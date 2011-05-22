Trending

Goss finally gets his win in Thousand Oaks

Horner wins Amgen Tour of California by 38 seconds

Image 1 of 52

HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss wins the final stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California

HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss wins the final stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 52

The main bunch crests the KOM climb.

The main bunch crests the KOM climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 52

The main field on the KOM.

The main field on the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 52

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) driving the break.

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) driving the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 52

Having a chat before the work begins.

Having a chat before the work begins.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 52

Things get strung out early in the stage.

Things get strung out early in the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 52

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) signing autographs for fans.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) signing autographs for fans.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 52

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leaves the sign on stage.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leaves the sign on stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 52

Leopard Trek bikes ready for the last stage.

Leopard Trek bikes ready for the last stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 52

The break gets some fan support along the course.

The break gets some fan support along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 52

Heading through Balcomb Canyon.

Heading through Balcomb Canyon.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 52

The overall top three podium.

The overall top three podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 52

The Jamis-Sutter Home guys sign giveaway jerseys and get ready for the last stage.

The Jamis-Sutter Home guys sign giveaway jerseys and get ready for the last stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 52

The race makes its way through the hectic Thousand Oaks circuit.

The race makes its way through the hectic Thousand Oaks circuit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 52

Race winner Chris Horner (Radioshack) salutes the iconic California state bear.

Race winner Chris Horner (Radioshack) salutes the iconic California state bear.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 52

Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefits) looking happy to be done with the day.

Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefits) looking happy to be done with the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 52

The race makes it back into the Thousand Oaks suburbs.

The race makes it back into the Thousand Oaks suburbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 52

Radioshack once again driving the pace.

Radioshack once again driving the pace.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 52

The break heads into the first circuit.

The break heads into the first circuit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 52

The peloton on the last climb of the day.

The peloton on the last climb of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 52

Fans at the finish in Thousand Oaks.

Fans at the finish in Thousand Oaks.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 22 of 52

Looks like Europe, but it's America.

Looks like Europe, but it's America.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 23 of 52

The break flogged itself on the final circuits, but couldn't stay away.

The break flogged itself on the final circuits, but couldn't stay away.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 24 of 52

These champagne bottles soon became shower heads.

These champagne bottles soon became shower heads.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 25 of 52

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) nails it in Thousand Oaks.

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) nails it in Thousand Oaks.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 26 of 52

Chris Horner (RadioShack) celebrates his GC win across the line.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) celebrates his GC win across the line.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 27 of 52

Easily the most-popular cyclist in California.

Easily the most-popular cyclist in California.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 28 of 52

Garmin-Cervelo took the team prize.

Garmin-Cervelo took the team prize.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 29 of 52

Third place Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) after a champagne shower.

Third place Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) after a champagne shower.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 30 of 52

Things get crazy on the podium.

Things get crazy on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 31 of 52

Levi wields a mean weapon.

Levi wields a mean weapon.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 32 of 52

Second-place Leipheimer showers the photographers while winner Horner douses his California bear trophy.

Second-place Leipheimer showers the photographers while winner Horner douses his California bear trophy.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 52

Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack).

Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack).
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 34 of 52

Horner's champagne-soaked trophy.

Horner's champagne-soaked trophy.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 35 of 52

Rabobank puts on a show in Thousand Oaks.

Rabobank puts on a show in Thousand Oaks.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 36 of 52

Christian Vande Velde's fans sung him happy birthday outside the team bus.

Christian Vande Velde's fans sung him happy birthday outside the team bus.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 37 of 52

One of the few times Ben King (Radio Shack) hasn't been at the front of the field during this Tour of California.

One of the few times Ben King (Radio Shack) hasn't been at the front of the field during this Tour of California.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 38 of 52

The 2011 Amgen Tour of California GC podium was all-American: Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cerv

The 2011 Amgen Tour of California GC podium was all-American: Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cerv
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 39 of 52

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at the start in Santa Clarita.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at the start in Santa Clarita.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 40 of 52

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in Southern California, where he can speak his native Spanish everywhere.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in Southern California, where he can speak his native Spanish everywhere.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 41 of 52

Garmin-Cervelo had a unique German team car today.

Garmin-Cervelo had a unique German team car today.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 42 of 52

Announcer Dave Towle was stoked with this six-year old's moving rendition of the US national anthem in Santa Clarita.

