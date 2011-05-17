Image 1 of 49 Sky's Ben Swift wins stage 2 of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California in Sacramento. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 49 The race rolls through the last bit of countryside before getting into downtown Sacramento. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 49 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) doing the work that earned him the most courageous jersey today. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 49 The race leaves the back side of the Beale Air Force base. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 49 HTC-Highroad gets to the front to take some time out of the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 49 Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays out of trouble until closing in on the finish. Team Sky's Ben Swift lived up to his surname by blasting to victory in the sprint on a shortened stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California, topping Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale and HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss.

Swift's team was in firm control of the race on the final of three, 3.2km finishing circuits in Sacramento, and Swift nailed the sprint. "The team was absolutely unreal - it was fantastic. 100% thank you to the team," said Swift after the win, noting that he, rather than Paris-Nice stage winner Greg Henderson was the protected man for the sprint.

"Hendy hasn't raced since Scheldeprijs, and I've come off two wins in a month, so it was awesome."

The Sky rider had time to enjoy the win, but did not want to celebrate too soon. "You could feel that no one was around, but you got to go through the line before you put your hands up," commented Swift.

It's the fifth win of the season for the rider from Rotherham, after two stages of the Tour Down Under, one in the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, and a win in the Tour de Romandie's stage 5 earlier this month.

Goss was one of the favourites for the day, and while the timing of the sprint wasn't perfect, he was optimistic with his form. "I would have liked to have won, but after five weeks of no racing and the first day back, I'm happy with the way I'm feeling," said Goss.

The Australian expects to find more sprint speed in the coming days. "Now after opening up a bit, I think I'll feel better in the next days."

HTC-Highroad directeur sportif Rolf Aldag added, "[Sky] really deserved the win. We just couldn't get it together that well." The trio of Bernhard Eisel, Leigh Howard, and Matt Goss have not raced together for a few weeks. "Howard moved to the right and Gossy decided to move left," explained Aldag. "Now they need to find the right rhythm and right set up."

Thanks to his stage victory, Ben Swift will wear the first Yellow Jersey of this year's Amgen Tour of California. Swift earned a time bonus for his victory, and now sits four seconds ahead of Sagan and six seconds ahead of Goss.

Swift also holds the lead in the points classification, while Sagan will wear the best young rider's jersey. Up and coming American Taylor Phinney of BMC Racing Team now sits second in the young rider's classification, after his eighth place finish in the sprint.

James Driscoll of Jamis-Sutter Home, who spent much of the day out in the breakaway, won the Breakaway From Cancer Most Courageous Rider award. Driscoll, who is set to graduate from the University of Vermont with a degree in Mechanical Engineering said, "I'd rather have the jersey I got than a cap and gown."

He was not surprised to be caught short of the finish. "It was a pretty classic formulaic sprinter stage, so I knew the sprinters' teams would chase us down. But it is good to ride aggressive and represent my sponsors."

Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes was disappointed to not be awarded most courageous after first bridging to the breakaway and then attacking so he was last man caught, but unbeknownst to him the jury had voted some 20km earlier.

"It was as long as you could get for a 75-mile day. I thought that the jersey would be up for grabs and that is why I attacked at the very end. I felt great out there and it felt good to finally be racing. It was a short day and it was time to work hard."

Snow re-routes start Nevada City

The race set out from Nevada City after snowy conditions in the original start town of Squaw Valley forced the organizers to revise the course for the second day in a row. The new stage ran 122.8km kilometers instead of the planned 214.4 and included an additional two laps on the finishing circuit. The revised course also removed the intermediate sprints and their time bonuses as well as the King of the Mountains line at Donner Pass. Only the stage finish carried points and time bonuses, and the stage victory held the additional caché of earning the first leader's jersey of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California.

With so many fresh legs in the field after Sunday's cancelled stage, the racing began aggressively. Though most riders expected the race to end in a sprint, many teams still wanted to show their sponsors' colors in the break. Sebastian Alexandre, the team manager of Jamis-Sutter Home, said before the start: "It is also important for our sponsors and our team to race well, and to try to put on a good show. We will try to do that every day this week."

The team's Jamey Driscoll helped establish an early break of three along with Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Timon Seubert (Team NetApp), and once they were joined by Ben Jacques-Maynes (Team Bissell) the foursome quickly established itself as the move of the day.

As the race began the long descent down the Sierra Nevada foothills, the break steadily built up its advantage. With just over 70 kilometers to go, the gap stood at five minutes. Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) tried to make it across to the break, but never quite made the junction. The leading four, which included a four-time Hungarian National Time Trial Champion in Bodrogi and a former team pursuiter in Seubert, rotated smoothly with all four contributing to the effort.

As the kilometers ticked down, the bunch steadily whittled away the foursome's advantage. Just inside 50 kilometers to go, the gap had fallen to 3:30. The sprinters' teams collaborated smoothly on the front with no one team doing all the work, and the headwind complicated the efforts of the breakaway to hold their advantage.

Four riders against the combined strength of Team Sky, Rabobank, Liquigas-Cannondale, and HTC-Highroad stood little chance. The race hit the wide roads of the suburban outskirts of California's capital city, and the gap fell precipitously, hitting the magic minute at 20.5 kilometers to go.

Rain falls on closing circuits, riders take it safe

With the entrance to the final circuits in sight, the field had nearly absorbed the break. Ben Jacques-Maynes made a late dash for freedom and tried desperately to hold off the charging bunch. It was a brave move with little hope for success. With 13 kilometers to race, it was all back together, and the teams began to position for the sprint.

On the opening lap, Saxo Bank went to the front early for their sprinters Juan José and Sebastian Haedo. Garmin-Cervélo also came to the front in the hope of setting up World Champion Thor Hushovd for a sprint victory. Their efforts came to nothing as Team Sky asserted their authority.

With two laps to go, rain began to fall on portions of the circuit which made for difficult cornering.

"We had a plan to hit the front with one lap to go," said stage winner and race leader Ben Swift. "They played into our hands a little bit, they went to the front a little too early," said the Sky rider of his rival teams' tactics.

Coming into the last lap it was the Spidertech C10 team at the front trying to set up Keven Lacombe, and the French Canadian opened up the sprint only to be pushed to fourth by the rush of Swift, Sagan and Goss.

"We tried to control the front because that is so much easier," said Lacombe. "With the rain and all the corners it was really dangerous. I think it really helped me to be fresh for the end. Actually it's a team effort, and at the end I tried to do my best, but the last 50m I got passed by three guys. We still have a lot of stages to do, so we will try to do the same and maybe it will work."

Sky's Alex Dowsett was pleased at how the team timed its final push to deliver its man to the win. "We had a plan to take it on just inside the last lap and that's exactly what happened. It all went perfectly to be honest, I was glad Swifty could pull off the win."

Full Results 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:47:12 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 12 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 13 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 17 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 23 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 28 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 35 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 37 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 41 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 44 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 45 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:09 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:11 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 50 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 54 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 55 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 56 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 58 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 64 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 65 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 66 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 67 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 68 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 69 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 70 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 71 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 72 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 73 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 74 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 77 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 79 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 80 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 81 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 82 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 84 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 86 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 87 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 88 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 89 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 93 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 94 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 95 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 96 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 98 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 101 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 102 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 105 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 106 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 107 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:41 109 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 110 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 111 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 112 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 113 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 114 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 115 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 116 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 117 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 118 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 119 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 122 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 123 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 124 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 125 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 127 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 128 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 129 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:00:52 130 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:59 131 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 132 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:19 133 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:21 134 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:23 135 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 136 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 137 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 138 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 139 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 140 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:04 141 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:13 142 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:16 143 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:02:56 144 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:31

Points - Finish 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 4 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 6 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1

Best young rider 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:47:12 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 8 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 10 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:41 13 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:19

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 8:21:36 2 HTC-Highroad 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Team RadioShack 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Jamis - Sutter Home 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 Bissell Cycling 0:00:11 11 Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:15 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Team NetApp 15 Leopard Trek 0:00:26 16 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:30 17 Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 18 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

General classification after stage 2 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:47:02 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:06 4 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:10 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 12 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 13 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 17 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 23 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 28 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 35 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 37 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 41 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 44 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 45 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:21 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 50 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 54 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 55 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 56 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 58 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 64 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 65 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 66 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 67 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 68 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 69 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 70 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 71 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 72 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 73 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 74 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 77 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 79 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 80 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 81 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 82 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 84 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 86 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 87 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 88 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 89 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 93 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 94 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 95 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 96 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 98 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 101 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 102 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 105 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 106 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 107 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:51 109 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 110 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 111 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 112 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 113 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 114 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 115 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 116 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 117 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 118 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 119 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 122 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 123 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 124 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 125 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 127 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 128 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 129 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:01:02 130 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 131 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 132 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:29 133 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:31 134 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:33 135 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 136 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 137 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 138 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 139 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 140 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:14 141 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:23 142 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:26 143 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:03:06 144 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:41

Points classification 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 4 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 6 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1

Best young rider classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:47:06 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 8 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 10 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:47 13 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:25