Dygert dominates in Tour of the Gila time trial

Second stage for Twenty20 rider as Hall keeps race lead

Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jasmin Duehring (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Diana Carolina Peuela Martinez (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Diana Carolina Peuela Martinez (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Edwige Pitel (QCW Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila on April 20, 2018 in Silver City, New Mexico.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sara Podevin on her way to second in the Tour of the Gila time trial

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman/Supermint) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman/Supermint) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Edwige Pitel (QCW Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stage 3 winners of the Tour of The Gila on April 20, 2018 in Silver City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) retains the leaders jersey after stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Emma White (Rally Cycling) rides in the sprint jersey during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Emma White (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
hloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) on the way to winning stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Twenty20-Sho Air's Chloe Dygert took her second stage win in two days Friday at the Tour of the Gila, covering the 26km out-and-back course in Tyrone with a time of 39:39, 13 seconds better than runner-up Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) and 18 seconds better than race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), who held onto the red jersey for another day.

Poidevin's effort pulled her to within seven seconds of Hall in the general classification, with Hall's teammate Leah Thomas in third at 2:07. Edwige Pitel (QCW) finished 12th on the day and dropped to fourth, 2:44 off Hall's pace. For her effort, Dygert moved to fifth overall at 3:11 back.

Dygert has never raced at Gila before, so she relied on advice and information from her coach, Kristin Armstrong, a multiple world champion and Olympic old medallist in the race against the clock.

"I really have an awesome coach who's done a lot of time trialing, so I was able to get a lot of information from her and also Mari [Holden, Twenty20 director – ed.], so I was going into it really confident," Dygert said. "I'm really pleased with the result."

Dygert also had to overcome her fear of racing at altitude, which she says is not her forte despite the past two days' results.

"Leading into it I was really nervous because I don't do well at altitude," she said. "So I was super nervous about that, but everyone said there's a long downhill where you can make up for it. So I just believed in them and had to trust to just give it everything I had."

Dygert is the reigning world champion on the track in the individual and team pursuits, and she got a confidence boost from those results as well.

"I really had no idea what to expect," she said. "I just made sure I gave 100 per cent, and seeing the final 3km to go, I'm like, 'I have the world record in this. I can go. I can push even more.'"

Hall may not be a world champion pursuiter, but her solid ride on Friday kept her in red and put more time into all of her GC rivals except Poidevin, who pulled five seconds closer. Nevertheless, Hall was happy with the day's effort.

"I've been working really hard on my time trial, and sometimes I can have a good time trial and sometimes I can't," she said. "I'm happy to have had a good time trial today. It's big for me."

Hall said she is excited for the next two stages of racing, and her team has shown the strength over the first three days to defend her lead against the expected assault from Rally and Poidevin, who also told Cyclingnews she looking forward to the fight.

"I'm looking forward to some good, aggressive racing," Poidevin said.

How it unfolded

The Tyrone time trial just outside of Silver City features a 26km out-and-back course with 362 metres of climbing. The riders started climbing immediately to the summit of Little Burro Pass about 7.5km into the stage. A corresponding descent led to the turnaround. The riders summited Little Burro Pass once more with about 7.5km of fast descent to the finish remaining.

Heavy winds blew across the course for most of the day, with crosswinds buffeting the riders on the way out and the way back to the finish.

Rally's Gillian Ellsay set the early fast time at 42:58, a mark good enough to keep her in the hot seat until teammate Emma White crossed the line in 40:31. White's time held for just a few minutes until Dygert blasted across the line almost a minute quicker.

The hot seat would not change hands again, although Poidevin and Hall tried their best to depose Dygert. Hagens Berman Supermint's Jennifer Luebke crossed the line in 41:38, good enough for eighth on the day. Dygert's teammate Allie Dragoo put in a time of 42:20 for 11th on the stage, while Rally's Kirsti Lay finished ninth at 41:41. UnitedHealthcare's Leah Thomas just missed the podium, stopping the clock at 40:19, while Twenty20's Jasmin Duehring was sixth at 41:09.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:39:39
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:13
3Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:00:18
4Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:00:40
5Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:52
6Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:01:30
7Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:56
8Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:59
9Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:02
10Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:02:35
11Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:02:41
12Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling0:02:44
13Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:19
14Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:32
15Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:03:33
16Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:37
17Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:54
18Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:57
19Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:04:06
20Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:04:07
21Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:19
22Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:04:24
23Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:04:48
24Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:04:49
25Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
26Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:54
27Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:04:56
28Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:05:15
29Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling0:05:34
30Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:05:38
31Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:05:43
32Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia0:06:01
33Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia0:06:02
34Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:08
35Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:44
36Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:06:45
37Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:46
38Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:47
39Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:53
40Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:07:31
41Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:07:33
42Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia0:07:40
43Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:08:06
44Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer0:08:11
45Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:08:29
46Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling0:08:47
47Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer0:08:57
48Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:09:02
49Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling0:09:11
50Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:09:55

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling2:02:04
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycl0:00:26
3Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air0:01:04
4Hagens Berman / Supermint0:06:21
5Swapit Agolico0:07:43
6Qcw Cycling0:10:00
7Alp Cycles Racing0:12:05
8Team Colombia Women0:13:52
9Team Conade-Specialized-V0:14:37
10Roxsolt Attaquer0:18:20

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women8:00:59
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:07
3Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:02:07
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling0:02:44
5Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:11
6Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:13
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:16
8Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:03:53
9Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:26
10Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:36
11Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:38
12Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:05:05
13Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:13
14Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:56
15Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:18
16Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:38
17Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:44
18Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:57
19Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:08:18
20Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:08:36
21Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:50
22Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:08:53
23Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:09:20
24Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia0:09:30
25Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling0:09:37
26Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:09:43
27Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia0:09:51
28Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:10:10
29Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling0:11:34
30Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:13
31Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:19
32Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:12:23
33Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:12:39
34Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
35Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
36Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
37Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling
38Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:15:08
39Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:16:33
40Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer0:16:53
41Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:19:36
42Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:20:29
43Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:21:00
44Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:21:08
45Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer0:21:14
46Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:22:04
47Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia0:23:05
48Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:25:29
49Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:41:30
50Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling0:56:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling27pts
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air15
3Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women14
4Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint11
5Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling8
6Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico7
7Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women6
8Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3
10Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer3
11Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
1223 DUEHRING, Jasmin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling24pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women19
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling15
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
5Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women6
6Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women6
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air4
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling4

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling8:01:06
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:04
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:31
4Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:11
5Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:31
6Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:37
7Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:50
8Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:43
9Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:08:46
10Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:09:13
11Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:09:36
12Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:10:03
13Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:12
14Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:13:43
15Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:14:16
16Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:15:01
17Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:20:53
18Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:21:01
19Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:25:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycl24:09:14
2Rally Cycling0:01:47
3Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air0:05:25
4Swapit Agolico0:12:11
5Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:23
6Qcw Cycling0:15:25
7Team Colombia Women0:23:14
8Team Conade-Specialized-V0:27:07
9Roxsolt Attaquer0:30:09
10Alp Cycles Racing0:37:07

 

