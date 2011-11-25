Trending

Tennent earns first pro victory

Reijnen assumes overall lead from teammate Rosskopf

James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Rwanda.

(Image credit: Min Reid)
Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) finished fourth on the stage and moved back into the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Min Reid)
Stage 6 winner James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Min Reid)
General classification leader Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

(Image credit: Min Reid)
Race leader Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi) finishes stage 6 and would lose the yellow jersey to teammate Kiel Reijnen.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Breakaway companions James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka) and Msgena Kindeya (Ethiopia National Team) after the finish of stage 6.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka) celebrates his stage win.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), 4th on stage 6, would regain the overall lead.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

South African James Tennent (MTN-Qhubeka) won the Tour of Rwanda's penultimate stage on Friday over a very hilly 152.9km course. Tennent outsprinted his breakaway companion Msgena Kindeya (Ethiopia National Team) to notch his first professional victory.

Tennent was in front of the race since kilometer 16 when he followed Rwandan Emmanuel Rudahunga to protect the positions on general classification of his Team MTN Qhubeka leaders Adrian Niyunshuti and Dylan Girdlestone.

Caught by the leaders at kilometer 110, Tennent hung on over the long climbs of the parcours and attacked again with Kindeya 18 kilometers from the finish.

This is the first victory this year for the 22-year-old neo-professional, who raced last season with Belgian team Fuji-Test Team and had finished as most aggressive rider at the Vuelta Leon, Spain. "It was a really hard parcours and I am very happy with this victory", Tennent told Cyclingnews, while his contract for 2012 is still not secured.

Team Type 1-Sanofi continues to hold the leader's yellow jersey with Kiel Reijnen supplanting teammate Joey Rosskopf as the general classification leader. Reijnen, the winner of four stages at the Tour of Rwanda, counter-attacked with four kilometers to go, at the foot of last ascent, "to put time into his rivals", he said. Reijnen has a two-second advantage to Rosskopf and 30 seconds to Girdlestone.

"Most important is that the team wins overall after last stage tomorrow, [if it's] Joey or me it doesn't matter", Reijnen said.

The final stage, from KIrongo to Kigali, is one of the hardest of the race, with 2,831m elevation over the 131.1km route.

National hero Nyunshuti is 6th overall and, if final overall success seems too hard to capture, he will look to notch up the stage win at the top of the small summit finish.

Full Results
1James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka4:06:35
2Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:02
3Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:01:30
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:42
5Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:01:48
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
7Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
8Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:01:53
9Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:55
10Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:01:58
11Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:02:01
12Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:02:02
13Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:05:29
14Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
15Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
16Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
17Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:05:37
18Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:06:10
19Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
20Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
21Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
22Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
23Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:06:15
25Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
26Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
27Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
28Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:06:20
29Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:11:01
30Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:11:03
31Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:11:05
32Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:18:46
33David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:23:14
34Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:24:13
35Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
36Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
37John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
38Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
39Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
40Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
41Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
42Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
DNFGetachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
DNFAntonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes

Mountain 1 - Sommet MG3, 37.5km
1Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi7pts
2James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka5
3Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
4Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1

Mountain 2 - Sommet MG2, 82.1km
1Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi10pts
2James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka7
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka5
4Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Mountain 3 - Centre de Santé de Rufungo, 110.8km
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka15pts
2Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team10
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
4Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
5Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi3
6Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Mountain 4 - Sommet Mwambi, 116.4km
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka10pts
2Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team7
3Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
4Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Teams
1Ethiopia National Team12:23:10
2Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:21
3Rwanda Karisimbi0:02:20
4Rwanda Akagera0:15:05
5Kenya National Team0:15:10
6Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:18
7Rhone Alpes0:28:18
8Tanzania National Team0:37:22
9Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:56:02

General classification after stage 6
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi17:47:42
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:02
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:30
4Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:21
5Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:02:15
6Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:16
7Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:03:59
8Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:19
9Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
10Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:05:05
11Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:07:26
12Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team0:08:23
13Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:10:16
14Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:10:45
15Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:13:28
16Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:16:56
17Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:18:00
18Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:18:12
19Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:19:29
20Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:20:36
21Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:25:09
22Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:25:59
23Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:26:39
24Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:27:45
25Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:31:45
26Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:32:40
27James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:35:31
28Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:35:55
29Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:38:00
30Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:38:52
31Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:43:21
32Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:55:39
33Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera1:00:50
34Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera1:01:24
35Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team1:06:12
36Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka1:06:40
37David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera1:13:29
38Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:21:04
39Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:22:29
40Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:24:46
41Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes1:28:42
42John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team2:08:17

Mountains classification
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka106pts
2Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi62
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka52
4Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi46
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi45
6Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team44
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka43
8Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team31
9Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team26
10Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi20
11Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team17
12Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi15
13Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi15
14Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team15
15James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka12
16Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team7
17Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera5
18Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes4
19Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
20Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1
21Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1
22Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team1
23Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes1

Teams classification
1Rwanda Karisimbi53:27:30
2Team MTN Qhubeka0:09:04
3Ethiopia National Team0:14:19
4Kenya National Team0:21:05
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:32
6Rwanda Akagera1:14:22
7Rhone Alpes1:21:09
8Flanders Avia Cycling Team2:31:49
9Tanzania National Team3:41:00

