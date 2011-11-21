Trending

Reijnen nabs another in Rwanda

American extends race lead

Team Type 1 - Sanofi is the top team

(Image credit: Min Russo)
Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) and his teammates

(Image credit: Min Russo)
Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) on the podium after stage 1

(Image credit: Min Russo)

After a seven month break due to a virus, Kiel Reijnen's hunger is pretty understandable. Already a winner of the prologue Sunday, The Team Type 1-Sanofi rider won Monday morning's first stage of the Tour of Rwanda from Kigali to Rwamagana. The American beat Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka), who was born near the finish line and who won the polka-dot jersey as a consolation prize, and another Team Type 1 rider, Russian Alexey Shmidt.

Cyclingnews understand the speed was very erratic, sometimes nearly 25kph and much higher in the last twelve kilometers, after Musha Climb. The route was relatively flat, however, and the short distance granted an average of 40.2kph

Reijnen secures his yellow jersey, 12 seconds ahead his teammate Tyler Magner and 14 seconds to Niyonshuti, before the second half stage to Kigali.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:11:54
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
3Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:02
4Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
6Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
7Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
8Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
9Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
10Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
11Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
12Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
13Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:06
14Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
15Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
16Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
17Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
18Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
19Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
20Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
21Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
22Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
23Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
24William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
26Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
27Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
28Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
29Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
30Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
31Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
32Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
33Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
36Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
37Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:10
38Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
39Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:13
40Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
41Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:17
42Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:01:23
43Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:01:39
44Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:02
45Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
46Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:03:50
47David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
48John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:03:55
49Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:04:23
50Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team0:05:44
51Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team0:05:55
52Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team
53Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team0:06:14
54Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:05:55
55Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team0:12:04
56Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team0:13:24

Mountain 1 - Sommet Musha, km. 34.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka7pts
2Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
4Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Type 1 - SANOFI3:35:46
2ETHIOPIE National Team0:00:02
3Team MTN QHUBEKA0:00:04
4RWANDA KARISIMBI0:00:06
5RHONE ALPES0:00:10
6KENYA National Team0:00:14
7RWANDA AKAGERA
8FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team0:01:21
9TANZANIE National Team0:03:58
10GABON National Team0:17:49

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:16:16
2Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:12
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:14
4Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:19
6Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:20
7Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:22
8James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:23
9Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:24
10Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:27
11Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
12Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:28
13Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:30
14Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
15Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:31
16Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:32
17Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
18Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:33
19Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:00:35
20Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
21Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:36
22Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
23Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
24Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
25Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:37
26Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:39
27William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:41
28Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:00:42
29Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
30Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
31Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:45
32Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:46
33Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:47
34Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:51
35Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:52
36Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:00:59
37Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:01:32
38Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:37
39Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:44
40Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:52
41Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:01:55
42Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:02:02
43Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:02:19
44Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:29
45Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:03:34
46David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:04:34
47Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:04:46
48John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:04:54
49Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:04:57
50Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team0:06:47
51Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:06:55
52Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team0:06:56
53Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team
54Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team0:06:57
55Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team0:13:28
56Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team0:14:18

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka7pts
2Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
4Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Type 1 - SANOFI3:49:10
2Team MTN QHUBEKA0:00:35
3ETHIOPIE National Team0:00:51
4RWANDA KARISIMBI0:01:04
5RWANDA AKAGERA0:01:15
6RHONE ALPES0:01:23
7KENYA National Team0:01:44
8FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team0:02:18
9TANZANIE National Team0:06:08
10GABON National Team0:20:09

 