Announcer Dave Towle was stoked with this six-year old's moving rendition of the US national anthem in Santa Clarita.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 43 of 52

RadioShack's No. 1 and 2, Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer celebrate their success

RadioShack's No. 1 and 2, Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer celebrate their success
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 52

The overall jersey winners: Pat McCarty, Peter Sagan, Chris Horner, Tejay Van Garderen and Jan Barta

The overall jersey winners: Pat McCarty, Peter Sagan, Chris Horner, Tejay Van Garderen and Jan Barta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 45 of 52

Stage 8 podium: Peter Sagan (2nd), Matt Goss (Ist) and Greg Henderson (3rd)

Stage 8 podium: Peter Sagan (2nd), Matt Goss (Ist) and Greg Henderson (3rd)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 52

Martin Mortensen and Maarten Tjallingii attempt to hold off the bunch

Martin Mortensen and Maarten Tjallingii attempt to hold off the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 52

The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks

The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 52

The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks

The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 52

Michael Friedman, Jose Fernando Antogna, Jan Barta and Bradley White in the major break of the day

Michael Friedman, Jose Fernando Antogna, Jan Barta and Bradley White in the major break of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 50 of 52

The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks

The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 51 of 52

The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks

The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 52 of 52

He barks for BMC. Don't mess with him!

He barks for BMC. Don't mess with him!
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss claimed the team's first Amgen Tour of California stage, besting points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the line with Greg Henderson (Sky) in third.

"It's a great way to finish off the week, Tejay finished as best young rider, and now we've capped off the week in perfect fashion," Goss said on the podium.

The team's directeur Allan Peiper had told Cyclingnews yesterday that Howard would be the protected sprinter for the final stage, but Goss indicated that Peiper might have been throwing the other teams off the scent.

"The plan was at the start of today to do the sprint for me, the goal was to get a stage win and we achieved that goal. The guys worked perfectly to control race from early on and then Leigh did a great job and dropped me off with 150m to go. I couldn't have asked for a better leadout."

The bunch sprint stage gave no challenge to the yellow jersey of RadioShack's Chris Horner, who sealed his first Amgen Tour of California overall victory ahead of teammate Levi Leipheimer, with Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson taking third.

Horner soaked in his final day of glory in the Golden State, which provided him with a step back in time. "Today was special, and I really grew up doing the training rides around here in the Simi Valley. One of my old directors John Wordin is here. I just really felt at home - I built my career here on these roads, as far back as the early 1990s."

Horner maintained his 38 second lead over his teammate Leipheimer and 2:45 over Danielson on the final stage.

"It was fast," said Leipheimer about the stage. "It went smoothly. Markel and Jason did most of the work, but with HTC and Liquigas wanting a field sprint we had a lot of help out there. We're just happy to have it over with and take home the victory."

A three-time winner of the Amgen Tour and a California resident, Leipheimer called having his teammate bring home the golden jersey "bittersweet".

"If you win three times and you then don't win when everyone's expecting you to... But I've won a stage and to have the team take home the victory is satisfying. Chris was the stronger rider and he deserves it."

Danielson said it was "an honor standing on the podium with Chris and Levi. I started my career with Chris on Saturn and joined Discovery Channel with Levi. I wouldn't be half the rider I was without these guys. I wasn't as good as them in this race, but enjoyed racing for third and being able to celebrate it up there with these guys."

Tejay Van Garderen secured the title of best young rider, while Pat McCarty (Spidertech) sealed his king of the mountains win on the previous stage.

Sagan's second place was enough to seal the points classification win, adding to the success for Liquigas-Cannondale after his stage win in Paso Robles.

"I'm very happy to have been able to come and do this race again," said Sagan. "With the stage win and the green jersey I'm very satisfied."

How it unfolded

The Amgen Tour of California rode into the home of its title sponsor, Thousand Oaks, for the second year in a row. However, instead of using the hilly, torturous circuit of 2010, the course was instead a sprinter-friendly 132.4km course from Santa Clarita, with five fast-paced circuits around the town.

The domestic teams fought for television time early in the stage, with attacks flying to make the breakaway beginning straight from the gun. It wasn't until 30km in that a four-man move was finally established.

Our lucky quartet was Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Jan Barta (Team NetApp), Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), the latter of which had been complaining of leg issues at the start, but battled through it in order to contribute to the move.

The work was all in vain, as the sprinters' teams set a brisk pace to peg the leaders at a three-minute advantage. As the leaders entered the first of five 7.9km closing circuits, the gap was holding at 2:35 but would fall fast.

With four to go, the gap had been diminished to 1:30 and, sensing the rapidly approaching catch, two riders rocketed out of the peloton with 30km to go in hopes of foiling the sprinters.

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Martin Mortensen (Leopard Trek) had to work for nearly 12km before reaching the now-diminished breakaway. White had already gone out, and soon Antogna and Friedman would also throw in the towel.

With two laps to go, the trio had a 30 second lead, but Barta was beginning to struggle. With one lap to go, all three had conceded defeat to the vicious pace being set by HTC-Highroad, and the break was no more with 5km to go.

Barta was awarded the most courageous rider jersey for his efforts.

"When those two riders came across, that was kind of lucky," said Barta. "With those two guys in the break, I kind of thought we had a chance to go to the line. But the pace was very fast today, and it made the race very hard for us."

Saxo Bank took over, hoping to set up JJ Haedo for his first Tour of California stage of the year, while Sky came up the outside to try and get Swift another win.

