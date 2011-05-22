Image 1 of 52 HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss wins the final stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 52 The main bunch crests the KOM climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 52 The main field on the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 52 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) driving the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 52 Having a chat before the work begins. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 52 Things get strung out early in the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 52 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) signing autographs for fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 52 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leaves the sign on stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 52 Leopard Trek bikes ready for the last stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 52 The break gets some fan support along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 52 Heading through Balcomb Canyon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 52 The overall top three podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 52 The Jamis-Sutter Home guys sign giveaway jerseys and get ready for the last stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 52 The race makes its way through the hectic Thousand Oaks circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 52 Race winner Chris Horner (Radioshack) salutes the iconic California state bear. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 52 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefits) looking happy to be done with the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 52 The race makes it back into the Thousand Oaks suburbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 52 Radioshack once again driving the pace. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 52 The break heads into the first circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 52 The peloton on the last climb of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 52 Fans at the finish in Thousand Oaks. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 22 of 52 Looks like Europe, but it's America. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 23 of 52 The break flogged itself on the final circuits, but couldn't stay away. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 24 of 52 These champagne bottles soon became shower heads. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 25 of 52 Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) nails it in Thousand Oaks. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 26 of 52 Chris Horner (RadioShack) celebrates his GC win across the line. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 27 of 52 Easily the most-popular cyclist in California. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 28 of 52 Garmin-Cervelo took the team prize. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 29 of 52 Third place Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) after a champagne shower. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 30 of 52 Things get crazy on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 31 of 52 Levi wields a mean weapon. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 32 of 52 Second-place Leipheimer showers the photographers while winner Horner douses his California bear trophy. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 33 of 52 Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 34 of 52 Horner's champagne-soaked trophy. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 35 of 52 Rabobank puts on a show in Thousand Oaks. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 36 of 52 Christian Vande Velde's fans sung him happy birthday outside the team bus. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 37 of 52 One of the few times Ben King (Radio Shack) hasn't been at the front of the field during this Tour of California. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 38 of 52 The 2011 Amgen Tour of California GC podium was all-American: Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cerv (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 39 of 52 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at the start in Santa Clarita. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 40 of 52 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in Southern California, where he can speak his native Spanish everywhere. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 41 of 52 Garmin-Cervelo had a unique German team car today. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 42 of 52 Announcer Dave Towle was stoked with this six-year old's moving rendition of the US national anthem in Santa Clarita. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 43 of 52 RadioShack's No. 1 and 2, Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer celebrate their success (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 44 of 52 The overall jersey winners: Pat McCarty, Peter Sagan, Chris Horner, Tejay Van Garderen and Jan Barta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 45 of 52 Stage 8 podium: Peter Sagan (2nd), Matt Goss (Ist) and Greg Henderson (3rd) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 46 of 52 Martin Mortensen and Maarten Tjallingii attempt to hold off the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 47 of 52 The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 48 of 52 The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 49 of 52 Michael Friedman, Jose Fernando Antogna, Jan Barta and Bradley White in the major break of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 50 of 52 The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 51 of 52 The peloton heads for Thousand Oaks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 52 of 52 He barks for BMC. Don't mess with him! (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss claimed the team's first Amgen Tour of California stage, besting points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the line with Greg Henderson (Sky) in third.

"It's a great way to finish off the week, Tejay finished as best young rider, and now we've capped off the week in perfect fashion," Goss said on the podium.

The team's directeur Allan Peiper had told Cyclingnews yesterday that Howard would be the protected sprinter for the final stage, but Goss indicated that Peiper might have been throwing the other teams off the scent.

"The plan was at the start of today to do the sprint for me, the goal was to get a stage win and we achieved that goal. The guys worked perfectly to control race from early on and then Leigh did a great job and dropped me off with 150m to go. I couldn't have asked for a better leadout."

The bunch sprint stage gave no challenge to the yellow jersey of RadioShack's Chris Horner, who sealed his first Amgen Tour of California overall victory ahead of teammate Levi Leipheimer, with Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson taking third.

