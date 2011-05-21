Trending

Leipheimer wins on Mt. Baldy

Horner puts more time into rivals as RadioShack flex their muscles

Image 1 of 67

Horner and Leipheimer ride together on Mt Baldy.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 67

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) atop Mt. Baldy.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal getting caught by the RadioShack train.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 67

Chris Horner getting ready to pounce on Mt. Baldy.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 67

George Hincapie (BMC) on the final climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 67

Rob Britton (Bissell) fights against the might of Baldy.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 67

Stage 7 of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 67

The sumo wrestlers strike a pose for the camera

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 67

Jason McCartney leads the RadioShack train.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 67

Talansky and Hesjedal lead the break for the second KOM.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 67

Chris Horner ensconced behind his team.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 67

The bunch heads out of one of the tunnels.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 67

Radioshack sets a brisk tempo to keep the move in check.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 67

Pat McCarty comes back to the bunch. Mike Creed had bridged, but the break wasn't doing well.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 67

The peloton was much reduced on stage 7

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 67

Up from the intermediate sprint - no way to go but up!

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 67

The gruppetto comes to the line.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 67

The Horner-Levi show takes stage 7 with style.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 19 of 67

Bobke among us.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 20 of 67

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervelo) spent most of the day on the attack.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 21 of 67

Leopard Trek in formation.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 22 of 67

Ben King (RadioShack) motors at the tip of the field.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 23 of 67

Another sunny day in California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 24 of 67

George Hincapie (BMC) leads the break.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 25 of 67

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 26 of 67

Big crowds at all the mountain passes.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 27 of 67

Ice and parking were hot items at the Tour of California today.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 28 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) in a tunnel.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 29 of 67

It's all up from here.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 30 of 67

The day's break was well-established by the top of the first climb.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 31 of 67

No big deal; in LA traffic is like this every other day of the week, too.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 32 of 67

The field heads from Claremont into the mountains.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 67

This is how the locals watch a bike race in Claremont.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 34 of 67

A fan cheers on the Canadians in the peloton.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 67

The climb before the final climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 67

The breakaway from above - lots of elevation to gain

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 67

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) put in a fine climb for third.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 38 of 67

Chris Horner follows the Levi Leipheimer express to the top of Mt. Baldy.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 39 of 67

The peloton swarms toward the break.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 40 of 67

Rob Britton (Bissell) stays hydrated on what was a warm, difficult day

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 41 of 67

Once the move turned out of town it was nothing but climbing.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 42 of 67

Rob Britton (Bissell) with George Hincapie (BMC) in the stage 7 break.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 43 of 67

George Hincapie put power behind the escape.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 44 of 67

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1) and George Hincapie (BMC) lead the break.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 45 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal leads his Garmin-Cervelo teammate Andrew Talansky on the KOM

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 46 of 67

The breakaway heads up to the first KOM.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 47 of 67

Two young Andy Schleck fans cheer on their hero on Glendora Mountain Road.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 48 of 67

Chris Horner is escorted to doping control after the Tour of California Mt. Baldy stage.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 49 of 67

Tom Danielson moved up onto the GC podium

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 50 of 67

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) wasn't able to contest for the stage win

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 51 of 67

The race gets underway from Claremont.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 52 of 67

So close to Los Angeles, and so remote.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 53 of 67

Eight men made up the breakaway, including KOM leader Pat McCarty

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 54 of 67

The break heads into the KOM sprint.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 55 of 67

The sumo wrestlers encourage the breakaway

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 56 of 67

Andrew Talansky in the escape group.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 57 of 67

It was crunch time for the UnitedHealthcare team

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 58 of 67

The peloton stayed neutral out of Claremont waiting for a rider to come back from a flat.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 59 of 67

George Hincapie (BMC) pushes the pace in the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 60 of 67

Pat McCarty (Spidertech C10) secured the king of the mountains jersey.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 61 of 67

George Hincapie (BMC) heads to the line after a hard day in the escape.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 62 of 67

Rory Sutherland got into trouble, and had his UnitedHealthcare teammate Charly Wegelius to help him to the line.

(Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)
Image 63 of 67

Alexander Efimkin (most aggressive rider)

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 64 of 67

Levi had plenty of strength on Mt Baldy.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 65 of 67

The podium (l-r); Chris Horner, Levi Leiphemier, Laurens ten Dam

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 66 of 67

Pat McCarty is the current KOM leader.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 67 of 67

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) is the best young rider.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Levi Leipheimer took the stage victory and his RadioShack teammate and race leader Chris Horner solidified his race lead in the queen stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California high above Los Angeles on Mount Baldy.

The duo demoralized the competition with a ferocious tempo in the final kilometres, crossing the line together, hands-clasped, to stamp their authority on the race. It was the first win of the season for Leipheimer while Horner maintained his overall race lead with one stage remaining.

It was now Leipheimer's turn to get revenge after being bested by Garmin-Cervélo's David Zabriskie in the Solvang time trial, and Horner's chance to show the depth of the RadioShack team.

"I had an inkling after 3km that I was going to win," Leipheimer said. "Yesterday I thought I had won, and I was very disappointed when I found out I hadn't. Today made up for that."

After teammates Dmitriy Muravyev and Matthew Busche did the yeoman's work to decimate the field on the lower slopes, the RadioShack dynamic duo of Leipheimer and Chris Horner rode away from the field on the final sectors of the vertiginous climb to finish 1-2.

"The work the team did really allowed me to win," said Leipheimer. "I never had to step in and defend Chris' jersey, because there just wasn't any challenge to it, there was never a threat. I was able to ride my race for the stage win with Chris on my wheel."

Today also marked Leipheimer's first ever road stage victory at the Amgen Tour of California. Leipheimer now knows what it feels like to win a mountain stage at the Amgen Tour of California.

As predicted, the race blew to bits on the steep switchbacks of Mount Baldy, and riders came to the finish in ones and twos. Behind the leading RadioShack riders, Dutch climber Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) finished third at 0:43, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) finished fourth at 1:01.

"I'm happy with this result, third is good but you always want a little bit more," said Ten Dam. "When I attacked with three kilometres to go, I thought that there was two kilometres really steep and I did not know about the downhill. I had not seen this climb before and I know the mountains in Europe better.

"I'm happy though, I'm sixth now, I lost 15 seconds in the overall, otherwise I would be fourth. I think I did a good job and the team is happy. I came here to try and do well in the two mountain stages. I was eighth on Sierra Road and third today so I did well this week. The other two old guys are just too strong."

Garmin-Cervélo "no challenge" to Horner

The Garmin-Cervélo team tried to put RadioShack under pressure, getting its young rider Andrew Talansky and Ryder Hesjedal into the early breakaway, but the team of Horner kept the gap pegged to two minutes - not enough of an advantage to stay clear on the final climb and worry the RadioShack team.

"I think we would have put pressure on them if we had three minutes, but Leopard Trek was helping RadioShack ..." said Christian Vande Velde. "We were going for the stage win - we weren't thinking about third or second or whatever. We wanted to win here."

Hesjedal was clearly disappointed with the day's outcome, after spending a large amount of time off the front. "They were never going to let us get more than we did. The plan was to make them work hard from behind. But it's hard to do it that way."

Attack shows Efimkin's class

Steve Morabito (BMC) edged Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) for fifth place, 1:21 behind Leipheimer. Efimkin was part of a nine-man break which went clear early in the stage and the Russian was the last to be caught by the select chase group near the summit of Mount Baldy inside the final 3km.

"It was my hope to race well on this stage but obviously RadioShack has a lot of speed and they are really strong," said Efimkin. "It was good today. We tried and I was really close."

Morabito was able to bridge up to the group with Horner and Leipheimer before Busche pulled off, but once the last RadioShack domestique pulled off and the stars hit the gas, the Swiss rider couldn't keep the pace.

"All day I had good legs, I like it when it's warm," Morabito said. "I was thinking at the bottom of the last climb I would try to win the stage, but when they sped up, Tejay Van Garderen opened up a gap and I expected him to close it, but he couldn't. And then it was too far to go across."

Barring catastrophe, Horner inherits Amgen Tour crown

In the general classification, Chris Horner maintained his 38-second lead over Leipheimer and can look forward to celebrating his first Amgen Tour of California victory in Thousand Oaks on Sunday.

"It's been a fantastic week for the RadioShack team. It was a fantastic day today. Barring any catastrophic stuff happening, I don't see much chance of losing the jersey tomorrow," said Horner.

There was a re-shuffling of riders behind, however, on the overall standings as Danielson moves up to third place, 2:45 behind Horner, while teammate Christian Vande Velde slots into fourth, 33 seconds behind Danielson.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) entered the day in third place overall, but dropped to seventh.

After a long day out in the breakaway, Pat McCarty of SpiderTech-C10 solidified his hold on the mountains classification. McCarty won both KOMs today, and will take home the red jersey of mountains leader on Sunday.

Young rider classification shakes out

In the young rider classification, Tejay van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) extended his lead over Garmin-Cervelo's Andrew Talansky, who rode in the early break, but dropped back in the final kilometres of Mount Baldy.

"My mistake on Sierra Road definitely taught me to relax a little bit," said Van Garderen. "I can get too nervous and gung-ho when it comes to staying with the leaders. But, I'm just trying to win. I plan on trying to keep this jersey, if I can make it through the day. But, I would also like to help get a stage win for Leigh Howard and Matt Goss tomorrow."

How it unfolded

The 121.9 kilometer stage rolled out from Claremont, with climbing beginning immediately. Before the stage, everyone expected a hard, fast day of racing, with Garmin-Cervélo hot for the stage win and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) chasing a podium spot.

The stage started fast and furious with breaks continuously forming and reforming. Just past ten kilometers of racing, a group of nine established at the front. It included: Andrew Talansky (Team Garmin-Cervelo), Ben Swift and Chris Froome (Sky Procycling), George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team), Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Pat McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered By C10), and Rob Britton (Bissell Cycling). Amaël Moinard (BMC Racing Team) tried to join the break, but could not make it across.

As sprinter Ben Swift dropped back from the break, Garmin-Cervélo sent another rider up the road in the hope of putting pressure on the RadioShack team of Chris Horner. Hesjedal soon made it across to the lead group to join his teammate Talansky.

Over the first KOM at Glendora Ridge Road, Jonathan McCarty took the points and added to his lead in the mountains classification. On the front of the main field, RadioShack kept the race under tight control, keeping the gap at two minutes or less for the entire stage. Leopard-Trek also contributed to the chase, perhaps with the idea of launching Andy Schleck later in the stage.

The break began slowly to lose ground, as well as Froome, as they approached the summit of Glendora Ridge Road, and riders began dropping off the back of the main field under the combined pressure of RadioShack and Leopard-Trek. Points leader Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale was among the riders who dropped off the back. Around 50-60 riders remained in the main field.

With 18 kilometers to go, Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) put in a cheeky attack off the front of the main field, but it didn't last long as the field bore down relentlessly.

Baldy sorts out the race

Turning on to the final climb to Mount Baldy, the field numbered just 20 riders as RadioShack continued their relentless tempo on the front. Six riders remained in the break as Niermann dropped back. Mountains leader McCarty has already been dropped after he secured maximum points at the day's second KOM

With 5 kilometers to go, three riders remained out in front, Talansky, Bellotti and Efimkin, but their advantage had dropped to 0:47. Efimkin soon attacked and rode alone. Behind, three RadioShack riders sat on the front of the main field, with Busche driving and Andy Schleck following closely on the wheels of RadioShack.

Vande Velde, meanwhile, struggled to hang on to the back of the field with the podium on the line. Sutherland was already dropped and Vande Velde had the podium in his sights.

Schleck began to yo-yo off the back of the favorites group with 4km to go, and then just five riders remained in the group: Matt Busche, Chris Horner, Levi Leipheimer, Laurens Ten Dam and Andy Schleck.

The last steep gradients of the climb awaited the leaders. The much-anticipated move from RadioShack came inside the final 3 kilometers. Busche put on the gas, and only Leipheimer and Horner could hold the pace. Busche pulled off and the remaining two RadioShack riders, Horner and Leipheimer, quickly opened up a gap on the shattered field.

The RadioShack duo swept up Efimkin with 2.5km  to go and for a moment the Russian held their pace, but after a long day on the attack he, too, dropped back. Dutch climber Laurens Ten Dam proved most able to resist, and rode just off the back of the leading duo.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack3:33:01
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:01
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:29
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:39
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:09
12Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:29
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:34
14Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:49
16Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:56
17Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:10
18Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
19Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:15
20Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
21Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:03:19
22Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:03:23
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:49
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:56
25Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:04:08
26Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:04:30
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:04:48
29Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:19
30Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:37
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:25
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:06:33
36Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:07:39
37Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:07:52
38Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:48
39Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
40Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:56
41Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
42Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
44Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
45Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
46Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
47Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:10:50
49James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:11:19
50Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:11:20
51Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:14:11
52Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
53Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
56Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
57Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
58Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
59Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
61Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
62Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
63David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
64Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:15:06
66Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:02
67Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
68Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
69Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
70Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
71Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:17:17
72Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
73Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
74Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
75Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
76Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
77Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
79Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
80Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
83Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:39
85Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:17:40
86Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:17:57
87Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:25
88Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:35
89Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
90Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
91Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:21
92Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
93Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
94Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
95Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
96Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
97Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
98Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
100Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
101Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
102James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
103Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
104Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
105Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
106Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
107Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
108Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
110Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
111Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
112Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
113Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
114Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
115Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
116Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
117Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
118Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
121Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
122Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
123Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
124William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
125Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
126Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFAlejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
DNFAlastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C108pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
4Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling5
5George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team3

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C108pts
2Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
3Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling6
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo3

Mountain 3 - Mt Baldy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack12pts
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad4
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad3:34:30
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:40
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:56
4Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:42
5Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:14:33
6Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:48
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:52
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack10:41:59
2Team Garmin - Cervelo0:02:33
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:22
4HTC - Highroad0:05:56
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:39
6Leopard Trek0:09:12
7BMC Racing Team0:09:24
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:08
9Bissell Pro Cycling0:14:45
10Jamis-Sutter Home0:15:05
11Saxo Bank SunGard0:16:34
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:19:11
13Sky Procycling0:29:00
14Team NetApp0:35:11
15Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:41:34
16Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:43:04
17Kenda-5-Hour Energy Cycling Team0:54:21
18Team Spidertech Powered by C100:54:27

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack20:50:02
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:38
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:45
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:18
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:23
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:26
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:12
8Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:04:33
9Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:50
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:16
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:22
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:39
13Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:08:37
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:39
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:50
16Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:09:07
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:21
18Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:44
19Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:46
20Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:58
21Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:10:06
22Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:12
23Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:10:34
24George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:43
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:31
26Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:38
27Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:03
28Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:12:19
29Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:22
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:43
31David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:15
32Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:19:06
33Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:10
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:20:00
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:15
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:20:24
37Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:21:46
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:22:42
39Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:24:18
40Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:24:22
41Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:24:39
42Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:26:23
43Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:59
44Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:03
45Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:27:14
46Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:51
47Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:28:07
48Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:28:17
49Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:30:29
50Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:31:19
51Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:32:04
52Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:32:06
53Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:32:17
54Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:02
55Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:33:21
56Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:34:27
57Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:59
58Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:35:29
59Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:46
60Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:37:35
61Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:16
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:43
63Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:38:54
64Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:34
65Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:40:03
66Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:40:08
67Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:14
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:40:59
69Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:41:11
70Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:41:32
71Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:42:22
72Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:42:56
73Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:43:14
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:43:38
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:43:57
76Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:18
77Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:44:28
78Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:45:08
79Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:10
80Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:45:24
81Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:45:26
82Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:29
83Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:35
84Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:46:10
85Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:47:03
86Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:47:16
87Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:47:22
88Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:47:44
89Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:23
90Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:50:59
91Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:53:27
92Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:56:04
93Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:56:50
94Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:57:33
95Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:50
96Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:58:42
97James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:59:21
98Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:24
99Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:59:26
100Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:00:16
101Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:00:55
102Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1:01:08
103Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:01:26
104Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1:01:28
105James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1:01:37
106Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:01:57
107Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:02:07
108Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:02:17
109Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1:02:32
110Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:07
111Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:04:21
112Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1:04:35
113Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:04:38
114Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1:05:29
115Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:09:42
116Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1:09:47
117Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:09:56
118Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:10:09
119Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:10:48
120Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:11:49
121Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1:12:15
122Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:12:17
123Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1:12:31
124William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:17:58
125Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp1:19:33
126Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:21:12

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale34pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling25
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard18
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling15
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1012
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
9Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth9
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team9
11Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
12Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
14Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard5
17Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
19Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
22Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder3
23Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
24Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling2
25Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
27Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
28Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp1
29Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1039pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack24
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack20
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
8Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling11
9Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
10Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack10
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad9
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
13Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
14Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
16Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack7
19Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
20Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
21Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
23Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
26Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling3
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek2
31Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad20:53:25
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:58
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:52
5Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:44
6Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:29:58
7Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:48
8Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:39:33
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:54:27
10Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo62:39:40
2Team RadioShack0:01:41
3BMC Racing Team0:13:03
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:34
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:27
6Leopard Trek0:15:32
7HTC - Highroad0:16:14
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:16
9Saxo Bank SunGard0:27:14
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:24
11Jamis-Sutter Home0:36:02
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:44:15
13Sky Procycling1:08:40
14Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1:18:45
15Team NetApp1:27:38
16Kenda-5-Hour Energy Cycling Team1:30:05
17Team Spidertech Powered by C101:32:54
18Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:48:36