Eisel took to the front with 2km to go but lost control in a wide left bend, leading Sky to take the front inside the final kilometre, battling with the Liquigas train on the push to the line.

But it was Howard who pushed ahead of the Sky and Liquigas trains, pulling Matthew Goss free to power to the team's first stage win of the race.

 

Stage results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:56:39
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
4Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
8Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
10Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
11Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
12Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
13Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
14Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
16Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
17Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
22Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
25Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
35Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
37Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
38Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
41Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
42Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
44Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
46Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
47Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
50Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
51Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
52Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
53Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
54Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
55Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
56Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
57Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
62Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
63Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
64Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
65Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
66Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
67Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
68Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
69Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
71Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
73Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
75Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
76Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
77Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
79Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
80Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:00:17
81Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
82James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
83Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
84Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
85Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
87Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
89Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
90Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:23
92Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:29
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:30
95Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:35
96Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:42
97Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:00:44
98Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
99Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
100Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
101David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:57
102Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:31
103Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:33
106Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
107Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:54
108Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
109Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:19
110Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
111Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
112Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
113Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
114Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
115Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
116Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:48
117Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
118Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:06
119Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:00
120Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
121Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:04:05
122Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:06
123James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:04:12
124Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
125Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:04:16
126William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Sprint 1 - Moorpark
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1

Sprint 2 - Thousand Oaks
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling10
4Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
5Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C106
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
8Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
9Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home2
10Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 1 - Balcom Canyon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp4pts
2Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home3
3Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2:56:39
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
8Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
10Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:54

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC - Highroad8:49:57
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
4BMC Racing Team
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Team Garmin - Cervelo
7Bissell Pro Cycling
8Jamis-Sutter Home
9Team NetApp
10Leopard Trek
11Team Spidertech Powered by C10
12Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth
15Saxo Bank SunGard
16Team RadioShack
17Sky Procycling0:00:29
18Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team0:02:19

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack23:46:41
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:38
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:45
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:18
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:23
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:26
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:12
8Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:04:33
9Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:50
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:16
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:22
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:39
13Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:08:37
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:39
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:50
16Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:09:07
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:21
18Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:44
19Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:46
20Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:58
21Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:12
22George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:43
23Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:10:51
24Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:38
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:48
26Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:03
27Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:22
28Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:12:25
29Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:13:52
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:43
31Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:19:06
32Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:10
33David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:12
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:20:00
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:09
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:21:06
37Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:22:03
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:22:42
39Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:24:39
40Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:24:56
41Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:26:23
42Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:26:37
43Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:59
44Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:27:14
45Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:20
46Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:28:13
47Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:14
48Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:28:52
49Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:31:19
50Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:32:04
51Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:32:17
52Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:32:48
53Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:32:50
54Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:32
55Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:34:27
56Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:59
57Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:35:15
58Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:37:35
59Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:37:48
60Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:33
61Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:43
62Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:38:54
63Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:51
64Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:14
65Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:40:31
66Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:40:46
67Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:41:11
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:41:28
69Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:41:32
70Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:42:22
71Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
72Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:42:56
73Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:43:14
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:43:38
75Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:44:18
76Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:44:42
77Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:45:08
78Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:10
79Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:45:24
80Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:45:26
81Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:29
82Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:35
83Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:49
84Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:46:27
85Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:47:03
86Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:47:22
87Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:47:44
88Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:48:49
89Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:49:54
90Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:50:59
91Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:54:12
92Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:56:50
93Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:50
94Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:58:52
95Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:59:17
96Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:24
97Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:59:26
98Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:00:16
99Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1:01:08
100Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:01:26
101Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek1:01:49
102James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1:01:54
103Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:01:57
104Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:02:07
105Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:02:17
106Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:02:26
107Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1:02:32
108Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1:03:22
109James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1:03:33
110Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:07
111Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1:05:29
112Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1:06:54
113Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:07:44
114Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:08:21
115Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:09:56
116Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:10:09
117Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:10:48
118Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:12:06
119Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:12:17
120Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:13:44
121Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1:13:50
122Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1:15:13
123Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1:16:27
124Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp1:19:33
125William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:22:14
126Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:23:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale46pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling25
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling25
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad25
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard19
6Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
7Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1018
8Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team14
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team14
10Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
11Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home10
12Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth9
13Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
14Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
16Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
17Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
19Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard5
20Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
21Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
22Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
25Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder3
26Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
27Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
28Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling2
29Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home2
30Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth2
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
32Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
33Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp1
34Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1039pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack24
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack20
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
8Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling11
9Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
10Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack10
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad9
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
13Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
14Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
16Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack7
19Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
20Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
21Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
23Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp4
24Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
27Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling3
28Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home3
29Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
30Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
31Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek2
33Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
34Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1
35Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad23:50:04
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:58
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:46
5Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:29
6Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:31:52
7Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:48
8Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:39:33
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:54:27
10Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo71:29:37
2Team RadioShack0:01:41
3BMC Racing Team0:13:03
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:34
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:27
6Leopard Trek0:15:32
7HTC - Highroad0:16:14
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:16
9Saxo Bank SunGard0:27:14
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:24
11Jamis-Sutter Home0:36:02
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:44:15
13Sky Procycling1:09:09
14Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth1:18:45
15Team NetApp1:27:38
16Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team1:32:24
17Team Spidertech Powered by C101:32:54
18Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:48:36

 

