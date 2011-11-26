Image 1 of 13 An exhausted Joseph Biziyaremye after his fine victory on the final day of the Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 2 of 13 Overall winner Kiel Reijnen and his Team Type 1-Sanofi teammate Joey Rosskopf. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 3 of 13 In spite of injury, Rwandan champion Adrien Niyunshutihang won the king of the mountains. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 4 of 13 Joseph Biziyaremye wins the final stage of the Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 5 of 13 The Rwandan team took the overall team prize. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 6 of 13 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) celebrates overall victory. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 7 of 13 Kiel Reijnen and Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) were the strongest motors in the race. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 8 of 13 Dylan Girdlestone (Team MTN Qhubeka) was a solid third overall. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 9 of 13 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) is feted on the podium in Kigali. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 10 of 13 Second place on the day was enough to secure the final yellow jersey for Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi). (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 11 of 13 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) seals overall victory at the 2011 Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 12 of 13 Overall winner Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) thanks his teammate Joey Rosskopf. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 13 of 13 Joseph Biziyaremye on the podium after winning the final stage of the 2011 Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Min Reid)

For the first time in the three years since the Tour of Rwanda has been registered in the UCI calender, a rider from the national team has captured a stage victory. The man who delighted the local tifosi was Joseph Biziyaremye, 23 years old, who attacked on the final day of the race, just 12 kilometres from the finish in Kigali.

“It's a great victory which is a good example to all the young riders in the team,” Rwanda’s national coach Jock Boyer told Cyclingnews.

Biziyaremye joined the Rwandan team in the summer after he won a domestic race, and spent one month in the UCI Continental Center in South Africa. His victory thrilled the crowds gathered at the uphill-finish in Kigali, near the regional football stadium.

Kiel Reijnen, from Team Type 1-Sanofi, finished second, nine seconds later, securing his overall victory, while his teammate Joey Rosskopf was third on the stage.

“It's a very important victory for my morale,” Reijnen said, as he spent seven months off the bike because of a virus. “The team was amazing. This victory is definitely a team effort. I also have to congratulate the Rwandan team which put so many riders into the leading group and MTN for having controlled the race today.”

Indeed, MTN-Qhubeka's Rwandan rider Adrien Nyunshuti, who won the polka-dot jersey, made a strong tempo on the climb for his teammate Dylan Girdlestone. Third overall at 40 seconds, the latter has been sick for the past two days. “I struggled since kilometre zero,” he admitted. “If my chest had been better, I think I could have won the race.”



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 3:33:53 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:09 3 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:13 5 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:14 6 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:16 8 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:18 9 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:19 10 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 11 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 12 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 13 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 14 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:26 16 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:37 17 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:43 18 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:46 19 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:01:50 20 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:03:03 21 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:03:10 22 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:07:56 23 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:17:22 24 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 25 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 26 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 27 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:17:25 28 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 29 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:17:29 30 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:17:39 31 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:17:41 32 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:17:50 33 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:18:14 34 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:18:16 35 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:30:01 36 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:30:05 37 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 38 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 39 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 40 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 41 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:35:15 DNF Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team

Mountain 1 - Sommet MG3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 7 pts 2 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 3 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 3 4 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 1

Mountain 2 - Mwendo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 15 pts 2 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 10 3 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 7 4 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 5 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 3 6 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Mountain 3 - Nyarusange # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 7 3 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 4 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 3 5 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1

Mountain 4 - Musambira # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 10 pts 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 3 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 4 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 5 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1

Mountain 5 - Kamoniy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 4 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 5 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1

Mountain 6 - Ruyenzi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 7 pts 2 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 5 3 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 4 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 1

Mountain 7 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 15 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 3 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 4 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 5 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 6 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rwanda Karisimbi 10:42:27 2 Ethiopia 0:00:16 3 Kenya National Team 0:07:15 4 Team MTN Qhubeka 0:07:53 5 Rwanda Akagera 0:17:17 6 Rhone Alpes 0:17:40 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:29:35 8 Tanzania 0:52:08 9 Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:04:53

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 21:21:44 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:02 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:40 4 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:28 5 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:02:20 6 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:33 7 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:04:09 8 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:04:23 9 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:04:28 10 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:05:15 11 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:07:36 12 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:13:10 13 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:14:05 14 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:18:05 15 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:19:57 16 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:23:37 17 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:24:43 18 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:25:00 19 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:25:39 20 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:26:33 21 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:28:15 22 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:28:20 23 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:31:55 24 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:35:28 25 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:39:02 26 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:45:17 27 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:53:08 28 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:53:38 29 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:00:34 30 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:07:56 31 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 1:18:03 32 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 1:23:25 33 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 1:24:00 34 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:25:35 35 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 1:31:20 36 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:40:34 37 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 1:43:21 38 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1:46:23 39 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:51:00 40 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:54:42 41 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 2:43:23

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 127 pts 2 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 74 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 63 4 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 62 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 60 6 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 53 7 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 50 8 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 49 9 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 48 10 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 32 11 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 23 12 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 22 13 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 22 14 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 17 15 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 12 16 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 17 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 7 18 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 6 19 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 5 20 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 4 21 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 1 22 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1 23 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1