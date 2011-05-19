Image 1 of 54 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the stage 5 win in Paso Robles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 54 Lots of farms lined the route during today's long stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 54 RadioShack leads the field early in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 54 The group comes up one the many little rollers through today's farm country. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 54 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) cruising in the bunch after his third place yesterday. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 54 Riders come to the front on the neutral rollout coming out of Seaside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 54 One of the big chase groups get strung out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 54 The peloton had lots of rolling hills to get through on today's stage. Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan has claimed his fifth win of the season, winning the Amgen Tour of California's fifth stage between Seaside and Paso Robles in a fast and furious dash to the line. The result didn't have a bearing on the top of the general classification, with Chris Horner again wearing the leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's stage six time trial.

Sagan, wearing the Tour's green jersey for leading the sprint competition, managed a slight edge on Australian young-gun Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) and Sky's Ben Swift. The challengers pushed down the Slovakian's left and right sides – the win was a narrow one but Sagan's wheel hit the finish line first.

"I'd like to thank my teammates, without their work, this win wouldn't have been possible," he said following his win "I'd like to thank Cannondale because the race is so important to them - I'm very happy for them."

Sagan commented that the he was relieved to see that two of his major challengers in the sprint, HTC'S Matt Goss who was suffering with cramp, and Garmin-Cervelo's Thor Hushovd who retired earlier due to fatigue, were not there when it came to the dash to the line.

Asked where today's win stood alongside his win at last year's sixth stage at Big Bear Lake where he sprinted away uphill from Rory Sutherland and Michael Rogers, Sagan still held fond memories of his win as a neo-pro.

"I rate my victory at Big Bear [last year] higher because it was so hard, but with this being so tough and long it's satisfying as well."

Meantime, with his current return to form after a run of crashed and injury in recent months Sagan is hopeful that we're yet to see him at his peak.

"I hope that I'm not actually in shape right now because my main objective is further ahead at the Tour of Switzerland, but I hope this form continues through the end of the season," he admitted.

The final kilometres of the Tour's longest stage were highlighted by a spirited attack from Bissell's Jeremy Vennell and constant counter-attacks from Liquigas-Cannondale and HTC-Highroad which was enough to split the bunch approaching the stage finish.

Team Sky hit the front as Vennell came back, with Mathew Hayman and stage 3 winner Greg Henderson leading out Ben Swift, but it was HTC-Highroad's Leigh Howard who opened up the sprint first, admittedly a bit too early and he was passed by the surging Slovak.

"It was a really good opportunity for me today," Howard told Cyclingnews. "I've been sprinting for Matt Goss all week, and he didn't quite have the legs today, and when opportunity like that comes up you have to take full advantage. I had the opportunity and I just missed. But at the same time it makes me more hungry - on Sunday I know how hard the course is, and I showed today I have the form. Hopefully we can pull off the win for the team."

Swift said he found himself in the wrong position heading into the sprint, behind the Liquigas lead-outs. "Unfortunately I had to get around Oss's lead-out man before I could contest for the sprint. It was a good race, and a fantastic lead-out by Hayman and Henderson, and it was unfortunate I couldn't pull it off."

Swift echoed comments that came from just about every rider on how hard the stage truly was. "It was harder than yesterday because it was just about the GC guys yesterday and the rest of us sprinters just tried to take it as easy as possible. Today you're trying to get to the finish, which makes it really hard."

Tour's longest stage fast and furious

The fifth stage of the Amgen Tour of California, originally planned to run along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was re-routed not because of current bad weather like the first two stages of the race, but because late winter storms made the road impassable for the race. The weather over the race finally turned the corner on stage five, offering up classic sunny skies and pleasant temperatures instead of the snow, cold, drizzle and wind which plagued the early stages.

The Tour's longest stage, from Seaside to Paso Robles, 217.4km in length, offered up three classified climbs in the first 50km - a feature that played into making the start of the race extremely aggressive as domestic teams and those down on the overall standings hoped for a day to shine.

It was a stage for race leader Chris Horner of RadioShack to sit behind his team and stay safe, allowing the opportunists and sprinters a chance to fight for the stage glory.

Mountains jersey war lights up stage

The teams looking to battle for the mountains classification put riders into the move today. Spidertech C10, with current leader Pat McCarty and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth with Jesse Anthony, engaged in a battle royale after bridging up to a break containing Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Chris Froome (Sky), Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) and Chris Baldwin (Bissell).

Also along for the ride were Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad), Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team), Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) and Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare), making an 11-man move that gained a maximum of just over three minutes.

It was a day where getting into the break took a great amount of effort, and the battle for the king of the mountains jersey only heated up the first hour of racing.

"It was very fast from the start," said mountains leader McCarty. "I was a way back and didn't get any points on the first climb. Then Tuft got me across to the break when it was at 45 seconds, which was perfect timing."

Anthony, who came into the stage three points behind knew he had to follow him across. "McCarty got launched from one of his teammates and I knew I had to go. I wasn't feeling great at the time, but I knew I had to go and I ended up making it."

The pair fought fought the three remaining mountain sprints, with McCarty taking the first and Anthony the second, bringing the battle to the final climb with 33km to go. McCarty attacked to gain the maximum points, leaving Anthony with the daunting task of chasing the jersey on the Mt. Baldy stage.

"Pat's a classy rider. It was fun going head to head with him. I was just glad to make the break today and give it a try. We've got to fight to the bitter end, but it's going to be hard."

Losing break companion ends Freire's hopes

After the top of the final climb Denifl attacked, drawing out Freire as the RadioShack-led peloton held the gap just over two minutes. Anthony wasn't able to make the junction and was left behind with the rest of the breakaway.

