Sagan sizzles for stage win in Paso Robles
Horner maintains overall lead over Leipheimer
Stage 5: Seaside - Paso Robles
Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan has claimed his fifth win of the season, winning the Amgen Tour of California's fifth stage between Seaside and Paso Robles in a fast and furious dash to the line. The result didn't have a bearing on the top of the general classification, with Chris Horner again wearing the leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's stage six time trial.
Sagan, wearing the Tour's green jersey for leading the sprint competition, managed a slight edge on Australian young-gun Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) and Sky's Ben Swift. The challengers pushed down the Slovakian's left and right sides – the win was a narrow one but Sagan's wheel hit the finish line first.
"I'd like to thank my teammates, without their work, this win wouldn't have been possible," he said following his win "I'd like to thank Cannondale because the race is so important to them - I'm very happy for them."
Sagan commented that the he was relieved to see that two of his major challengers in the sprint, HTC'S Matt Goss who was suffering with cramp, and Garmin-Cervelo's Thor Hushovd who retired earlier due to fatigue, were not there when it came to the dash to the line.
Asked where today's win stood alongside his win at last year's sixth stage at Big Bear Lake where he sprinted away uphill from Rory Sutherland and Michael Rogers, Sagan still held fond memories of his win as a neo-pro.
"I rate my victory at Big Bear [last year] higher because it was so hard, but with this being so tough and long it's satisfying as well."
Meantime, with his current return to form after a run of crashed and injury in recent months Sagan is hopeful that we're yet to see him at his peak.
"I hope that I'm not actually in shape right now because my main objective is further ahead at the Tour of Switzerland, but I hope this form continues through the end of the season," he admitted.
The final kilometres of the Tour's longest stage were highlighted by a spirited attack from Bissell's Jeremy Vennell and constant counter-attacks from Liquigas-Cannondale and HTC-Highroad which was enough to split the bunch approaching the stage finish.
Team Sky hit the front as Vennell came back, with Mathew Hayman and stage 3 winner Greg Henderson leading out Ben Swift, but it was HTC-Highroad's Leigh Howard who opened up the sprint first, admittedly a bit too early and he was passed by the surging Slovak.
"It was a really good opportunity for me today," Howard told Cyclingnews. "I've been sprinting for Matt Goss all week, and he didn't quite have the legs today, and when opportunity like that comes up you have to take full advantage. I had the opportunity and I just missed. But at the same time it makes me more hungry - on Sunday I know how hard the course is, and I showed today I have the form. Hopefully we can pull off the win for the team."
Swift said he found himself in the wrong position heading into the sprint, behind the Liquigas lead-outs. "Unfortunately I had to get around Oss's lead-out man before I could contest for the sprint. It was a good race, and a fantastic lead-out by Hayman and Henderson, and it was unfortunate I couldn't pull it off."
Swift echoed comments that came from just about every rider on how hard the stage truly was. "It was harder than yesterday because it was just about the GC guys yesterday and the rest of us sprinters just tried to take it as easy as possible. Today you're trying to get to the finish, which makes it really hard."
Tour's longest stage fast and furious
The fifth stage of the Amgen Tour of California, originally planned to run along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was re-routed not because of current bad weather like the first two stages of the race, but because late winter storms made the road impassable for the race. The weather over the race finally turned the corner on stage five, offering up classic sunny skies and pleasant temperatures instead of the snow, cold, drizzle and wind which plagued the early stages.
The Tour's longest stage, from Seaside to Paso Robles, 217.4km in length, offered up three classified climbs in the first 50km - a feature that played into making the start of the race extremely aggressive as domestic teams and those down on the overall standings hoped for a day to shine.
It was a stage for race leader Chris Horner of RadioShack to sit behind his team and stay safe, allowing the opportunists and sprinters a chance to fight for the stage glory.
Mountains jersey war lights up stage
The teams looking to battle for the mountains classification put riders into the move today. Spidertech C10, with current leader Pat McCarty and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth with Jesse Anthony, engaged in a battle royale after bridging up to a break containing Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Chris Froome (Sky), Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) and Chris Baldwin (Bissell).
Also along for the ride were Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad), Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team), Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) and Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare), making an 11-man move that gained a maximum of just over three minutes.
It was a day where getting into the break took a great amount of effort, and the battle for the king of the mountains jersey only heated up the first hour of racing.
"It was very fast from the start," said mountains leader McCarty. "I was a way back and didn't get any points on the first climb. Then Tuft got me across to the break when it was at 45 seconds, which was perfect timing."
Anthony, who came into the stage three points behind knew he had to follow him across. "McCarty got launched from one of his teammates and I knew I had to go. I wasn't feeling great at the time, but I knew I had to go and I ended up making it."
The pair fought fought the three remaining mountain sprints, with McCarty taking the first and Anthony the second, bringing the battle to the final climb with 33km to go. McCarty attacked to gain the maximum points, leaving Anthony with the daunting task of chasing the jersey on the Mt. Baldy stage.
"Pat's a classy rider. It was fun going head to head with him. I was just glad to make the break today and give it a try. We've got to fight to the bitter end, but it's going to be hard."
Losing break companion ends Freire's hopes
After the top of the final climb Denifl attacked, drawing out Freire as the RadioShack-led peloton held the gap just over two minutes. Anthony wasn't able to make the junction and was left behind with the rest of the breakaway.
