Trending

Emma White wins Silver City criterium at Tour of the Gila

Rally rider bests Twenty20's Chloe Dygert as race leader Katie Hall adds to overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins the downtown criterium at Tour of the Gila

Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins the downtown criterium at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 19

Stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.

Stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 19

The women's peloton n action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.

The women's peloton n action during stage 4 at the Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) rides during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) rides during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

Emma White (Rally Cycling) lead the field during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Emma White (Rally Cycling) lead the field during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

Katie Hall in the red leader's jersey before the start of stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

Katie Hall in the red leader's jersey before the start of stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

The jersey winners after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

The jersey winners after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

Edwige Pitel in the mountains jersey after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila

Edwige Pitel in the mountains jersey after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

The Tour of the Gila stage 4 podium: Chloe Dygert, Emma White and Lauren Hall

The Tour of the Gila stage 4 podium: Chloe Dygert, Emma White and Lauren Hall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Emma White (Rally Cycling) wins stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

Emma White wins an intermediate sprint during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

Emma White wins an intermediate sprint during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

The women's peloton comes up the straightaway during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

The women's peloton comes up the straightaway during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) corners during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) corners during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) takes a corner during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) takes a corner during stage 4 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

The women's peloton action during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

The women's peloton action during stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

The women line up to start stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.

The women line up to start stage 4 at Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Emma White (Rally Cycling) got her revenge Saturday on stage 2 winner Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air) during the stage 4 Tour of the Gila criterium, taking the sprint win in front of Dygert's late charge. During the stage 2 bunch kick in Fort Bayard on Thursday, White had the early lead but wasn't able to hold off Dygert's come-from-behind effort at the line. On Saturday, a stellar lead out from Rally's Kirsti Lay set up White perfectly at the front of the field on the slightly uphill drag to the line.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was able to add another second to her general classification advantage over Rally's Sara Poidevin with a bonus on the final sprint of the day. 

White's win reprises her victory from last year on the same stage, and it was sweet revenge for the Thursday' loss to Dygert.

"We planned the sprint a little differently today than the other day," White told Cyclingnews. "I started a bit later and I was able to hold her off, but if the finish was too much further she might have gotten me." 

Lay guided White to the front through the final corner and up the initial rise to the finish, then White took over from there.

"It's so important to have teammates working behind you and in front of you on a race like this," White said. "I couldn't have done it without them."

A disappointed Dygert told Cyclingnews she botched the final corner and had to start from too far back to get past White.

"I didn't play it smart into that final turn, and so my head wasn't in it for the final sprint," Dygert said. "I knew she was going to get it, but there's always another day tomorrow."

Rally was also thinking about 'tomorrow' during the stage, with the team's top priority aimed at shaving seconds off Hall's seven-second lead over Poidevin. In the end, Hall was able to add a second.

"It's just one race, so all in all we're here to work for GC," White said. "Sara started the day seven seconds behind Katie Hall, so throughout the race we were trying to get those seconds back. We didn't quite do it, but we have one more day to try and get those." 

Sunday's Gila Monster stage will be the final opportunity for Rally to unseat Hall, and White said she expects a good battle.

"We have a lot of work to do tomorrow, but it finishes on a big climb, so it's kind of a flashback of Wednesday's race that finished on a big climb and Sara and Katie had a big battle, so I think it will come down to a battle between those two," White said. "We're going to do what we can to try and help Sara out."

How it unfolded

The four-corner downtown Silver City criterium course is 1.74km long and featured a  short climb on the backside that gained 24.4 metres of elevation each time around. Attacks flew fast and furiously up the hill over the 25-lap race, but no move could gain any traction over the tightly controlled field. Bonus seconds of three, two and one second were up for grabs at three intermediate sprints.

White opened her account on the first intermediate sprint at 18 laps to go, crossing the line ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Diana Peñuela and teammate Lay. White and Peñuela grabbed first and second on the second intermediate sprint at 12 to go, with UnitedHealthcare's Lauren Hall grabbing the final spot.

