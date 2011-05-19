Trending

Sagan sizzles for stage win in Paso Robles

,

Horner maintains overall lead over Leipheimer

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the stage 5 win in Paso Robles

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lots of farms lined the route during today's long stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
RadioShack leads the field early in the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The group comes up one the many little rollers through today's farm country.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) cruising in the bunch after his third place yesterday.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders come to the front on the neutral rollout coming out of Seaside.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
One of the big chase groups get strung out.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton had lots of rolling hills to get through on today's stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) saying hello on this morning's roll-out.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Chris Horner (RadioShack) rides protected by teammates on stage 5.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The break sustaining its 3 minute gap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The chase begins in earnest.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Chris Horner (RadioShack) heads back to the podium to get the leader's jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A fan hands up water on the last climb of the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The Bissell team's Jacques-Maynes brothers.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Congestion back in the race caravan as it gets closer to town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Patrick McCarty (Spidertech) leads on the KOM to get more points for the jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ben King (Radioshack) spends another day drilling it on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Not much vegetation on some parts of the course today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas) riding in the bunch before winning the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Broccoli fields out on the course today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) attacked alone just outside of Seaside and spent the day driving a powerful break.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) rides through a part of California known for its scenic cycling.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Mountain classification leader Pat McCarty (SpiderTech) goes for one of the day's KOM prizes.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
It took a few days, but California finally delivered the sunshine.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Vineyards, blue skies and one long peloton.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) gets in a tuck.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Cool shades!

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
UnitedHealthcare's Chris Jones is always ready with a smile.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
RadioShack stretches things out on the way in to Paso Robles.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Australian Matt Hayman (Sky Procycling)

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) knows his way around the pro peloton.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) seems a tad alarmed by the appearance of Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Van Summeren at his side.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
They may be skinny, but Chris Horner's legs deliver chunky beatings.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Another day at the office for Ben King (RadioShack).

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Dutchman Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) swoops through Central California's rolling topography.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) had a rough day.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) sweats through the California sunshine.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
The field bunches up on a climb.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Chris Horner (RadioShack) said he was so well protected by his teammates that he felt like he was flying first class while everyone else was back in coach.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) takes his turn at the front of the break.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
American road champion Ben King (RadioShack) at the front.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
For a while it looked like three-time world champion Oscar Friere had ridden away from the break and into victory.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
The day-long break toils through brilliant mustard flowers.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
RadioShack head the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A helicopter flying above the peloton on the road to Paso Robles

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton rides past fields of vegetables on stage 5

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The day's break almost succeeded until Oscar Freire (Rabobank) was caught with 2.5km to go

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
It was a long stage, but race leader Chris Horner was working on conserving energy ahead of tomorrow's time trial

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Dan Martin, Chris Baldwin, Chris Froome and Oscar Freire created the original break and would be joined by 7 more riders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Leopard Trek's Jen Voigt puts the hammer down

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton... it's coming!

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The stage 5 sign-on sheet

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The classification leaders following stage 5

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan has claimed his fifth win of the season, winning the Amgen Tour of California's fifth stage between Seaside and Paso Robles in a fast and furious dash to the line. The result didn't have a bearing on the top of the general classification, with Chris Horner again wearing the leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's stage six time trial.

Reactions following stage 5 of the Amgen Tour of California

Sagan, wearing the Tour's green jersey for leading the sprint competition, managed a slight edge on Australian young-gun Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) and Sky's Ben Swift. The challengers pushed down the Slovakian's left and right sides – the win was a narrow one but Sagan's wheel hit the finish line first.

"I'd like to thank my teammates, without their work, this win wouldn't have been possible," he said following his win "I'd like to thank Cannondale because the race is so important to them - I'm very happy for them."

Sagan commented that the he was relieved to see that two of his major challengers in the sprint, HTC'S Matt Goss who was suffering with cramp, and Garmin-Cervelo's Thor Hushovd who retired earlier due to fatigue, were not there when it came to the dash to the line.

Asked where today's win stood alongside his win at last year's sixth stage at Big Bear Lake where he sprinted away uphill from Rory Sutherland and Michael Rogers, Sagan still held fond memories of his win as a neo-pro.

"I rate my victory at Big Bear [last year] higher because it was so hard, but with this being so tough and long it's satisfying as well."

Meantime, with his current return to form after a run of crashed and injury in recent months Sagan is hopeful that we're yet to see him at his peak.

"I hope that I'm not actually in shape right now because my main objective is further ahead at the Tour of Switzerland, but I hope this form continues through the end of the season," he admitted.