Meanwhile, the life span of the lead group was being limited by RadioShack and Liquigas, who pulled steadily to reel in the attackers. Freire was looking to gain a stage victory for Rabobank, who was sponsoring the stage and had hundreds of representatives from the company on site to cheer for the team.

He and Denifl held a slim 25 second advantage heading into the final 20km over the rest of the break, while the peloton hovered two minutes behind. A crash by Denifl left Freire to make the dash for home on his own at around 16km to go.

The remnants of the break were caught with around 10km remaining, with RadioShack and Liquigas-Cannondale sharing duties to drive the front of the bunch.

With 7.4km remaining, the peloton had worked to bring the gap down from the magic minute as HTC-Highroad took their turn on the front. The pressure from within on the long stage resulted in Brent Brookwalter, Jeff Louder and Andy Jacques-Maynes clashing wheels and hitting the deck with minor road rash being the trio's only concern.

"In the last kilometers we thought the group would break up more than it did," Sagan admitted. "In the end it was still a good size group, and there was some confusion with the number of sprinters still in the race. Fortunately I was a little less tired than the other sprinters in the group."

Sagan also praised the efforts of his team for doing the hard yards so he could be in contention, following the day's long breakaway.

"When Oscar was off on the break, it was really Liquigas, RadioShack and then HTC doing the lion's share of the work."

Freire's best efforts were in vain, with the high pace of the HTC-Highroad train, splitting the peloton swamping the Spaniard with around 2.5km to go.

"The biggest burden in the last part - with two riders it would have been easier to stay away. In the last climb I lost almost 40 seconds, if we were together there was a good chance to stay away.

"In the break there were a few riders higher up in the classement so the peloton was always controlling the gap. I knew there wasn't a good chance to arrive, but when you're in the break you have to try. I almost won, but the last 3km I saw the peloton and they were stronger."

Stage 5 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:16:03 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 6 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 10 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 11 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 12 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 19 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 22 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 30 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 31 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 33 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 34 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 35 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 38 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 39 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 40 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 43 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 45 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 47 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:00:18 48 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:40 49 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 50 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:42 51 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:47 52 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 54 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 55 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 56 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 57 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 60 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 63 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 64 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 65 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 66 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 70 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 71 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 72 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 73 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 74 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 76 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 79 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 80 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 81 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 83 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 84 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 85 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 86 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 87 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 88 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 90 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 92 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 93 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 94 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 95 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 96 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 97 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 98 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 99 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:21 100 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:36 101 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 102 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 103 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:18 104 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 105 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:03:59 106 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 107 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 109 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:10 111 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:04:31 112 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:07:13 113 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:07:31 114 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 115 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:09:57 116 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 117 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 118 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 119 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 120 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 121 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 122 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 123 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 124 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 125 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 126 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 127 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 128 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 129 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:11:08 130 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 131 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 132 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 133 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:13:33 DNF Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling

Sprint 1 - Carmel Valley - km 23.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Greenfield - km 91.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Paso Robles - km 217.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 5 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 6 6 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 7 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 2 10 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 1

Mountain 1 - Laureles Grade - km 14.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 4 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Carmel Valley Rd. - km 41 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 3 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Carmel Valley Rd. - km 52.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 4 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 2 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Interlake Rd. - km 184.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 pts 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 4 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:16:03 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:47 8 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 10 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:36 11 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:13:33

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 16:45:35 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:15 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:22 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:29 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:30 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:36 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:50 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:05 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:34 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:37 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:50 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 17 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 18 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:37 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:51 21 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:52 22 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:03:59 23 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:34 24 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:52 25 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:55 26 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:05:05 27 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:10 28 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:05:12 29 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:14 30 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:21 31 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:29 32 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:15 33 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:06:18 34 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:06:32 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:13 36 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:34 37 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:08:14 38 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:30 39 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:25 40 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:11:00 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:11:05 42 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:11:30 43 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:12:04 44 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:12:32 45 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 46 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 47 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:12:40 48 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:12:50 49 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:58 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:13:25 51 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:13:27 52 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:31 53 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:33 54 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:42 55 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:14:12 56 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:14 57 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:53 58 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:15:13 59 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:15:56 60 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:16:48 61 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:16:53 62 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:00 63 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:18:11 64 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:26 65 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:18:57 66 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:19:22 67 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:22:46 68 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:04 69 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:24:24 70 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:29 71 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:24:37 72 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:43 73 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 74 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:24:44 75 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:52 76 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:58 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:25:08 78 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:09 79 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:25:23 80 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:25:24 81 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 82 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:25:26 83 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:25:30 84 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 86 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 87 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:25:45 88 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 89 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 91 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:56 92 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:25:45 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 95 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 96 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:07 97 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:09 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:26:11 99 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:16 100 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:53 101 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:27:23 102 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:27:27 103 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:27:30 104 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:27:34 105 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:27:43 106 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:36 107 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:28:42 108 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:29:23 109 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:29:29 110 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:30:09 111 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:30:45 112 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:31:09 113 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:32:14 114 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:34:31 115 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:34:40 116 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 117 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 118 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:34:51 119 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:34:55 120 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 122 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:36:04 123 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:36:32 124 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:36:36 125 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:36:52 126 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:37:49 127 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:37:59 128 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:41:43 129 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 0:44:10 130 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 131 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:44:34 132 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:44:54 133 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:46:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 15 6 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 9 11 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 12 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 15 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 17 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 19 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 21 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 22 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 3 23 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 2 24 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 25 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 26 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 27 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 1 28 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 23 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 17 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 12 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 5 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 10 8 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 16 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 20 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 25 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 26 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1