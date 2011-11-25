Tennent earns first pro victory
Reijnen assumes overall lead from teammate Rosskopf
Stage 6: Butare - Kibuye
South African James Tennent (MTN-Qhubeka) won the Tour of Rwanda's penultimate stage on Friday over a very hilly 152.9km course. Tennent outsprinted his breakaway companion Msgena Kindeya (Ethiopia National Team) to notch his first professional victory.
Tennent was in front of the race since kilometer 16 when he followed Rwandan Emmanuel Rudahunga to protect the positions on general classification of his Team MTN Qhubeka leaders Adrian Niyunshuti and Dylan Girdlestone.
Caught by the leaders at kilometer 110, Tennent hung on over the long climbs of the parcours and attacked again with Kindeya 18 kilometers from the finish.
This is the first victory this year for the 22-year-old neo-professional, who raced last season with Belgian team Fuji-Test Team and had finished as most aggressive rider at the Vuelta Leon, Spain. "It was a really hard parcours and I am very happy with this victory", Tennent told Cyclingnews, while his contract for 2012 is still not secured.
Team Type 1-Sanofi continues to hold the leader's yellow jersey with Kiel Reijnen supplanting teammate Joey Rosskopf as the general classification leader. Reijnen, the winner of four stages at the Tour of Rwanda, counter-attacked with four kilometers to go, at the foot of last ascent, "to put time into his rivals", he said. Reijnen has a two-second advantage to Rosskopf and 30 seconds to Girdlestone.
"Most important is that the team wins overall after last stage tomorrow, [if it's] Joey or me it doesn't matter", Reijnen said.
The final stage, from KIrongo to Kigali, is one of the hardest of the race, with 2,831m elevation over the 131.1km route.
National hero Nyunshuti is 6th overall and, if final overall success seems too hard to capture, he will look to notch up the stage win at the top of the small summit finish.
|1
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|4:06:35
|2
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:01:30
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:42
|5
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:48
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|8
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:01:53
|9
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:55
|10
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:58
|11
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:02:01
|12
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:02:02
|13
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:05:29
|14
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|16
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|17
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:05:37
|18
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:06:10
|19
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|20
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|21
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|22
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|23
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|24
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:15
|25
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|26
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|27
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|28
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:06:20
|29
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|30
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:11:03
|31
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:11:05
|32
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:18:46
|33
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:23:14
|34
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:24:13
|35
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|36
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|37
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|38
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|39
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|40
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|41
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|42
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|DNF
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|DNF
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|7
|pts
|2
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|5
|3
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|4
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|1
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|10
|pts
|2
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|7
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|5
|4
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|15
|pts
|2
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|10
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|4
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|5
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|3
|6
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|3
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|4
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|1
|Ethiopia National Team
|12:23:10
|2
|Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|3
|Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:02:20
|4
|Rwanda Akagera
|0:15:05
|5
|Kenya National Team
|0:15:10
|6
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:18
|7
|Rhone Alpes
|0:28:18
|8
|Tanzania National Team
|0:37:22
|9
|Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:56:02
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|17:47:42
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:02
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:30
|4
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:21
|5
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:02:15
|6
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:16
|7
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:03:59
|8
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:04:19
|9
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|10
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:05:05
|11
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:07:26
|12
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:08:23
|13
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:10:16
|14
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:10:45
|15
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:13:28
|16
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:16:56
|17
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:18:00
|18
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:18:12
|19
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:19:29
|20
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:20:36
|21
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:25:09
|22
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:25:59
|23
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:26:39
|24
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:27:45
|25
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:31:45
|26
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:32:40
|27
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:35:31
|28
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:35:55
|29
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:38:00
|30
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:38:52
|31
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:43:21
|32
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:55:39
|33
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|1:00:50
|34
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|1:01:24
|35
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|1:06:12
|36
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|1:06:40
|37
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|1:13:29
|38
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:21:04
|39
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:22:29
|40
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:24:46
|41
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1:28:42
|42
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|2:08:17
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|106
|pts
|2
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|62
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|52
|4
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|46
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|45
|6
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|44
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|43
|8
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|31
|9
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|26
|10
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|20
|11
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|17
|12
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|13
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|14
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|15
|15
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|12
|16
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|7
|17
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|5
|18
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|4
|19
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|20
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|21
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|22
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|1
|23
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1
|1
|Rwanda Karisimbi
|53:27:30
|2
|Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:09:04
|3
|Ethiopia National Team
|0:14:19
|4
|Kenya National Team
|0:21:05
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:32
|6
|Rwanda Akagera
|1:14:22
|7
|Rhone Alpes
|1:21:09
|8
|Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|2:31:49
|9
|Tanzania National Team
|3:41:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy