Reijnen takes his fourth stage

American moves back into second behind teammate Rosskopf

Team Type 1-Sanofi's stagiaire and future neo-professional Joey Rosskopf secured his yellow jersey at stage 4 between Gisenyi (Rubavu) and Muhuhanga (Gitarama). On a course with 2,600m of climbing, the young American did better than he expected but his leadership was reduced to 4 seconds, ahead his teammate Kiel Reijnen who won the stage.

Reijnen, who had already triumphed in the first three stages, outsprinted his escapee companions, South African Dylan Girdlestone (MTN Qhubeka), Rwandan Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda Karisimbi) and Weldemikael Weyo (Ethiopian national Team).

Another MTN rider, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, had been part to the breakaway and crossed the line first three times at the top of GPM but blew up in the last ascent.

"I don't understand MTN's tactics," Reijnen told Cyclingnews. "They could take the yellow jersey with Girdlestone but they didn't want to do their turns, so I rode 40km by myself. Now my team is in a good position as we are two in the two first places."

MTN's new leader is 4th in GC 28 seconds behind Rosskopf. Between one and three minutes to the lead, Rwanda has four riders in the top eight, including Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN) who suffered the whole day with a seriously scraped knee and a dislocated shoulder which deprived of wearing the polka-dot jersey on the podium, all due to a crash the day before when he came back to his hotel.

Thursday will be an undulating stage of 80 kilometers to Butare, a pretty easy and fast ride before the hardest two final stages.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4:03:27
2Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
3Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
4Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:06
5Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:02:24
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:31
7Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
8Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
9Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
10Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
11Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
12Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
13Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
14Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:02:36
15Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:02:42
16Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
17Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
18Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
19Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
20Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
21Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
22Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:02:48
23James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:03
24Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:02:42
25Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:04:19
26William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:27
27Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:06:31
28Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:08:49
29Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
30Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
31Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:08:51
32Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
33Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
34Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:49
35Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
36Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:15:58
37Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
38Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:20:42
39David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:28:49
40Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:39:18
41Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
42Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
43Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
44Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
45Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:40:28
46John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:45:18
DNFSilver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team
HDEphrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team
HDMaua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team

Mountain 1 - Sashwara, km 29.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi15pts
2Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team10
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka7
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka5
5Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi3
6Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Mountain 2 - Sommet MG1, km 42
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka15pts
2Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team10
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka7
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
5Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi3
6Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes1

Mountain 3 - Sommet Rubaya, km 65.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka15pts
2Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi10
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka7
4Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
6Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1

Mountain 4 - Ngororero, km 89.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka10pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
3Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi5
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka3
5Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Mountain 5 - Mata, km 125.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team15pts
2Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka10
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
4Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi5
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka3
6Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RWANDA KARISIMBI12:15:23
2ETHIOPIE National Team0:00:06
3Team MTN QHUBEKA0:00:22
4Team Type 1 - SANOFI0:01:56
5KENYA National Team0:02:58
6RHONE ALPES0:20:35
7RWANDA AKAGERA0:21:29
8FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team0:50:24
9TANZANIE National Team1:28:23

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi11:45:31
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:04
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:28
4Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:02
5Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:05
6Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:49
7Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:04
8Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:26
9Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:03:27
10Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team0:03:37
11Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:46
12Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:04:35
13Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:05:30
14Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:05:41
15William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:03
16Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:07:59
17Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:09:37
18Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:10:28
19Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:10:56
20Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:15:32
21Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:15:58
22Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:17:36
23Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:18:39
24Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:19:43
25Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:20:05
26Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:21:53
27Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:24:23
28Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:24:50
29Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:27:45
30Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:28:05
31Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:32:03
32Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:32:15
33Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:33:44
34Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:34:24
35James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:35:30
36Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:36:12
37Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:38:11
38David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:51:09
39Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:56:13
40Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka0:57:00
41Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:57:14
42Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:59:22
43Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:00:56
44Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka1:01:36
45Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes1:05:35
46John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team1:45:10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka76pts
2Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi62
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka52
4Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka43
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi36
6Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team31
7Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi29
8Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team23
9Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team21
10Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi17
11Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team17
12Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi15
13Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi14
14Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team7
15Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
16Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes4
17Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1
18Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RWANDA KARISIMBI35:19:39
2Team Type 1 - SANOFI0:02:28
3KENYA National Team0:08:15
4Team MTN QHUBEKA0:11:14
5ETHIOPIE National Team0:18:37
6RHONE ALPES0:56:08
7RWANDA AKAGERA1:05:36
8FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team1:41:34
9TANZANIE National Team3:05:12

 

