Trending

Swift success in Sacramento

Winter weather re-routes Tour again

Image 1 of 49

Sky's Ben Swift wins stage 2 of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California in Sacramento.

Sky's Ben Swift wins stage 2 of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California in Sacramento.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 49

The race rolls through the last bit of countryside before getting into downtown Sacramento.

The race rolls through the last bit of countryside before getting into downtown Sacramento.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 49

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) doing the work that earned him the most courageous jersey today.

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) doing the work that earned him the most courageous jersey today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 49

The race leaves the back side of the Beale Air Force base.

The race leaves the back side of the Beale Air Force base.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 49

HTC-Highroad gets to the front to take some time out of the break

HTC-Highroad gets to the front to take some time out of the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 49

Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays out of trouble until closing in on the finish.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays out of trouble until closing in on the finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 49

No snow today as the race rolled through the warmer farm lands.

No snow today as the race rolled through the warmer farm lands.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 49

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) ready to get some racing done

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) ready to get some racing done
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 49

The peloton rolls through the acres of rice fields along today's route

The peloton rolls through the acres of rice fields along today's route
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 49

Ben Swift (Sky Procycling) savors his victory.

Ben Swift (Sky Procycling) savors his victory.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 11 of 49

Ben Swift (Sky Procycling) was swiftest in Sacramento.

Ben Swift (Sky Procycling) was swiftest in Sacramento.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 12 of 49

A brief rain squall hit the field during its finishing laps in Sacramento.

A brief rain squall hit the field during its finishing laps in Sacramento.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 13 of 49

Timon Seubert (NetApp) driving the break.

Timon Seubert (NetApp) driving the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 49

Today was clear enough to get the helicopter up for the race coverage

Today was clear enough to get the helicopter up for the race coverage
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 49

Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits) gets back up to the bunch after a trip back to the team car.

Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits) gets back up to the bunch after a trip back to the team car.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 49

Ben Swift (Sky) happy with his first place finish as well as taking the leader jersey.

Ben Swift (Sky) happy with his first place finish as well as taking the leader jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) at the start and ended up second on the day.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) at the start and ended up second on the day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 49

Race winner Ben Swift (Sky) meets the media after his win

Race winner Ben Swift (Sky) meets the media after his win
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 49

Teams gather at the front with one lap to go

Teams gather at the front with one lap to go
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 49

The race enters the finishing circuits near the state capitol in Sacramento

The race enters the finishing circuits near the state capitol in Sacramento
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 49

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) poses with some fans before the race.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) poses with some fans before the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 49

Jelly Belly comes to the front as the race gets closer to town.

Jelly Belly comes to the front as the race gets closer to town.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 49

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) bringing up bottles for the team

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) bringing up bottles for the team
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 49

Ted King (Liquigas) rolls back up after getting some bottles from the team car.

Ted King (Liquigas) rolls back up after getting some bottles from the team car.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 49

Charge!

Charge!
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 26 of 49

A new Horner jersey had the horn guy leaping with joy.

A new Horner jersey had the horn guy leaping with joy.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 27 of 49

The peloton passes through a rice-growing region.

The peloton passes through a rice-growing region.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 28 of 49

Liquigas riders getting ready for the start.

Liquigas riders getting ready for the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 49

Even though it learned it was the stage start only hours ahead of time, Nevada City put out the finery for the Tour of California.

Even though it learned it was the stage start only hours ahead of time, Nevada City put out the finery for the Tour of California.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 30 of 49

The Italians arrive in the picturesque Sierra mining town of Nevada City.

The Italians arrive in the picturesque Sierra mining town of Nevada City.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 31 of 49

Californian Chris Horner drew the biggest cheers in Nevada City.

Californian Chris Horner drew the biggest cheers in Nevada City.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 32 of 49

These Garmin-Cervelo fans had nearly every riders' autograph

These Garmin-Cervelo fans had nearly every riders' autograph
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 49

A blur of Leopard-Treks at the start.

