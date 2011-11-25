Image 1 of 8 James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 2 of 8 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) finished fourth on the stage and moved back into the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 3 of 8 Stage 6 winner James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 4 of 8 General classification leader Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 5 of 8 Race leader Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi) finishes stage 6 and would lose the yellow jersey to teammate Kiel Reijnen. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 6 of 8 Breakaway companions James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka) and Msgena Kindeya (Ethiopia National Team) after the finish of stage 6. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 7 of 8 James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka) celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 8 of 8 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), 4th on stage 6, would regain the overall lead. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

South African James Tennent (MTN-Qhubeka) won the Tour of Rwanda's penultimate stage on Friday over a very hilly 152.9km course. Tennent outsprinted his breakaway companion Msgena Kindeya (Ethiopia National Team) to notch his first professional victory.

Tennent was in front of the race since kilometer 16 when he followed Rwandan Emmanuel Rudahunga to protect the positions on general classification of his Team MTN Qhubeka leaders Adrian Niyunshuti and Dylan Girdlestone.

Caught by the leaders at kilometer 110, Tennent hung on over the long climbs of the parcours and attacked again with Kindeya 18 kilometers from the finish.

This is the first victory this year for the 22-year-old neo-professional, who raced last season with Belgian team Fuji-Test Team and had finished as most aggressive rider at the Vuelta Leon, Spain. "It was a really hard parcours and I am very happy with this victory", Tennent told Cyclingnews, while his contract for 2012 is still not secured.

Team Type 1-Sanofi continues to hold the leader's yellow jersey with Kiel Reijnen supplanting teammate Joey Rosskopf as the general classification leader. Reijnen, the winner of four stages at the Tour of Rwanda, counter-attacked with four kilometers to go, at the foot of last ascent, "to put time into his rivals", he said. Reijnen has a two-second advantage to Rosskopf and 30 seconds to Girdlestone.

"Most important is that the team wins overall after last stage tomorrow, [if it's] Joey or me it doesn't matter", Reijnen said.

The final stage, from KIrongo to Kigali, is one of the hardest of the race, with 2,831m elevation over the 131.1km route.

National hero Nyunshuti is 6th overall and, if final overall success seems too hard to capture, he will look to notch up the stage win at the top of the small summit finish.

Full Results 1 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 4:06:35 2 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:02 3 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:01:30 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:42 5 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:01:48 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 8 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:01:53 9 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:55 10 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:01:58 11 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:02:01 12 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:02:02 13 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:05:29 14 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 16 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 17 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:05:37 18 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:06:10 19 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 20 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 21 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 22 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 23 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 24 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:06:15 25 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 26 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 27 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 28 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:06:20 29 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:11:01 30 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:11:03 31 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:11:05 32 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:18:46 33 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:23:14 34 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:24:13 35 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 36 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 37 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 38 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 39 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 40 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 41 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 42 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team DNF Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team DNF Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes

Mountain 1 - Sommet MG3, 37.5km 1 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 pts 2 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 5 3 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 4 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1

Mountain 2 - Sommet MG2, 82.1km 1 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 10 pts 2 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 3 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 5 4 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Mountain 3 - Centre de Santé de Rufungo, 110.8km 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 15 pts 2 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 10 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 4 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 5 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 3 6 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Mountain 4 - Sommet Mwambi, 116.4km 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 3 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 4 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Teams 1 Ethiopia National Team 12:23:10 2 Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:21 3 Rwanda Karisimbi 0:02:20 4 Rwanda Akagera 0:15:05 5 Kenya National Team 0:15:10 6 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:24:18 7 Rhone Alpes 0:28:18 8 Tanzania National Team 0:37:22 9 Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:56:02

General classification after stage 6 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 17:47:42 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:02 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:30 4 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:21 5 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:02:15 6 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:16 7 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:03:59 8 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:04:19 9 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 10 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:05:05 11 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:07:26 12 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:08:23 13 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:10:16 14 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:10:45 15 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:13:28 16 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:16:56 17 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:18:00 18 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:18:12 19 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:19:29 20 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:20:36 21 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:25:09 22 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:25:59 23 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:26:39 24 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:27:45 25 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:31:45 26 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:32:40 27 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:35:31 28 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:35:55 29 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:38:00 30 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:38:52 31 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:43:21 32 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:55:39 33 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 1:00:50 34 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 1:01:24 35 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 1:06:12 36 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 1:06:40 37 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 1:13:29 38 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:21:04 39 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:22:29 40 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:24:46 41 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1:28:42 42 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 2:08:17

Mountains classification 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 106 pts 2 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 62 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 52 4 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 46 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 45 6 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 44 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 43 8 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 31 9 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 26 10 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 20 11 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 17 12 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 13 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 14 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 15 15 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 12 16 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 7 17 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 5 18 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 4 19 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 20 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1 21 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1 22 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 1 23 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1