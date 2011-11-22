Trending

Rosskopf takes over from teammate Reijnen

Neo-pro captures stage win, race lead

Team Type 1 extend its domination at the Tour of Rwanda by keeping the yellow jersey and winning its fourth victory in four stages. Joey Rosskopf succeeded his teammate Kiel Reijnen at the head of the general classification after taking the stage victory in the hilly route between Kigali and Gisenyi.

"I was dropped in the climbs but came back to the downhills," said Rosskopf, who is currently a stagiaire for the US team and a neo-professional in 2012.

At the top of the last ascent with 33km to go, the American came back to a six-rider group that included his leader Reijnen and Rwandan Adrian Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka). He then attacked on the descent and caught two riders of the Rwandan national team, Gasore Hategeka and Abraham Ruhumuriza, who had formed an early breakaway. Both riders finished 47".

African squads had a strong race on the mountainous course, first with the Ethiopians who led a small breakaway with all their six riders, then with the Rwandan attackers. Aged 21, rising talent Emmanuel Rudahunga raced 50km in front alone and had a gap of up to 3:29. His two teammates launched an attack afterward, reaching a three minute advantage before being caught by a surprising Rosskopf in the very last kilometers.

In the general classification, Rosskopf now leads Hategeka and Ruhumuriza while Reijnen has dropped to fourth at 3:04. On Wednesday's stage 4 to Gitarama riders face more climbing, with 2,658m of vertical ascent sure to shake up the GC.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4:17:51
2Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:47
3Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:00
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:04
5Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:03:06
6Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
7Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
8Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
9Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
10William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
12Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
13Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:10
14Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
15Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:12
16Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
17Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:16
18Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:09:44
19Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:10:16
20Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:13:07
21Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:13:14
22Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:17:36
23Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
24Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
25Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
26Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
27Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
28David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:17:39
29Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
30Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
31Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
32Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
33Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:17:41
34Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
35Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
36Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
37Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
38Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:17:49
39Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:19:21
40Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:20:25
41Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
42Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:21:07
43James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:33:30
44Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:33:31
45Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:45:13
46John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:45:15
47Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team0:45:17
48Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team0:48:04
49Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:50:55
DNFTyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFKarel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
HDCharles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team
HDArnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team
HDLerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team
HDJuma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team
HDKakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team

Mountain 1 - Sommet MG1, km 5.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka15pts
2Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team10
3Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team7
4Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
5Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
6Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Mountain 2 - Sommet MG3, km 22.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team7pts
2Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka5
3Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
4Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Mountain 3 - Akarere, km 64.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi15pts
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka10
3Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi7
4Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
5Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Mountain 4 - Ruhengeri entrée, km 86.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi10pts
2Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka7
3Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi5
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka3
5Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Mountain 5 - Busogo, km 99.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka15pts
2Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi10
3Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team7
4Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi5
5Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi3
6Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1

Mountain 6- Sashwara, km 118.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi15pts
2Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi10
3Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi7
4Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka5
5Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes3
6Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RWANDA KARISIMBI12:58:26
2Team Type 1 - SANOFI0:01:17
3KENYA National Team0:04:35
4Team MTN QHUBEKA0:11:35
5ETHIOPIE National Team0:19:04
6RHONE ALPES0:33:33
7RWANDA AKAGERA0:43:26
8FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team0:47:55
9TANZANIE National Team1:18:24

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7:39:33
2Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:05
3Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:38
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:35
5Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:02:53
6Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:02:59
7Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:17
8Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:26
9Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
10Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:03:27
11Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:33
12Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:35
13Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:59
14William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:07
15Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:04:35
16Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:05:19
17Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:05:30
18Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:10:17
19Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:10:45
20Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:13:45
21Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:15:15
22Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:17:36
23Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:18:01
24Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:18:03
25Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:18:23
26Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:18:36
27Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:18:39
28Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:18:47
29Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:19:26
30Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:19:50
31Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka0:20:13
32Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:20:27
33Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:20:57
34Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:21:25
35Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:21:27
36Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:21:48
37Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:22:57
38Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:23:02
39Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:09
40David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:24:51
41Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:28:48
42Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:31:53
43Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:33:44
44James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:34:58
45Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:55:18
46Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team1:01:41
47John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team1:02:23
48Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team1:04:14
49Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team1:21:12

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka60pts
2Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi37
3Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team30
4Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka28
5Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi26
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14
7Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi13
8Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi12
9Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi7
10Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team7
11Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team7
12Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team7
13Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team6
14Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
15Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes3
16Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1
17Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RWANDA KARISIMBI23:04:16
2Team Type 1 - SANOFI0:00:32
3KENYA National Team0:05:17
4Team MTN QHUBEKA0:10:52
5ETHIOPIE National Team0:18:31
6RHONE ALPES0:35:33
7RWANDA AKAGERA0:44:07
8FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team0:51:10
9TANZANIE National Team1:36:49

