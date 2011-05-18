Horner conquers Sierra Road for yellow jersey
First win for RadioShack at 2011 Amgen Tour of California
Stage 4: Livermore - San Jose
RadioShack's Chris Horner claimed his first ever Amgen Tour of California stage, taking the summit finish on Sierra Road with a solo attack halfway up the final ascent. It is Horner's first victory since his overall win in the 2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco, and puts the American into the leader's yellow jersey.
Leopard Trek's Andy Schleck showed his climbing prowess with a fine second place ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), but 15 seconds lost on the first day of racing by both Sutherland and Schleck means Leipheimer is second on the general classification.
The RadioShack team showed its strength on both of the main climbs of Mt. Hamilton and Sierra Road. Horner said he and Leipheimer were able to count on their team to drive the pace from the lead group into the final climb in order to set up the victory for the team.
"I told the guys to drill it as hard as you can, I want everyone to suffer and I want to blow this race apart. They drilled it and had us going 500W for over 500m, and once they did that they exploded everyone and it was just me and Levi to the line," Horner said.
He now leads the race by 1:15 over Leipheimer, but insists that he is still working for the three-time Tour of California champion.
"He's a three-time champion, and without a doubt I was working for Levi. We figured out that on the Sierra climb if the legs are good I would go, but he's still our protected leader here, going into the time trial. He's a big favorite there and there's some time he can pull back and we can win this thing 1-2."
Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson surprised in fifth place on the stage, having finished the day more than four minutes ahead of his teammate David Zabriskie, who was second in last year's Tour. Christian Vande Velde showed his improving form with a sixth place on the day, taking fourth on GC ahead of Sutherland and Schleck, making a RadioShack- and Garmin-Cervélo-heavy GC.
Andrew Talansky helped raise Garmin-Cervélo's fortunes by taking the best young rider jersey, while Ryder Hesjedal, who attacked on the descent of Mt. Hamilton and rode into the base of the final climb off the front, took the Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider award. Pat McCarty (Spidertech C10) claimed the first California Travel and Tourism King of the Mountains jersey.
Riders began the day with a moment of silence for the Leopard Trek rider Wouter Weylandt, who died last week in the Giro d'Italia. Schleck had said at the start of the race that he would ride for Weylandt and race hard to get a stage win in his honour.
"It would have been nice to win for Wouter, but I'm happy with second," he said. "I've been on a break since Liège - Bastogne - Liège but I haven't been slacking off since then. I've had good training and my form is coming back."
Sutherland was pleased to find good climbing legs on the first true test of the Tour, after two days of downhill racing. He is the only representative of a domestic team to factor into the top 10 after today's stage.
"This is it [for the domestic teams]. For us this is the Tour de France. Our team director Mike Tamayo started working on this a month after the Amgen Tour of California last year and I'm glad I can repay our sponsors with a podium finish today."
He compared the climb to the steep queen finish of the defunct Tour de Georgia at Brasstown Bald. "I tried to profit from the ProTour teams. Today obviously showed I've got some good climbing legs."
Hesjedal rolled in for seventh after hanging onto a chase group, and now holds the same position on GC.
"I think it worked out good, Chris was on a different level, but we have enough guys to up there to put the pressure on them," said Hesjedal. "I had fun out there in front, getting a head start. It was disappointing to see Levi and Chris come up. Chris kind of rode away and there wasn't much I could do. Levi sat on me, and I was waiting to see who would come across. Luckily Tom came up and we were able to take back time on the race leader. I was able to finish it off strong and we had three guys up there, so it was a good day."
All about the climbers in San Jose
With the flat stages behind them, the peloton of the Amgen Tour of California devoted its attention to the climbers on stage 4 to Sierra Road outside San Jose. Sensing his chances for a stage were over, Rabobank's Michael Matthews, victim of a crash on stage 3, abandoned the race.
Without even an intermediate sprint on the day and four classified ascents, it was a day for the lithe mountain men to come to the fore and finally claim the California Travel and Tourism King of the Mountains jersey that has been waiting in the wings after the cancellation of stage 1.
The morning's race leader Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) knew he'd let go of the yellow jersey today after two sprint stages, won by his teammate Ben Swift and himself. He was content to take a back seat and work for Chris Froome in the hills.
The domestic teams continued to show themselves where they do best, in the breakaways, and the first attack once more went before the race even left the start town.
This time it was a group of 10 men, including Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b C10), Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling), Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) representing the domestic teams, and Martin Pedersen (Leopard Trek), Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team) and Thor Hushovd (Team Garmin-Cervelo) for the WorldTour.
The leaders had almost three minutes on the peloton as they hit the first climb on Mines Road. Boom began to reverse the poor fortunes of his Rabobank team and won the first KOM sprint.
Spidertech's Routley managed to nab the second mountain prize, while Anthony claimed the third one a short time later, but the break was losing serious time as the hors categorie climb to Mt. Hamilton approached.
The lead group began to disintegrate at the base of Mt. Hamilton as RadioShack drove the pace in the peloton behind. Vennell was the last man caught mid-way up the climb.
Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech p/b C10) stole the maximum mountain points from the RadioShack train, besting Matthew Busche and Dmitriy Muravyev at the top.
