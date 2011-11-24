Trending

Smet wins stage 5

Team Type 1 holds onto top two GC spots with Rosskopf and Reijnen

Guy Smet captures stage 5 in Butare.

Guy Smet captures stage 5 in Butare.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Nathan Byukusenge is the best place Rwanda on GC.

Nathan Byukusenge is the best place Rwanda on GC.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Gasore Hageteka shakes the hand of Aimable Bayingana, Preisdent of the Rwandan Cycling Federation.

Gasore Hageteka shakes the hand of Aimable Bayingana, Preisdent of the Rwandan Cycling Federation.
(Image credit: Min Reid)
Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1) remains in the yellow jersey with just two day to go.

Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1) remains in the yellow jersey with just two day to go.
(Image credit: Min Reid)

Belgian veteran Guy Smet (Flanders Avia) captured Thursday's stage 5 of the Tour of Rwanda from Muhanga (Gitarama) to Huye (Butare). After a 32-kilometer solo breakaway, he succeeded in winning, 1:08 ahead Team of Rwanda's Obed Ruvogera and 2:53 ahead of Frenchman Adrien Muffat (Team Reine Blanche).

It was the first time since the beginning of the race that Team Type 1 did not win the stage; but the squad defended successfully Joey Rosskopf's yellow jersey. They lost, however, William Duggan, who didn't start due to food poisoning.

Positioned between two very hilly days of racing, stage 5 was 76.4km of slightly undulating terrain. Numerous attacks happened in the first half, notably from South African Stanley Namanyana (MTN Qhubeka).

Smet, aged 39, is both a kermesse expert who won 25 times thus far this year, and an African lover. He won the 2007 Tour of Faso. Thursday's success was the 413th in his career.

The leader of Rwandan cycling, Adrian Niyonshuti (MTN), said he "felt better" after Tuesday's crash and finished 10th in the same time as Rosskopf.

Niyonshuti's directeur sportif Nicole Allan said, "The team will give everything," on stage 6 to Karongi (Kibuye) with its 3,145m of climbing. Nyunshuti sits at 3:04 on the GC while his teammate Dylan Girdlestone is third at 28 seconds, but Team Type 1 still controls the overall with its duo of Rosskopf and Kiel Reijnen (at four seconds).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:49:54
2Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:01:08
3Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:02:53
4Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
5Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:03:24
6Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:52
7Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:56
8Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
9Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
11Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:04:08
14Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:04:13
15Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
16Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
17Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
18Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
19Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
20Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
21Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
22Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
23Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
24Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
25Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
26Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:04:36
27Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
28Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
29Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
30Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
31Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
32Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
33Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
34Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
35John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
36David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:04:48
37Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:52
38Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:53
39Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:19
40Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
41Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:05:27
42James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:05:43
43Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
44Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:08:29
DNSLoto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
DNSWilliam Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Mountain 1 - Entrée de Huye, 71.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team7pts
2Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera5
3Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
4Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rwanda Akagera5:38:22
2Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:32
3Ethiopie National Team0:02:01
4Rhone Alpes0:03:02
5Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:48
6Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:59
7Kenya National Team
8Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:05
9Tanzanie National Team0:04:45

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13:39:21
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:04
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:28
4Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:19
5Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:22
6Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:02:06
7Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:04
8Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:43
9Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:03:44
10Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team0:03:54
11Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:03
12Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:04:35
13Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:05:47
14Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:06:21
15Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:08:55
16Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:09:37
17Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:10:45
18Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:12:27
19Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:14:55
20Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:16:12
21Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:17:53
22Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:18:35
23Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:20:45
24Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:20:54
25Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:21:30
26Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:21:35
27Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:22:10
28Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:28:02
29Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:28:45
30Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:31:31
31Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:33:12
32Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:34:24
33Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:35:09
34James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:37:17
35Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:38:23
36Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:38:57
37David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:52:01
38Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:56:53
39Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:58:37
40Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:00:02
41Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka1:02:16
42Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:02:19
43Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes1:06:15
44John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team1:45:50

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka76pts
2Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi62
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka52
4Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka43
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi36
6Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team31
7Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi29
8Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team26
9Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team21
10Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi17
11Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team17
12Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi15
13Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi14
14Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team7
15Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team7
16Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera5
17Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team5
18Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes4
19Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi1
20Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team1
21Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rwanda Karisimbi41:02:00
2Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:34
3Kenya National Team0:08:15
4Team MTN Qhubeka0:11:03
5Ethiopie National Team0:16:39
6Rhone Alpes0:55:11
7Rwanda Akagera1:01:37
8Flanders Avia Cycling Team1:38:07
9Tanzanie National Team3:05:58

 