A blur of Leopard-Treks at the start.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 34 of 49

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly) on the attack as the race descends into California's Central Valley.

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly) on the attack as the race descends into California's Central Valley.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 35 of 49

HTC leads the field as it rides away from the snow for good.

HTC leads the field as it rides away from the snow for good.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 36 of 49

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly) gets a lift from a gorilla.

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly) gets a lift from a gorilla.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 37 of 49

Strung out in pursuit of the four-man break.

Strung out in pursuit of the four-man break.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 38 of 49

Jelly Belly at the front past the hay bales of agricultural California.

Jelly Belly at the front past the hay bales of agricultural California.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 39 of 49

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) keeps teammate Thor Hushovd out of the wind

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) keeps teammate Thor Hushovd out of the wind
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 40 of 49

Saxo Bank Sunguard take a turn at the front of the bunch

Saxo Bank Sunguard take a turn at the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 41 of 49

Sky Procycling was on the hunt for a stage win

Sky Procycling was on the hunt for a stage win
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 42 of 49

Daniel Martin heads back to the Garmin-Cervelo team car for a bidon

Daniel Martin heads back to the Garmin-Cervelo team car for a bidon
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 43 of 49

The peloton snakes its way towards Sacramento

The peloton snakes its way towards Sacramento
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 44 of 49

The break of the day included Ben Jacques-Maynes, Jamey Driscoll, Laszlo Bodrogi, and Timon Seubert

The break of the day included Ben Jacques-Maynes, Jamey Driscoll, Laszlo Bodrogi, and Timon Seubert
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 45 of 49

The new startline at Nevada City

The new startline at Nevada City
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 46 of 49

HTC-Highroad were looking to open Matt Goss' account at the Tour of California

HTC-Highroad were looking to open Matt Goss' account at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 47 of 49

Andy Schleck and Levi Leipheimer have a chat before the start at Nevada City

Andy Schleck and Levi Leipheimer have a chat before the start at Nevada City
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 48 of 49

Team buses crowd the streets of Nevada City

Team buses crowd the streets of Nevada City
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 49 of 49

Ben Swift stands atop of the stage 2 podium with Peter Sagan (left) and Matt Goss (right).

Ben Swift stands atop of the stage 2 podium with Peter Sagan (left) and Matt Goss (right).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Team Sky's Ben Swift lived up to his surname by blasting to victory in the sprint on a shortened stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California, topping Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale and HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss.

Related Articles

Amgen Tour of California underway with truncated stage

Swift looking for more sprints in Tour of California

Swift's team was in firm control of the race on the final of three, 3.2km finishing circuits in Sacramento, and Swift nailed the sprint. "The team was absolutely unreal - it was fantastic. 100% thank you to the team," said Swift after the win, noting that he, rather than Paris-Nice stage winner Greg Henderson was the protected man for the sprint.

"Hendy hasn't raced since Scheldeprijs, and I've come off two wins in a month, so it was awesome."

The Sky rider had time to enjoy the win, but did not want to celebrate too soon. "You could feel that no one was around, but you got to go through the line before you put your hands up," commented Swift.

It's the fifth win of the season for the rider from Rotherham, after two stages of the Tour Down Under, one in the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, and a win in the Tour de Romandie's stage 5 earlier this month.

Goss was one of the favourites for the day, and while the timing of the sprint wasn't perfect, he was optimistic with his form. "I would have liked to have won, but after five weeks of no racing and the first day back, I'm happy with the way I'm feeling," said Goss.

The Australian expects to find more sprint speed in the coming days. "Now after opening up a bit, I think I'll feel better in the next days."

HTC-Highroad directeur sportif Rolf Aldag added, "[Sky] really deserved the win. We just couldn't get it together that well." The trio of Bernhard Eisel, Leigh Howard, and Matt Goss have not raced together for a few weeks. "Howard moved to the right and Gossy decided to move left," explained Aldag. "Now they need to find the right rhythm and right set up."

Thanks to his stage victory, Ben Swift will wear the first Yellow Jersey of this year's Amgen Tour of California. Swift earned a time bonus for his victory, and now sits four seconds ahead of Sagan and six seconds ahead of Goss.

Swift also holds the lead in the points classification, while Sagan will wear the best young rider's jersey. Up and coming American Taylor Phinney of BMC Racing Team now sits second in the young rider's classification, after his eighth place finish in the sprint.

James Driscoll of Jamis-Sutter Home, who spent much of the day out in the breakaway, won the Breakaway From Cancer Most Courageous Rider award. Driscoll, who is set to graduate from the University of Vermont with a degree in Mechanical Engineering said, "I'd rather have the jersey I got than a cap and gown."

He was not surprised to be caught short of the finish. "It was a pretty classic formulaic sprinter stage, so I knew the sprinters' teams would chase us down. But it is good to ride aggressive and represent my sponsors."

Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes was disappointed to not be awarded most courageous after first bridging to the breakaway and then attacking so he was last man caught, but unbeknownst to him the jury had voted some 20km earlier.

"It was as long as you could get for a 75-mile day. I thought that the jersey would be up for grabs and that is why I attacked at the very end. I felt great out there and it felt good to finally be racing. It was a short day and it was time to work hard."

Snow re-routes start Nevada City

The race set out from Nevada City after snowy conditions in the original start town of Squaw Valley forced the organizers to revise the course for the second day in a row. The new stage ran 122.8km kilometers instead of the planned 214.4 and included an additional two laps on the finishing circuit. The revised course also removed the intermediate sprints and their time bonuses as well as the King of the Mountains line at Donner Pass. Only the stage finish carried points and time bonuses, and the stage victory held the additional caché of earning the first leader's jersey of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California.

With so many fresh legs in the field after Sunday's cancelled stage, the racing began aggressively. Though most riders expected the race to end in a sprint, many teams still wanted to show their sponsors' colors in the break. Sebastian Alexandre, the team manager of Jamis-Sutter Home, said before the start: "It is also important for our sponsors and our team to race well, and to try to put on a good show. We will try to do that every day this week."

The team's Jamey Driscoll helped establish an early break of three along with Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Timon Seubert (Team NetApp), and once they were joined by Ben Jacques-Maynes (Team Bissell) the foursome quickly established itself as the move of the day.

As the race began the long descent down the Sierra Nevada foothills, the break steadily built up its advantage. With just over 70 kilometers to go, the gap stood at five minutes. Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) tried to make it across to the break, but never quite made the junction. The leading four, which included a four-time Hungarian National Time Trial Champion in Bodrogi and a former team pursuiter in Seubert, rotated smoothly with all four contributing to the effort.

As the kilometers ticked down, the bunch steadily whittled away the foursome's advantage. Just inside 50 kilometers to go, the gap had fallen to 3:30. The sprinters' teams collaborated smoothly on the front with no one team doing all the work, and the headwind complicated the efforts of the breakaway to hold their advantage.

Four riders against the combined strength of Team Sky, Rabobank, Liquigas-Cannondale, and HTC-Highroad stood little chance. The race hit the wide roads of the suburban outskirts of California's capital city, and the gap fell precipitously, hitting the magic minute at 20.5 kilometers to go.

Rain falls on closing circuits, riders take it safe

With the entrance to the final circuits in sight, the field had nearly absorbed the break. Ben Jacques-Maynes made a late dash for freedom and tried desperately to hold off the charging bunch. It was a brave move with little hope for success. With 13 kilometers to race, it was all back together, and the teams began to position for the sprint.

On the opening lap, Saxo Bank went to the front early for their sprinters Juan José and Sebastian Haedo. Garmin-Cervélo also came to the front in the hope of setting up World Champion Thor Hushovd for a sprint victory. Their efforts came to nothing as Team Sky asserted their authority.

With two laps to go, rain began to fall on portions of the circuit which made for difficult cornering.

"We had a plan to hit the front with one lap to go," said stage winner and race leader Ben Swift. "They played into our hands a little bit, they went to the front a little too early," said the Sky rider of his rival teams' tactics.

Coming into the last lap it was the Spidertech C10 team at the front trying to set up Keven Lacombe, and the French Canadian opened up the sprint only to be pushed to fourth by the rush of Swift, Sagan and Goss.

"We tried to control the front because that is so much easier," said Lacombe. "With the rain and all the corners it was really dangerous. I think it really helped me to be fresh for the end. Actually it's a team effort, and at the end I tried to do my best, but the last 50m I got passed by three guys. We still have a lot of stages to do, so we will try to do the same and maybe it will work."

Sky's Alex Dowsett was pleased at how the team timed its final push to deliver its man to the win.  "We had a plan to take it on just inside the last lap and that's exactly what happened. It all went perfectly to be honest, I was glad Swifty could pull off the win."

Full Results
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:47:12
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
12Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
13Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
17Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
19Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
21Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
22Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
23Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
25George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
28Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
35Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
37Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
38Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
41Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
42Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
44Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
45Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
47Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:09
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:11
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
50Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
52Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
54Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
55Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
56Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
58David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
64Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
65Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
66Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
67Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
68Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
69Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
70Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
71Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
73Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
74Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
77Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
79Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
80Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
81James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
82Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
84Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
86Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
87Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
88Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
93Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
94Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
95Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
96Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
101Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
102Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
104Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
105Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
106Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
107Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
108Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:41
109Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
110Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
111Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
112Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
113Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
114Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
115Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
116Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
117Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
118Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
119Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
122Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
123Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
124Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
125Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
127Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
128Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
129Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:52
130Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:59
131Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
132Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:19
133Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:21
134Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:23
135Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
136Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
137Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
138Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
139Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
140Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:04
141Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:13
142Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:16
143James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:56
144Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:31

Points - Finish
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
4Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard6
6Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1

Best young rider
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2:47:12
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
5Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
8Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
10Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:41
13Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:19

Teams
1Sky Procycling8:21:36
2HTC-Highroad
3Team Garmin-Cervelo
4BMC Racing Team
5Team RadioShack
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Jamis - Sutter Home
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9Team Spidertech Powered By C10
10Bissell Cycling0:00:11
11Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:15
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Team NetApp
15Leopard Trek0:00:26
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:30
17Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
18Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

General classification after stage 2
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:47:02
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:06
4Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:10
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
12Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
13Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
17Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
19Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
21Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
22Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
23Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
25George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
28Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
35Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
37Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
38Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
41Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
42Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
44Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
45Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
47Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:21
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
50Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
52Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
54Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
55Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
56Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
58David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
64Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
65Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
66Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
67Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
68Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
69Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
70Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
71Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
73Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
74Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
77Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
79Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
80Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
81James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
82Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
84Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
86Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
87Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
88Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
93Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
94Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
95Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
96Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:36
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
101Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
102Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
104Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
105Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
106Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
107Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
108Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:51
109Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
110Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
111Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
112Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
113Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
114Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
115Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
116Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
117Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
118Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
119Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
122Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
123Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
124Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
125Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
127Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
128Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
129Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:02
130Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
131Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
132Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:29
133Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:31
134Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:33
135Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
136Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
137Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
138Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
139Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
140Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:14
141Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:23
142Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:26
143James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:03:06
144Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:41

Points classification
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
4Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C107
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard6
6Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1

Best young rider classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2:47:06
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
5Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
8Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:32
10Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:47
13Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:25

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling8:21:36
2HTC-Highroad
3Team Garmin-Cervelo
4BMC Racing Team
5Team RadioShack
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Jamis - Sutter Home
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9Team Spidertech Powered By C10
10Bissell Cycling0:00:11
11Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:15
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Team NetApp
15Leopard Trek0:00:26
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:30
17Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
18Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Latest on Cyclingnews