Photo gallery: Highlights from the 2011 Amgen Tour of California

Image 1 of 69 Chris Horner (RadioShack) celebrates his GC win across the line. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 69 A snowman holds a sign along the race route on Highway 89 after stage one of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California from South Lake Tahoe to North Lake Tahoe was cancelled (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 69 There is a Leopard Trek rider under there somewhere (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 69 Riders get in on the discussion about whether or not to race today (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 69 The riders never saw this climb above spectacular Lake Tahoe. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 69 There are BMC team bike racks somewhere under here. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 7 of 69 Andy Schleck was bundled up, but ready to race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 69 Things start to deteriorate just a little (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 69 As the elevation got higher so did the amount of snow (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 69 The new startline at Nevada City (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 69 Californian Chris Horner drew the biggest cheers in Nevada City. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 12 of 69 Liquigas riders getting ready for the start. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 69 The peloton rolls through the acres of rice fields along today's route (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 69 The race leaves the back side of the Beale Air Force base. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 69 A brief rain squall hit the field during its finishing laps in Sacramento. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 16 of 69 The race enters the finishing circuits near the state capitol in Sacramento (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 69 Teams gather at the front with one lap to go (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 69 Ben Swift (Sky Procycling) was swiftest in Sacramento. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 19 of 69 Leaving Auburn, the stage began under grey skies. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 69 Dutchman Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) rides past signs of the American times. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 21 of 69 A Blackhawk medic chopper dropped in to check out today's race (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 69 George Hincapie had some fans looking for him in the feed zone (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 69 A lot of today's route brought the race through vast farm lands (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 69 Getting a rotation worked out on the front of the race (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 69 A number of riders went down in the finale of stage three. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 69 Greg Henderson raises his arm in victory in Modesto (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 69 The finish on top of Sierra Road above the Silcon Valley was spectacular. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 28 of 69 The Leoard Trek team leads out the race today in memory of teammate Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 69 Working hard to keep in touch with the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 69 RadioShack kept the pressure on for most of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) has RadioShack teammates Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer chasing him down. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 69 Chris Horner takes the lead from his RadioShack team leader Levi Leipheimer in the final kilometres (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 69 Chasers Sutherland, Leipheimer, Schleck and Danielson on Sierra Road. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 34 of 69 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) had a great ride today to come in third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 69 Stage 4 winner Chris Horner (RadioShack) powers over the last few metres (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 69 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) just gets the better of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) on the final push into the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 69 They may be skinny, but Chris Horner's legs deliver chunky beatings. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 38 of 69 The day's break almost succeeded until Oscar Freire (Rabobank) was caught with 2.5km to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 69 American road champion Ben King (RadioShack) at the front. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 40 of 69 Broccoli fields out on the course today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 41 of 69 The break sustaining its 3 minute gap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 42 of 69 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the stage 5 win in Paso Robles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 43 of 69 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) on the long lonesome TT course. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 69 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) en route to a second place ride (Image credit: AFP) Image 45 of 69 Zabriskie heads into the Solvang farmlands. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 46 of 69 Chris Horner (RadioShack) rolling through the vineyards of Solvang. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 47 of 69 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) time trials to victory and a new course record in Solvang. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 48 of 69 Chris Horner (RadioShack) races to the finish in Solvang. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 49 of 69 Chris Horner (RadioShack) recovers after a tough effort (Image credit: AFP) Image 50 of 69 Time trial stage winner David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) (Image credit: AFP) Image 51 of 69 The sumo wrestlers strike a pose for the camera (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 52 of 69 Stage 7 of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 53 of 69 So close to Los Angeles, and so remote. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 54 of 69 Eight men made up the breakaway, including KOM leader Pat McCarty (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 55 of 69 The break heads into the KOM sprint. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 56 of 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) in a tunnel. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 57 of 69 Once the move turned out of town it was nothing but climbing. (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 58 of 69 Chris Horner follows the Levi Leipheimer express to the top of Mt. Baldy. (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 59 of 69 Horner and Leipheimer ride together on Mt Baldy. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 60 of 69 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) put in a fine climb for third. (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 61 of 69 Levi had plenty of strength on Mt Baldy. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 62 of 69 The Horner-Levi show takes stage 7 with style. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 63 of 69 Leopard Trek bikes ready for the last stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 64 of 69 He barks for BMC. Don't mess with him! (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 65 of 69 Michael Friedman, Jose Fernando Antogna, Jan Barta and Bradley White in the major break of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 66 of 69 The break gets some fan support along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 67 of 69 The race makes its way through the hectic Thousand Oaks circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 68 of 69 Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) nails it in Thousand Oaks. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 69 of 69 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefits) looking happy to be done with the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The 2011 Amgen Tour of California got off to a decidedly chilly start which resulted in a cancelled first stage however once in the warmer climes of Nevada City on stage 2, it was all systems go for yet another memorable edition of North America's largest race.

The Tour of California was highlighted by fast sprinting where the quicker members of the peloton were unafraid to show their frustrations; where Sky and HTC-Highroad battled for sprint supremacy only to be overcome by Peter Sagan and Liquigas-Cannondale.

When it came to the race's high peaks, Mt Baldy had been the stage predicted to present us with the overall winner, however the work had already been done. The tightly-fought contest between RadioShack teammates Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner was a genuine boon for this year's race. In the end it was the work that Horner had done on the stage 4 Sierra Road climb which presented the likeable veteran with overall victory.

Horner then put in a heroic performance in the Solvang time trial to ensure that he had enough of a gap on Leipheimer. Together, they crossed the line on Mt Baldy producing some of the most memorable footage of the race in its history.

Here's a look at the 2011 Amgen Tour of California from behind the lenses of Jonathan Devich and Mark Johnson who were out on the road for Cyclingnews over the past week.