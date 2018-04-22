Emma White wins Silver City criterium at Tour of the Gila
Rally rider bests Twenty20's Chloe Dygert as race leader Katie Hall adds to overall lead
Stage 4 Women: Silver City - Silver City
Emma White (Rally Cycling) got her revenge Saturday on stage 2 winner Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) during the stage 4 Tour of the Gila criterium, taking the sprint win in front of Dygert's late charge. During the stage 2 bunch kick in Fort Bayard on Thursday, White had the early lead but wasn't able to hold off Dygert's come-from-behind effort at the line. On Saturday, a stellar lead out from Rally's Kirsti Lay set up White perfectly at the front of the field on the slightly uphill drag to the line.
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was able to add another second to her general classification advantage over Rally's Sara Poidevin with a bonus on the final sprint of the day.
White's win reprises her victory from last year on the same stage, and it was sweet revenge for the Thursday' loss to Dygert.
"We planned the sprint a little differently today than the other day," White told Cyclingnews. "I started a bit later and I was able to hold her off, but if the finish was too much further she might have gotten me."
Lay guided White to the front through the final corner and up the initial rise to the finish, then White took over from there.
"It's so important to have teammates working behind you and in front of you on a race like this," White said. "I couldn't have done it without them."
A disappointed Dygert told Cyclingnews she botched the final corner and had to start from too far back to get past White.
"I didn't play it smart into that final turn, and so my head wasn't in it for the final sprint," Dygert said. "I knew she was going to get it, but there's always another day tomorrow."
Rally was also thinking about 'tomorrow' during the stage, with the team's top priority aimed at shaving seconds off Hall's seven-second lead over Poidevin. In the end, Hall was able to add a second.
"It's just one race, so all in all we're here to work for GC," White said. "Sara started the day seven seconds behind Katie Hall, so throughout the race we were trying to get those seconds back. We didn't quite do it, but we have one more day to try and get those."
Sunday's Gila Monster stage will be the final opportunity for Rally to unseat Hall, and White said she expects a good battle.
"We have a lot of work to do tomorrow, but it finishes on a big climb, so it's kind of a flashback of Wednesday's race that finished on a big climb and Sara and Katie had a big battle, so I think it will come down to a battle between those two," White said. "We're going to do what we can to try and help Sara out."
How it unfolded
The four-corner downtown Silver City criterium course is 1.74km long and featured a short climb on the backside that gained 24.4 metres of elevation each time around. Attacks flew fast and furiously up the hill over the 25-lap race, but no move could gain any traction over the tightly controlled field. Bonus seconds of three, two and one second were up for grabs at three intermediate sprints.
White opened her account on the first intermediate sprint at 18 laps to go, crossing the line ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Diana Peñuela and teammate Lay. White and Peñuela grabbed first and second on the second intermediate sprint at 12 to go, with UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall grabbing the final spot.
In the final intermediate sprint with six laps to go, White once agin took top honours and the five-second time bonus, but this time Katie Hall grabbed second and Poidevin third. From there it was a quick dash to the finish, where White came out of the final corner in the driver's seat and made her way up the right-hand side of the road. Dygert charged hard along the barriers on the right side of the road but wasn't able to get back on terms with her former US national team teammate.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:05:26
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|4
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
|6
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|7
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|8
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|9
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|10
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|11
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|12
|Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia
|13
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|14
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
|16
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|17
|Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia
|18
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|19
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
|20
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|21
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|22
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|23
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|24
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|25
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|26
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
|27
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|28
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|29
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|30
|Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer
|31
|Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|32
|Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|33
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|34
|Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|35
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|36
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|37
|Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling
|38
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|39
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|40
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
|41
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|42
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|43
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|44
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|45
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:04:21
|46
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:21
|47
|Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling
|0:05:33
|48
|Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling
|0:05:56
|49
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|50
|Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:06:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|3
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|12
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|10
|4
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
|6
|6
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|5
|7
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|4
|8
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|9
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|2
|10
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:05:26
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|3
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|4
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|5
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|6
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
|9
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|10
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|11
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
|12
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|13
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|14
|Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|15
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|16
|Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|17
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|18
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|19
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|3:16:18
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
|4
|Swapit Agolico
|5
|Team Colombia Women
|6
|Team Conade-Specialized
|7
|Roxsolt Attaquer
|8
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|9
|Qcw Cycling
|10
|Alp Cycles Racing
|0:05:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|9:06:23
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:02:09
|4
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|0:02:46
|5
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:07
|6
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:15
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:18
|8
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:03:51
|9
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:21
|10
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:27
|11
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:04:38
|12
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:05:07
|13
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:06:15
|14
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:58
|15
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:20
|16
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:40
|17
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:07:46
|18
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:59
|19
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:08:20
|20
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:08:38
|21
|Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:52
|22
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:08:55
|23
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:22
|24
|Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia
|0:09:32
|25
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
|0:09:39
|26
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:09:45
|27
|Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia
|0:09:53
|28
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
|0:10:12
|29
|Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling
|0:11:36
|30
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:15
|31
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:21
|32
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:41
|33
|Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:13:52
|34
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:14:25
|35
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
|0:15:10
|36
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:16:30
|37
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:16:55
|38
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:17:46
|39
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:18:37
|40
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:19:38
|41
|Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling
|0:20:28
|42
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:21:02
|43
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:21:10
|44
|Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:21:16
|45
|Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:22:06
|46
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
|0:23:07
|47
|Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:24:52
|48
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:25:31
|49
|Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:48:29
|50
|Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling
|1:02:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|57
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|27
|3
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|23
|4
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|17
|5
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|12
|6
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|11
|7
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|11
|8
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|9
|9
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
|9
|10
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|5
|11
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|12
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|4
|13
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|2
|14
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|2
|15
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|1
|16
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|19
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|4
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|7
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|6
|6
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|6
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|8
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|9:06:31
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:59
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:13
|4
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:12
|5
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:32
|6
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:07:38
|7
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:51
|8
|Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:44
|9
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:08:47
|10
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:14
|11
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:09:37
|12
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
|0:10:04
|13
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:13
|14
|Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:13:44
|15
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:14:17
|16
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
|0:15:02
|17
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:20:54
|18
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:21:02
|19
|Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
|0:25:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|27:25:32
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:47
|3
|Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
|0:05:25
|4
|Swapit Agolico
|0:12:11
|5
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:13:23
|6
|QCW Cycling
|0:15:25
|7
|Team Colombia Women
|0:23:14
|8
|Team Conade-Specialized
|0:27:07
|9
|Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:30:09
|10
|Alp Cycles Racing
|0:42:28
