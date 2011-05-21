Leipheimer wins on Mt. Baldy
Horner puts more time into rivals as RadioShack flex their muscles
Stage 7: Claremont - Mt. Baldy
Levi Leipheimer took the stage victory and his RadioShack teammate and race leader Chris Horner solidified his race lead in the queen stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California high above Los Angeles on Mount Baldy.
The duo demoralized the competition with a ferocious tempo in the final kilometres, crossing the line together, hands-clasped, to stamp their authority on the race. It was the first win of the season for Leipheimer while Horner maintained his overall race lead with one stage remaining.
It was now Leipheimer's turn to get revenge after being bested by Garmin-Cervélo's David Zabriskie in the Solvang time trial, and Horner's chance to show the depth of the RadioShack team.
"I had an inkling after 3km that I was going to win," Leipheimer said. "Yesterday I thought I had won, and I was very disappointed when I found out I hadn't. Today made up for that."
After teammates Dmitriy Muravyev and Matthew Busche did the yeoman's work to decimate the field on the lower slopes, the RadioShack dynamic duo of Leipheimer and Chris Horner rode away from the field on the final sectors of the vertiginous climb to finish 1-2.
"The work the team did really allowed me to win," said Leipheimer. "I never had to step in and defend Chris' jersey, because there just wasn't any challenge to it, there was never a threat. I was able to ride my race for the stage win with Chris on my wheel."
Today also marked Leipheimer's first ever road stage victory at the Amgen Tour of California. Leipheimer now knows what it feels like to win a mountain stage at the Amgen Tour of California.
As predicted, the race blew to bits on the steep switchbacks of Mount Baldy, and riders came to the finish in ones and twos. Behind the leading RadioShack riders, Dutch climber Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) finished third at 0:43, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) finished fourth at 1:01.
"I'm happy with this result, third is good but you always want a little bit more," said Ten Dam. "When I attacked with three kilometres to go, I thought that there was two kilometres really steep and I did not know about the downhill. I had not seen this climb before and I know the mountains in Europe better.
"I'm happy though, I'm sixth now, I lost 15 seconds in the overall, otherwise I would be fourth. I think I did a good job and the team is happy. I came here to try and do well in the two mountain stages. I was eighth on Sierra Road and third today so I did well this week. The other two old guys are just too strong."
Garmin-Cervélo "no challenge" to Horner
The Garmin-Cervélo team tried to put RadioShack under pressure, getting its young rider Andrew Talansky and Ryder Hesjedal into the early breakaway, but the team of Horner kept the gap pegged to two minutes - not enough of an advantage to stay clear on the final climb and worry the RadioShack team.
"I think we would have put pressure on them if we had three minutes, but Leopard Trek was helping RadioShack ..." said Christian Vande Velde. "We were going for the stage win - we weren't thinking about third or second or whatever. We wanted to win here."
Hesjedal was clearly disappointed with the day's outcome, after spending a large amount of time off the front. "They were never going to let us get more than we did. The plan was to make them work hard from behind. But it's hard to do it that way."
Attack shows Efimkin's class
Steve Morabito (BMC) edged Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) for fifth place, 1:21 behind Leipheimer. Efimkin was part of a nine-man break which went clear early in the stage and the Russian was the last to be caught by the select chase group near the summit of Mount Baldy inside the final 3km.
"It was my hope to race well on this stage but obviously RadioShack has a lot of speed and they are really strong," said Efimkin. "It was good today. We tried and I was really close."
Morabito was able to bridge up to the group with Horner and Leipheimer before Busche pulled off, but once the last RadioShack domestique pulled off and the stars hit the gas, the Swiss rider couldn't keep the pace.
"All day I had good legs, I like it when it's warm," Morabito said. "I was thinking at the bottom of the last climb I would try to win the stage, but when they sped up, Tejay Van Garderen opened up a gap and I expected him to close it, but he couldn't. And then it was too far to go across."
Barring catastrophe, Horner inherits Amgen Tour crown
In the general classification, Chris Horner maintained his 38-second lead over Leipheimer and can look forward to celebrating his first Amgen Tour of California victory in Thousand Oaks on Sunday.
"It's been a fantastic week for the RadioShack team. It was a fantastic day today. Barring any catastrophic stuff happening, I don't see much chance of losing the jersey tomorrow," said Horner.
There was a re-shuffling of riders behind, however, on the overall standings as Danielson moves up to third place, 2:45 behind Horner, while teammate Christian Vande Velde slots into fourth, 33 seconds behind Danielson.
