Image 1 of 19 Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins the downtown criterium at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 19 Stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 19 The women's peloton n action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 19 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) rides during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 19 Emma White (Rally Cycling) lead the field during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 19 Katie Hall in the red leader's jersey before the start of stage 4 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 19 The jersey winners after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 19 Edwige Pitel in the mountains jersey after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 19 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 19 The Tour of the Gila stage 4 podium: Chloe Dygert, Emma White and Lauren Hall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 19 Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 19 Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 19 Emma White wins an intermediate sprint during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 19 The women's peloton comes up the straightaway during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 19 Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 19 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) corners during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 19 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) takes a corner during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 19 The women's peloton action during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 The women line up to start stage 4 at Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Emma White (Rally Cycling) got her revenge Saturday on stage 2 winner Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) during the stage 4 Tour of the Gila criterium, taking the sprint win in front of Dygert's late charge. During the stage 2 bunch kick in Fort Bayard on Thursday, White had the early lead but wasn't able to hold off Dygert's come-from-behind effort at the line. On Saturday, a stellar lead out from Rally's Kirsti Lay set up White perfectly at the front of the field on the slightly uphill drag to the line.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was able to add another second to her general classification advantage over Rally's Sara Poidevin with a bonus on the final sprint of the day.

White's win reprises her victory from last year on the same stage, and it was sweet revenge for the Thursday' loss to Dygert.

"We planned the sprint a little differently today than the other day," White told Cyclingnews. "I started a bit later and I was able to hold her off, but if the finish was too much further she might have gotten me."

Lay guided White to the front through the final corner and up the initial rise to the finish, then White took over from there.

"It's so important to have teammates working behind you and in front of you on a race like this," White said. "I couldn't have done it without them."

A disappointed Dygert told Cyclingnews she botched the final corner and had to start from too far back to get past White.

"I didn't play it smart into that final turn, and so my head wasn't in it for the final sprint," Dygert said. "I knew she was going to get it, but there's always another day tomorrow."

Rally was also thinking about 'tomorrow' during the stage, with the team's top priority aimed at shaving seconds off Hall's seven-second lead over Poidevin. In the end, Hall was able to add a second.

"It's just one race, so all in all we're here to work for GC," White said. "Sara started the day seven seconds behind Katie Hall, so throughout the race we were trying to get those seconds back. We didn't quite do it, but we have one more day to try and get those."

Sunday's Gila Monster stage will be the final opportunity for Rally to unseat Hall, and White said she expects a good battle.

"We have a lot of work to do tomorrow, but it finishes on a big climb, so it's kind of a flashback of Wednesday's race that finished on a big climb and Sara and Katie had a big battle, so I think it will come down to a battle between those two," White said. "We're going to do what we can to try and help Sara out."

How it unfolded

The four-corner downtown Silver City criterium course is 1.74km long and featured a short climb on the backside that gained 24.4 metres of elevation each time around. Attacks flew fast and furiously up the hill over the 25-lap race, but no move could gain any traction over the tightly controlled field. Bonus seconds of three, two and one second were up for grabs at three intermediate sprints.

White opened her account on the first intermediate sprint at 18 laps to go, crossing the line ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Diana Peñuela and teammate Lay. White and Peñuela grabbed first and second on the second intermediate sprint at 12 to go, with UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall grabbing the final spot.

In the final intermediate sprint with six laps to go, White once agin took top honours and the five-second time bonus, but this time Katie Hall grabbed second and Poidevin third. From there it was a quick dash to the finish, where White came out of the final corner in the driver's seat and made her way up the right-hand side of the road. Dygert charged hard along the barriers on the right side of the road but wasn't able to get back on terms with her former US national team teammate.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 1:05:26 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 6 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 7 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 8 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 9 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 10 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 11 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 12 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 13 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 14 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 16 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 17 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 18 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 19 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 20 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 21 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 22 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 23 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 24 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 25 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 26 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 27 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 28 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 29 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 30 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 31 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 32 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 33 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 34 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 35 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 36 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 37 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 38 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 39 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 40 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 41 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 42 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 43 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 44 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 45 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:21 46 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:21 47 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 0:05:33 48 Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling 0:05:56 49 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 50 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:06:57

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 3 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 12 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 10 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 8 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 6 6 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 5 7 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 4 8 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 9 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 10 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 1:05:26 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 3 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 4 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 5 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 6 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 8 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 9 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 10 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 11 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 12 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 13 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 14 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 15 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 16 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 17 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 18 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 19 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 3:16:18 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air 4 Swapit Agolico 5 Team Colombia Women 6 Team Conade-Specialized 7 Roxsolt Attaquer 8 Hagens Berman / Supermint 9 Qcw Cycling 10 Alp Cycles Racing 0:05:21

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 9:06:23 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:08 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:02:09 4 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 0:02:46 5 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:07 6 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:15 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:18 8 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:03:51 9 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:21 10 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:27 11 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:38 12 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:07 13 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:06:15 14 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:58 15 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:20 16 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:40 17 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:46 18 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:59 19 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:08:20 20 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:08:38 21 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:52 22 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:08:55 23 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:09:22 24 Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia 0:09:32 25 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 0:09:39 26 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:09:45 27 Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia 0:09:53 28 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:10:12 29 Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling 0:11:36 30 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:12:15 31 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:21 32 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:12:41 33 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:13:52 34 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:14:25 35 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:15:10 36 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:16:30 37 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:16:55 38 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:17:46 39 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:18:37 40 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:19:38 41 Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling 0:20:28 42 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:21:02 43 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:21:10 44 Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:21:16 45 Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:22:06 46 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia 0:23:07 47 Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:24:52 48 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:25:31 49 Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:48:29 50 Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling 1:02:10

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 57 pts 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 27 3 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 23 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 17 5 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 12 6 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 11 7 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 11 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 9 9 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer 9 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 11 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 4 12 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 4 13 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 14 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 15 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1 16 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling 24 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 19 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 6 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 6 7 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 4 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 4

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 9:06:31 2 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:59 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:13 4 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:12 5 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:32 6 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:38 7 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:51 8 Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:44 9 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:08:47 10 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:09:14 11 Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:09:37 12 Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia 0:10:04 13 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:13 14 Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:13:44 15 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:14:17 16 Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia 0:15:02 17 Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:20:54 18 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:21:02 19 Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico 0:25:23