Henderson brings Team Sky its second victory in California
Leader's jersey passes from Swift to Henderson
Stage 3: Auburn - Modesto
Greg Henderson (Team Sky) sprinted to a win at the end of the Amgen Tour of California's 196.2km stage 3 from Auburn to Modesto on Tuesday. Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished second ahead of world champion Thor Hushovd (Team Garmin-Cervélo).
Team Sky lined up at the front of the race in the final kilometers with the goal of looking after overall race leader Ben Swift and setting up for the sprint finish. Swift's path was blocked near the line, but Henderson was in position to push for the win.
"We defended the jersey honourably," a surprised but pleased Henderson said following the win. "We put two guys up front to chase all day. We tried to set up the finish for Ben Swift, but there was a bit of a mix up with 1km to go and I didn't know about it. I opened up my sprint with 500m to go expecting him to come around - I'm just lucky enough to have had the legs to last to the line."
Several crashes marred the final kilometers, which were run on dry roads on a circuit through Modesto. At seven kilometers to go, the slick paint of a crosswalk took down Jens Voigt of Leopard-Trek and one of the favourites for the win today, Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad). Baden Cooke of Saxo Bank also went down in a crash just before the Red Kite. Michael Matthews fell too and continued Rabobank's run of bad luck at the Tour of California.
Henderson and Swift are tied on time, but Henderson takes over as race leader from his teammate. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is in third overall.
"Now we can relax a bit that we're two for two," explained Henderson. "Tomorrow is a difficult day and I have no illusions of defending the jersey - there is no way I can climb with the likes of Levi Leipheimer and Dave Zabriskie.
"I'm really happy that our team has been able to dominate in the first two stages, and now we will switch our focus to helping Chris Froome who is our climber."
Jan Bárta of Team NetApp spent the day in the early breakaway and won two of the three intermediate sprints. On the third sprint in Oakdale, Bárta attacked and only Andy Jaques-Maynes of Team Bissell could follow. "The worst was the wind it took all my strength, the rain wasn't that cold, but it was always a headwind and that was tough," said Bárta of his long day out. "At the end everyone gets tired and can't really help, so it was a long stage. They didn't have enough strength anymore to stay away." Bárta made the most of his chances and won a $1000 prime at the first sprint in Folsom and a basket of local goodies from Oakdale.
How the race unfolded
The Amgen Tour of California returned to its regularly scheduled program today with this stage running through California's Central Valley from Auburn to Modesto. Starting slightly behind schedule, the bunch rolled out under unsettled skies. Intermittent rain and flag-straightening wind out of the south guaranteed a long day in the saddle despite the relatively flat course profile. The field faced a solid headwind for much of the day, though the final 50 kilometers included several sections where the course turned parallel to the wind and offered the opportunity for a strong team to put the race in the gutter.
The expected early breakaway quickly formed following the neutral circuit through the streets of Auburn. Local residents dressed in frontier-themed costumes waved the race on its way. Seven riders comprised the break: Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Jan Bárta (Team NetApp), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling), William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder), James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home), Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).
At the first Herbalife sprint line in Folsom, Bárta took the honors and the 3 second time bonus, followed by Gaimon and Andy Jacques-Maynes. After 60 kilometers of racing, the break held an advantage of 6:40, and for a time, the situation stabilized. A second Herbalife sprint line popped up in Ione, and Bárta again took the honors and picked up an additional 3 seconds. Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) took second for 2 seconds, and Jacques-Maynes crossed the line third. There remained 115.8 kilometers to race.
The gap between the leading seven riders and the field began to drop as Sky, Garmin-Cervélo, HTC-Highroad, and Team RadioShack began to work with more seriousness on the front. "It was a long day, because we had a headwind for the majority of the day. Big thanks to the guys who rode the front all day and helped chase down the breakaway. It's a lot of hard work for them," commented stage winner Greg Henderson after the stage. Team Sky had at least two riders on the front all day.
With 75 kilometers to race, the gap stood at 4:05, and soon a pair of crashes interrupted the smoothly unfolding stage. Matt Busche of Team RadioShack found landed in a roadside ditch, but was quickly back up and riding. Then Jesus Del Nero Montes of Team NetApp crossed wheels or slipped on the paint of the yellow centerline as the field crossed a concrete bridge. After the heavy crash, Del Nero proved slow to remount the bike, but soon began the slow trip back to the field.
Seven riders had ridden much of the day off the front, but just outside 73 kilometers to go, Gaimon slid off the back of the break. The Kenda/5-Hour Energy rider fought desperately to rejoin the front group, but inexorably, they rode away from him. The gap between the leading six and the field, meanwhile, continued to fall.
As the race crossed the county line into Stanislaus County, the road turned west and the riders at the front began to echelon. With the wind blowing across their left shoulders, the field spread across the road, offering a hint of possible chaos to come. The road soon straightened. Passing the Woodward Reservoir, rolling grain fields interspersed with orchards framed the road. A solitary horse pranced in the distance, and the combined efforts of Sky, HTC-Highroad, and Liquigas-Cannondale had brought the gap down to 2:45.
At the third intermediate sprint in Oakdale, Bartá attacked the break. Andy Jacques-Maynes proved quick to follow, and the two riders pushed on into the headwind together. The remaining four riders returned to the field. "I've had more fun days. It was a pretty tough day to be in the break. Christian [Meier] and Andy [Jacques-Maynes] were a bit stronger and we were pulling through as much as we could. It was a block headwind all day and you always know that the chances of staying away are pretty slim. I'll get into it tomorrow again and see what happens," said Will Dickenson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) of his long day out.
With 22 kilometers to go, the gap stood at 1:15 and the front of the bunch spread out from left to right across the road. Team Sky did the work on the front in support of Yellow Jersey Ben Swift. A few riders began to slide off the back under pressure from the increased pace and the wind. Only Bárta and Jacques-Maynes remained out in front, while behind them, Rabobank and BMC joined the chase. At the 20 kilometers to go mark, the two riders dangled just 30 seconds ahead.
Now the wind blew across the road and many riders began to drop off the back as a series of echelons formed. At 19 kilometers to go, just Bárta remained out in front, but not for long. Team Sky went to the front and smashed it, blowing the bunch to bits, at least temporarily. Thor Hushovd of Garmin-Cervélo was among the riders to miss the split. Andy Schleck of Leopard-Trek also missed the split.
As the road turned back into the headwind, the Hushovd-Schleck group proved able to rejoin the front group, but the hard riding must surely have left a mark. By 16 kilometers to go, the field had mostly reformed. Race leader Ben Swift remained safely tucked in behind his team-mates at the front of the field.
With 14 kilometers to go and the circuits rapidly approaching, HTC-Highroad and Liquigas-Cannondale came to the front in the hope of setting up their sprinters and preventing any cheeky last-minute attacks. With 8 kilometers to go, the bunch passed over the finish line for the first time.
Just two laps on the finishing circuit at Auburn remained. SpiderTech took over the front in the hope of setting up their sprinter Keven Lacombe, who finished fourth yesterday after a strong sprint. Not long after the field entered the finishing circuit, a crash took down Andreas Schillinger of Team NetApp and Jens Voigt of Leopard-Trek. Voigt soon remounted his bike and began the slow ride to the finish.
Chris Horner of RadioShack also suffered a misadventure in the finishing circuits. "It was squeezing in tight and [Peter] Sagan totally pushed me over. It was a stupid mistake and we almost crashed. It took the spokes out of my back wheel. It wouldn't rotate. I tried with Markel Irizar and Ben [King] waited for me and he took me to the front. The bike fit wasn't that great but we got the job done, it was fantastic and everyone worked great." Horner finished safely in the field and did not lose any time on the general classification.
Up front, SpiderTech meanwhile still rode hard on the front with Team Sky sitting just behind them. As the riders jostled for position, their wheels ricocheted off the bots dots on the the road. With 4.5 kilometers to go, Saxo Bank began moving up for Juan José and Sebastian Haedo. With 4 kilometers to go, Saxo Bank had four riders on the front, but Team Sky soon showed how they won yesterday's stage and began moving up on the right-hand side.
With 3 kilometers to go, Team Sky had the race mostly in hand. Hoping to set-up three-time World Champion Oscar Freire, Rabobank also lurked near the front, but did not provide any real challenge to Team Sky. Just outside the red kite, Team Sky still held their position on the front. "Everyone had relatively fresh legs because it was so easy in the peloton behind the guys pulling, so the last 10km was just chaotic. There was lots of fighting at the front and changes of direction. I can't thank Matt Hayman, Ian Stannard and Jeremy Hunt enough for keeping us out of trouble and getting us to the last corner," said Henderson later.
As the field passed under the 1 kilometer to go banner, Freire moved up the field, while current World Champion Thor Hushovd sat in second wheel behind Greg Henderson of Team Sky. As the sprint began, Freire went backwards nearly as quickly as Henderson hurtled forward.
The New Zealander started his sprint from the front, and Henderson never looked back. He won the stage with a bike length to spare. "I've never sprinted 500 meters to victory before. Normally sprinters do the last 150 or 200, but to win from there shows I'm in great condition," commented Henderson of his long sprint to the line. Hushovd tried to follow, but ultimately slipped back to third as Juan José Haedo came around on his right. Peter Sagan finished fourth with Leigh Howard of HTC-Highroad rounding out the top five.
In the general classification, Greg Henderson now leads his team-mate Ben Swift. Peter Sagan is third at four seconds, and fourth-placed rider Juan José Haedo is also at four seconds. The sprinters dominate the general classification for now, but tomorrow's stage finish on Sierra Road will certainly change all that.
Correction to the Live Report
Cyclingnews reported earlier that there was a crash involving team cars in the early stages of the race. Parts of that report were incorrect and we have received information firsthand from the concerned parties regarding what happened.
From the people in the car:
“The Team Radio Shack lightly rear ended the BMC Racing Team car. There is no visible damage on either vehicle. No air bags deployed. And contrary to what have might have been reported, the BMC Racing Team did not hit the car in front of it.”
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|5:14:29
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|16
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|29
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|30
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|31
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|32
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|34
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|35
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|36
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|37
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|41
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|44
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|49
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|51
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|55
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|57
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|58
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|59
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|60
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|61
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|62
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|63
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|65
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|66
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|68
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|70
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|74
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|75
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|76
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|77
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|78
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|79
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|83
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|85
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|86
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|87
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|88
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|90
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|91
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|94
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|96
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|97
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|99
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|100
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|101
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|105
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|106
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|107
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|109
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|110
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|111
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:00:20
|114
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|115
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|116
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|117
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|118
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|119
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|120
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:43
|121
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|123
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:22
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|125
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|126
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:02:08
|127
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|128
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:18
|129
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|130
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:03:53
|131
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:04:02
|132
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:04:37
|133
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:05:53
|134
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:06:41
|135
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:15
|136
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|137
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|138
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|139
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|140
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|141
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|142
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|143
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|144
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|5
|pts
|2
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|3
|3
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|5
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|3
|3
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|10
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:14:29
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|8
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:18
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:15
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15:43:27
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|9
|Bissell Cycling
|10
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Team RadioShack
|12
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|13
|Leopard Trek
|14
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|17
|Team NetApp
|18
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|8:01:31
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:10
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|11
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|13
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|14
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|15
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|31
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|32
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|33
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|36
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|37
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|39
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|41
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|42
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:19
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|49
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|50
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|51
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|53
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:25
|54
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|55
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|56
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|63
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|65
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|66
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|67
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|69
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|70
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|71
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|72
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|76
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|78
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|79
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|80
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|82
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|83
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|84
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|85
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|86
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|87
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|89
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|90
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|92
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|95
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|96
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:51
|97
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|98
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|99
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|101
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|102
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|105
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|106
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|107
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|108
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|109
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|110
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:55
|111
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|112
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|113
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:11
|114
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:01:21
|115
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:29
|116
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:33
|117
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|118
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:34
|120
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:03
|121
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|122
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:13
|123
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:14
|124
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:23
|126
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:26
|127
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|128
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:02:27
|129
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:54
|130
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:04:36
|131
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:04:55
|132
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:05:02
|133
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:06:03
|134
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:07:06
|135
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|0:09:40
|136
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|137
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:51
|138
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:10:04
|139
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:10:06
|140
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|141
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:10:24
|142
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:10:48
|143
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:12:21
|144
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:12:56
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|pts
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|12
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|15
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|3
|16
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|3
|17
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|19
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|20
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8:01:35
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|11
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:25
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:50
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:02
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24:05:03
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Team RadioShack
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:00:11
|11
|Bissell Cycling
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Team NetApp
|15
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:26
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:30
|17
|Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|18
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