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) entered the day in third place overall, but dropped to seventh.
After a long day out in the breakaway, Pat McCarty of SpiderTech-C10 solidified his hold on the mountains classification. McCarty won both KOMs today, and will take home the red jersey of mountains leader on Sunday.
Young rider classification shakes out
In the young rider classification, Tejay van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) extended his lead over Garmin-Cervelo's Andrew Talansky, who rode in the early break, but dropped back in the final kilometres of Mount Baldy.
"My mistake on Sierra Road definitely taught me to relax a little bit," said Van Garderen. "I can get too nervous and gung-ho when it comes to staying with the leaders. But, I'm just trying to win. I plan on trying to keep this jersey, if I can make it through the day. But, I would also like to help get a stage win for Leigh Howard and Matt Goss tomorrow."
How it unfolded
The 121.9 kilometer stage rolled out from Claremont, with climbing beginning immediately. Before the stage, everyone expected a hard, fast day of racing, with Garmin-Cervélo hot for the stage win and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) chasing a podium spot.
The stage started fast and furious with breaks continuously forming and reforming. Just past ten kilometers of racing, a group of nine established at the front. It included: Andrew Talansky (Team Garmin-Cervelo), Ben Swift and Chris Froome (Sky Procycling), George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team), Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Pat McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered By C10), and Rob Britton (Bissell Cycling). Amaël Moinard (BMC Racing Team) tried to join the break, but could not make it across.
As sprinter Ben Swift dropped back from the break, Garmin-Cervélo sent another rider up the road in the hope of putting pressure on the RadioShack team of Chris Horner. Hesjedal soon made it across to the lead group to join his teammate Talansky.
Over the first KOM at Glendora Ridge Road, Jonathan McCarty took the points and added to his lead in the mountains classification. On the front of the main field, RadioShack kept the race under tight control, keeping the gap at two minutes or less for the entire stage. Leopard-Trek also contributed to the chase, perhaps with the idea of launching Andy Schleck later in the stage.
The break began slowly to lose ground, as well as Froome, as they approached the summit of Glendora Ridge Road, and riders began dropping off the back of the main field under the combined pressure of RadioShack and Leopard-Trek. Points leader Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale was among the riders who dropped off the back. Around 50-60 riders remained in the main field.
With 18 kilometers to go, Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) put in a cheeky attack off the front of the main field, but it didn't last long as the field bore down relentlessly.
Baldy sorts out the race
Turning on to the final climb to Mount Baldy, the field numbered just 20 riders as RadioShack continued their relentless tempo on the front. Six riders remained in the break as Niermann dropped back. Mountains leader McCarty has already been dropped after he secured maximum points at the day's second KOM
With 5 kilometers to go, three riders remained out in front, Talansky, Bellotti and Efimkin, but their advantage had dropped to 0:47. Efimkin soon attacked and rode alone. Behind, three RadioShack riders sat on the front of the main field, with Busche driving and Andy Schleck following closely on the wheels of RadioShack.
Vande Velde, meanwhile, struggled to hang on to the back of the field with the podium on the line. Sutherland was already dropped and Vande Velde had the podium in his sights.
Schleck began to yo-yo off the back of the favorites group with 4km to go, and then just five riders remained in the group: Matt Busche, Chris Horner, Levi Leipheimer, Laurens Ten Dam and Andy Schleck.
The last steep gradients of the climb awaited the leaders. The much-anticipated move from RadioShack came inside the final 3 kilometers. Busche put on the gas, and only Leipheimer and Horner could hold the pace. Busche pulled off and the remaining two RadioShack riders, Horner and Leipheimer, quickly opened up a gap on the shattered field.
