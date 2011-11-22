Team Type 1 extend its domination at the Tour of Rwanda by keeping the yellow jersey and winning its fourth victory in four stages. Joey Rosskopf succeeded his teammate Kiel Reijnen at the head of the general classification after taking the stage victory in the hilly route between Kigali and Gisenyi.

"I was dropped in the climbs but came back to the downhills," said Rosskopf, who is currently a stagiaire for the US team and a neo-professional in 2012.

At the top of the last ascent with 33km to go, the American came back to a six-rider group that included his leader Reijnen and Rwandan Adrian Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka). He then attacked on the descent and caught two riders of the Rwandan national team, Gasore Hategeka and Abraham Ruhumuriza, who had formed an early breakaway. Both riders finished 47".

African squads had a strong race on the mountainous course, first with the Ethiopians who led a small breakaway with all their six riders, then with the Rwandan attackers. Aged 21, rising talent Emmanuel Rudahunga raced 50km in front alone and had a gap of up to 3:29. His two teammates launched an attack afterward, reaching a three minute advantage before being caught by a surprising Rosskopf in the very last kilometers.

In the general classification, Rosskopf now leads Hategeka and Ruhumuriza while Reijnen has dropped to fourth at 3:04. On Wednesday's stage 4 to Gitarama riders face more climbing, with 2,658m of vertical ascent sure to shake up the GC.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4:17:51 2 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:47 3 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:00 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:04 5 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:03:06 6 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 8 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 9 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 10 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 12 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 13 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:03:10 14 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 15 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:12 16 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 17 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:16 18 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:09:44 19 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:10:16 20 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:13:07 21 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:13:14 22 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:17:36 23 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 24 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 25 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 26 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 27 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 28 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:17:39 29 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 30 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 31 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 32 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 33 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:17:41 34 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 35 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 36 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 37 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 38 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:17:49 39 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:19:21 40 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:20:25 41 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 42 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:21:07 43 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:33:30 44 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:33:31 45 Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:45:13 46 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:45:15 47 Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:45:17 48 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:48:04 49 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:50:55 DNF Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team HD Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team HD Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team HD Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team HD Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team HD Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team

Mountain 1 - Sommet MG1, km 5.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 15 pts 2 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 10 3 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 4 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 5 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 6 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Mountain 2 - Sommet MG3, km 22.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 7 pts 2 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 5 3 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 4 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Mountain 3 - Akarere, km 64.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 pts 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 10 3 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 4 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 5 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Mountain 4 - Ruhengeri entrée, km 86.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 10 pts 2 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 3 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 5 4 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 3 5 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Mountain 5 - Busogo, km 99.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 15 pts 2 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 10 3 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 4 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 5 5 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 3 6 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1

Mountain 6- Sashwara, km 118.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 pts 2 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 10 3 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 4 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 5 5 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 3 6 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RWANDA KARISIMBI 12:58:26 2 Team Type 1 - SANOFI 0:01:17 3 KENYA National Team 0:04:35 4 Team MTN QHUBEKA 0:11:35 5 ETHIOPIE National Team 0:19:04 6 RHONE ALPES 0:33:33 7 RWANDA AKAGERA 0:43:26 8 FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team 0:47:55 9 TANZANIE National Team 1:18:24

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7:39:33 2 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:05 3 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:38 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:35 5 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:02:53 6 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:02:59 7 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:03:17 8 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:26 9 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 10 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:03:27 11 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:33 12 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:35 13 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:59 14 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:07 15 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:04:35 16 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:05:19 17 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:05:30 18 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:10:17 19 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:10:45 20 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:13:45 21 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:15:15 22 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:17:36 23 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:18:01 24 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:18:03 25 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:18:23 26 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:18:36 27 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:18:39 28 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:18:47 29 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:19:26 30 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:19:50 31 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:20:13 32 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:20:27 33 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:20:57 34 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:21:25 35 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:21:27 36 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:21:48 37 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:22:57 38 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:23:02 39 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:24:09 40 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:24:51 41 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:28:48 42 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:31:53 43 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:33:44 44 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:34:58 45 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:55:18 46 Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team 1:01:41 47 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 1:02:23 48 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team 1:04:14 49 Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team 1:21:12

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 60 pts 2 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 37 3 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 30 4 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 28 5 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 26 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 7 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 13 8 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 12 9 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 10 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 7 11 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 12 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 13 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 6 14 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 15 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 3 16 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1 17 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 1