The final kilometres of the Tour's longest stage were highlighted by a spirited attack from Bissell's Jeremy Vennell and constant counter-attacks from Liquigas-Cannondale and HTC-Highroad which was enough to split the bunch approaching the stage finish.

Team Sky hit the front as Vennell came back, with Mathew Hayman and stage 3 winner Greg Henderson leading out Ben Swift, but it was HTC-Highroad's Leigh Howard who opened up the sprint first, admittedly a bit too early and he was passed by the surging Slovak.

"It was a really good opportunity for me today," Howard told Cyclingnews. "I've been sprinting for Matt Goss all week, and he didn't quite have the legs today, and when opportunity like that comes up you have to take full advantage. I had the opportunity and I just missed. But at the same time it makes me more hungry - on Sunday I know how hard the course is, and I showed today I have the form. Hopefully we can pull off the win for the team."

Swift said he found himself in the wrong position heading into the sprint, behind the Liquigas lead-outs. "Unfortunately I had to get around Oss's lead-out man before I could contest for the sprint. It was a good race, and a fantastic lead-out by Hayman and Henderson, and it was unfortunate I couldn't pull it off."

Swift echoed comments that came from just about every rider on how hard the stage truly was. "It was harder than yesterday because it was just about the GC guys yesterday and the rest of us sprinters just tried to take it as easy as possible. Today you're trying to get to the finish, which makes it really hard."

Tour's longest stage fast and furious

The fifth stage of the Amgen Tour of California, originally planned to run along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was re-routed not because of current bad weather like the first two stages of the race, but because late winter storms made the road impassable for the race. The weather over the race finally turned the corner on stage five, offering up classic sunny skies and pleasant temperatures instead of the snow, cold, drizzle and wind which plagued the early stages.

The Tour's longest stage, from Seaside to Paso Robles, 217.4km in length, offered up three classified climbs in the first 50km - a feature that played into making the start of the race extremely aggressive as domestic teams and those down on the overall standings hoped for a day to shine.

It was a stage for race leader Chris Horner of RadioShack to sit behind his team and stay safe, allowing the opportunists and sprinters a chance to fight for the stage glory.

Mountains jersey war lights up stage

The teams looking to battle for the mountains classification put riders into the move today. Spidertech C10, with current leader Pat McCarty and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth with Jesse Anthony, engaged in a battle royale after bridging up to a break containing Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Chris Froome (Sky), Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) and Chris Baldwin (Bissell).

Also along for the ride were Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad), Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team), Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) and Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare), making an 11-man move that gained a maximum of just over three minutes.

It was a day where getting into the break took a great amount of effort, and the battle for the king of the mountains jersey only heated up the first hour of racing.

"It was very fast from the start," said mountains leader McCarty. "I was a way back and didn't get any points on the first climb. Then Tuft got me across to the break when it was at 45 seconds, which was perfect timing."

Anthony, who came into the stage three points behind knew he had to follow him across. "McCarty got launched from one of his teammates and I knew I had to go. I wasn't feeling great at the time, but I knew I had to go and I ended up making it."

The pair fought fought the three remaining mountain sprints, with McCarty taking the first and Anthony the second, bringing the battle to the final climb with 33km to go. McCarty attacked to gain the maximum points, leaving Anthony with the daunting task of chasing the jersey on the Mt. Baldy stage.

"Pat's a classy rider. It was fun going head to head with him. I was just glad to make the break today and give it a try. We've got to fight to the bitter end, but it's going to be hard."

Losing break companion ends Freire's hopes

After the top of the final climb Denifl attacked, drawing out Freire as the RadioShack-led peloton held the gap just over two minutes. Anthony wasn't able to make the junction and was left behind with the rest of the breakaway.

Meanwhile, the life span of the lead group was being limited by RadioShack and Liquigas, who pulled steadily to reel in the attackers. Freire was looking to gain a stage victory for Rabobank, who was sponsoring the stage and had hundreds of representatives from the company on site to cheer for the team.

He and Denifl held a slim 25 second advantage heading into the final 20km over the rest of the break, while the peloton hovered two minutes behind. A crash by Denifl left Freire to make the dash for home on his own at around 16km to go.

The remnants of the break were caught with around 10km remaining, with RadioShack and Liquigas-Cannondale sharing duties to drive the front of the bunch.

With 7.4km remaining, the peloton had worked to bring the gap down from the magic minute as HTC-Highroad took their turn on the front. The pressure from within on the long stage resulted in Brent Brookwalter, Jeff Louder and Andy Jacques-Maynes clashing wheels and hitting the deck with minor road rash being the trio's only concern.

"In the last kilometers we thought the group would break up more than it did," Sagan admitted. "In the end it was still a good size group, and there was some confusion with the number of sprinters still in the race. Fortunately I was a little less tired than the other sprinters in the group."

Sagan also praised the efforts of his team for doing the hard yards so he could be in contention, following the day's long breakaway.

"When Oscar was off on the break, it was really Liquigas, RadioShack and then HTC doing the lion's share of the work."

Freire's best efforts were in vain, with the high pace of the HTC-Highroad train, splitting the peloton swamping the Spaniard with around 2.5km to go.

"The biggest burden in the last part - with two riders it would have been easier to stay away. In the last climb I lost almost 40 seconds, if we were together there was a good chance to stay away.

"In the break there were a few riders higher up in the classement so the peloton was always controlling the gap. I knew there wasn't a good chance to arrive, but when you're in the break you have to try. I almost won, but the last 3km I saw the peloton and they were stronger."

 

Stage 5 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:16:03
2Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
6Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
10Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
11Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
12Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
19Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
22Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
30Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
31Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
33Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
34Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
35Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
38Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
39Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
40Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
41Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
43Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
45David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:10
47Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:00:18
48Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:40
49Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
50Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:42
51Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:47
52Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
54Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
55Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
56Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
57Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
60Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
63Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
64Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
65Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
71Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
72Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
73Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
74Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
76Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
79Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
80Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
81Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
83Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
84Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
85Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
86Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
87Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
88Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
92Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
93Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
94Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
95Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
96Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
97Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
98Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
99Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:21
100Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:36
101Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
102Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
103Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:18
104Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
105Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:03:59
106Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
107Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
109Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:10
111Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:04:31
112Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:07:13
113Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:07:31
114Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
115Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:09:57
116William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
117James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
118Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
119James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
120Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
121Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
122Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
123Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
124Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
125Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
126Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
127Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
128Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
129Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:11:08
130Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
131Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
132Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
133Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:33
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFBert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFBen Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling

Sprint 1 - Carmel Valley - km 23.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Greenfield - km 91.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling3
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Paso Robles - km 217.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad12
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling10
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
5Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth6
6Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard5
7Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling2
10Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp1

Mountain 1 - Laureles Grade - km 14.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Carmel Valley Rd. - km 41
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth3
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Carmel Valley Rd. - km 52.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth4pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
3Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling2
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Interlake Rd. - km 184.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104pts
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek2
4Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:16:03
2Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:47
8Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
10Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:36
11Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:33

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack16:45:35
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:15
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:22
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:29
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:30
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:36
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:50
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:05
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:34
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:37
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:50
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
17Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
18George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:37
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:51
21Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:52
22Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:03:59
23Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:34
24Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:52
25David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:55
26Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:05:05
27Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:10
28Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:05:12
29Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:14
30Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:21
31Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:29
32Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:15
33Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:06:18
34Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:06:32
35Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:13
36Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:34
37Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:08:14
38Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
39Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:25
40Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:11:00
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:11:05
42Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:11:30
43Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:12:04
44Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:32
45Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
46Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
47Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:40
48Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:50
49Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:12:58
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:13:25
51Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:13:27
52Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:31
53Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:33
54Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:42
55Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:14:12
56Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:14
57Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:53
58Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:15:13
59Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:15:56
60Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:16:48
61Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:16:53
62Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:00
63Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:18:11
64Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:26
65Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:18:57
66Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:22
67Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:22:46
68Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:04
69James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:24:24
70Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:29
71Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:24:37
72Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:43
73Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
74Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:24:44
75Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:52
76Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:58
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:25:08
78Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:09
79Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:25:23
80Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:25:24
81Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
82Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:25:26
83Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:25:30
84Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
86Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:25:45
88Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
89Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
91Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:56
92Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:25:45
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
95Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
96Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:07
97Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:09
98Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:26:11
99Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:16
100Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:53
101Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:27:23
102Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:27:27
103Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:27:30
104Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:27:34
105Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:27:43
106Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:36
107Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:28:42
108Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:29:23
109Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:29:29
110Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:30:09
111Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:30:45
112Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:31:09
113Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:32:14
114Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:34:31
115Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:34:40
116Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
117Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:34:51
119Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:34:55
120Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
121Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
122Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:36:04
123Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:36:32
124Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:36:36
125Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:36:52
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:37:49
127Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:37:59
128Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:41:43
129Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp0:44:10
130William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
131Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:44:34
132Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:44:54
133James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:46:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale34pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling25
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard18
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling15
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1012
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team9
10Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth9
11Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
12Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
15Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard5
17Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
19Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
21Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
22Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder3
23Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling2
24Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
25Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
26Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
27Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp1
28Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1023pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth17
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack12
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10
5Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
7Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack10
8Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack7
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
16Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
18Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
19Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
20Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling3
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek2
26Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad16:47:40
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:32
4Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:24
5Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:25
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:28
7Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:14:43
8Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:22:32
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:38
10Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:04
11Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:35:54

