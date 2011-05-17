Swift success in Sacramento
Winter weather re-routes Tour again
Stage 2: Nevada City - Sacramento
Team Sky's Ben Swift lived up to his surname by blasting to victory in the sprint on a shortened stage 2 of the Amgen Tour of California, topping Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale and HTC-Highroad's Matthew Goss.
Swift's team was in firm control of the race on the final of three, 3.2km finishing circuits in Sacramento, and Swift nailed the sprint. "The team was absolutely unreal - it was fantastic. 100% thank you to the team," said Swift after the win, noting that he, rather than Paris-Nice stage winner Greg Henderson was the protected man for the sprint.
"Hendy hasn't raced since Scheldeprijs, and I've come off two wins in a month, so it was awesome."
The Sky rider had time to enjoy the win, but did not want to celebrate too soon. "You could feel that no one was around, but you got to go through the line before you put your hands up," commented Swift.
It's the fifth win of the season for the rider from Rotherham, after two stages of the Tour Down Under, one in the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, and a win in the Tour de Romandie's stage 5 earlier this month.
Goss was one of the favourites for the day, and while the timing of the sprint wasn't perfect, he was optimistic with his form. "I would have liked to have won, but after five weeks of no racing and the first day back, I'm happy with the way I'm feeling," said Goss.
The Australian expects to find more sprint speed in the coming days. "Now after opening up a bit, I think I'll feel better in the next days."
HTC-Highroad directeur sportif Rolf Aldag added, "[Sky] really deserved the win. We just couldn't get it together that well." The trio of Bernhard Eisel, Leigh Howard, and Matt Goss have not raced together for a few weeks. "Howard moved to the right and Gossy decided to move left," explained Aldag. "Now they need to find the right rhythm and right set up."
Thanks to his stage victory, Ben Swift will wear the first Yellow Jersey of this year's Amgen Tour of California. Swift earned a time bonus for his victory, and now sits four seconds ahead of Sagan and six seconds ahead of Goss.
Swift also holds the lead in the points classification, while Sagan will wear the best young rider's jersey. Up and coming American Taylor Phinney of BMC Racing Team now sits second in the young rider's classification, after his eighth place finish in the sprint.
James Driscoll of Jamis-Sutter Home, who spent much of the day out in the breakaway, won the Breakaway From Cancer Most Courageous Rider award. Driscoll, who is set to graduate from the University of Vermont with a degree in Mechanical Engineering said, "I'd rather have the jersey I got than a cap and gown."
He was not surprised to be caught short of the finish. "It was a pretty classic formulaic sprinter stage, so I knew the sprinters' teams would chase us down. But it is good to ride aggressive and represent my sponsors."
Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes was disappointed to not be awarded most courageous after first bridging to the breakaway and then attacking so he was last man caught, but unbeknownst to him the jury had voted some 20km earlier.
"It was as long as you could get for a 75-mile day. I thought that the jersey would be up for grabs and that is why I attacked at the very end. I felt great out there and it felt good to finally be racing. It was a short day and it was time to work hard."
Snow re-routes start Nevada City
The race set out from Nevada City after snowy conditions in the original start town of Squaw Valley forced the organizers to revise the course for the second day in a row. The new stage ran 122.8km kilometers instead of the planned 214.4 and included an additional two laps on the finishing circuit. The revised course also removed the intermediate sprints and their time bonuses as well as the King of the Mountains line at Donner Pass. Only the stage finish carried points and time bonuses, and the stage victory held the additional caché of earning the first leader's jersey of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California.
With so many fresh legs in the field after Sunday's cancelled stage, the racing began aggressively. Though most riders expected the race to end in a sprint, many teams still wanted to show their sponsors' colors in the break. Sebastian Alexandre, the team manager of Jamis-Sutter Home, said before the start: "It is also important for our sponsors and our team to race well, and to try to put on a good show. We will try to do that every day this week."
The team's Jamey Driscoll helped establish an early break of three along with Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Timon Seubert (Team NetApp), and once they were joined by Ben Jacques-Maynes (Team Bissell) the foursome quickly established itself as the move of the day.
As the race began the long descent down the Sierra Nevada foothills, the break steadily built up its advantage. With just over 70 kilometers to go, the gap stood at five minutes. Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) tried to make it across to the break, but never quite made the junction. The leading four, which included a four-time Hungarian National Time Trial Champion in Bodrogi and a former team pursuiter in Seubert, rotated smoothly with all four contributing to the effort.
As the kilometers ticked down, the bunch steadily whittled away the foursome's advantage. Just inside 50 kilometers to go, the gap had fallen to 3:30. The sprinters' teams collaborated smoothly on the front with no one team doing all the work, and the headwind complicated the efforts of the breakaway to hold their advantage.
Four riders against the combined strength of Team Sky, Rabobank, Liquigas-Cannondale, and HTC-Highroad stood little chance. The race hit the wide roads of the suburban outskirts of California's capital city, and the gap fell precipitously, hitting the magic minute at 20.5 kilometers to go.
Rain falls on closing circuits, riders take it safe
With the entrance to the final circuits in sight, the field had nearly absorbed the break. Ben Jacques-Maynes made a late dash for freedom and tried desperately to hold off the charging bunch. It was a brave move with little hope for success. With 13 kilometers to race, it was all back together, and the teams began to position for the sprint.
On the opening lap, Saxo Bank went to the front early for their sprinters Juan José and Sebastian Haedo. Garmin-Cervélo also came to the front in the hope of setting up World Champion Thor Hushovd for a sprint victory. Their efforts came to nothing as Team Sky asserted their authority.
With two laps to go, rain began to fall on portions of the circuit which made for difficult cornering.
"We had a plan to hit the front with one lap to go," said stage winner and race leader Ben Swift. "They played into our hands a little bit, they went to the front a little too early," said the Sky rider of his rival teams' tactics.
Coming into the last lap it was the Spidertech C10 team at the front trying to set up Keven Lacombe, and the French Canadian opened up the sprint only to be pushed to fourth by the rush of Swift, Sagan and Goss.
"We tried to control the front because that is so much easier," said Lacombe. "With the rain and all the corners it was really dangerous. I think it really helped me to be fresh for the end. Actually it's a team effort, and at the end I tried to do my best, but the last 50m I got passed by three guys. We still have a lot of stages to do, so we will try to do the same and maybe it will work."
Sky's Alex Dowsett was pleased at how the team timed its final push to deliver its man to the win. "We had a plan to take it on just inside the last lap and that's exactly what happened. It all went perfectly to be honest, I was glad Swifty could pull off the win."
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:47:12
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|12
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|21
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|23
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|25
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|35
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|45
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:09
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|50
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|54
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|55
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|56
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|58
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|64
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|65
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|66
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|67
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|68
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|69
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|70
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|71
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|73
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|74
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|79
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|80
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|81
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|82
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|84
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|86
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|87
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|88
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|93
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|94
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|95
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|96
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|101
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|102
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|104
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|105
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|106
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|107
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:41
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|111
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|112
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|113
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|114
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|115
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|116
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|117
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|118
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|119
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|120
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|122
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|123
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|124
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|125
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|126
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|127
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|128
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|129
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:52
|130
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|131
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|132
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:19
|133
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:21
|134
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:23
|135
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|136
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|137
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|138
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|139
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|140
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:04
|141
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:13
|142
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:16
|143
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:56
|144
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:31
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|4
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|6
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:47:12
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|8
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|10
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:41
|13
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:19
|1
|Sky Procycling
|8:21:36
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Team RadioShack
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|Bissell Cycling
|0:00:11
|11
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Team NetApp
|15
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:26
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:30
|17
|Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|18
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:47:02
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:06
|4
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:10
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|12
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|21
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|23
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|25
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|35
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|45
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:19
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:21
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|50
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|54
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|55
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|56
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|58
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|64
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|65
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|66
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|67
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|68
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|69
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|70
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|71
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|73
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|74
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|79
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|80
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|81
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|82
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|84
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|86
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|87
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|88
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|93
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|94
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|95
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|96
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|101
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|102
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|104
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|105
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|106
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|107
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:51
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|111
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|112
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|113
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|114
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|115
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|116
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|117
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|118
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|119
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|120
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|122
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|123
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|124
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|125
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|126
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|127
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|128
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|129
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:02
|130
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|131
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|132
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:29
|133
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:31
|134
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:33
|135
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|136
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|137
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|138
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|139
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|140
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:14
|141
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:23
|142
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:26
|143
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:03:06
|144
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:41