The team of Levi Leipheimer, a three-time winner of the Tour of California, seemed set to control the race until the finishing climb, but on a small rise which interrupts the long descent into the Santa Clara Valley, Garmin-Cervélo's Ryder Hesjedal broke the RadioShack blockade and attacked solo.
He was joined a short time later by Paul Martens (Rabobank), and the pair built up a lead of almost a minute before Martens misjudged a turn and rode into a gravel driveway and had to stop, get back onto the road, and chase back to Hesjedal who waited on the German.
They remained together as they hit the bottme and Hesjedal was forced to do all the work leading up to the fan-packed Sierra Road climb.
RadioShack was in firm control of a chase group at the bottom of the descent, with the BMC moving up for its climber Steve Morabito, 45 seconds behind the two leaders.
Hesjedal ditched Martens on the lower slopes of Sierra Road, but Leipheimer and Horner were set to display their dominance as they detonated the group of favourites and rode off alone.
They made it up to Hesjedal with 2 miles to go, and the Canadian wasn't able to hang on when Horner accelerated leaving his two companions in a tactical battle behind.
Four men chased together in a third group on the road, with Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) trying to limit their losses.
Danielson pulled his group up to Leipheimer and Hesjedal, while Van Garderen struggled to hold the pace of what was now the second group. He would end up losing significant time in the final 500m, finishing over two minutes in arrears of Horner.
Schleck jumped away in the final few hundred metres to take second on the day, and while Horner raised his arms in victory, Leipheimer opened up the sprint, but Sutherland dug deep to surge ahead of the Californian to claim third on the stage.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:27:51
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:22
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:29
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:36
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:50
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:05
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:33
|15
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:50
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:53
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:04
|19
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:25
|21
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|26
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:03:59
|27
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:08
|28
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:04:10
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:13
|30
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:23
|31
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:30
|32
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:40
|33
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:05:16
|35
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:00
|36
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:32
|37
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:10
|41
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:07:52
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:14
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:10:39
|44
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:45
|45
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:10:52
|46
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:11:02
|47
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:11:30
|48
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|49
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|50
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|51
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|52
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|53
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:11:59
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:12:27
|55
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:40
|56
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|57
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|58
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:13:33
|59
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:14:12
|60
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|61
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|62
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|63
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|64
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|65
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|66
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:19
|67
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:23
|68
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|69
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:16:19
|70
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:24
|71
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:22:05
|72
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|74
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:23:07
|75
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:24:43
|76
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|77
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|79
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|80
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|81
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|82
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|83
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|85
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|86
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|89
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|92
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|93
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|97
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|99
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|100
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|103
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|104
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|106
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|107
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|108
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|109
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|110
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|111
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|112
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|113
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|114
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|115
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|116
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|118
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|121
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|122
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|123
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|124
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|125
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|126
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|127
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|128
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|129
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|130
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|132
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|133
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|134
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|135
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|136
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:24:56
|137
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|138
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|2
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|pts
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|3
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|4
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|pts
|2
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|3
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|7
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|7
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|9
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:29:41
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:15
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:00
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:47
|5
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|6
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:20
|7
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:22
|8
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:21:17
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:53
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|11:29:32
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:15
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:22
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:29
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:36
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:50
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:05
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:33
|14
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:44
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:53
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:04
|19
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|20
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|21
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|23
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:03:59
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:05
|25
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:18
|26
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:23
|27
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:04:25
|28
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:28
|29
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:30
|30
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:34
|31
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:55
|32
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:21
|33
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:05:31
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:15
|35
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:32
|36
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:43
|37
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:47
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|39
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:43
|40
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:14
|41
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:00
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:11:05
|43
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:11:17
|44
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:11:30
|45
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:11:45
|46
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|47
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|48
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:03
|49
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:11
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:12:38
|51
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:40
|52
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:12:44
|54
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:55
|55
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:33
|57
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:14:12
|58
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|59
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:14
|60
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:14:27
|61
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|62
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:53
|63
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:15:13
|64
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:15:35
|65
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:38
|66
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:16:00
|67
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:39
|68
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:35
|69
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:18:57
|70
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:21:26
|71
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:22:46
|72
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:04
|73
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:24:26
|74
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:33
|75
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:37
|76
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:39
|77
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|78
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:43
|79
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|81
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|82
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|83
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|84
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|85
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|86
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|87
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|89
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:52
|92
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:24:54
|93
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|94
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:56
|95
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:24:58
|96
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|98
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|99
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|101
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|102
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|103
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|105
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:09
|106
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|108
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|110
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|111
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:22
|112
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:25:24
|113
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|114
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|115
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|116
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|117
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:25:28
|118
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|119
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:25:44
|120
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:06
|121
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:07
|122
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:26:36
|123
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|124
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:46
|125
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:26:47
|126
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:26:56
|128
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:26:59
|129
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:27:00
|130
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:27
|131
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:29:22
|132
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:30:36
|133
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:31:46
|134
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|0:34:13
|135
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|136
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:34:37
|137
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:34:57
|138
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:36:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|pts
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|12
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|15
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|3
|16
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|3
|17
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|19
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|20
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|4
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|7
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|9
|8
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|7
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|14
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|15
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|16
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11:31:22
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:15
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:54
|4
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|5
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:53
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:43
|7
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:22
|8
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:36
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:53
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:19
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:37
