of 19

Oscar Sanchez rides to the win during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 19

Alex Evans (Mobius)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 19

Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) leads teammate Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) leads Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) digs deep during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

APRIL 18: Robert Britton (Rally Cycling), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) lead up the final climb on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

Alex Evan, Oscar Snachez and Rob Britton on the podium after stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) takes the leaders jersey after stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

The mens field hits the final climb on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

A Canel's rider attacks the field at the base of the climb on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City,

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

Rally riders work on the front to split the field on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City,

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) gets on the front at the base of the final climb of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) leads the attack on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

The field splits on the steep section of the final climb of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City,

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

Britton, Mannion and Sanchez on the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) drops Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) on the way to the finish of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver Cit

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

The jersey winners from stage 1 at Tour of the Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Colombian climber Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) took out the first stage of the Tour of the Gila on Wednesday, out-climbing 2015 overall winner Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) on the final ascent to Mogollon and capturing the first leader's jersey.

Sanchez attacked Britton and UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion in the closing kilometres of the climb, crossing the line four seconds ahead of the Rally rider. While Mannion faded in the final kilometre, Australian Alex Evans (Mobius Bridgelane) surged to the fore and finished third ahead of Mannion.

"When we came into the climb, roughly with 10k to go, I had two teammates with me," said Sanchez, who raced at Gila once before in 2015.

"We were left with nine in the group before the climb," he said. "There were four from UHC, two from Rally, myself, and two others from I don't know which team. In the final 6km, I left the last teammate I had with me, with two UHC, and one from Rally at that point. With 5k to go, it was down to us three, at 3k it was just myself and Rally and that's when I attacked and went solo.

"This win is very important because I arrived here with very little racing form. It’s my first race of the season, racing against teams are in better form. For me this win is important for my confidence."

For Britton, who won the overall here in 2015 while riding for SmartStop, the stage was "as standard as Mogollon gets."

"We had the plan to kind of do what Lachlan [Morton, the 2016 winner] and Taylor Sheldon did a few years ago, and it more or less kind of worked," Britton said. "It would have been nice to have Evan [Huffman] and Kyle [Murphy] there as well. We wanted to be together, but if we weren't the plan was just to go.

"I had Adam [De Vos] right there, and an effort like that he's so good at," he said. "He just went flat out and put everybody else in difficulty, split off a lot of guys. He got me to the last kind of 5k, and I just kind of kicked in and didn't really look back."

How it unfolded

The 148km stage from downtown Silver City to the western ghost town of Mogollon was a familiar affair for veterans of the race. The route started with a brief climb out of town and into the surrounding open high desert. A long, flat section led to some rolling climbs before the peloton hit the major obstacle of the day, the 10.8km category 1 climb to Mogollon. Intermediate sprints at 29.5km and 92.5km decided who would wear the sprint jersey on Thursday.

The festivities started early in the day, when Canel's Ignacio Prado Juarez slipped away from the bunch by himself and set out for a long, lonely day out front. The Mexican time trial champion relied on his skills in the race against the clock to start building his advantage as Costa Rica's Carlos Brenes Mata and Aevolo's Michael Hernandez set off in pursuit.

The duo rode relentlessly in pursuit of the lone leader over many kilometres, but Prado proved too strong for the duo and consistently built time on them and the field. Mata and Hernandez continued to battle on, however, mopping up the remaining sprint points as Prado claimed the sprint jersey.

The chasing duo briefly caught Prado after the second sprint, but when they decided not to work on started sitting in, Juarez dispatched them once more. By this point Rally had massed on the front of the field and whittled the advantage down to 2:30 as Mata and Hernandez faded back into the bunch.

Prado finally succumbed to the chase with about 20km remaining in the stage and about 10km to the final climb. Once they made the catch, Rally continued to set the tempo on the front, keeping the pace high to set up their quartet of contenders.

The bunch hit the final climb together, and Rally stayed on the front to put the pressure on. De Vos took the front on the false flat in the middle of the climb, blowing the field apart as he pounded out kilometre after kilometre in the crosswind.

