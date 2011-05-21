Image 1 of 67 Horner and Leipheimer ride together on Mt Baldy. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 67 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) atop Mt. Baldy. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 67 Ryder Hesjedal getting caught by the RadioShack train. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 67 Chris Horner getting ready to pounce on Mt. Baldy. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 67 George Hincapie (BMC) on the final climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 67 Rob Britton (Bissell) fights against the might of Baldy. Levi Leipheimer took the stage victory and his RadioShack teammate and race leader Chris Horner solidified his race lead in the queen stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California high above Los Angeles on Mount Baldy.

The duo demoralized the competition with a ferocious tempo in the final kilometres, crossing the line together, hands-clasped, to stamp their authority on the race. It was the first win of the season for Leipheimer while Horner maintained his overall race lead with one stage remaining.

It was now Leipheimer's turn to get revenge after being bested by Garmin-Cervélo's David Zabriskie in the Solvang time trial, and Horner's chance to show the depth of the RadioShack team.

"I had an inkling after 3km that I was going to win," Leipheimer said. "Yesterday I thought I had won, and I was very disappointed when I found out I hadn't. Today made up for that."

After teammates Dmitriy Muravyev and Matthew Busche did the yeoman's work to decimate the field on the lower slopes, the RadioShack dynamic duo of Leipheimer and Chris Horner rode away from the field on the final sectors of the vertiginous climb to finish 1-2.

"The work the team did really allowed me to win," said Leipheimer. "I never had to step in and defend Chris' jersey, because there just wasn't any challenge to it, there was never a threat. I was able to ride my race for the stage win with Chris on my wheel."

Today also marked Leipheimer's first ever road stage victory at the Amgen Tour of California. Leipheimer now knows what it feels like to win a mountain stage at the Amgen Tour of California.

As predicted, the race blew to bits on the steep switchbacks of Mount Baldy, and riders came to the finish in ones and twos. Behind the leading RadioShack riders, Dutch climber Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) finished third at 0:43, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) finished fourth at 1:01.

"I'm happy with this result, third is good but you always want a little bit more," said Ten Dam. "When I attacked with three kilometres to go, I thought that there was two kilometres really steep and I did not know about the downhill. I had not seen this climb before and I know the mountains in Europe better.

"I'm happy though, I'm sixth now, I lost 15 seconds in the overall, otherwise I would be fourth. I think I did a good job and the team is happy. I came here to try and do well in the two mountain stages. I was eighth on Sierra Road and third today so I did well this week. The other two old guys are just too strong."

Garmin-Cervélo "no challenge" to Horner

The Garmin-Cervélo team tried to put RadioShack under pressure, getting its young rider Andrew Talansky and Ryder Hesjedal into the early breakaway, but the team of Horner kept the gap pegged to two minutes - not enough of an advantage to stay clear on the final climb and worry the RadioShack team.

"I think we would have put pressure on them if we had three minutes, but Leopard Trek was helping RadioShack ..." said Christian Vande Velde. "We were going for the stage win - we weren't thinking about third or second or whatever. We wanted to win here."

Hesjedal was clearly disappointed with the day's outcome, after spending a large amount of time off the front. "They were never going to let us get more than we did. The plan was to make them work hard from behind. But it's hard to do it that way."

Attack shows Efimkin's class

Steve Morabito (BMC) edged Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) for fifth place, 1:21 behind Leipheimer. Efimkin was part of a nine-man break which went clear early in the stage and the Russian was the last to be caught by the select chase group near the summit of Mount Baldy inside the final 3km.

"It was my hope to race well on this stage but obviously RadioShack has a lot of speed and they are really strong," said Efimkin. "It was good today. We tried and I was really close."

Morabito was able to bridge up to the group with Horner and Leipheimer before Busche pulled off, but once the last RadioShack domestique pulled off and the stars hit the gas, the Swiss rider couldn't keep the pace.

"All day I had good legs, I like it when it's warm," Morabito said. "I was thinking at the bottom of the last climb I would try to win the stage, but when they sped up, Tejay Van Garderen opened up a gap and I expected him to close it, but he couldn't. And then it was too far to go across."

Barring catastrophe, Horner inherits Amgen Tour crown

In the general classification, Chris Horner maintained his 38-second lead over Leipheimer and can look forward to celebrating his first Amgen Tour of California victory in Thousand Oaks on Sunday.

"It's been a fantastic week for the RadioShack team. It was a fantastic day today. Barring any catastrophic stuff happening, I don't see much chance of losing the jersey tomorrow," said Horner.

