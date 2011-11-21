Image 1 of 5 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) wins the stage (Image credit: Min Russo) Image 2 of 5 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) gets the big check (Image credit: Min Russo) Image 3 of 5 Race leader Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Min Russo) Image 4 of 5 Team Type 1 - Sanofi on the podium (Image credit: Min Russo) Image 5 of 5 Adrien Niyonshuti (Team MTN Qhubeka) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Min Russo)

Team Type 1's Kiel Reijnen padded his lead in the Tour of Rwanda by triumphing for the third time in a row on Monday afternoon, in the half stage between Rwamagana and Kicukiru district in Kigali. Two times longer than in the morning (86.5km) and slightly hillier, the course wasn't sufficient to cause a difference between the leaders until the final ascent to the finish line.

Reijnen beat two MTN Qhubeka riders, South African Dylan Girdlestone and Rwandan Adrian Niyonshuti by two seconds. The latest expected to capture his first victory but eased with a consolation prize after having faced a broken spoke in the ultimate kilometers.

Niyonshuti said "we will see tomorrow if the yellow jersey is a climber". The third stage, from Kigali to Gisenyi, on the Congolese border, is 151.3 kilometer long with six mountain primes and 2,545m of difference in altitude. Facing a good climber like Niyonshuti who is now second overall at 16 seconds, Reijnen, the American now based in Boulder, Colorado, will have to show his aptitude for mountains.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2:04:57 2 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:02 3 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 4 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:05 5 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:09 6 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 7 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:11 8 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:15 9 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 10 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 11 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 12 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 14 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 15 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 16 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 17 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:21 18 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 19 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:23 20 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:25 21 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 22 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:27 23 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:35 24 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 25 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:45 26 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:49 27 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 28 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 29 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:52 30 Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:00:53 31 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:57 32 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:04 33 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:09 34 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:01:17 35 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:01:19 36 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:01:23 37 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:28 38 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:01:34 39 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:01:56 40 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:02:18 41 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:02:29 42 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:03:07 43 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:48 44 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:05:18 45 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:25 46 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:09:42 48 Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:11:02 49 Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:12:00 50 Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:12:13 51 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:12:43 52 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:14:13 53 Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:14:33 54 Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:21:32 55 Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:22:56 56 Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:24:56

Mountain 1 Sommet Musha, km. 42.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 pts 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 5 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 3 4 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 1

Mountain 2 - km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 pts 2 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 7 3 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 5 4 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 5 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ETHIOPIE National Team 6:15:16 2 Team MTN QHUBEKA 0:00:06 3 RWANDA KARISIMBI 0:00:20 4 KENYA National Team 0:00:22 5 Team Type 1 - SANOFI 0:00:39 6 RWANDA AKAGERA 0:00:50 7 RHONE ALPES 0:02:01 8 FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team 0:02:21 9 TANZANIE National Team 0:13:41 10 GABON National Team 0:32:32

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3:21:13 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:16 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:22 4 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:24 5 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:29 6 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:36 7 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:39 8 Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:42 9 Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:00:45 10 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:47 11 Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:50 12 Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:00:51 13 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 14 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:52 15 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:56 16 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:00:58 17 Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:01:02 18 Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:01:03 19 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:01:07 20 Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 21 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:01:10 22 Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:21 23 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:01:22 24 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:01:26 25 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:01:27 26 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:30 27 Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:01:31 28 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:01:40 29 James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:01:57 30 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:01:58 31 Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:02:16 32 Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:02:30 33 Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:02:33 34 Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:02:38 35 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:02:42 36 Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team 0:02:47 37 Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:03:01 38 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:03:20 39 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:03:50 40 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:00 41 Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 0:04:52 42 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:47 43 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team 0:05:55 44 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:02 45 David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:07:41 46 Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes 0:08:52 47 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:14:46 48 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:16:39 49 Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:16:57 50 John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:17:37 51 Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:17:58 52 Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:19:00 53 Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:21:28 54 Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team 0:28:28 55 Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:36:24 56 Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team 0:39:14

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka 17 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka 11 4 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 5 Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 6 6 Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 7 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team 1