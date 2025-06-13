Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Ally Wollaston sprints to stage 1 victory

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) won the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Tour Feminin Internationals des Pyrénées on Friday.

She launched her acceleration with 100 metres to go, passing the VolkerWessels Pro Cycling duo of Eline Jansen and Margot Vanpachtenbeke on the swooping right-hand bend to the finish in Barbazan-Debat.

The New Zealand rider came into the three-day stage race in south-west France fresh off the overall victory at Tour of Britain Women. She will wear the leader's jersey on the mid-race stage, a 134.6km route with a mountaintop finish at Col du Soulor.

With second and third places on the 112.6km opening stage, Jansen and Vanpachtenbeke are second and third, respectively, in the GC standings as well. Heidi Franz (Cynisca Cycling) holds at two-point margin over Wollaston in the mountains classification after the first stage.

Results

