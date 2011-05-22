Goss finally gets his win in Thousand Oaks
Horner wins Amgen Tour of California by 38 seconds
Stage 8: Santa Clarita - Thousand Oaks
HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss claimed the team's first Amgen Tour of California stage, besting points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the line with Greg Henderson (Sky) in third.
"It's a great way to finish off the week, Tejay finished as best young rider, and now we've capped off the week in perfect fashion," Goss said on the podium.
The team's directeur Allan Peiper had told Cyclingnews yesterday that Howard would be the protected sprinter for the final stage, but Goss indicated that Peiper might have been throwing the other teams off the scent.
"The plan was at the start of today to do the sprint for me, the goal was to get a stage win and we achieved that goal. The guys worked perfectly to control race from early on and then Leigh did a great job and dropped me off with 150m to go. I couldn't have asked for a better leadout."
The bunch sprint stage gave no challenge to the yellow jersey of RadioShack's Chris Horner, who sealed his first Amgen Tour of California overall victory ahead of teammate Levi Leipheimer, with Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson taking third.
Horner soaked in his final day of glory in the Golden State, which provided him with a step back in time. "Today was special, and I really grew up doing the training rides around here in the Simi Valley. One of my old directors John Wordin is here. I just really felt at home - I built my career here on these roads, as far back as the early 1990s."
Horner maintained his 38 second lead over his teammate Leipheimer and 2:45 over Danielson on the final stage.
"It was fast," said Leipheimer about the stage. "It went smoothly. Markel and Jason did most of the work, but with HTC and Liquigas wanting a field sprint we had a lot of help out there. We're just happy to have it over with and take home the victory."
A three-time winner of the Amgen Tour and a California resident, Leipheimer called having his teammate bring home the golden jersey "bittersweet".
"If you win three times and you then don't win when everyone's expecting you to... But I've won a stage and to have the team take home the victory is satisfying. Chris was the stronger rider and he deserves it."
Danielson said it was "an honor standing on the podium with Chris and Levi. I started my career with Chris on Saturn and joined Discovery Channel with Levi. I wouldn't be half the rider I was without these guys. I wasn't as good as them in this race, but enjoyed racing for third and being able to celebrate it up there with these guys."
Tejay Van Garderen secured the title of best young rider, while Pat McCarty (Spidertech) sealed his king of the mountains win on the previous stage.
Sagan's second place was enough to seal the points classification win, adding to the success for Liquigas-Cannondale after his stage win in Paso Robles.
"I'm very happy to have been able to come and do this race again," said Sagan. "With the stage win and the green jersey I'm very satisfied."
How it unfolded
The Amgen Tour of California rode into the home of its title sponsor, Thousand Oaks, for the second year in a row. However, instead of using the hilly, torturous circuit of 2010, the course was instead a sprinter-friendly 132.4km course from Santa Clarita, with five fast-paced circuits around the town.
The domestic teams fought for television time early in the stage, with attacks flying to make the breakaway beginning straight from the gun. It wasn't until 30km in that a four-man move was finally established.
Our lucky quartet was Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Jan Barta (Team NetApp), Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), the latter of which had been complaining of leg issues at the start, but battled through it in order to contribute to the move.
The work was all in vain, as the sprinters' teams set a brisk pace to peg the leaders at a three-minute advantage. As the leaders entered the first of five 7.9km closing circuits, the gap was holding at 2:35 but would fall fast.
With four to go, the gap had been diminished to 1:30 and, sensing the rapidly approaching catch, two riders rocketed out of the peloton with 30km to go in hopes of foiling the sprinters.
Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Martin Mortensen (Leopard Trek) had to work for nearly 12km before reaching the now-diminished breakaway. White had already gone out, and soon Antogna and Friedman would also throw in the towel.
With two laps to go, the trio had a 30 second lead, but Barta was beginning to struggle. With one lap to go, all three had conceded defeat to the vicious pace being set by HTC-Highroad, and the break was no more with 5km to go.
Barta was awarded the most courageous rider jersey for his efforts.
"When those two riders came across, that was kind of lucky," said Barta. "With those two guys in the break, I kind of thought we had a chance to go to the line. But the pace was very fast today, and it made the race very hard for us."
Saxo Bank took over, hoping to set up JJ Haedo for his first Tour of California stage of the year, while Sky came up the outside to try and get Swift another win.
Eisel took to the front with 2km to go but lost control in a wide left bend, leading Sky to take the front inside the final kilometre, battling with the Liquigas train on the push to the line.
