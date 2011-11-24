Image 1 of 4 Guy Smet captures stage 5 in Butare. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 2 of 4 Nathan Byukusenge is the best place Rwanda on GC. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 3 of 4 Gasore Hageteka shakes the hand of Aimable Bayingana, Preisdent of the Rwandan Cycling Federation. (Image credit: Min Reid) Image 4 of 4 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1) remains in the yellow jersey with just two day to go. (Image credit: Min Reid)

Belgian veteran Guy Smet (Flanders Avia) captured Thursday's stage 5 of the Tour of Rwanda from Muhanga (Gitarama) to Huye (Butare). After a 32-kilometer solo breakaway, he succeeded in winning, 1:08 ahead Team of Rwanda's Obed Ruvogera and 2:53 ahead of Frenchman Adrien Muffat (Team Reine Blanche).

It was the first time since the beginning of the race that Team Type 1 did not win the stage; but the squad defended successfully Joey Rosskopf's yellow jersey. They lost, however, William Duggan, who didn't start due to food poisoning.

Positioned between two very hilly days of racing, stage 5 was 76.4km of slightly undulating terrain. Numerous attacks happened in the first half, notably from South African Stanley Namanyana (MTN Qhubeka).

Smet, aged 39, is both a kermesse expert who won 25 times thus far this year, and an African lover. He won the 2007 Tour of Faso. Thursday's success was the 413th in his career.

The leader of Rwandan cycling, Adrian Niyonshuti (MTN), said he "felt better" after Tuesday's crash and finished 10th in the same time as Rosskopf.

Niyonshuti's directeur sportif Nicole Allan said, "The team will give everything," on stage 6 to Karongi (Kibuye) with its 3,145m of climbing. Nyunshuti sits at 3:04 on the GC while his teammate Dylan Girdlestone is third at 28 seconds, but Team Type 1 still controls the overall with its duo of Rosskopf and Kiel Reijnen (at four seconds).

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:49:54 2 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:01:08 3 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:02:53 4 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:03:24 6 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:03:52 7 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:03:56 8 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 9 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 11 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:04:08 14 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:04:13 15 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 16 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 17 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 18 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 19 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 20 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 21 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 22 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 23 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 24 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 25 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 26 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:04:36 27 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 28 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 29 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 30 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 31 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 32 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 33 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 34 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 35 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 36 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:04:48 37 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:04:52 38 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:53 39 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:19 40 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 41 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:05:27 42 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:05:43 43 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 44 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:08:29 DNS Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka DNS William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Mountain 1 - Entrée de Huye, 71.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 5 3 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 4 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rwanda Akagera 5:38:22 2 Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Ethiopie National Team 0:02:01 4 Rhone Alpes 0:03:02 5 Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:48 6 Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:59 7 Kenya National Team 8 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:05 9 Tanzanie National Team 0:04:45

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13:39:21 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:04 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:28 4 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:19 5 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:22 6 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:02:06 7 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:04 8 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:03:43 9 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:03:44 10 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:03:54 11 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:04:03 12 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:04:35 13 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:05:47 14 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:06:21 15 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:08:55 16 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:09:37 17 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:10:45 18 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:12:27 19 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:14:55 20 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:16:12 21 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:17:53 22 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:18:35 23 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:20:45 24 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:20:54 25 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:21:30 26 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:21:35 27 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:22:10 28 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:28:02 29 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:28:45 30 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:31:31 31 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:33:12 32 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:34:24 33 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:35:09 34 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:37:17 35 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:38:23 36 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:38:57 37 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:52:01 38 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:56:53 39 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:58:37 40 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 1:00:02 41 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 1:02:16 42 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:02:19 43 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1:06:15 44 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 1:45:50

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 76 pts 2 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 62 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 52 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 43 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 36 6 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 31 7 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 29 8 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 26 9 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 21 10 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 17 11 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 17 12 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 15 13 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 14 14 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 7 15 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 7 16 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 5 17 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 5 18 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 4 19 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 1 20 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 1 21 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 1