Image 1 of 3 Team Type 1 - Sanofi is the top team (Image credit: Min Russo) Image 2 of 3 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) and his teammates (Image credit: Min Russo) Image 3 of 3 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) on the podium after stage 1 (Image credit: Min Russo)

After a seven month break due to a virus, Kiel Reijnen's hunger is pretty understandable. Already a winner of the prologue Sunday, The Team Type 1-Sanofi rider won Monday morning's first stage of the Tour of Rwanda from Kigali to Rwamagana. The American beat Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka), who was born near the finish line and who won the polka-dot jersey as a consolation prize, and another Team Type 1 rider, Russian Alexey Shmidt.

Cyclingnews understand the speed was very erratic, sometimes nearly 25kph and much higher in the last twelve kilometers, after Musha Climb. The route was relatively flat, however, and the short distance granted an average of 40.2kph

Reijnen secures his yellow jersey, 12 seconds ahead his teammate Tyler Magner and 14 seconds to Niyonshuti, before the second half stage to Kigali.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:11:54 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 3 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:02 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 6 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 8 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 9 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 10 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 11 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 12 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 13 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:06 14 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 15 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 16 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 17 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 18 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 19 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 20 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 21 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 22 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 23 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 24 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 26 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 27 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 28 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 29 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 30 Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 31 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 32 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 33 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 34 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 36 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 37 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:10 38 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 39 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:13 40 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 41 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:17 42 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:01:23 43 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:01:39 44 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:02 45 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 46 Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:03:50 47 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 48 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:03:55 49 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:04:23 50 Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:05:44 51 Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:05:55 52 Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team 53 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:06:14 54 Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:05:55 55 Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:12:04 56 Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:13:24

Mountain 1 - Sommet Musha, km. 34.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 pts 2 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 4 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Type 1 - SANOFI 3:35:46 2 ETHIOPIE National Team 0:00:02 3 Team MTN QHUBEKA 0:00:04 4 RWANDA KARISIMBI 0:00:06 5 RHONE ALPES 0:00:10 6 KENYA National Team 0:00:14 7 RWANDA AKAGERA 8 FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team 0:01:21 9 TANZANIE National Team 0:03:58 10 GABON National Team 0:17:49

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:16:16 2 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:12 3 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:14 4 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:19 6 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:20 7 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:22 8 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:23 9 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:24 10 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:27 11 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 12 Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:28 13 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:30 14 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:31 16 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:32 17 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 18 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:33 19 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:35 20 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 21 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:36 22 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 23 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 24 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 25 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:37 26 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:39 27 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:41 28 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:42 29 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 30 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 31 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:45 32 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:46 33 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:47 34 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:51 35 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:52 36 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:00:59 37 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:01:32 38 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:37 39 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:44 40 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:52 41 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:01:55 42 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:02:02 43 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:02:19 44 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:29 45 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:03:34 46 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:04:34 47 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:04:46 48 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:04:54 49 Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:04:57 50 Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:06:47 51 Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:06:55 52 Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:06:56 53 Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team 54 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:06:57 55 Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:13:28 56 Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:14:18

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 pts 2 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 4 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 1