Meanwhile, the life span of the lead group was being limited by RadioShack and Liquigas, who pulled steadily to reel in the attackers. Freire was looking to gain a stage victory for Rabobank, who was sponsoring the stage and had hundreds of representatives from the company on site to cheer for the team.
He and Denifl held a slim 25 second advantage heading into the final 20km over the rest of the break, while the peloton hovered two minutes behind. A crash by Denifl left Freire to make the dash for home on his own at around 16km to go.
The remnants of the break were caught with around 10km remaining, with RadioShack and Liquigas-Cannondale sharing duties to drive the front of the bunch.
With 7.4km remaining, the peloton had worked to bring the gap down from the magic minute as HTC-Highroad took their turn on the front. The pressure from within on the long stage resulted in Brent Brookwalter, Jeff Louder and Andy Jacques-Maynes clashing wheels and hitting the deck with minor road rash being the trio's only concern.
"In the last kilometers we thought the group would break up more than it did," Sagan admitted. "In the end it was still a good size group, and there was some confusion with the number of sprinters still in the race. Fortunately I was a little less tired than the other sprinters in the group."
Sagan also praised the efforts of his team for doing the hard yards so he could be in contention, following the day's long breakaway.
"When Oscar was off on the break, it was really Liquigas, RadioShack and then HTC doing the lion's share of the work."
Freire's best efforts were in vain, with the high pace of the HTC-Highroad train, splitting the peloton swamping the Spaniard with around 2.5km to go.
"The biggest burden in the last part - with two riders it would have been easier to stay away. In the last climb I lost almost 40 seconds, if we were together there was a good chance to stay away.
"In the break there were a few riders higher up in the classement so the peloton was always controlling the gap. I knew there wasn't a good chance to arrive, but when you're in the break you have to try. I almost won, but the last 3km I saw the peloton and they were stronger."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:16:03
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|6
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|10
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|19
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|22
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|30
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|31
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|33
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|34
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|39
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|40
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|43
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|45
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|47
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:18
|48
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:40
|49
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|50
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|51
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:47
|52
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|54
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|55
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|56
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|57
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|60
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|63
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|64
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|65
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|66
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|71
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|72
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|73
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|74
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|76
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|79
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|80
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|81
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|83
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|84
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|85
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|86
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|87
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|88
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|92
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|93
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|94
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|95
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|96
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|97
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|99
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|100
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:36
|101
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|102
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|103
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:18
|104
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|105
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:03:59
|106
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|107
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|108
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|109
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:10
|111
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:04:31
|112
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:07:13
|113
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:07:31
|114
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|115
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:09:57
|116
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|117
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|118
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|119
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|120
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|121
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|122
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|123
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|124
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|125
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|126
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|127
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|128
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|129
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:08
|130
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|131
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|132
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|133
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:13:33
|DNF
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|3
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|12
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|6
|6
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|7
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|2
|10
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|4
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|pts
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|3
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|2
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|pts
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|4
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:16:03
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:47
|8
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|10
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:36
|11
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:13:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|16:45:35
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:15
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:22
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:29
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:36
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:50
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:05
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:34
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:37
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:50
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|17
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:37
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:51
|21
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|22
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:03:59
|23
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:34
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:52
|25
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:55
|26
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:05
|27
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:10
|28
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:05:12
|29
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:14
|30
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:21
|31
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:29
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:15
|33
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:06:18
|34
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:32
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|36
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:34
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:14
|38
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:30
|39
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:25
|40
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:00
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:11:05
|42
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:11:30
|43
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:12:04
|44
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:32
|45
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|46
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|47
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:40
|48
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:50
|49
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:58
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:13:25
|51
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:13:27
|52
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:31
|53
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:33
|54
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|55
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:14:12
|56
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:14
|57
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:53
|58
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:15:13
|59
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:56
|60
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:16:48
|61
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:16:53
|62
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:00
|63
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:18:11
|64
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:26
|65
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:18:57
|66
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:19:22
|67
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:22:46
|68
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:04
|69
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:24:24
|70
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:29
|71
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:37
|72
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:43
|73
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|74
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:24:44
|75
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:52
|76
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:58
|77
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:25:08
|78
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:09
|79
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:25:23
|80
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:25:24
|81
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|82
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:26
|83
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:25:30
|84
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|86
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|87
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:25:45
|88
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|89
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|91
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:56
|92
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:25:45
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|95
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|96
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:07
|97
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:09
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:26:11
|99
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:16
|100
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:53
|101
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:27:23
|102
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:27:27
|103
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:27:30
|104
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:27:34
|105
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:27:43
|106
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:36
|107
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:28:42
|108
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:29:23
|109
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:29:29
|110
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:30:09
|111
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:30:45
|112
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:31:09
|113
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:32:14
|114
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:34:31
|115
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:34:40
|116
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|117
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:34:51
|119
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:34:55
|120
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|122
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:36:04
|123
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:36:32
|124
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:36:36
|125
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:36:52
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:37:49
|127
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:37:59
|128
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:41:43
|129
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|0:44:10
|130
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|131
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:44:34
|132
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:44:54
|133
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:46:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|15
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|9
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|17
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|4
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|21
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|22
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|3
|23
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|2
|24
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|25
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|26
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|27
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|1
|28
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|23
|pts
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|17
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|5
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|8
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|7
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|19
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|20
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|26
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|16:47:40
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:32
|4
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:24
|5
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:25
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:28
|7
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:14:43
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:32
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:38
|10
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:04
|11
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:35:54
