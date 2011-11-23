Team Type 1-Sanofi's stagiaire and future neo-professional Joey Rosskopf secured his yellow jersey at stage 4 between Gisenyi (Rubavu) and Muhuhanga (Gitarama). On a course with 2,600m of climbing, the young American did better than he expected but his leadership was reduced to 4 seconds, ahead his teammate Kiel Reijnen who won the stage.

Reijnen, who had already triumphed in the first three stages, outsprinted his escapee companions, South African Dylan Girdlestone (MTN Qhubeka), Rwandan Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda Karisimbi) and Weldemikael Weyo (Ethiopian national Team).

Another MTN rider, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, had been part to the breakaway and crossed the line first three times at the top of GPM but blew up in the last ascent.

"I don't understand MTN's tactics," Reijnen told Cyclingnews. "They could take the yellow jersey with Girdlestone but they didn't want to do their turns, so I rode 40km by myself. Now my team is in a good position as we are two in the two first places."

MTN's new leader is 4th in GC 28 seconds behind Rosskopf. Between one and three minutes to the lead, Rwanda has four riders in the top eight, including Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN) who suffered the whole day with a seriously scraped knee and a dislocated shoulder which deprived of wearing the polka-dot jersey on the podium, all due to a crash the day before when he came back to his hotel.

Thursday will be an undulating stage of 80 kilometers to Butare, a pretty easy and fast ride before the hardest two final stages.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4:03:27 2 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 3 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 4 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:06 5 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:02:24 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:31 7 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 8 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 9 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 10 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 11 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 12 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 13 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 14 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:02:36 15 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:02:42 16 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 17 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 18 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 19 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 20 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 21 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 22 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:02:48 23 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:03 24 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:02:42 25 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:04:19 26 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:27 27 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:06:31 28 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:08:49 29 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 30 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 31 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:08:51 32 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 33 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 34 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:49 35 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 36 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:15:58 37 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 38 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:20:42 39 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:28:49 40 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:39:18 41 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 42 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 43 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 44 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 45 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:40:28 46 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:45:18 DNF Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team HD Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team HD Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team

Mountain 1 - Sashwara, km 29.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 pts 2 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 10 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 4 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 5 5 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 3 6 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Mountain 2 - Sommet MG1, km 42 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 15 pts 2 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 10 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 5 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 3 6 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1

Mountain 3 - Sommet Rubaya, km 65.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 15 pts 2 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 10 3 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 4 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 6 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1

Mountain 4 - Ngororero, km 89.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 3 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 5 4 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 3 5 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Mountain 5 - Mata, km 125.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 15 pts 2 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 10 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 4 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 5 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 3 6 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RWANDA KARISIMBI 12:15:23 2 ETHIOPIE National Team 0:00:06 3 Team MTN QHUBEKA 0:00:22 4 Team Type 1 - SANOFI 0:01:56 5 KENYA National Team 0:02:58 6 RHONE ALPES 0:20:35 7 RWANDA AKAGERA 0:21:29 8 FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team 0:50:24 9 TANZANIE National Team 1:28:23

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11:45:31 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:04 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:28 4 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:02 5 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:05 6 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:49 7 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:04 8 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:26 9 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:03:27 10 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:03:37 11 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:46 12 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:04:35 13 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:05:30 14 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:05:41 15 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:03 16 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:07:59 17 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:09:37 18 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:10:28 19 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:10:56 20 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:15:32 21 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:15:58 22 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:17:36 23 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:18:39 24 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:19:43 25 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:20:05 26 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:21:53 27 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:24:23 28 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:24:50 29 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:27:45 30 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:28:05 31 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:32:03 32 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:32:15 33 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:33:44 34 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:34:24 35 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:35:30 36 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:36:12 37 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:38:11 38 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:51:09 39 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:56:13 40 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:57:00 41 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:57:14 42 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:59:22 43 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:00:56 44 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 1:01:36 45 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1:05:35 46 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 1:45:10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 76 pts 2 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 62 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 52 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 43 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 36 6 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 31 7 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 29 8 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 23 9 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 21 10 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 17 11 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 17 12 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 13 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 14 14 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 15 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 16 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 4 17 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1 18 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 1