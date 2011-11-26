Trending

Biziyaremye scores important first for Rwanda

Reijnen secures overall victory

Image 1 of 13

An exhausted Joseph Biziyaremye after his fine victory on the final day of the Tour of Rwanda.

An exhausted Joseph Biziyaremye after his fine victory on the final day of the Tour of Rwanda.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 2 of 13

Overall winner Kiel Reijnen and his Team Type 1-Sanofi teammate Joey Rosskopf.

Overall winner Kiel Reijnen and his Team Type 1-Sanofi teammate Joey Rosskopf.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 3 of 13

In spite of injury, Rwandan champion Adrien Niyunshutihang won the king of the mountains.

In spite of injury, Rwandan champion Adrien Niyunshutihang won the king of the mountains.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 4 of 13

Joseph Biziyaremye wins the final stage of the Tour of Rwanda.

Joseph Biziyaremye wins the final stage of the Tour of Rwanda.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 5 of 13

The Rwandan team took the overall team prize.

The Rwandan team took the overall team prize.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 6 of 13

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) celebrates overall victory.

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) celebrates overall victory.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Image 7 of 13

Kiel Reijnen and Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) were the strongest motors in the race.

Kiel Reijnen and Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) were the strongest motors in the race.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Image 8 of 13

Dylan Girdlestone (Team MTN Qhubeka) was a solid third overall.

Dylan Girdlestone (Team MTN Qhubeka) was a solid third overall.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Image 9 of 13

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) is feted on the podium in Kigali.

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) is feted on the podium in Kigali.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Image 10 of 13

Second place on the day was enough to secure the final yellow jersey for Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi).

Second place on the day was enough to secure the final yellow jersey for Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi).
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Image 11 of 13

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) seals overall victory at the 2011 Tour of Rwanda.

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) seals overall victory at the 2011 Tour of Rwanda.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Image 12 of 13

Overall winner Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) thanks his teammate Joey Rosskopf.

Overall winner Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) thanks his teammate Joey Rosskopf.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Image 13 of 13

Joseph Biziyaremye on the podium after winning the final stage of the 2011 Tour of Rwanda.

Joseph Biziyaremye on the podium after winning the final stage of the 2011 Tour of Rwanda.
(Image credit: Min Reid)

For the first time in the three years since the Tour of Rwanda has been registered in the UCI calender, a rider from the national team has captured a stage victory. The man who delighted the local tifosi was Joseph Biziyaremye, 23 years old, who attacked on the final day of the race, just 12 kilometres from the finish in Kigali.

“It's a great victory which is a good example to all the young riders in the team,” Rwanda’s national coach Jock Boyer told Cyclingnews.

Biziyaremye joined the Rwandan team in the summer after he won a domestic race, and spent one month in the UCI Continental Center in South Africa. His victory thrilled the crowds gathered at the uphill-finish in Kigali, near the regional football stadium.

Kiel Reijnen, from Team Type 1-Sanofi, finished second, nine seconds later, securing his overall victory, while his teammate Joey Rosskopf was third on the stage.

“It's a very important victory for my morale,” Reijnen said, as he spent seven months off the bike because of a virus. “The team was amazing. This victory is definitely a team effort. I also have to congratulate the Rwandan team which put so many riders into the leading group and MTN for having controlled the race today.”

Indeed, MTN-Qhubeka's Rwandan rider Adrien Nyunshuti, who won the polka-dot jersey, made a strong tempo on the climb for his teammate Dylan Girdlestone. Third overall at 40 seconds, the latter has been sick for the past two days. “I struggled since kilometre zero,” he admitted. “If my chest had been better, I think I could have won the race.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera3:33:53
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:09
3Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:13
5Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:14
6Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
7Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:16
8Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:18
9Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:19
10Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
11Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
12Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
13Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
14Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
15Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:26
16Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:37
17Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:43
18Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:46
19Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:01:50
20Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:03:03
21Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:03:10
22Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:07:56
23Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:17:22
24Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
25Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
26Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
27Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:17:25
28Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
29Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:17:29
30Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:17:39
31Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:17:41
32Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:17:50
33Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:18:14
34James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:18:16
35David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:30:01
36Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:30:05
37Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
38Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
39Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
40Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
41John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:35:15
DNFMsgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team

Mountain 1 - Sommet MG3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team7pts
2Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
3Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi3
4Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka1

Mountain 2 - Mwendo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team15pts
2Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka10
3Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team7
4Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
5Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi3
6Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Mountain 3 - Nyarusange
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka10pts
2Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team7
3Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka3
5Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1

Mountain 4 - Musambira
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team10pts
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka7
3Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
4Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
5Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1

Mountain 5 - Kamoniy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka10pts
2Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team7
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
4Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
5Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1

Mountain 6 - Ruyenzi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera7pts
2Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi5
3Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka1

Mountain 7 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera15pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
3Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
4Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
5Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
6Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rwanda Karisimbi10:42:27
2Ethiopia0:00:16
3Kenya National Team0:07:15
4Team MTN Qhubeka0:07:53
5Rwanda Akagera0:17:17
6Rhone Alpes0:17:40
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:29:35
8Tanzania0:52:08
9Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:04:53

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi21:21:44
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:02
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:40
4Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:28
5Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:02:20
6Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:33
7Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:04:09
8Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:04:23
9Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:28
10Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:05:15
11Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:07:36
12Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:13:10
13Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:14:05
14Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:18:05
15Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:19:57
16Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:23:37
17Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:24:43
18Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:25:00
19Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team0:25:39
20Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:26:33
21Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:28:15
22Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:28:20
23Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:31:55
24Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:35:28
25Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:39:02
26Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:45:17
27Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:53:08
28James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:53:38
29Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:00:34
30Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:07:56
31Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera1:18:03
32Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team1:23:25
33Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka1:24:00
34Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:25:35
35Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera1:31:20
36Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:40:34
37David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera1:43:21
38Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes1:46:23
39Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:51:00
40Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:54:42
41John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team2:43:23

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka127pts
2Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team74
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka63
4Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi62
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi60
6Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka53
7Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team50
8Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi49
9Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team48
10Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team32
11Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi23
12Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera22
13Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi22
14Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi17
15James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka12
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
17Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team7
18Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team6
19Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera5
20Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes4
21Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team1
22Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1
23Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rwanda Karisimbi64:09:57
2Ethiopia0:14:35
3Team MTN Qhubeka0:16:57
4Kenya0:28:20
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:54:07
6Rwanda Akagera1:31:39
7Rhone Alpes1:38:49
8Flanders Avia Cycling Team3:36:42
9Tanzania4:33:08

 