There was a re-shuffling of riders behind, however, on the overall standings as Danielson moves up to third place, 2:45 behind Horner, while teammate Christian Vande Velde slots into fourth, 33 seconds behind Danielson.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) entered the day in third place overall, but dropped to seventh.

After a long day out in the breakaway, Pat McCarty of SpiderTech-C10 solidified his hold on the mountains classification. McCarty won both KOMs today, and will take home the red jersey of mountains leader on Sunday.

Young rider classification shakes out

In the young rider classification, Tejay van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) extended his lead over Garmin-Cervelo's Andrew Talansky, who rode in the early break, but dropped back in the final kilometres of Mount Baldy.

"My mistake on Sierra Road definitely taught me to relax a little bit," said Van Garderen. "I can get too nervous and gung-ho when it comes to staying with the leaders. But, I'm just trying to win. I plan on trying to keep this jersey, if I can make it through the day. But, I would also like to help get a stage win for Leigh Howard and Matt Goss tomorrow."



How it unfolded

The 121.9 kilometer stage rolled out from Claremont, with climbing beginning immediately. Before the stage, everyone expected a hard, fast day of racing, with Garmin-Cervélo hot for the stage win and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) chasing a podium spot.

The stage started fast and furious with breaks continuously forming and reforming. Just past ten kilometers of racing, a group of nine established at the front. It included: Andrew Talansky (Team Garmin-Cervelo), Ben Swift and Chris Froome (Sky Procycling), George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team), Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Pat McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered By C10), and Rob Britton (Bissell Cycling). Amaël Moinard (BMC Racing Team) tried to join the break, but could not make it across.

As sprinter Ben Swift dropped back from the break, Garmin-Cervélo sent another rider up the road in the hope of putting pressure on the RadioShack team of Chris Horner. Hesjedal soon made it across to the lead group to join his teammate Talansky.

Over the first KOM at Glendora Ridge Road, Jonathan McCarty took the points and added to his lead in the mountains classification. On the front of the main field, RadioShack kept the race under tight control, keeping the gap at two minutes or less for the entire stage. Leopard-Trek also contributed to the chase, perhaps with the idea of launching Andy Schleck later in the stage.

The break began slowly to lose ground, as well as Froome, as they approached the summit of Glendora Ridge Road, and riders began dropping off the back of the main field under the combined pressure of RadioShack and Leopard-Trek. Points leader Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale was among the riders who dropped off the back. Around 50-60 riders remained in the main field.

With 18 kilometers to go, Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) put in a cheeky attack off the front of the main field, but it didn't last long as the field bore down relentlessly.

Baldy sorts out the race

Turning on to the final climb to Mount Baldy, the field numbered just 20 riders as RadioShack continued their relentless tempo on the front. Six riders remained in the break as Niermann dropped back. Mountains leader McCarty has already been dropped after he secured maximum points at the day's second KOM

With 5 kilometers to go, three riders remained out in front, Talansky, Bellotti and Efimkin, but their advantage had dropped to 0:47. Efimkin soon attacked and rode alone. Behind, three RadioShack riders sat on the front of the main field, with Busche driving and Andy Schleck following closely on the wheels of RadioShack.

Vande Velde, meanwhile, struggled to hang on to the back of the field with the podium on the line. Sutherland was already dropped and Vande Velde had the podium in his sights.

Schleck began to yo-yo off the back of the favorites group with 4km to go, and then just five riders remained in the group: Matt Busche, Chris Horner, Levi Leipheimer, Laurens Ten Dam and Andy Schleck.

The last steep gradients of the climb awaited the leaders. The much-anticipated move from RadioShack came inside the final 3 kilometers. Busche put on the gas, and only Leipheimer and Horner could hold the pace. Busche pulled off and the remaining two RadioShack riders, Horner and Leipheimer, quickly opened up a gap on the shattered field.

