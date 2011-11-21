Trending

Three in a row for Reijnen

American adds to lead over Niyonshuti

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) wins the stage

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) wins the stage
(Image credit: Min Russo)
Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) gets the big check

Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) gets the big check
(Image credit: Min Russo)
Race leader Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

Race leader Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
(Image credit: Min Russo)
Team Type 1 - Sanofi on the podium

Team Type 1 - Sanofi on the podium
(Image credit: Min Russo)
Adrien Niyonshuti (Team MTN Qhubeka) leads the mountains classification

Adrien Niyonshuti (Team MTN Qhubeka) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Min Russo)

Team Type 1's Kiel Reijnen padded his lead in the Tour of Rwanda by triumphing for the third time in a row on Monday afternoon, in the half stage between Rwamagana and Kicukiru district in Kigali. Two times longer than in the morning (86.5km) and slightly hillier, the course wasn't sufficient to cause a difference between the leaders until the final ascent to the finish line.

Reijnen beat two MTN Qhubeka riders, South African Dylan Girdlestone and Rwandan Adrian Niyonshuti by two seconds. The latest expected to capture his first victory but eased with a consolation prize after having faced a broken spoke in the ultimate kilometers.

Niyonshuti said "we will see tomorrow if the yellow jersey is a climber". The third stage, from Kigali to Gisenyi, on the Congolese border, is 151.3 kilometer long with six mountain primes and 2,545m of difference in altitude. Facing a good climber like Niyonshuti who is now second overall at 16 seconds, Reijnen, the American now based in Boulder, Colorado, will have to show his aptitude for mountains.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2:04:57
2Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:02
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka
4Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:05
5Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:09
6Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team
7Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:11
8Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:00:15
9Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
10Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
11Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes
12Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
14Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
15Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team
16Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
17Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:21
18Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
19Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:23
20Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:25
21Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team
22Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:27
23Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:35
24Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team
25Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:45
26Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:49
27Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team
28William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
29Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:52
30Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:00:53
31Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:57
32Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:04
33Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:09
34Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:01:17
35Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:01:19
36Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:01:23
37Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:28
38James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:01:34
39Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:01:56
40Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:02:18
41Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka0:02:29
42David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:03:07
43Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:48
44Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:05:18
45Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:25
46Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team0:09:42
48Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team0:11:02
49Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:12:00
50Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team0:12:13
51John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:12:43
52Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:14:13
53Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:14:33
54Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:21:32
55Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team0:22:56
56Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team0:24:56

Mountain 1 Sommet Musha, km. 42.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi7pts
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka5
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka3
4Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team1

Mountain 2 - km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10pts
2Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka7
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka5
4Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
5Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ETHIOPIE National Team6:15:16
2Team MTN QHUBEKA0:00:06
3RWANDA KARISIMBI0:00:20
4KENYA National Team0:00:22
5Team Type 1 - SANOFI0:00:39
6RWANDA AKAGERA0:00:50
7RHONE ALPES0:02:01
8FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team0:02:21
9TANZANIE National Team0:13:41
10GABON National Team0:32:32

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3:21:13
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:16
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:22
4Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:24
5Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:29
6Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:36
7Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:39
8Msgena Kindeya (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:42
9Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya National Team0:00:45
10Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:47
11Aléxis Chenevier (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:00:50
12Adrien Muffat (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:00:51
13Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
14Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:52
15Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:56
16Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:00:58
17Nderi Zakayo Mwai (Ken) Kenya National Team0:01:02
18Weldemikael Weyo (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:01:03
19Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:01:07
20Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
21Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team0:01:10
22Karel Pattyn (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:21
23Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:22
24Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:01:26
25Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:01:27
26William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:30
27Richard Laizer (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:01:31
28Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:01:40
29James Tennent (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:01:57
30Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:01:58
31Hamisi Mkoma (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:02:16
32Samwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:02:30
33Diego Van Looy (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:02:33
34Antonin Azam (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:02:38
35Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya National Team0:02:42
36Samwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya National Team0:02:47
37Loto Petrus (Nam) Team MTN Qhubeka0:03:01
38Jérémy Burton (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:03:20
39Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:03:50
40Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:00
41Stanley Namanyana (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka0:04:52
42Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:47
43Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Cycling Team0:05:55
44Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:02
45David Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:07:41
46Damien Fol (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:08:52
47Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:14:46
48Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon National Team0:16:39
49Maua Kiondo (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:16:57
50John Kitivei (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:17:37
51Arnaud Ontsatsi (Gab) Gabon National Team0:17:58
52Charles Anguilet (Gab) Gabon National Team0:19:00
53Kakaa Likimboivoy (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:21:28
54Juma Lukondya (Tan) Tanzania National Team0:28:28
55Silver Dima (Gab) Gabon National Team0:36:24
56Lerys Moukagni (Gab) Gabon National Team0:39:14

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team MTN Qhubeka17pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi13
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Team MTN Qhubeka11
4Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi7
5Kbrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team6
6Alem Abebe (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
7Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya National Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Type 1 - SANOFI10:05:05
2Team MTN QHUBEKA0:00:02
3ETHIOPIE National Team0:00:12
4RWANDA KARISIMBI0:00:45
5RWANDA AKAGERA0:01:26
6KENYA National Team0:01:27
7RHONE ALPES0:02:45
8FLANDERS AVIA Cycling Team0:04:00
9TANZANIE National Team0:19:10
10GABON National Team0:52:02

