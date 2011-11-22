Rosskopf takes over from teammate Reijnen
Neo-pro captures stage win, race lead
Stage 3: Kigali - Gisenyi
Team Type 1 extend its domination at the Tour of Rwanda by keeping the yellow jersey and winning its fourth victory in four stages. Joey Rosskopf succeeded his teammate Kiel Reijnen at the head of the general classification after taking the stage victory in the hilly route between Kigali and Gisenyi.
"I was dropped in the climbs but came back to the downhills," said Rosskopf, who is currently a stagiaire for the US team and a neo-professional in 2012.
At the top of the last ascent with 33km to go, the American came back to a six-rider group that included his leader Reijnen and Rwandan Adrian Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka). He then attacked on the descent and caught two riders of the Rwandan national team, Gasore Hategeka and Abraham Ruhumuriza, who had formed an early breakaway. Both riders finished 47".
African squads had a strong race on the mountainous course, first with the Ethiopians who led a small breakaway with all their six riders, then with the Rwandan attackers. Aged 21, rising talent Emmanuel Rudahunga raced 50km in front alone and had a gap of up to 3:29. His two teammates launched an attack afterward, reaching a three minute advantage before being caught by a surprising Rosskopf in the very last kilometers.
In the general classification, Rosskopf now leads Hategeka and Ruhumuriza while Reijnen has dropped to fourth at 3:04. On Wednesday's stage 4 to Gitarama riders face more climbing, with 2,658m of vertical ascent sure to shake up the GC.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4:17:51
|2
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:47
|3
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:00
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:04
|5
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:03:06
|6
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|7
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|8
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|9
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|10
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|12
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|13
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:10
|14
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|15
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:12
|16
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|17
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:16
|18
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:09:44
|19
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:16
|20
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:13:07
|21
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:13:14
|22
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:17:36
|23
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|24
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|25
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|26
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|27
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|28
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:17:39
|29
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|30
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|31
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|32
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|33
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:17:41
|34
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|35
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|36
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|37
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
|38
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:17:49
|39
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:19:21
|40
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:20:25
|41
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|42
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:21:07
|43
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:33:30
|44
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:33:31
|45
|Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:45:13
|46
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:45:15
|47
|Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:45:17
|48
|Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:48:04
|49
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:50:55
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|HD
|Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team
|HD
|Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team
|HD
|Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team
|HD
|Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|HD
|Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|15
|pts
|2
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|10
|3
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|4
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|5
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|6
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|5
|3
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|4
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|pts
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|10
|3
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|7
|4
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|5
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|10
|pts
|2
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|7
|3
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|5
|4
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|3
|5
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|15
|pts
|2
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|10
|3
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|4
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|5
|5
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|3
|6
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|pts
|2
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|10
|3
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|7
|4
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|5
|5
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|3
|6
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RWANDA KARISIMBI
|12:58:26
|2
|Team Type 1 - SANOFI
|0:01:17
|3
|KENYA National Team
|0:04:35
|4
|Team MTN QHUBEKA
|0:11:35
|5
|ETHIOPIE National Team
|0:19:04
|6
|RHONE ALPES
|0:33:33
|7
|RWANDA AKAGERA
|0:43:26
|8
|FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team
|0:47:55
|9
|TANZANIE National Team
|1:18:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7:39:33
|2
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:05
|3
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:38
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:35
|5
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:53
|6
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:59
|7
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:17
|8
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:26
|9
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|10
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:03:27
|11
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:33
|12
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:35
|13
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:59
|14
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:07
|15
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:04:35
|16
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:05:19
|17
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:05:30
|18
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:10:17
|19
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:45
|20
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:13:45
|21
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:15:15
|22
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:17:36
|23
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:18:01
|24
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:18:03
|25
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:18:23
|26
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:18:36
|27
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:18:39
|28
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:18:47
|29
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:19:26
|30
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:19:50
|31
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:20:13
|32
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|33
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:20:57
|34
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:21:25
|35
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:21:27
|36
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:21:48
|37
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:22:57
|38
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:23:02
|39
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:09
|40
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:24:51
|41
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:28:48
|42
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:31:53
|43
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:33:44
|44
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:34:58
|45
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:55:18
|46
|Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|1:01:41
|47
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|1:02:23
|48
|Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team
|1:04:14
|49
|Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team
|1:21:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|60
|pts
|2
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|37
|3
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|30
|4
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|28
|5
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|26
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|7
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|13
|8
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|12
|9
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|7
|10
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|7
|11
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|12
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|13
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|6
|14
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|15
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|3
|16
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|17
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RWANDA KARISIMBI
|23:04:16
|2
|Team Type 1 - SANOFI
|0:00:32
|3
|KENYA National Team
|0:05:17
|4
|Team MTN QHUBEKA
|0:10:52
|5
|ETHIOPIE National Team
|0:18:31
|6
|RHONE ALPES
|0:35:33
|7
|RWANDA AKAGERA
|0:44:07
|8
|FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team
|0:51:10
|9
|TANZANIE National Team
|1:36:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy