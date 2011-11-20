Trending

Reijnen powers to prologue victory

Team Type 1-Sanofi sweeps prologue podium

Kiel Reijnen and Phil Southerland

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Team Type 1-Sanofi took the lead in the Tour of Rwanda, Sunday, in the 3.8km prologue around Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, the country's capital.

Kiel Reijnen won with an average speed of 52km/h, by eight seconds to his teammate Joey Rosskopf and ten seconds to Tyler Magner, another member of the US Pro Continental squad.

"To win today was important for me, to show my thanks to Team Type 1-Sanofi for standing by when I couldn´t even ride my bike for an hour," Reijnen said. The 25-year-old American returned to racing in Rwanda following a season-long illness which kept him out of competition.

Champion of Rwanda and professional of the South African team MTN, Adrian Nyonshuti finished fourth at 14 seconds.

Monday’s split stages will first see the riders take on 48.2km towards Rwamagana, in the East of the country. The day's second stage, 86.5km long and more undulating, will conclude in Kigali, in the district of the Genocide Memorial, after a very steep and short final ascent.

"This course is hard and hilly every day, and the teams here are motivated to do well," said Reijnen. "We´ll have our hands full defending against the South African and Ethiopian squads, and the local Rwanda team has some really strong guys with an entire country pulling for them."

Full Results
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:22.84
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:07.43
3Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:10.01
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:13.16
5James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:16.43
6Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:16.74
7Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:17.80
8Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:19.81
9Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:21.40
10Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:21.93
11Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:22.14
12Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:22.49
13Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:24.40
14Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:24.52
15Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:24.93
16Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:25.17
17Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:26.11
18Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:26.22
19Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:26.26
20Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:26.80
21Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:27.98
22Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:28.14
23Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:00:28.80
24Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:29.10
25Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:29.74
26Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:00:29.75
27Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:29.83
28Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:29.90
29Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:30.23
30Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:30.52
31Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:00:31.45
32Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:32.97
33Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:34.51
34William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:34.68
35Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:00:35.58
36Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:35.60
37Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:38.96
38Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:39.08
39Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:39.48
40Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:00:40.03
41Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:40.11
42Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:41.06
43Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:41.18
44Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team0:00:42.42
45David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:44.06
46Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:44.43
47Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:46.03
48Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:00:52.49
49Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team0:00:53.33
50John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:00:59.03
51Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:00:59.40
52Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team0:01:00.51
53Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:01:00.73
54Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team0:01:02.80
55Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:01:06.70
56Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team0:01:23.43

Teams
1Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:24
2Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:31
3Ethiopia National Team0:00:49
4Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:57
5Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:58
6Rwanda Akagera0:01:01
7Rhone Alpes0:01:13
8Kenya National Team0:01:30
9Tanzania National Team0:02:10
10Gabon National Team0:02:20

Latest on Cyclingnews