The RadioShack duo swept up Efimkin with 2.5km to go and for a moment the Russian held their pace, but after a long day on the attack he, too, dropped back. Dutch climber Laurens Ten Dam proved most able to resist, and rode just off the back of the leading duo.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:33:01
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:01
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:29
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:39
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:09
|12
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:29
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|14
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:49
|16
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:56
|17
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|18
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|20
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|21
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:03:19
|22
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:03:23
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:49
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:56
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:08
|26
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:30
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:04:48
|29
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:19
|30
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:25
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:06:33
|36
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:07:39
|37
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:07:52
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:48
|39
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|40
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:56
|41
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|42
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|44
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|45
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|46
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|47
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:10:50
|49
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:11:19
|50
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:11:20
|51
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:14:11
|52
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|53
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|56
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|57
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|58
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|61
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|62
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|64
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:15:06
|66
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:02
|67
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|68
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|69
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|70
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|71
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:17:17
|72
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|73
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|74
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|75
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|76
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|77
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|80
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|83
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:39
|85
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:17:40
|86
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:17:57
|87
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:25
|88
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:35
|89
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|90
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|91
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:21
|92
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|93
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|94
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|96
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|97
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|98
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|100
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|102
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|103
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|104
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|105
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|106
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|107
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|108
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|110
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|111
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|112
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|113
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|114
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|115
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|116
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|117
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|118
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|120
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|121
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|122
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|123
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|124
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|125
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|126
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|DNF
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|5
|5
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|pts
|2
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|6
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|pts
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3:34:30
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:40
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:56
|4
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:42
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:33
|6
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:48
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:52
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|10:41:59
|2
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:33
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:22
|4
|HTC - Highroad
|0:05:56
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:09:12
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:24
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:08
|9
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:14:45
|10
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:15:05
|11
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:16:34
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:19:11
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:29:00
|14
|Team NetApp
|0:35:11
|15
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:41:34
|16
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:43:04
|17
|Kenda-5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|0:54:21
|18
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:54:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|20:50:02
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:45
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:18
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:23
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:04:33
|9
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:50
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:16
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:22
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:39
|13
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:08:37
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:39
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:50
|16
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:09:07
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:21
|18
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:44
|19
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:46
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:58
|21
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:06
|22
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:12
|23
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:10:34
|24
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:43
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:31
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|27
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:03
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:19
|29
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:22
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:43
|31
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:15
|32
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:19:06
|33
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:10
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:20:00
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:15
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:20:24
|37
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:46
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:22:42
|39
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:24:18
|40
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:22
|41
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:24:39
|42
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:26:23
|43
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:59
|44
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:03
|45
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:27:14
|46
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:51
|47
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:07
|48
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:28:17
|49
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:30:29
|50
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:31:19
|51
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:32:04
|52
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:32:06
|53
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:32:17
|54
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:02
|55
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:33:21
|56
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:34:27
|57
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:59
|58
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:35:29
|59
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:46
|60
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:37:35
|61
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:16
|62
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:43
|63
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:38:54
|64
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:34
|65
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:40:03
|66
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:40:08
|67
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:14
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:40:59
|69
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:11
|70
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:41:32
|71
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:42:22
|72
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:42:56
|73
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:43:14
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:43:38
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:43:57
|76
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:18
|77
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:28
|78
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:45:08
|79
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:10
|80
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:45:24
|81
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:45:26
|82
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:45:29
|83
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:35
|84
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:46:10
|85
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:47:03
|86
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:47:16
|87
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:47:22
|88
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:47:44
|89
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:23
|90
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:50:59
|91
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:53:27
|92
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:56:04
|93
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:56:50
|94
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:57:33
|95
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:50
|96
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:58:42
|97
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:59:21
|98
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:24
|99
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:59:26
|100
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:00:16
|101
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:00:55
|102
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:01:08
|103
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:01:26
|104
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:01:28
|105
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:01:37
|106
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:01:57
|107
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:02:07
|108
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:02:17
|109
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:02:32
|110
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:07
|111
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:04:21
|112
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1:04:35
|113
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:04:38
|114
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1:05:29
|115
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:09:42
|116
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1:09:47
|117
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:09:56
|118
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:10:09
|119
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:10:48
|120
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:11:49
|121
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1:12:15
|122
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:12:17
|123
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:12:31
|124
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:17:58
|125
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|1:19:33
|126
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:21:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|15
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|9
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|9
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|17
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|4
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|22
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|3
|23
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|24
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|2
|25
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|27
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|28
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|1
|29
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|39
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|24
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|11
|9
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|10
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|9
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|14
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|16
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|7
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|21
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|23
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|26
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|31
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|20:53:25
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:58
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:52
|5
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:44
|6
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:29:58
|7
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:48
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:39:33
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:27
|10
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|62:39:40
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:41
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:03
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:34
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:27
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:15:32
|7
|HTC - Highroad
|0:16:14
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:16
|9
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:27:14
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:31:24
|11
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:36:02
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:44:15
|13
|Sky Procycling
|1:08:40
|14
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1:18:45
|15
|Team NetApp
|1:27:38
|16
|Kenda-5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|1:30:05
|17
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|1:32:54
|18
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:48:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy