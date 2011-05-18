Trending

Horner conquers Sierra Road for yellow jersey

First win for RadioShack at 2011 Amgen Tour of California

Image 1 of 53

Chris Horner (RadioShack) salutes as he crosses the finish line at the top of Sierra Road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 53

Well of course they do. At the start of stage 4 in Livermore.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 3 of 53

Chris Horner (RadioShack) would have a lot more to smile about at day's end.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 4 of 53

Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs autographs in Livermore.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 5 of 53

Instant photography in Livermore.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 6 of 53

After a moment of silence to honor teammate Wouter Weylant, the field headed out with Leopard Trek in front.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 7 of 53

A California lunch in Livermore.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 8 of 53

Race chief Andrew Messick pulled off a successful mountaintop finish in San Jose.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 9 of 53

The finish on top of Sierra Road above the Silcon Valley was spectacular.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 10 of 53

Blue skies returned to the Tour of California on stage 4.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 11 of 53

These Sierra Road fans said their beverages fit perfectly into bottle cages.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 12 of 53

Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides away for good on Sierra Road.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 13 of 53

Horner dances to the top.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 14 of 53

Chasers Sutherland, Leipheimer, Schleck and Danielson on Sierra Road.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 15 of 53

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) tries to shake an elite group of climbers on Sierra Road.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 16 of 53

The laughing group on Sierra Road.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 17 of 53

One of the nice scenes along today's route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 53

Through the forest we go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 53

The peloton gets out of the farm lands and into the forest.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 53

Ben King (RadioShack) stayed on the front for miles and miles today to keep the tempo high.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 53

Leopard Trek had three riders together going onto the final climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 53

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) catches up to Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo).

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 53

A moment of silence at the start today for fallen Leopard Trek rider Wouter Weylandt.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 53

The Leoard Trek team leads out the race today in memory of teammate Wouter Weylandt.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 53

The race had a warm send-off in Livermore.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 53

The break gets a little encouragement along the road.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 53

Ben King (RadioShack) continues to keep the pace high on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 53

Grey skies early in the race fortunately didn't stay around.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 53

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) doing some work for the team on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 53

Things get blown apart on the Mt. Hamilton climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 53

RadioShack kept the pressure on for most of the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) says goodbye to fellow breakaway rider Paul Martens (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) launches his attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 53

The early break makes it through the first KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 53

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) after another tough day in the saddle.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 53

The peloton gets strung out during stage 4

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) was the first one to make it to the Sierra Road climb today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) has RadioShack teammates Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer chasing him down.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 53

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) looking calm and collected on today's tough final climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 53

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) had a great ride today to come in third.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 53

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) leading the chase group on Sierra Road.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 53

Chris Horner (RadioShack) goes solo and never looks back.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 53

The peloton on the winding roads of Mt Hamilton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 53

Ben King on the front of the bunch for RadioShack

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 45 of 53

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) just gets the better of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) on the final push into the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 53

Stage 4 winner Chris Horner (RadioShack) powers over the last few metres

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 53

Chris Horner takes the lead from his RadioShack team leader Levi Leipheimer in the final kilometres

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 53

RadioShack controlled the peloton for much of the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 53

Garmin-Cervelo had plenty of options on stage 4

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 50 of 53

The peloton stretches out on stage 4

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 51 of 53

It was a tough day in the saddle for sprinter and yellow jersey wearer Greg Henderson (Sky)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 52 of 53

Working hard to keep in touch with the front group

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 53 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) on the attack approaching Sierra Road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

RadioShack's Chris Horner claimed his first ever Amgen Tour of California stage, taking the summit finish on Sierra Road with a solo attack halfway up the final ascent. It is Horner's first victory since his overall win in the 2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco, and puts the American into the leader's yellow jersey.

Leopard Trek's Andy Schleck showed his climbing prowess with a fine second place ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), but 15 seconds lost on the first day of racing by both Sutherland and Schleck means Leipheimer is second on the general classification.

The RadioShack team showed its strength on both of the main climbs of Mt. Hamilton and Sierra Road. Horner said he and Leipheimer were able to count on their team to drive the pace from the lead group into the final climb in order to set up the victory for the team.

"I told the guys to drill it as hard as you can, I want everyone to suffer and I want to blow this race apart. They drilled it and had us going 500W for over 500m, and once they did that they exploded everyone and it was just me and Levi to the line," Horner said.

He now leads the race by 1:15 over Leipheimer, but insists that he is still working for the three-time Tour of California champion.

"He's a three-time champion, and without a doubt I was working for Levi. We figured out that on the Sierra climb if the legs are good I would go, but he's still our protected leader here, going into the time trial. He's a big favorite there and there's some time he can pull back and we can win this thing 1-2."

Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson surprised in fifth place on the stage, having finished the day more than four minutes ahead of his teammate David Zabriskie, who was second in last year's Tour. Christian Vande Velde showed his improving form with a sixth place on the day, taking fourth on GC ahead of Sutherland and Schleck, making a RadioShack- and Garmin-Cervélo-heavy GC.

Andrew Talansky helped raise Garmin-Cervélo's fortunes by taking the best young rider jersey, while Ryder Hesjedal, who attacked on the descent of Mt. Hamilton and rode into the base of the final climb off the front, took the Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider award. Pat McCarty (Spidertech C10) claimed the first California Travel and Tourism King of the Mountains jersey.

Riders began the day with a moment of silence for the Leopard Trek rider Wouter Weylandt, who died last week in the Giro d'Italia. Schleck had said at the start of the race that he would ride for Weylandt and race hard to get a stage win in his honour.

"It would have been nice to win for Wouter, but I'm happy with second," he said. "I've been on a break since Liège - Bastogne - Liège but I haven't been slacking off since then. I've had good training and my form is coming back."

Sutherland was pleased to find good climbing legs on the first true test of the Tour, after two days of downhill racing. He is the only representative of a domestic team to factor into the top 10 after today's stage.

"This is it [for the domestic teams]. For us this is the Tour de France. Our team director Mike Tamayo started working on this a month after the Amgen Tour of California last year and I'm glad I can repay our sponsors with a podium finish today."

He compared the climb to the steep queen finish of the defunct Tour de Georgia at Brasstown Bald. "I tried to profit from the ProTour teams. Today obviously showed I've got some good climbing legs."

Hesjedal rolled in for seventh after hanging onto a chase group, and now holds the same position on GC.

"I think it worked out good, Chris was on a different level, but we have enough guys to up there to put the pressure on them," said Hesjedal. "I had fun out there in front, getting a head start. It was disappointing to see Levi and Chris come up. Chris kind of rode away and there wasn't much I could do. Levi sat on me, and I was waiting to see who would come across. Luckily Tom came up and we were able to take back time on the race leader. I was able to finish it off strong and we had three guys up there, so it was a good day."

All about the climbers in San Jose

With the flat stages behind them, the peloton of the Amgen Tour of California devoted its attention to the climbers on stage 4 to Sierra Road outside San Jose. Sensing his chances for a stage were over, Rabobank's Michael Matthews, victim of a crash on stage 3, abandoned the race.

Without even an intermediate sprint on the day and four classified ascents, it was a day for the lithe mountain men to come to the fore and finally claim the California Travel and Tourism King of the Mountains jersey that has been waiting in the wings after the cancellation of stage 1.

The morning's race leader Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) knew he'd let go of the yellow jersey today after two sprint stages, won by his teammate Ben Swift and himself. He was content to take a back seat and work for Chris Froome in the hills.

The domestic teams continued to show themselves where they do best, in the breakaways, and the first attack once more went before the race even left the start town.

This time it was a group of 10 men, including Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Will Routley (Team Spidertech p/b C10), Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling), Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) representing the domestic teams, and Martin Pedersen (Leopard Trek), Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team) and Thor Hushovd (Team Garmin-Cervelo) for the WorldTour.

The leaders had almost three minutes on the peloton as they hit the first climb on Mines Road. Boom began to reverse the poor fortunes of his Rabobank team and won the first KOM sprint.

Spidertech's Routley managed to nab the second mountain prize, while Anthony claimed the third one a short time later, but the break was losing serious time as the hors categorie climb to Mt. Hamilton approached.

The lead group began to disintegrate at the base of Mt. Hamilton as RadioShack drove the pace in the peloton behind. Vennell was the last man caught mid-way up the climb.

Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech p/b C10) stole the maximum mountain points from the RadioShack train, besting Matthew Busche and Dmitriy Muravyev at the top.

The team of Levi Leipheimer, a three-time winner of the Tour of California, seemed set to control the race until the finishing climb, but on a small rise which interrupts the long descent into the Santa Clara Valley, Garmin-Cervélo's Ryder Hesjedal broke the RadioShack blockade and attacked solo.

He was joined a short time later by Paul Martens (Rabobank), and the pair built up a lead of almost a minute before Martens misjudged a turn and rode into a gravel driveway and had to stop, get back onto the road, and chase back to Hesjedal who waited on the German.

They remained together as they hit the bottme and Hesjedal was forced to do all the work leading up to the fan-packed Sierra Road climb.

RadioShack was in firm control of a chase group at the bottom of the descent, with the BMC moving up for its climber Steve Morabito, 45 seconds behind the two leaders.

Hesjedal ditched Martens on the lower slopes of Sierra Road, but Leipheimer and Horner were set to display their dominance as they detonated the group of favourites and rode off alone.

They made it up to Hesjedal with 2 miles to go, and the Canadian wasn't able to hang on when Horner accelerated leaving his two companions in a tactical battle behind.

Four men chased together in a third group on the road, with Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) trying to limit their losses.

Danielson pulled his group up to Leipheimer and Hesjedal, while Van Garderen struggled to hold the pace of what was now the second group. He would end up losing significant time in the final 500m, finishing over two minutes in arrears of Horner.

Schleck jumped away in the final few hundred metres to take second on the day, and while Horner raised his arms in victory, Leipheimer opened up the sprint, but Sutherland dug deep to surge ahead of the Californian to claim third on the stage.

 

Stage 4 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack3:27:51
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:15
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:22
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:29
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:36
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:50
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:05
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
15Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:50
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:53
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:04
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
20Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:25
21Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
22George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
25Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
26Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:03:59
27Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:08
28Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:04:10
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:13
30Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:23
31Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:30
32David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:40
33Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:05:16
35Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:00
36Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:32
37Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
38Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:10
41Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:07:52
42Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:08:14
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:10:39
44Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:10:45
45Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:10:52
46Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:11:02
47Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:11:30
48Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
49Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
50Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
51Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
52Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
53Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:11:59
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:12:27
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:40
56Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
57Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
58Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:13:33
59Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:14:12
60Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
61Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
62James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
63Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
64Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
65Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:42
66Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:15:19
67Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:15:23
68Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
69Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:16:19
70Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:24
71Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:22:05
72Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
74Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:23:07
75Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:24:43
76Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
77Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
79Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
80Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
81Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
83Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
86Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
88Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
89Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
92Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
97Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
99Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
100Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
103Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
104Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
106Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
107Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
108Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
109Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
110Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
111Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
112Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
113Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
114Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
115Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
116Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
117Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
118Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
120Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
121Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
122Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
123Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
124James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
125Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
126Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
127Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
128William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
129Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
130Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
132Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
133Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
134Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
135Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
136Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:24:56
137Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
138Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFKurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFNic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFChad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSWilliam Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis

KOM - Mines Rd - km 28.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth2
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

San Antonio Valley Rd. - km 72.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth3
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

San Antonio Valley Rd. - km 82.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth4pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1

Mt. Hamilton - km 92.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1012pts
2Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack10
3Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack7
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
7George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

San Jose - km 131.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek9
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:29:41
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:15
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:00
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:47
5Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
6Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:20
7Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:22
8Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:21:17
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:53
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack11:29:32
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:15
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:22
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:29
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:30
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:36
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:50
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:05
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
14Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:44
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:53
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:04
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
20George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
21Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:52
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:03:59
24Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:05
25Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:04:18
26Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:23
27Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:04:25
28Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:28
29Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:30
30Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:34
31David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:55
32Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:21
33Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:05:31
34Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:15
35Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:06:32
36Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:43
37Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:47
38Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:13
39Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:43
40Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:08:14
41Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:11:00
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:11:05
43Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:11:17
44Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:11:30
45Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:11:45
46Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
47Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
48Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:03
49Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:12:11
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:12:38
51Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:40
52Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
53Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:12:44
54Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:55
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:33
57Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:14:12
58Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
59Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:14
60James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:14:27
61Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:42
62Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:53
63Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:15:13
64Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:15:35
65Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:15:38
66Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:16:00
67Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:39
68Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:35
69Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:18:57
70Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:21:26
71Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:22:46
72Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:04
73Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:24:26
74Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:33
75Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:37
76Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:39
77Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
78Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:43
79Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
81Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
82Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
83Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
84Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
85Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
86Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
87Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
89Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:52
92Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:24:54
93Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
94Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:24:56
95Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:24:58
96Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
98Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
99Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
100Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
101Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
102Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
103Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
105Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:09
106Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
108Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
109Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
110Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
111Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:22
112Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:25:24
113Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
114Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
115Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
116Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
117Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:25:28
118Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:34
119Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:25:44
120Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:06
121Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:07
122Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:26:36
123Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
124Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:26:46
125Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:26:47
126Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:26:56
128Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:26:59
129Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:27:00
130Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:27
131Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:29:22
132Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:30:36
133Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:31:46
134Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp0:34:13
135William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
136Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:34:37
137Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:34:57
138James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:36:54

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale19pts
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard18
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling15
4Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling15
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1012
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
9Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
11Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
12Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5
13Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
14Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
15Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth3
16Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder3
17Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
18Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
19Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
20Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1

King of the Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1012pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack12
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10
4Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
6Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack10
7Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth9
8Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
10Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack7
11Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
14Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
15George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
16Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
20Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11:31:22
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:15
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:54
4Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
5Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:53
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:43
7Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:22
8Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:36
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:53
10Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
11Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:19
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:25:37

