Reijnen nabs another in Rwanda
American extends race lead
Stage 1: Kigali - Rwamagana
After a seven month break due to a virus, Kiel Reijnen's hunger is pretty understandable. Already a winner of the prologue Sunday, The Team Type 1-Sanofi rider won Monday morning's first stage of the Tour of Rwanda from Kigali to Rwamagana. The American beat Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka), who was born near the finish line and who won the polka-dot jersey as a consolation prize, and another Team Type 1 rider, Russian Alexey Shmidt.
Cyclingnews understand the speed was very erratic, sometimes nearly 25kph and much higher in the last twelve kilometers, after Musha Climb. The route was relatively flat, however, and the short distance granted an average of 40.2kph
Reijnen secures his yellow jersey, 12 seconds ahead his teammate Tyler Magner and 14 seconds to Niyonshuti, before the second half stage to Kigali.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:11:54
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|3
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:02
|4
|Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|6
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|8
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|9
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|10
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|11
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|12
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|13
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:06
|14
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|15
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|16
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|17
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|18
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|19
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|20
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|21
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|22
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|23
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|24
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|26
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|27
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|28
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|29
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|30
|Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|31
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|32
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|33
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|34
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|36
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
|37
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:10
|38
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|39
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|40
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|41
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|42
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:01:23
|43
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:01:39
|44
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:02
|45
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|46
|Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:03:50
|47
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|48
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:03:55
|49
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|50
|Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:05:44
|51
|Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:05:55
|52
|Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|53
|Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:06:14
|54
|Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:05:55
|55
|Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:12:04
|56
|Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:13:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:16:16
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:12
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:14
|4
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:20
|7
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:22
|8
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:23
|9
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:24
|10
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:27
|11
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|12
|Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|13
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:30
|14
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|16
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:32
|17
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
|18
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:00:33
|19
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:00:35
|20
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|21
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|22
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|23
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|24
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|25
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:37
|26
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:39
|27
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:41
|28
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:00:42
|29
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|30
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|31
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:00:45
|32
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:46
|33
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:00:47
|34
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:00:51
|35
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:52
|36
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:00:59
|37
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:01:32
|38
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:37
|39
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|40
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|41
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:01:55
|42
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:02:02
|43
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:02:19
|44
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:29
|45
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:03:34
|46
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:04:34
|47
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|48
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:04:54
|49
|Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:04:57
|50
|Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:06:47
|51
|Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:06:55
|52
|Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:06:56
|53
|Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|54
|Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:06:57
|55
|Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:13:28
|56
|Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team
|0:14:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|7
|pts
|2
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|4
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Type 1 - SANOFI
|3:49:10
|2
|Team MTN QHUBEKA
|0:00:35
|3
|ETHIOPIE National Team
|0:00:51
|4
|RWANDA KARISIMBI
|0:01:04
|5
|RWANDA AKAGERA
|0:01:15
|6
|RHONE ALPES
|0:01:23
|7
|KENYA National Team
|0:01:44
|8
|FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|9
|TANZANIE National Team
|0:06:08
|10
|GABON National Team
|0:20:09
