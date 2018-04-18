Image 1 of 19 Oscar Sanchez rides to the win during stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 19 Alex Evans (Mobius) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 19 Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) leads teammate Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 19 Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) leads Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 19 Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) digs deep during stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 19 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 19 APRIL 18: Robert Britton (Rally Cycling), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) lead up the final climb on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 19 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 19 Alex Evan, Oscar Snachez and Rob Britton on the podium after stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 19 Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) takes the leaders jersey after stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 19 The mens field hits the final climb on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 19 A Canel's rider attacks the field at the base of the climb on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 19 Rally riders work on the front to split the field on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 19 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) gets on the front at the base of the final climb of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 19 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) leads the attack on stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 19 The field splits on the steep section of the final climb of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver City, (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 19 Britton, Mannion and Sanchez on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 19 Oscar Eduardo Snchez Guarn (Canel's-Specialized) drops Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) on the way to the finish of stage 1 of the Tour of The Gila on April 18, 2018 in Silver Cit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 The jersey winners from stage 1 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Colombian climber Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) took out the first stage of the Tour of the Gila on Wednesday, out-climbing 2015 overall winner Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) on the final ascent to Mogollon and capturing the first leader's jersey.

Sanchez attacked Britton and UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion in the closing kilometres of the climb, crossing the line four seconds ahead of the Rally rider. While Mannion faded in the final kilometre, Australian Alex Evans (Mobius Bridgelane) surged to the fore and finished third ahead of Mannion.

"When we came into the climb, roughly with 10k to go, I had two teammates with me," said Sanchez, who raced at Gila once before in 2015.

"We were left with nine in the group before the climb," he said. "There were four from UHC, two from Rally, myself, and two others from I don't know which team. In the final 6km, I left the last teammate I had with me, with two UHC, and one from Rally at that point. With 5k to go, it was down to us three, at 3k it was just myself and Rally and that's when I attacked and went solo.

"This win is very important because I arrived here with very little racing form. It’s my first race of the season, racing against teams are in better form. For me this win is important for my confidence."

For Britton, who won the overall here in 2015 while riding for SmartStop, the stage was "as standard as Mogollon gets."

"We had the plan to kind of do what Lachlan [Morton, the 2016 winner] and Taylor Sheldon did a few years ago, and it more or less kind of worked," Britton said. "It would have been nice to have Evan [Huffman] and Kyle [Murphy] there as well. We wanted to be together, but if we weren't the plan was just to go.

"I had Adam [De Vos] right there, and an effort like that he's so good at," he said. "He just went flat out and put everybody else in difficulty, split off a lot of guys. He got me to the last kind of 5k, and I just kind of kicked in and didn't really look back."

How it unfolded

The 148km stage from downtown Silver City to the western ghost town of Mogollon was a familiar affair for veterans of the race. The route started with a brief climb out of town and into the surrounding open high desert. A long, flat section led to some rolling climbs before the peloton hit the major obstacle of the day, the 10.8km category 1 climb to Mogollon. Intermediate sprints at 29.5km and 92.5km decided who would wear the sprint jersey on Thursday.

The festivities started early in the day, when Canel's Ignacio Prado Juarez slipped away from the bunch by himself and set out for a long, lonely day out front. The Mexican time trial champion relied on his skills in the race against the clock to start building his advantage as Costa Rica's Carlos Brenes Mata and Aevolo's Michael Hernandez set off in pursuit.

The duo rode relentlessly in pursuit of the lone leader over many kilometres, but Prado proved too strong for the duo and consistently built time on them and the field. Mata and Hernandez continued to battle on, however, mopping up the remaining sprint points as Prado claimed the sprint jersey.

The chasing duo briefly caught Prado after the second sprint, but when they decided not to work on started sitting in, Juarez dispatched them once more. By this point Rally had massed on the front of the field and whittled the advantage down to 2:30 as Mata and Hernandez faded back into the bunch.

Prado finally succumbed to the chase with about 20km remaining in the stage and about 10km to the final climb. Once they made the catch, Rally continued to set the tempo on the front, keeping the pace high to set up their quartet of contenders.

The bunch hit the final climb together, and Rally stayed on the front to put the pressure on. De Vos took the front on the false flat in the middle of the climb, blowing the field apart as he pounded out kilometre after kilometre in the crosswind.

