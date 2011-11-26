Biziyaremye scores important first for Rwanda
Reijnen secures overall victory
Stage 7: Kibuye - Kigali
For the first time in the three years since the Tour of Rwanda has been registered in the UCI calender, a rider from the national team has captured a stage victory. The man who delighted the local tifosi was Joseph Biziyaremye, 23 years old, who attacked on the final day of the race, just 12 kilometres from the finish in Kigali.
“It's a great victory which is a good example to all the young riders in the team,” Rwanda’s national coach Jock Boyer told Cyclingnews.
Biziyaremye joined the Rwandan team in the summer after he won a domestic race, and spent one month in the UCI Continental Center in South Africa. His victory thrilled the crowds gathered at the uphill-finish in Kigali, near the regional football stadium.
Kiel Reijnen, from Team Type 1-Sanofi, finished second, nine seconds later, securing his overall victory, while his teammate Joey Rosskopf was third on the stage.
“It's a very important victory for my morale,” Reijnen said, as he spent seven months off the bike because of a virus. “The team was amazing. This victory is definitely a team effort. I also have to congratulate the Rwandan team which put so many riders into the leading group and MTN for having controlled the race today.”
Indeed, MTN-Qhubeka's Rwandan rider Adrien Nyunshuti, who won the polka-dot jersey, made a strong tempo on the climb for his teammate Dylan Girdlestone. Third overall at 40 seconds, the latter has been sick for the past two days. “I struggled since kilometre zero,” he admitted. “If my chest had been better, I think I could have won the race.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|3:33:53
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:09
|3
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|7
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:16
|8
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:18
|9
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:19
|10
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|11
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|12
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|13
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|14
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:26
|16
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:37
|17
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:00:43
|18
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:46
|19
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:01:50
|20
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:03:03
|21
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:03:10
|22
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:07:56
|23
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:17:22
|24
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|25
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|26
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|27
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:17:25
|28
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|29
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:17:29
|30
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:17:39
|31
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:17:41
|32
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:17:50
|33
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:18:14
|34
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:18:16
|35
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:30:01
|36
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:30:05
|37
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|38
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|39
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|40
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|41
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:35:15
|DNF
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|3
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|3
|4
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|10
|3
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|7
|4
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|5
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|3
|6
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|7
|3
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|4
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|3
|5
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|7
|3
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|4
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|5
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|4
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|5
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|7
|pts
|2
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|5
|3
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|4
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|15
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|3
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|4
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|5
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|6
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rwanda Karisimbi
|10:42:27
|2
|Ethiopia
|0:00:16
|3
|Kenya National Team
|0:07:15
|4
|Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:07:53
|5
|Rwanda Akagera
|0:17:17
|6
|Rhone Alpes
|0:17:40
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:29:35
|8
|Tanzania
|0:52:08
|9
|Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:04:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|21:21:44
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:02
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|4
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:28
|5
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:02:20
|6
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:33
|7
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:04:09
|8
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:04:23
|9
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:04:28
|10
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:05:15
|11
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:07:36
|12
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:13:10
|13
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:14:05
|14
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:18:05
|15
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:19:57
|16
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:23:37
|17
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:24:43
|18
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:25:00
|19
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:25:39
|20
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:26:33
|21
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:28:15
|22
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:28:20
|23
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:31:55
|24
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:35:28
|25
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:39:02
|26
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:45:17
|27
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:53:08
|28
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:53:38
|29
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:00:34
|30
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:07:56
|31
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|1:18:03
|32
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|1:23:25
|33
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|1:24:00
|34
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:25:35
|35
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|1:31:20
|36
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:40:34
|37
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|1:43:21
|38
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1:46:23
|39
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:51:00
|40
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:54:42
|41
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|2:43:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|127
|pts
|2
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|74
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|63
|4
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|62
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|60
|6
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|53
|7
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|50
|8
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|49
|9
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|48
|10
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|32
|11
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|23
|12
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|22
|13
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|22
|14
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|17
|15
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|12
|16
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|17
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|6
|19
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|5
|20
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|4
|21
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|1
|22
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|23
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rwanda Karisimbi
|64:09:57
|2
|Ethiopia
|0:14:35
|3
|Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:16:57
|4
|Kenya
|0:28:20
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:54:07
|6
|Rwanda Akagera
|1:31:39
|7
|Rhone Alpes
|1:38:49
|8
|Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|3:36:42
|9
|Tanzania
|4:33:08
