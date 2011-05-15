Stage 1 cancelled due to snow and cold conditions
Amgen Tour of California will begin with stage 2 on Monday
Stage 1: South Lake Tahoe - North Lake Tahoe
The 2011 Amgen Tour of California start did not go according to plan. Stage 1 was cancelled at the start line due to weather conditions, and the race will kick off officially tomorrow with stage 2.
Originally racers had expected to cover 191km from South Lake Tahoe to North Lake Tahoe, but earlier this morning, organizers announced a shortened 80km stage that would only take in half of the lap around Lake Tahoe.
Riders woke to freezing temperatures and snowy conditions on Sunday morning, and many expressed opinions that it was too dangerous to race. Rumors of threatened rider protests circulated all morning. Organizers finally called off the stage once everyone was lined up for the official, rescheduled start at 1:15 pm PDT.
