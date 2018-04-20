Image 1 of 23 Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 23 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 23 Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 23 Jasmin Duehring (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 23 Diana Carolina Peuela Martinez (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 23 Diana Carolina Peuela Martinez (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 23 Edwige Pitel (QCW Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila on April 20, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 Sara Podevin on her way to second in the Tour of the Gila time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman/Supermint) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman/Supermint) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 Edwige Pitel (QCW Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 Stage 3 winners of the Tour of The Gila on April 20, 2018 in Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) retains the leaders jersey after stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 Emma White (Rally Cycling) rides in the sprint jersey during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Emma White (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 hloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) on the way to winning stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Twenty20-Sho Air's Chloe Dygert took her second stage win in two days Friday at the Tour of the Gila, covering the 26km out-and-back course in Tyrone with a time of 39:39, 13 seconds better than runner-up Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) and 18 seconds better than race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), who held onto the red jersey for another day.

Poidevin's effort pulled her to within seven seconds of Hall in the general classification, with Hall's teammate Leah Thomas in third at 2:07. Edwige Pitel (QCW) finished 12th on the day and dropped to fourth, 2:44 off Hall's pace. For her effort, Dygert moved to fifth overall at 3:11 back.

Dygert has never raced at Gila before, so she relied on advice and information from her coach, Kristin Armstrong, a multiple world champion and Olympic old medallist in the race against the clock.

"I really have an awesome coach who's done a lot of time trialing, so I was able to get a lot of information from her and also Mari [Holden, Twenty20 director – ed.], so I was going into it really confident," Dygert said. "I'm really pleased with the result."

Dygert also had to overcome her fear of racing at altitude, which she says is not her forte despite the past two days' results.

"Leading into it I was really nervous because I don't do well at altitude," she said. "So I was super nervous about that, but everyone said there's a long downhill where you can make up for it. So I just believed in them and had to trust to just give it everything I had."

Dygert is the reigning world champion on the track in the individual and team pursuits, and she got a confidence boost from those results as well.

"I really had no idea what to expect," she said. "I just made sure I gave 100 per cent, and seeing the final 3km to go, I'm like, 'I have the world record in this. I can go. I can push even more.'"

Hall may not be a world champion pursuiter, but her solid ride on Friday kept her in red and put more time into all of her GC rivals except Poidevin, who pulled five seconds closer. Nevertheless, Hall was happy with the day's effort.

"I've been working really hard on my time trial, and sometimes I can have a good time trial and sometimes I can't," she said. "I'm happy to have had a good time trial today. It's big for me."

Hall said she is excited for the next two stages of racing, and her team has shown the strength over the first three days to defend her lead against the expected assault from Rally and Poidevin, who also told Cyclingnews she looking forward to the fight.

"I'm looking forward to some good, aggressive racing," Poidevin said.

How it unfolded

The Tyrone time trial just outside of Silver City features a 26km out-and-back course with 362 metres of climbing. The riders started climbing immediately to the summit of Little Burro Pass about 7.5km into the stage. A corresponding descent led to the turnaround. The riders summited Little Burro Pass once more with about 7.5km of fast descent to the finish remaining.

Heavy winds blew across the course for most of the day, with crosswinds buffeting the riders on the way out and the way back to the finish.

Rally's Gillian Ellsay set the early fast time at 42:58, a mark good enough to keep her in the hot seat until teammate Emma White crossed the line in 40:31. White's time held for just a few minutes until Dygert blasted across the line almost a minute quicker.

The hot seat would not change hands again, although Poidevin and Hall tried their best to depose Dygert. Hagens Berman Supermint's Jennifer Luebke crossed the line in 41:38, good enough for eighth on the day. Dygert's teammate Allie Dragoo put in a time of 42:20 for 11th on the stage, while Rally's Kirsti Lay finished ninth at 41:41. UnitedHealthcare's Leah Thomas just missed the podium, stopping the clock at 40:19, while Twenty20's Jasmin Duehring was sixth at 41:09.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:39:39 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:13 3 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:00:18 4 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:00:40 5 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:52 6 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:30 7 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:56 8 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:01:59 9 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:02 10 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:02:35 11 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:41 12 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 0:02:44 13 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:19 14 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:03:32 15 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:03:33 16 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:37 17 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:54 18 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:03:57 19 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:04:06 20 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:04:07 21 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:19 22 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:04:24 23 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:04:48 24 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:04:49 25 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 26 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:54 27 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:04:56 28 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:05:15 29 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 0:05:34 30 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:05:38 31 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:05:43 32 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 0:06:01 33 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 0:06:02 34 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:06:08 35 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:44 36 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:06:45 37 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:06:46 38 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:06:47 39 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:53 40 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:07:31 41 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:07:33 42 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 0:07:40 43 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:08:06 44 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:08:11 45 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:08:29 46 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 0:08:47 47 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:08:57 48 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:09:02 49 Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling 0:09:11 50 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:09:55

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 2:02:04 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycl 0:00:26 3 Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air 0:01:04 4 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:06:21 5 Swapit Agolico 0:07:43 6 Qcw Cycling 0:10:00 7 Alp Cycles Racing 0:12:05 8 Team Colombia Women 0:13:52 9 Team Conade-Specialized-V 0:14:37 10 Roxsolt Attaquer 0:18:20

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 8:00:59 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:07 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:02:07 4 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 0:02:44 5 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:11 6 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:13 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:16 8 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:03:53 9 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:26 10 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:36 11 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:38 12 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:05 13 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:13 14 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:56 15 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:18 16 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:38 17 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:44 18 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:57 19 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:08:18 20 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:08:36 21 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:50 22 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:08:53 23 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:09:20 24 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 0:09:30 25 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 0:09:37 26 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:09:43 27 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 0:09:51 28 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:10:10 29 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 0:11:34 30 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:12:13 31 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:19 32 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:12:23 33 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:12:39 34 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 35 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 36 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 37 Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling 38 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:15:08 39 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:16:33 40 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:16:53 41 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:19:36 42 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:20:29 43 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:21:00 44 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:21:08 45 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:21:14 46 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:22:04 47 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 0:23:05 48 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:25:29 49 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:41:30 50 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 0:56:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 27 pts 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 15 3 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 14 4 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 11 5 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 8 6 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 7 7 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 9 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 10 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 3 11 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 12 23 DUEHRING, Jasmin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 24 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 19 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 6 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 4 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 4

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 8:01:06 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:04 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:31 4 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:11 5 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:31 6 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:37 7 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:50 8 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:43 9 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:08:46 10 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:09:13 11 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:09:36 12 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:10:03 13 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:12 14 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:13:43 15 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:14:16 16 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:15:01 17 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:20:53 18 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:21:01 19 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:25:22