Horner soaked in his final day of glory in the Golden State, which provided him with a step back in time. "Today was special, and I really grew up doing the training rides around here in the Simi Valley. One of my old directors John Wordin is here. I just really felt at home - I built my career here on these roads, as far back as the early 1990s."

Horner maintained his 38 second lead over his teammate Leipheimer and 2:45 over Danielson on the final stage.

"It was fast," said Leipheimer about the stage. "It went smoothly. Markel and Jason did most of the work, but with HTC and Liquigas wanting a field sprint we had a lot of help out there. We're just happy to have it over with and take home the victory."

A three-time winner of the Amgen Tour and a California resident, Leipheimer called having his teammate bring home the golden jersey "bittersweet".

"If you win three times and you then don't win when everyone's expecting you to... But I've won a stage and to have the team take home the victory is satisfying. Chris was the stronger rider and he deserves it."

Danielson said it was "an honor standing on the podium with Chris and Levi. I started my career with Chris on Saturn and joined Discovery Channel with Levi. I wouldn't be half the rider I was without these guys. I wasn't as good as them in this race, but enjoyed racing for third and being able to celebrate it up there with these guys."

Tejay Van Garderen secured the title of best young rider, while Pat McCarty (Spidertech) sealed his king of the mountains win on the previous stage.

Sagan's second place was enough to seal the points classification win, adding to the success for Liquigas-Cannondale after his stage win in Paso Robles.

"I'm very happy to have been able to come and do this race again," said Sagan. "With the stage win and the green jersey I'm very satisfied."

How it unfolded



The Amgen Tour of California rode into the home of its title sponsor, Thousand Oaks, for the second year in a row. However, instead of using the hilly, torturous circuit of 2010, the course was instead a sprinter-friendly 132.4km course from Santa Clarita, with five fast-paced circuits around the town.

The domestic teams fought for television time early in the stage, with attacks flying to make the breakaway beginning straight from the gun. It wasn't until 30km in that a four-man move was finally established.

Our lucky quartet was Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Jan Barta (Team NetApp), Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), the latter of which had been complaining of leg issues at the start, but battled through it in order to contribute to the move.

The work was all in vain, as the sprinters' teams set a brisk pace to peg the leaders at a three-minute advantage. As the leaders entered the first of five 7.9km closing circuits, the gap was holding at 2:35 but would fall fast.

With four to go, the gap had been diminished to 1:30 and, sensing the rapidly approaching catch, two riders rocketed out of the peloton with 30km to go in hopes of foiling the sprinters.

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Martin Mortensen (Leopard Trek) had to work for nearly 12km before reaching the now-diminished breakaway. White had already gone out, and soon Antogna and Friedman would also throw in the towel.

With two laps to go, the trio had a 30 second lead, but Barta was beginning to struggle. With one lap to go, all three had conceded defeat to the vicious pace being set by HTC-Highroad, and the break was no more with 5km to go.

Barta was awarded the most courageous rider jersey for his efforts.

"When those two riders came across, that was kind of lucky," said Barta. "With those two guys in the break, I kind of thought we had a chance to go to the line. But the pace was very fast today, and it made the race very hard for us."

Saxo Bank took over, hoping to set up JJ Haedo for his first Tour of California stage of the year, while Sky came up the outside to try and get Swift another win.

Eisel took to the front with 2km to go but lost control in a wide left bend, leading Sky to take the front inside the final kilometre, battling with the Liquigas train on the push to the line.

But it was Howard who pushed ahead of the Sky and Liquigas trains, pulling Matthew Goss free to power to the team's first stage win of the race.

Stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:56:39 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 4 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 9 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 10 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 12 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 13 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 14 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 16 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 17 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 22 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 25 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 37 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 38 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 41 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 42 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 44 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 46 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 47 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 50 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 51 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 52 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 53 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 54 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 55 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 56 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 57 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 62 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 63 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 64 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 65 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 66 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 67 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 68 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 69 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 70 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 72 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 73 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 75 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 76 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 77 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 79 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 80 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:00:17 81 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 82 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 83 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 84 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 85 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 87 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 88 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 89 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 90 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:00:23 92 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:30 95 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:35 96 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:42 97 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:00:44 98 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 100 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 101 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:57 102 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:31 103 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:33 106 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 107 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:54 108 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 109 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:19 110 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 111 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 112 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 113 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 114 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 115 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 116 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:02:48 117 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 118 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:06 119 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:00 120 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:04:05 122 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:06 123 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:04:12 124 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 125 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:04:16 126 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Sprint 1 - Moorpark # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1

Sprint 2 - Thousand Oaks # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 10 4 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 5 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 6 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 8 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 9 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 2 10 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 1 - Balcom Canyon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 4 pts 2 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 3 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:56:39 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 10 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:54

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC - Highroad 8:49:57 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Team Garmin - Cervelo 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 8 Jamis-Sutter Home 9 Team NetApp 10 Leopard Trek 11 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 12 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth 15 Saxo Bank SunGard 16 Team RadioShack 17 Sky Procycling 0:00:29 18 Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team 0:02:19

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 23:46:41 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:45 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:18 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:23 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:26 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:12 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:04:33 9 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:50 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:16 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:22 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:39 13 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:08:37 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:39 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:50 16 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:09:07 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:21 18 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:44 19 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:46 20 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:58 21 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:12 22 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 23 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:10:51 24 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:38 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:48 26 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:12:03 27 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:22 28 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:12:25 29 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:13:52 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:43 31 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:19:06 32 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:10 33 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:12 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:20:00 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:09 36 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:21:06 37 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:03 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:22:42 39 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:39 40 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:24:56 41 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:26:23 42 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:26:37 43 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:59 44 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:27:14 45 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:20 46 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:28:13 47 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:14 48 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:28:52 49 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:31:19 50 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:32:04 51 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:32:17 52 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:32:48 53 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:32:50 54 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:32 55 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:34:27 56 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:59 57 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:35:15 58 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:37:35 59 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:37:48 60 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:33 61 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:43 62 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:38:54 63 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:51 64 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:14 65 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:40:31 66 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:40:46 67 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:41:11 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:41:28 69 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:41:32 70 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:42:22 71 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 72 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:42:56 73 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:43:14 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:43:38 75 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:44:18 76 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:44:42 77 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:45:08 78 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:10 79 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:45:24 80 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:45:26 81 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:45:29 82 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:35 83 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:45:49 84 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:46:27 85 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:47:03 86 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:47:22 87 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:47:44 88 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:48:49 89 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:49:54 90 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:50:59 91 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:54:12 92 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:56:50 93 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:50 94 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:58:52 95 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:59:17 96 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:24 97 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:59:26 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:00:16 99 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1:01:08 100 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:01:26 101 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 1:01:49 102 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 1:01:54 103 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:01:57 104 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:02:07 105 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1:02:17 106 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:02:26 107 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 1:02:32 108 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1:03:22 109 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1:03:33 110 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:07 111 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:05:29 112 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1:06:54 113 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:07:44 114 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:08:21 115 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:09:56 116 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:10:09 117 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:10:48 118 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:12:06 119 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:12:17 120 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:13:44 121 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1:13:50 122 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1:15:13 123 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1:16:27 124 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 1:19:33 125 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1:22:14 126 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1:23:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 25 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 25 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 7 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 18 8 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 10 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 11 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 10 12 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 9 13 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 15 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 16 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 17 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 19 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 20 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 21 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 22 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 25 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 3 26 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 27 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 28 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 2 29 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 2 30 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 2 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 32 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 33 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 1 34 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 39 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 24 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 20 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 12 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 8 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 11 9 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 10 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 10 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 9 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 13 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 14 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 16 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 21 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 23 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 4 24 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 27 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 28 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 29 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 30 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 33 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 34 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1 35 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 23:50:04 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:58 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:46 5 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:29 6 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:31:52 7 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:48 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:39:33 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:54:27 10 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:01