The RadioShack duo swept up Efimkin with 2.5km to go and for a moment the Russian held their pace, but after a long day on the attack he, too, dropped back. Dutch climber Laurens Ten Dam proved most able to resist, and rode just off the back of the leading duo.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 3:33:01 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:01 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:29 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:39 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:09 12 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:29 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:34 14 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:49 16 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:56 17 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:10 18 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:15 20 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 21 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:03:19 22 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:03:23 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:49 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:56 25 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:04:08 26 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:04:30 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:04:48 29 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:19 30 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:37 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:25 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:06:33 36 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:07:39 37 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:07:52 38 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:48 39 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 40 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:56 41 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 42 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 43 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 44 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 45 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 46 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 47 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:10:50 49 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:11:19 50 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:11:20 51 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:14:11 52 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 53 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 56 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 57 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 58 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 59 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 61 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 62 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 64 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:06 66 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:02 67 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 68 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 69 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 70 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 71 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:17:17 72 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 73 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 74 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 75 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 76 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 77 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 79 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 80 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 83 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:39 85 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:17:40 86 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:17:57 87 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:25 88 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:35 89 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 90 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 91 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:21 92 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 93 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 94 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 95 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 96 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 97 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 98 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 100 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 101 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 102 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 103 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 104 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 105 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 106 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 107 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 108 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 110 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 111 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 112 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 113 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 114 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 115 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 116 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 117 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 118 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 121 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 122 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 123 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 124 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 125 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 126 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp DNF Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home DNF Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 4 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 5 5 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 3

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 pts 2 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 3 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 6 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3

Mountain 3 - Mt Baldy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 12 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 4 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 3:34:30 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:40 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:56 4 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:12:42 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:14:33 6 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:48 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:52 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team RadioShack 10:41:59 2 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:33 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:22 4 HTC - Highroad 0:05:56 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:39 6 Leopard Trek 0:09:12 7 BMC Racing Team 0:09:24 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:08 9 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:14:45 10 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:15:05 11 Saxo Bank SunGard 0:16:34 12 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:19:11 13 Sky Procycling 0:29:00 14 Team NetApp 0:35:11 15 Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:41:34 16 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:43:04 17 Kenda-5-Hour Energy Cycling Team 0:54:21 18 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:54:27

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 20:50:02 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:45 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:18 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:23 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:26 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:12 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:04:33 9 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:50 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:16 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:22 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:39 13 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:08:37 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:39 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:50 16 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:09:07 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:21 18 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:44 19 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:46 20 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:58 21 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:10:06 22 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:12 23 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:10:34 24 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:31 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:38 27 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:12:03 28 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:12:19 29 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:22 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:43 31 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:15 32 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:19:06 33 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:10 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:20:00 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:15 36 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:20:24 37 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:21:46 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:22:42 39 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:24:18 40 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:22 41 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:24:39 42 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:26:23 43 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:59 44 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:03 45 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:27:14 46 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:51 47 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:28:07 48 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:28:17 49 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:30:29 50 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:31:19 51 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:32:04 52 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:32:06 53 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:32:17 54 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:02 55 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:33:21 56 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:34:27 57 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:59 58 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:35:29 59 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:46 60 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:37:35 61 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:16 62 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:43 63 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:38:54 64 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:34 65 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:40:03 66 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:40:08 67 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:14 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:40:59 69 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:41:11 70 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:41:32 71 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:42:22 72 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:42:56 73 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:43:14 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:43:38 75 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:43:57 76 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:18 77 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:44:28 78 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:45:08 79 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:10 80 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:45:24 81 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:45:26 82 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:45:29 83 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:35 84 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:46:10 85 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:47:03 86 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:47:16 87 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:47:22 88 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:47:44 89 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:23 90 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:50:59 91 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:53:27 92 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:56:04 93 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:56:50 94 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:57:33 95 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:50 96 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:58:42 97 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:59:21 98 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:24 99 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:59:26 100 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:00:16 101 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:00:55 102 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1:01:08 103 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:01:26 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1:01:28 105 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 1:01:37 106 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:01:57 107 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:02:07 108 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1:02:17 109 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 1:02:32 110 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:07 111 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:04:21 112 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1:04:35 113 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:04:38 114 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:05:29 115 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:09:42 116 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1:09:47 117 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:09:56 118 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:10:09 119 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:10:48 120 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:11:49 121 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1:12:15 122 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:12:17 123 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1:12:31 124 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1:17:58 125 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 1:19:33 126 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1:21:12

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 15 6 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 9 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 9 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 11 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 12 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 14 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 17 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 19 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 22 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 3 23 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 24 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 2 25 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 27 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 28 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 1 29 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 39 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 24 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 20 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 12 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 8 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 11 9 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 10 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 10 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 9 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 13 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 14 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 16 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 21 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 23 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 26 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 31 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 20:53:25 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:58 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:52 5 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:44 6 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:29:58 7 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:48 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:39:33 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:54:27 10 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:01