Image 1 of 53 Chris Horner (RadioShack) salutes as he crosses the finish line at the top of Sierra Road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 53 Well of course they do. At the start of stage 4 in Livermore. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 53 Chris Horner (RadioShack) would have a lot more to smile about at day's end. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 53 Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs autographs in Livermore. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 53 Instant photography in Livermore. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 53 After a moment of silence to honor teammate Wouter Weylant, the field headed out with Leopard Trek in front. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 7 of 53 A California lunch in Livermore. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 8 of 53 Race chief Andrew Messick pulled off a successful mountaintop finish in San Jose. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 9 of 53 The finish on top of Sierra Road above the Silcon Valley was spectacular. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 10 of 53 Blue skies returned to the Tour of California on stage 4. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 11 of 53 These Sierra Road fans said their beverages fit perfectly into bottle cages. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 12 of 53 Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides away for good on Sierra Road. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 13 of 53 Horner dances to the top. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 14 of 53 Chasers Sutherland, Leipheimer, Schleck and Danielson on Sierra Road. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 15 of 53 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) tries to shake an elite group of climbers on Sierra Road. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 16 of 53 The laughing group on Sierra Road. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 17 of 53 One of the nice scenes along today's route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 53 Through the forest we go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 53 The peloton gets out of the farm lands and into the forest. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 53 Ben King (RadioShack) stayed on the front for miles and miles today to keep the tempo high. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 53 Leopard Trek had three riders together going onto the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 53 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) catches up to Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 53 A moment of silence at the start today for fallen Leopard Trek rider Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 53 The Leoard Trek team leads out the race today in memory of teammate Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 53 The race had a warm send-off in Livermore. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 53 The break gets a little encouragement along the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 53 Ben King (RadioShack) continues to keep the pace high on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 53 Grey skies early in the race fortunately didn't stay around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 53 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) doing some work for the team on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 53 Things get blown apart on the Mt. Hamilton climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 53 RadioShack kept the pressure on for most of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) says goodbye to fellow breakaway rider Paul Martens (Rabobank). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) launches his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 53 The early break makes it through the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 53 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) after another tough day in the saddle. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 53 The peloton gets strung out during stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) was the first one to make it to the Sierra Road climb today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) has RadioShack teammates Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer chasing him down. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 53 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) looking calm and collected on today's tough final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 40 of 53 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) had a great ride today to come in third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 41 of 53 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) leading the chase group on Sierra Road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 42 of 53 Chris Horner (RadioShack) goes solo and never looks back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 43 of 53 The peloton on the winding roads of Mt Hamilton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 44 of 53 Ben King on the front of the bunch for RadioShack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 45 of 53 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) just gets the better of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) on the final push into the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 46 of 53 Stage 4 winner Chris Horner (RadioShack) powers over the last few metres (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 47 of 53 Chris Horner takes the lead from his RadioShack team leader Levi Leipheimer in the final kilometres (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 48 of 53 RadioShack controlled the peloton for much of the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 49 of 53 Garmin-Cervelo had plenty of options on stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 50 of 53 The peloton stretches out on stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 51 of 53 It was a tough day in the saddle for sprinter and yellow jersey wearer Greg Henderson (Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 52 of 53 Working hard to keep in touch with the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 53 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) on the attack approaching Sierra Road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

RadioShack's Chris Horner claimed his first ever Amgen Tour of California stage, taking the summit finish on Sierra Road with a solo attack halfway up the final ascent. It is Horner's first victory since his overall win in the 2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco, and puts the American into the leader's yellow jersey.

Leopard Trek's Andy Schleck showed his climbing prowess with a fine second place ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), but 15 seconds lost on the first day of racing by both Sutherland and Schleck means Leipheimer is second on the general classification.

The RadioShack team showed its strength on both of the main climbs of Mt. Hamilton and Sierra Road. Horner said he and Leipheimer were able to count on their team to drive the pace from the lead group into the final climb in order to set up the victory for the team.

"I told the guys to drill it as hard as you can, I want everyone to suffer and I want to blow this race apart. They drilled it and had us going 500W for over 500m, and once they did that they exploded everyone and it was just me and Levi to the line," Horner said.

He now leads the race by 1:15 over Leipheimer, but insists that he is still working for the three-time Tour of California champion.

"He's a three-time champion, and without a doubt I was working for Levi. We figured out that on the Sierra climb if the legs are good I would go, but he's still our protected leader here, going into the time trial. He's a big favorite there and there's some time he can pull back and we can win this thing 1-2."

Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson surprised in fifth place on the stage, having finished the day more than four minutes ahead of his teammate David Zabriskie, who was second in last year's Tour. Christian Vande Velde showed his improving form with a sixth place on the day, taking fourth on GC ahead of Sutherland and Schleck, making a RadioShack- and Garmin-Cervélo-heavy GC.

Andrew Talansky helped raise Garmin-Cervélo's fortunes by taking the best young rider jersey, while Ryder Hesjedal, who attacked on the descent of Mt. Hamilton and rode into the base of the final climb off the front, took the Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider award. Pat McCarty (Spidertech C10) claimed the first California Travel and Tourism King of the Mountains jersey.

Riders began the day with a moment of silence for the Leopard Trek rider Wouter Weylandt, who died last week in the Giro d'Italia. Schleck had said at the start of the race that he would ride for Weylandt and race hard to get a stage win in his honour.

"It would have been nice to win for Wouter, but I'm happy with second," he said. "I've been on a break since Liège - Bastogne - Liège but I haven't been slacking off since then. I've had good training and my form is coming back."

Sutherland was pleased to find good climbing legs on the first true test of the Tour, after two days of downhill racing. He is the only representative of a domestic team to factor into the top 10 after today's stage.

"This is it [for the domestic teams]. For us this is the Tour de France. Our team director Mike Tamayo started working on this a month after the Amgen Tour of California last year and I'm glad I can repay our sponsors with a podium finish today."

He compared the climb to the steep queen finish of the defunct Tour de Georgia at Brasstown Bald. "I tried to profit from the ProTour teams. Today obviously showed I've got some good climbing legs."

Hesjedal rolled in for seventh after hanging onto a chase group, and now holds the same position on GC.

"I think it worked out good, Chris was on a different level, but we have enough guys to up there to put the pressure on them," said Hesjedal. "I had fun out there in front, getting a head start. It was disappointing to see Levi and Chris come up. Chris kind of rode away and there wasn't much I could do. Levi sat on me, and I was waiting to see who would come across. Luckily Tom came up and we were able to take back time on the race leader. I was able to finish it off strong and we had three guys up there, so it was a good day."

All about the climbers in San Jose

With the flat stages behind them, the peloton of the Amgen Tour of California devoted its attention to the climbers on stage 4 to Sierra Road outside San Jose. Sensing his chances for a stage were over, Rabobank's Michael Matthews, victim of a crash on stage 3, abandoned the race.

Without even an intermediate sprint on the day and four classified ascents, it was a day for the lithe mountain men to come to the fore and finally claim the California Travel and Tourism King of the Mountains jersey that has been waiting in the wings after the cancellation of stage 1.

The morning's race leader Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) knew he'd let go of the yellow jersey today after two sprint stages, won by his teammate Ben Swift and himself. He was content to take a back seat and work for Chris Froome in the hills.

The domestic teams continued to show themselves where they do best, in the breakaways, and the first attack once more went before the race even left the start town.

This time it was a group of 10 men, including Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b C10), Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling), Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) representing the domestic teams, and Martin Pedersen (Leopard Trek), Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team) and Thor Hushovd (Team Garmin-Cervelo) for the WorldTour.

The leaders had almost three minutes on the peloton as they hit the first climb on Mines Road. Boom began to reverse the poor fortunes of his Rabobank team and won the first KOM sprint.

Spidertech's Routley managed to nab the second mountain prize, while Anthony claimed the third one a short time later, but the break was losing serious time as the hors categorie climb to Mt. Hamilton approached.

The lead group began to disintegrate at the base of Mt. Hamilton as RadioShack drove the pace in the peloton behind. Vennell was the last man caught mid-way up the climb.

Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech p/b C10) stole the maximum mountain points from the RadioShack train, besting Matthew Busche and Dmitriy Muravyev at the top.

The team of Levi Leipheimer, a three-time winner of the Tour of California, seemed set to control the race until the finishing climb, but on a small rise which interrupts the long descent into the Santa Clara Valley, Garmin-Cervélo's Ryder Hesjedal broke the RadioShack blockade and attacked solo.

He was joined a short time later by Paul Martens (Rabobank), and the pair built up a lead of almost a minute before Martens misjudged a turn and rode into a gravel driveway and had to stop, get back onto the road, and chase back to Hesjedal who waited on the German.

They remained together as they hit the bottme and Hesjedal was forced to do all the work leading up to the fan-packed Sierra Road climb.

RadioShack was in firm control of a chase group at the bottom of the descent, with the BMC moving up for its climber Steve Morabito, 45 seconds behind the two leaders.