The young Canadian eventually pulled off for his leader, leaving a small group to battle up the climb, where Sanchez proved his supremacy on the day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized3:42:41
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:07
3Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:58
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:11
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:26
6James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:01:36
7Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:40
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:44
9Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:53
10Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:01
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:03
12Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:02:09
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:11
14Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:20
15Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:22
16Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:28
17Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
18Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:37
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:42
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:02:48
22Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:02:50
23Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
24Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
25Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:03:05
26Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:07
27Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
28Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:22
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:03:29
30Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:32
31Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:03:34
32Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
33Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:49
34Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
35Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande0:03:51
36Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:03:54
37Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:03:59
38Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
39Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:04:02
40David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:08
41Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:04:10
42Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:18
43Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:20
44Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
45Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:04:23
46Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:34
47Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California0:04:47
48Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports0:04:54
49Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:04:56
50Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:59
51Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:05:03
52Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:05
53Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:18
54Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:05:25
55Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:05:42
56Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
57Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:50
58Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:05:56
59Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:01
60Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:06:15
61Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:06:30
62Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:06:34
63Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:06:47
64Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
65Enrique Serrato (Mex) Team California0:06:54
66Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports0:06:58
67Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:07:00
68Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:07:12
69Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
70Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:23
71Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
73Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:07:33
74Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:47
75Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
76Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
77Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
78Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
79Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
80Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
81Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
82Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
83Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
84Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
85Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
86Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:07:58
87Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:08
88Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:08:16
89Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
91Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:08:29
92Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:08:51
93Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
94Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:09:13
95Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
96Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:09:33
97Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California0:09:35
98Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:39
99Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:10:39
100Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
101Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:10:54
102Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:11:02
103Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
104Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande0:11:31
105Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:43
106Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:12:30
107Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:12:41
108Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro0:12:47
109Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:56
110Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
111George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
112Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
113Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:09
114Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:15:12
115Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
116Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:15:30
117Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane0:16:06
118Isaac Morera Avila (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:16:41
119Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank0:17:00
120Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:20:38
121Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:40
122Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:24:08
123Jose Andres Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:28:49
DNSRupert Cox (USA) Team California

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized5pts
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo3
3Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized5pts
2Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica3
3Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1

KOM 1 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized15pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane9
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
6James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
7Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project1

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized3:42:31
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:11
3Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:01:04
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:21
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:36
6James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:01:46
7Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:50
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:54
9Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:02:03
10Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:11
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:13
12Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:02:19
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:21
14Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:30
15Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:32
16Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:38
17Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
18Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:47
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:52
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:02:58
22Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:03:00
23Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
24Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
25Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:03:15
26Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:17
27Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
28Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:32
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:03:39
30Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:42
31Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:03:44
32Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
33Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:59
34Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro
35Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande0:04:01
36Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:04:04
37Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:04:09
38Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
39Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:04:12
40David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:18
41Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:04:20
42Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:28
43Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:30
44Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
45Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:04:33
46Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:44
47Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California0:04:57
48Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports0:05:04
49Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized0:05:06
50Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:09
51Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:05:13
52Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:15
53Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:28
54Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:05:35
55Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:05:52
56Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica
57Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:06:00
58Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:06:06
59Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:11
60Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:06:25
61Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson0:06:40
62Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:06:44
63Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:06:57
64Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
65Enrique Serrato (Mex) Team California0:07:04
66Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports0:07:08
67Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:07:10
68Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:07:22
69Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
70Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:33
71Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
73Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:07:43
74Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:57
75Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
76Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
77Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
78Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
79Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
80Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
81Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
82Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
83Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
84Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson
85Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
86Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:08:08
87Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:18
88Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:08:26
89Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
91Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:08:39
92Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:09:01
93Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
94Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:09:23
95Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching
96Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:09:43
97Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California0:09:45
98Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:49
99Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:10:49
100Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
101Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:11:04
102Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:11:12
103Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
104Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande0:11:41
105Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:53
106Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:12:40
107Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:12:51
108Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro0:12:57
109Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:13:03
110Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:06
111George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
112Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank
113Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:19
114Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro0:15:22
115Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro
116Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank0:15:40
117Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane0:16:16
118Isaac Morera Avila (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:16:51
119Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank0:17:10
120Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:20:45
121Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:50
122Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:24:12
123Jose Andres Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:28:59

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10pts
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo4
3Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica4

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized15pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane9
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling5
6James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
7Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling11:12:43
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Canel's-Specialized0:00:55
4Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:02:14
5Mobius Bridgelane0:03:28
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:03:51
7Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:07
8303 Project0:04:23
9Aevolo0:04:36
10Support Clean Sport0:06:14
11Team Rio Grande0:06:41
12Gateway Harley-Davidson0:08:00
13H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:55
14Team Costa Rica0:10:29
15Silber Pro Cycling0:10:47
16Team California0:11:24
17Cyclus Sports0:13:27
18Pacific Premier Bank Cycling0:13:43

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane3:43:39
2Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:55
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:05
4Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:22
5Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:30
6Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:01:52
7Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:34
8Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:02:36
9Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:51
10Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro0:03:01
11Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:20
13Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:22
14Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California0:03:25
15Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:04:05
16Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:04:58
17Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:03
18Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:36
19Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro0:05:49
20Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California0:06:14
21Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro
22Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:25
23Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:49
24Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
25Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
26Leo Yip (HKg) Team California
27Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:10
28Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:18
29Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:07:31
30Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:53
31Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica0:08:35
32Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:08:41
33Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:11:43
34Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:11:58

 