But it was Howard who pushed ahead of the Sky and Liquigas trains, pulling Matthew Goss free to power to the team's first stage win of the race.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:56:39
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|4
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|10
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|12
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|13
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|17
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|22
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|25
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|37
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|38
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|39
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|41
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|42
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|44
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|46
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|47
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|50
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|51
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|52
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|53
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|54
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|55
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|56
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|57
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|63
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|65
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|66
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|67
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|68
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|69
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|73
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|76
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|77
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|79
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|80
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:17
|81
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|82
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|83
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|84
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|85
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|87
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|88
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|90
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:23
|92
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:30
|95
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:35
|96
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:00:42
|97
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:44
|98
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|100
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|101
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:57
|102
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:31
|103
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:33
|106
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|107
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:54
|108
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|109
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:19
|110
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|111
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|112
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|114
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|115
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|116
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:48
|117
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|118
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:06
|119
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:00
|120
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:04:05
|122
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:06
|123
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:04:12
|124
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|125
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:04:16
|126
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|10
|4
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|8
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|9
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|10
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|4
|pts
|2
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:56:39
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC - Highroad
|8:49:57
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|9
|Team NetApp
|10
|Leopard Trek
|11
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth
|15
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|16
|Team RadioShack
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|18
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|23:46:41
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:45
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:18
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:23
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:04:33
|9
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:50
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:16
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:22
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:39
|13
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:08:37
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:39
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:50
|16
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:09:07
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:21
|18
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:44
|19
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:46
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:58
|21
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:12
|22
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:43
|23
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:10:51
|24
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:48
|26
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:03
|27
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:22
|28
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:25
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:52
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:43
|31
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:19:06
|32
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:10
|33
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:19:12
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:20:00
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:09
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:21:06
|37
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:22:03
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:22:42
|39
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:39
|40
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:24:56
|41
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:26:23
|42
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:26:37
|43
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:59
|44
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:27:14
|45
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:20
|46
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:28:13
|47
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|48
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:52
|49
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:31:19
|50
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:32:04
|51
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:32:17
|52
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:32:48
|53
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:32:50
|54
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:32
|55
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:34:27
|56
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:59
|57
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:35:15
|58
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:37:35
|59
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:37:48
|60
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:33
|61
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:43
|62
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:38:54
|63
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:51
|64
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:14
|65
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:40:31
|66
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:40:46
|67
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:11
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:41:28
|69
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:41:32
|70
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:42:22
|71
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|72
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:42:56
|73
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:43:14
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:43:38
|75
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:18
|76
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:42
|77
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:45:08
|78
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:10
|79
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:45:24
|80
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:45:26
|81
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:45:29
|82
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:35
|83
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:45:49
|84
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:46:27
|85
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:47:03
|86
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:47:22
|87
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:47:44
|88
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:49
|89
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:49:54
|90
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:50:59
|91
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:54:12
|92
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:56:50
|93
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:50
|94
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:58:52
|95
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:59:17
|96
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:24
|97
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:59:26
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:00:16
|99
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:01:08
|100
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:01:26
|101
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|1:01:49
|102
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:01:54
|103
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:01:57
|104
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:02:07
|105
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:02:17
|106
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:02:26
|107
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:02:32
|108
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:03:22
|109
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1:03:33
|110
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:07
|111
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1:05:29
|112
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1:06:54
|113
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:07:44
|114
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:08:21
|115
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:09:56
|116
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:10:09
|117
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:10:48
|118
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:12:06
|119
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:12:17
|120
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:13:44
|121
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1:13:50
|122
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:15:13
|123
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1:16:27
|124
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|1:19:33
|125
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:22:14
|126
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:23:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|25
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|7
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|8
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|10
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|11
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|10
|12
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|9
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|16
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|17
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|19
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|20
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|4
|21
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|25
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|3
|26
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|27
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|28
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|2
|29
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|30
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|2
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|32
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|33
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|1
|34
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|39
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|24
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|11
|9
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|10
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|9
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|14
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|16
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|7
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|21
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|23
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|4
|24
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|27
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|28
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|30
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|33
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|34
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1
|35
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|23:50:04
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:58
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:46
|5
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:29
|6
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:31:52
|7
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:48
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:39:33
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:27
|10
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|71:29:37
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:41
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:03
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:34
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:27
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:15:32
|7
|HTC - Highroad
|0:16:14
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:16
|9
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:27:14
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:31:24
|11
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:36:02
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:44:15
|13
|Sky Procycling
|1:09:09
|14
|Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth
|1:18:45
|15
|Team NetApp
|1:27:38
|16
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|1:32:24
|17
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|1:32:54
|18
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:48:36
