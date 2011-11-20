Kiel Reijnen and Phil Southerland (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Team Type 1-Sanofi took the lead in the Tour of Rwanda, Sunday, in the 3.8km prologue around Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, the country's capital.

Kiel Reijnen won with an average speed of 52km/h, by eight seconds to his teammate Joey Rosskopf and ten seconds to Tyler Magner, another member of the US Pro Continental squad.

"To win today was important for me, to show my thanks to Team Type 1-Sanofi for standing by when I couldn´t even ride my bike for an hour," Reijnen said. The 25-year-old American returned to racing in Rwanda following a season-long illness which kept him out of competition.

Champion of Rwanda and professional of the South African team MTN, Adrian Nyonshuti finished fourth at 14 seconds.

Monday’s split stages will first see the riders take on 48.2km towards Rwamagana, in the East of the country. The day's second stage, 86.5km long and more undulating, will conclude in Kigali, in the district of the Genocide Memorial, after a very steep and short final ascent.

"This course is hard and hilly every day, and the teams here are motivated to do well," said Reijnen. "We´ll have our hands full defending against the South African and Ethiopian squads, and the local Rwanda team has some really strong guys with an entire country pulling for them."

Full Results 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:22.84 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:07.43 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:10.01 4 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:13.16 5 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:16.43 6 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:16.74 7 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:17.80 8 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:19.81 9 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:21.40 10 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:21.93 11 Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:22.14 12 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:22.49 13 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:24.40 14 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:24.52 15 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:24.93 16 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:25.17 17 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:26.11 18 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:26.22 19 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:26.26 20 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:26.80 21 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:27.98 22 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:28.14 23 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:28.80 24 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:29.10 25 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:29.74 26 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:29.75 27 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:29.83 28 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:29.90 29 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:30.23 30 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:30.52 31 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:31.45 32 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:32.97 33 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:34.51 34 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:34.68 35 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:35.58 36 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:35.60 37 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:38.96 38 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:39.08 39 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:39.48 40 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:40.03 41 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:40.11 42 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:41.06 43 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:41.18 44 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:00:42.42 45 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:44.06 46 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:44.43 47 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:46.03 48 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:52.49 49 Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:00:53.33 50 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:59.03 51 Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:59.40 52 Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:01:00.51 53 Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:01:00.73 54 Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:01:02.80 55 Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:01:06.70 56 Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:01:23.43

Teams 1 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:13:24 2 Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:31 3 Ethiopia National Team 0:00:49 4 Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:57 5 Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:58 6 Rwanda Akagera 0:01:01 7 Rhone Alpes 0:01:13 8 Kenya National Team 0:01:30 9 Tanzania National Team 0:02:10 10 Gabon National Team 0:02:20

General classification after prologue 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:22 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:08 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:10 4 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:14 5 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:17 6 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:18 8 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:20 9 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:22 10 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 11 Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 12 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:23 13 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:25 14 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 15 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 16 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:26 17 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 18 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:27 19 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 20 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 21 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:28 22 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 23 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:29 24 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 25 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:30 26 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 27 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 28 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 29 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:31 30 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 31 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:32 32 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:33 33 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:35 34 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:36 36 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 37 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:39 38 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 39 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:40 40 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 41 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 42 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:41 43 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:42 44 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:00:43 45 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:44 46 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:45 47 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:46 48 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:53 49 Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:00:54 50 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:59 51 Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:01:00 52 Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:01:01 53 Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team 54 Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:01:03 55 Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:01:07 56 Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:01:24