In the final intermediate sprint with six laps to go, White once agin took top honours and the five-second time bonus, but this time Katie Hall grabbed second and Poidevin third. From there it was a quick dash to the finish, where White came out of the final corner in the driver's seat and made her way up the right-hand side of the road. Dygert charged hard along the barriers on the right side of the road but wasn't able to get back on terms with her former US national team teammate.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling1:05:26
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
3Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer
6Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
7Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
8Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
9Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
10Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
11Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling
12Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia
13Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
14Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
15Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
16Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
17Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia
18Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
19Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia
20Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
21Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
22Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
23Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
24Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
25Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
26Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
27Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
28Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
29Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
30Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer
31Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
32Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
33Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
34Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
35Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
36Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
37Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling
38Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
39Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
40Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
41Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
42Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
43Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
44Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
45Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:21
46Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:21
47Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling0:05:33
48Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling0:05:56
49Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
50Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:06:57

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3
3Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3
3Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women3
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air12
3Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women10
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling8
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer6
6Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico5
7Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint4
8Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women3
9Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
10Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling1:05:26
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
3Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
4Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
5Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
6Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
8Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia
9Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
10Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
11Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia
12Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico
13Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
14Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico
15Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
16Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
17Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
18Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
19Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling3:16:18
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
3Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
4Swapit Agolico
5Team Colombia Women
6Team Conade-Specialized
7Roxsolt Attaquer
8Hagens Berman / Supermint
9Qcw Cycling
10Alp Cycles Racing0:05:21

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women9:06:23
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:08
3Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:02:09
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling0:02:46
5Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:07
6Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:15
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:18
8Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:03:51
9Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:21
10Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:27
11Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:38
12Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:05:07
13Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:06:15
14Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:58
15Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:20
16Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:40
17Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:46
18Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:59
19Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:08:20
20Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:08:38
21Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:52
22Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:08:55
23Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:09:22
24Serika Mitchel Guluma Ortiz (Col) Team Colombia0:09:32
25Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling0:09:39
26Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:09:45
27Yeni Lorena Colmenare (Col) Team Colombia0:09:53
28Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:10:12
29Emma Lujan (Can) QCW Cycling0:11:36
30Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:15
31Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:21
32Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:41
33Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:13:52
34Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:14:25
35Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:15:10
36Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:16:30
37Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer0:16:55
38Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:17:46
39Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:18:37
40Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:19:38
41Lori Nedescu (USA) QCW Cycling0:20:28
42Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:21:02
43Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:21:10
44Renata Bucher (Swi) Roxsolt Attaquer0:21:16
45Amber Pierce (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:22:06
46Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Team Colombia0:23:07
47Tarah Cole (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:24:52
48Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:25:31
49Emily Rodger (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:48:29
50Kasey McEvoy (USA) QCW Cycling1:02:10

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling57pts
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air27
3Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women23
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling17
5Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico12
6Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint11
7Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women11
8Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women9
9Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Roxsolt Attaquer9
10Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
11Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling4
12Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint4
13Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
14Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
15Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1
16Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwige Pitel (Fra) QCW Cycling24pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women19
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling15
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
5Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women6
6Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women6
7Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air4
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling4

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling9:06:31
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:02:59
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:13
4Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:12
5Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:32
6Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:38
7Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:51
8Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:44
9Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:08:47
10Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:09:14
11Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:09:37
12Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) Team Colombia0:10:04
13Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:13
14Deborah Paine (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:13:44
15Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:14:17
16Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (Col) Team Colombia0:15:02
17Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:20:54
18Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:21:02
19Julyn Renee Aguila Hernandez (Mex) Team Conade-Specialized-Visit Mexico0:25:23

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling27:25:32
2Rally Cycling0:01:47
3Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air0:05:25
4Swapit Agolico0:12:11
5Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:23
6QCW Cycling0:15:25
7Team Colombia Women0:23:14
8Team Conade-Specialized0:27:07
9Roxsolt Attaquer0:30:09
10Alp Cycles Racing0:42:28

 

Latest on Cyclingnews