The young Canadian eventually pulled off for his leader, leaving a small group to battle up the climb, where Sanchez proved his supremacy on the day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 3:42:41 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:07 3 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:58 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:11 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:26 6 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:01:36 7 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:01:40 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:44 9 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:53 10 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:01 11 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:03 12 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:02:09 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:11 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:20 15 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:22 16 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:28 17 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 18 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:37 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:42 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:02:48 22 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:50 23 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 24 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 25 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:03:05 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:07 27 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 28 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:22 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:03:29 30 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:32 31 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:34 32 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 33 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:49 34 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 35 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 0:03:51 36 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:03:54 37 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:03:59 38 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 39 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:04:02 40 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:08 41 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:04:10 42 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:18 43 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:20 44 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 45 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:04:23 46 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:34 47 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 0:04:47 48 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:04:54 49 Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:04:56 50 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:59 51 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:05:03 52 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:05 53 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:18 54 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:05:25 55 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:05:42 56 Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 57 Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:50 58 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:56 59 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:01 60 Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:06:15 61 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:06:30 62 Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:34 63 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:06:47 64 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 65 Enrique Serrato (Mex) Team California 0:06:54 66 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:06:58 67 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:07:00 68 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:07:12 69 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 70 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:07:23 71 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 73 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:07:33 74 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:47 75 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 76 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 77 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 78 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 79 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 80 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 81 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 82 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 83 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 84 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 85 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 86 Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:07:58 87 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:08 88 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:08:16 89 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 90 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 91 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:08:29 92 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:08:51 93 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 94 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:09:13 95 Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 96 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:09:33 97 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 0:09:35 98 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:09:39 99 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:10:39 100 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 101 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:10:54 102 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:11:02 103 Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports 104 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:11:31 105 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:11:43 106 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:12:30 107 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:12:41 108 Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro 0:12:47 109 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:56 110 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 111 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 112 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 113 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:09 114 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:15:12 115 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 116 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:15:30 117 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 0:16:06 118 Isaac Morera Avila (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:16:41 119 Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank 0:17:00 120 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:20:38 121 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:40 122 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:24:08 123 Jose Andres Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:28:49 DNS Rupert Cox (USA) Team California

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 5 pts 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 3 3 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 5 pts 2 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 3 3 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 1

KOM 1 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 15 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 9 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 6 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 7 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 1

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 3:42:31 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:11 3 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:01:04 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:21 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:36 6 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:01:46 7 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:01:50 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:54 9 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:02:03 10 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:11 11 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:13 12 Cory Lockwood (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:02:19 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:21 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:30 15 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:32 16 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:38 17 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 18 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:47 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:52 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:02:58 22 Samuel Boardman (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:03:00 23 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 24 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 25 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:03:15 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:17 27 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 28 Brett Rindt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:32 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:03:39 30 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:42 31 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:44 32 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 33 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:59 34 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro 35 Mauro Rato Castrillo (Spa) Team Rio Grande 0:04:01 36 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:04:04 37 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:04:09 38 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 39 Jeison Elias Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:04:12 40 David Greif (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:18 41 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:04:20 42 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:28 43 Kip Taylor (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:30 44 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 45 Zachary Nehr (USA) Team California 0:04:33 46 Cyrus Pearo (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:44 47 Gerardo Vicente Medina Robles (Mex) Team California 0:04:57 48 Michael Gearren II (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:05:04 49 Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:06 50 Aria Kiani (And) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:09 51 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:05:13 52 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:15 53 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:28 54 Pablo Luis Mudarra Segura (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:05:35 55 Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:05:52 56 Brian Alonso Salas Sanchez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 57 Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:00 58 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:06:06 59 Graydon Staples (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:11 60 Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:06:25 61 Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 0:06:40 62 Jake Cullen (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:44 63 Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro 0:06:57 64 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 65 Enrique Serrato (Mex) Team California 0:07:04 66 Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports 0:07:08 67 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:07:10 68 Cooper Rombold (USA) Team California 0:07:22 69 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro 70 Timothy Savre (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:07:33 71 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 73 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:07:43 74 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:57 75 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 76 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 77 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 78 Leo Yip (HKg) Team California 79 Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports 80 Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 81 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 82 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 83 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 84 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway-Harley Davidson 85 Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports 86 Joseph Bacala (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:08:08 87 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:18 88 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:08:26 89 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 90 Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 91 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:08:39 92 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:09:01 93 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 94 Thomas Wavrin (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:09:23 95 Miguel Antonio Santillanes Garcia (Mex) Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching 96 Daniel Jara Rodriguez (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:09:43 97 Callum Gordon (NZl) Team California 0:09:45 98 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:09:49 99 Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:10:49 100 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 101 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:11:04 102 Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:11:12 103 Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports 104 Jameson Ribbens (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:11:41 105 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:11:53 106 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:12:40 107 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:12:51 108 Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro 0:12:57 109 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:13:03 110 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:06 111 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 112 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 113 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:19 114 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro 0:15:22 115 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro 116 Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank 0:15:40 117 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius Bridgelane 0:16:16 118 Isaac Morera Avila (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:16:51 119 Juan Enrique Aldapa Avendao (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank 0:17:10 120 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:20:45 121 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:50 122 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:24:12 123 Jose Andres Vega Solano (CRc) Team Costa Rica 0:28:59

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 pts 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 4 3 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (CRc) Team Costa Rica 4

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 15 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 9 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 6 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 3 7 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 11:12:43 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:26 3 Canel's-Specialized 0:00:55 4 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 0:02:14 5 Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:28 6 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:03:51 7 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:07 8 303 Project 0:04:23 9 Aevolo 0:04:36 10 Support Clean Sport 0:06:14 11 Team Rio Grande 0:06:41 12 Gateway Harley-Davidson 0:08:00 13 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:09:55 14 Team Costa Rica 0:10:29 15 Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:47 16 Team California 0:11:24 17 Cyclus Sports 0:13:27 18 Pacific Premier Bank Cycling 0:13:43