Hesjedal ditched Martens on the lower slopes of Sierra Road, but Leipheimer and Horner were set to display their dominance as they detonated the group of favourites and rode off alone.

They made it up to Hesjedal with 2 miles to go, and the Canadian wasn't able to hang on when Horner accelerated leaving his two companions in a tactical battle behind.

Four men chased together in a third group on the road, with Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) trying to limit their losses.

Danielson pulled his group up to Leipheimer and Hesjedal, while Van Garderen struggled to hold the pace of what was now the second group. He would end up losing significant time in the final 500m, finishing over two minutes in arrears of Horner.

Schleck jumped away in the final few hundred metres to take second on the day, and while Horner raised his arms in victory, Leipheimer opened up the sprint, but Sutherland dug deep to surge ahead of the Californian to claim third on the stage.

Stage 4 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 3:27:51 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:15 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:22 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:29 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:36 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:45 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:50 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:05 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 15 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:50 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:53 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:04 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 20 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:25 21 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 26 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:03:59 27 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:08 28 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:04:10 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:13 30 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:23 31 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:30 32 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:40 33 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:05:16 35 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:00 36 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:32 37 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:10 41 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:07:52 42 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:08:14 43 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:10:39 44 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:10:45 45 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:10:52 46 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:11:02 47 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:11:30 48 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 49 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 50 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 51 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 52 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 53 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:11:59 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:12:27 55 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:40 56 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 57 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 58 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:13:33 59 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:14:12 60 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 61 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 62 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 63 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 64 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 65 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:42 66 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:15:19 67 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:15:23 68 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 69 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:16:19 70 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:24 71 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:22:05 72 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 74 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:23:07 75 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:24:43 76 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 77 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 79 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 80 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 81 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 83 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 86 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 89 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 92 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 93 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 97 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 99 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 100 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 103 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 104 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 106 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 107 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 108 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 109 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 110 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 111 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 112 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 113 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 114 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 115 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 116 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 118 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 120 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 121 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 122 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 123 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 124 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 125 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 126 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 127 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 128 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 129 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 130 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 132 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 133 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 134 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 135 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 136 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:24:56 137 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 138 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling DNF Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis

KOM - Mines Rd - km 28.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 2 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

San Antonio Valley Rd. - km 72.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 3 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

San Antonio Valley Rd. - km 82.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 4 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1

Mt. Hamilton - km 92.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 pts 2 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 10 3 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 7 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

San Jose - km 131.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 9 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:29:41 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:15 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:00 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:47 5 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 6 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:20 7 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:12:22 8 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:21:17 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:53 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 11:29:32 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:15 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:22 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:29 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:30 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:36 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:50 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:05 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 14 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:44 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:53 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:04 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 20 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 21 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:52 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:03:59 24 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:05 25 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:04:18 26 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:23 27 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:04:25 28 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:28 29 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:30 30 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:34 31 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:55 32 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:21 33 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:05:31 34 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:15 35 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:06:32 36 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:43 37 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:47 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:13 39 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:43 40 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:08:14 41 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:11:00 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:11:05 43 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:11:17 44 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:11:30 45 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:11:45 46 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 47 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 48 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:12:03 49 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:11 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:12:38 51 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:12:40 52 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:12:44 54 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:12:55 55 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:33 57 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:14:12 58 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 59 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:14 60 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:14:27 61 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:42 62 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:53 63 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:15:13 64 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:15:35 65 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:15:38 66 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:16:00 67 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:39 68 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:35 69 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:18:57 70 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:21:26 71 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:22:46 72 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:04 73 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:24:26 74 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:33 75 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:37 76 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:24:39 77 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 78 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:43 79 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 81 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 82 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 83 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 84 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 85 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 86 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 87 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 89 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:52 92 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:24:54 93 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 94 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:56 95 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:24:58 96 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 98 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 99 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 100 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 101 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 102 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 103 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 105 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:09 106 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 108 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 110 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 111 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:22 112 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:25:24 113 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 114 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 115 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 116 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 117 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:25:28 118 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:34 119 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:25:44 120 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:06 121 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:07 122 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:26:36 123 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 124 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:26:46 125 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:26:47 126 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:26:56 128 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:26:59 129 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:27:00 130 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:27 131 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:29:22 132 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:30:36 133 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:31:46 134 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 0:34:13 135 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 136 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:34:37 137 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:34:57 138 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:36:54

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 pts 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 15 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 6 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 9 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 12 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 13 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 15 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 3 16 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 3 17 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 18 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 19 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 20 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1

King of the Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 12 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 4 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 6 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 10 7 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 9 8 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 10 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 14 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 15 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 16 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1