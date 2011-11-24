Smet wins stage 5
Team Type 1 holds onto top two GC spots with Rosskopf and Reijnen
Stage 5: Gitarama - Butare
Belgian veteran Guy Smet (Flanders Avia) captured Thursday's stage 5 of the Tour of Rwanda from Muhanga (Gitarama) to Huye (Butare). After a 32-kilometer solo breakaway, he succeeded in winning, 1:08 ahead Team of Rwanda's Obed Ruvogera and 2:53 ahead of Frenchman Adrien Muffat (Team Reine Blanche).
It was the first time since the beginning of the race that Team Type 1 did not win the stage; but the squad defended successfully Joey Rosskopf's yellow jersey. They lost, however, William Duggan, who didn't start due to food poisoning.
Positioned between two very hilly days of racing, stage 5 was 76.4km of slightly undulating terrain. Numerous attacks happened in the first half, notably from South African Stanley Namanyana (MTN Qhubeka).
Smet, aged 39, is both a kermesse expert who won 25 times thus far this year, and an African lover. He won the 2007 Tour of Faso. Thursday's success was the 413th in his career.
The leader of Rwandan cycling, Adrian Niyonshuti (MTN), said he "felt better" after Tuesday's crash and finished 10th in the same time as Rosskopf.
Niyonshuti's directeur sportif Nicole Allan said, "The team will give everything," on stage 6 to Karongi (Kibuye) with its 3,145m of climbing. Nyunshuti sits at 3:04 on the GC while his teammate Dylan Girdlestone is third at 28 seconds, but Team Type 1 still controls the overall with its duo of Rosskopf and Kiel Reijnen (at four seconds).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:49:54
|2
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:01:08
|3
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:02:53
|4
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:03:24
|6
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:52
|7
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:56
|8
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|9
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|11
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:04:08
|14
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:04:13
|15
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|16
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|17
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|18
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|19
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|20
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|21
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|22
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|23
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|24
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|25
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|26
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:04:36
|27
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|28
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|29
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|30
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|31
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|32
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|33
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|34
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|35
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|36
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:04:48
|37
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:04:52
|38
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:53
|39
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:19
|40
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|41
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:05:27
|42
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:05:43
|43
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|44
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:08:29
|DNS
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka
|DNS
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|5
|3
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|4
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rwanda Akagera
|5:38:22
|2
|Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Ethiopie National Team
|0:02:01
|4
|Rhone Alpes
|0:03:02
|5
|Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:48
|6
|Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:59
|7
|Kenya National Team
|8
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:05
|9
|Tanzanie National Team
|0:04:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13:39:21
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:04
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:28
|4
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:19
|5
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:22
|6
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:02:06
|7
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:04
|8
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:43
|9
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:03:44
|10
|Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:03:54
|11
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:04:03
|12
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:04:35
|13
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:05:47
|14
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:06:21
|15
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:08:55
|16
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:09:37
|17
|Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:10:45
|18
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:12:27
|19
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:14:55
|20
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:16:12
|21
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:17:53
|22
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:18:35
|23
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:20:45
|24
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|25
|Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:21:30
|26
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:21:35
|27
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|0:22:10
|28
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:28:02
|29
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:28:45
|30
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:31:31
|31
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:33:12
|32
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:34:24
|33
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:35:09
|34
|James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:37:17
|35
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:38:23
|36
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:38:57
|37
|David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:52:01
|38
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|0:56:53
|39
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|0:58:37
|40
|Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:00:02
|41
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|1:02:16
|42
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:02:19
|43
|Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1:06:15
|44
|John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|1:45:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
|76
|pts
|2
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|62
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|52
|4
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka
|43
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|36
|6
|Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|31
|7
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|29
|8
|Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|26
|9
|Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|21
|10
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|17
|11
|Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
|17
|12
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|15
|13
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|14
|14
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|16
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|5
|17
|Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|5
|18
|Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|4
|19
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|20
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
|1
|21
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rwanda Karisimbi
|41:02:00
|2
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:34
|3
|Kenya National Team
|0:08:15
|4
|Team MTN Qhubeka
|0:11:03
|5
|Ethiopie National Team
|0:16:39
|6
|Rhone Alpes
|0:55:11
|7
|Rwanda Akagera
|1:01:37
|8
|Flanders Avia Cycling Team
|1:38:07
|9
|Tanzanie National Team
|3:05:58
