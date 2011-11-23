Reijnen takes his fourth stage
American moves back into second behind teammate Rosskopf
Stage 4: Gisenyi - Gitarama
Team Type 1-Sanofi's stagiaire and future neo-professional Joey Rosskopf secured his yellow jersey at stage 4 between Gisenyi (Rubavu) and Muhuhanga (Gitarama). On a course with 2,600m of climbing, the young American did better than he expected but his leadership was reduced to 4 seconds, ahead his teammate Kiel Reijnen who won the stage.
Reijnen, who had already triumphed in the first three stages, outsprinted his escapee companions, South African Dylan Girdlestone (MTN Qhubeka), Rwandan Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda Karisimbi) and Weldemikael Weyo (Ethiopian national Team).
Another MTN rider, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, had been part to the breakaway and crossed the line first three times at the top of GPM but blew up in the last ascent.
"I don't understand MTN's tactics," Reijnen told Cyclingnews. "They could take the yellow jersey with Girdlestone but they didn't want to do their turns, so I rode 40km by myself. Now my team is in a good position as we are two in the two first places."
MTN's new leader is 4th in GC 28 seconds behind Rosskopf. Between one and three minutes to the lead, Rwanda has four riders in the top eight, including Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN) who suffered the whole day with a seriously scraped knee and a dislocated shoulder which deprived of wearing the polka-dot jersey on the podium, all due to a crash the day before when he came back to his hotel.
Thursday will be an undulating stage of 80 kilometers to Butare, a pretty easy and fast ride before the hardest two final stages.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4:03:27
|2
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|3
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|4
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:02:24
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:31
|7
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|8
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|9
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|10
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|11
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|12
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|13
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|14
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:02:36
|15
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:02:42
|16
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|17
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|18
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|19
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|20
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|21
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|22
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:02:48
|23
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:03
|24
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:02:42
|25
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|26
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:27
|27
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:06:31
|28
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:08:49
|29
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|30
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|31
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:08:51
|32
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|33
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|34
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:49
|35
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|36
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:15:58
|37
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|38
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:20:42
|39
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:28:49
|40
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:39:18
|41
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|42
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|43
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|44
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
|45
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:40:28
|46
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:45:18
|DNF
|Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team
|HD
|Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team
|HD
|Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|pts
|2
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|10
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|7
|4
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|5
|5
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|3
|6
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|15
|pts
|2
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|10
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|7
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|5
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|3
|6
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|15
|pts
|2
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|10
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|7
|4
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|6
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|3
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|5
|4
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|3
|5
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|10
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|4
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|5
|5
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|3
|6
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RWANDA KARISIMBI
|12:15:23
|2
|ETHIOPIE National Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Team MTN QHUBEKA
|0:00:22
|4
|Team Type 1 - SANOFI
|0:01:56
|5
|KENYA National Team
|0:02:58
|6
|RHONE ALPES
|0:20:35
|7
|RWANDA AKAGERA
|0:21:29
|8
|FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team
|0:50:24
|9
|TANZANIE National Team
|1:28:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11:45:31
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:04
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:28
|4
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:02
|5
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:05
|6
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:49
|7
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:04
|8
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:26
|9
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:03:27
|10
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:03:37
|11
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:46
|12
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:04:35
|13
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:05:30
|14
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:05:41
|15
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:03
|16
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:07:59
|17
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:09:37
|18
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:10:28
|19
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:56
|20
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:15:32
|21
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:15:58
|22
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:17:36
|23
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:18:39
|24
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:19:43
|25
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:20:05
|26
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:21:53
|27
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:24:23
|28
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:24:50
|29
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:27:45
|30
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:28:05
|31
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:32:03
|32
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:32:15
|33
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:33:44
|34
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:34:24
|35
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:35:30
|36
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:36:12
|37
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:38:11
|38
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:51:09
|39
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:56:13
|40
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:57:00
|41
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:57:14
|42
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:59:22
|43
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:00:56
|44
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|1:01:36
|45
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1:05:35
|46
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|1:45:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|76
|pts
|2
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|62
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|52
|4
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|43
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|36
|6
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|31
|7
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|29
|8
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|23
|9
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|21
|10
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|17
|11
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|17
|12
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|13
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|14
|14
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|15
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|16
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|4
|17
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|18
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RWANDA KARISIMBI
|35:19:39
|2
|Team Type 1 - SANOFI
|0:02:28
|3
|KENYA National Team
|0:08:15
|4
|Team MTN QHUBEKA
|0:11:14
|5
|ETHIOPIE National Team
|0:18:37
|6
|RHONE ALPES
|0:56:08
|7
|RWANDA AKAGERA
|1:05:36
|8
|FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team
|1:41:34
|9
|TANZANIE National Team
|3:05:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy