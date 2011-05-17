Image 1 of 58 Greg Henderson raises his arm in victory in Modesto (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 58 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Jan Barta (NetApp) try to make a go of it without the rest of the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 58 George Hincapie had some fans looking for him in the feed zone (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 58 Taylor Phinney (BMC) seems to be settling in to today's harsh conditions (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 58 Charlie Wegelius (UnitedHealthcare) fighting against the wind and rain on todays long stage (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 58 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be ready to put in a good ride on the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 58 Greg Henderson (Sky) riding in the bunch before his big win at the end of the day (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 58 A Blackhawk medic chopper dropped in to check out today's race (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 58 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) surviving the rainy weather today (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 58 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) trying to stay dry with all of his wet weather gear on (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 58 Things getting strung out in the rainy and windy conditions (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 58 The bunch on the way to the intermediate sprint line in Folsom (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 58 The group rolls through the old town section of Auburn at the start (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 58 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) makes it through the rainy day (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 58 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) spent another long day off the front in today's break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 58 HTC-Highroad comes to the front as the race moves on to the final circuits (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 58 More wide open spaces for today's stage (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 58 The break had some company along the route today (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 58 Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) gets some mechanical work done while up in the break (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 58 Soigners get ready for the peloton in the feed zone (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 58 Rolling through cattle country (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 58 Getting a rotation worked out on the front of the race (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 58 A lot of today's route brought the race through vast farm lands (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 58 The group hits a small climb along today's route (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 58 For most of the day the bunch stayed strung out (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 58 The peloton gets some up close and personal helicopter TV time (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 58 The break rolls through the wide open countryside (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 58 Greg Henderson (Sky) enjoying the rewards of his win (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 58 Alex Dowsett (Sky) keeps the group single file (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 58 Chris Horner (RadioShack) will be one to watch for tomorrow's stage up Sierra Road (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 58 Riders speed past the American flag. Greg Henderson (Team Sky) sprinted to a win at the end of the Amgen Tour of California's 196.2km stage 3 from Auburn to Modesto on Tuesday. Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished second ahead of world champion Thor Hushovd (Team Garmin-Cervélo).

Team Sky lined up at the front of the race in the final kilometers with the goal of looking after overall race leader Ben Swift and setting up for the sprint finish. Swift's path was blocked near the line, but Henderson was in position to push for the win.

"We defended the jersey honourably," a surprised but pleased Henderson said following the win. "We put two guys up front to chase all day. We tried to set up the finish for Ben Swift, but there was a bit of a mix up with 1km to go and I didn't know about it. I opened up my sprint with 500m to go expecting him to come around - I'm just lucky enough to have had the legs to last to the line."

Several crashes marred the final kilometers, which were run on dry roads on a circuit through Modesto. At seven kilometers to go, the slick paint of a crosswalk took down Jens Voigt of Leopard-Trek and one of the favourites for the win today, Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad). Baden Cooke of Saxo Bank also went down in a crash just before the Red Kite. Michael Matthews fell too and continued Rabobank's run of bad luck at the Tour of California.

Henderson and Swift are tied on time, but Henderson takes over as race leader from his teammate. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is in third overall.

"Now we can relax a bit that we're two for two," explained Henderson. "Tomorrow is a difficult day and I have no illusions of defending the jersey - there is no way I can climb with the likes of Levi Leipheimer and Dave Zabriskie.

"I'm really happy that our team has been able to dominate in the first two stages, and now we will switch our focus to helping Chris Froome who is our climber."

Jan Bárta of Team NetApp spent the day in the early breakaway and won two of the three intermediate sprints. On the third sprint in Oakdale, Bárta attacked and only Andy Jaques-Maynes of Team Bissell could follow. "The worst was the wind it took all my strength, the rain wasn't that cold, but it was always a headwind and that was tough," said Bárta of his long day out. "At the end everyone gets tired and can't really help, so it was a long stage. They didn't have enough strength anymore to stay away." Bárta made the most of his chances and won a $1000 prime at the first sprint in Folsom and a basket of local goodies from Oakdale.

How the race unfolded

The Amgen Tour of California returned to its regularly scheduled program today with this stage running through California's Central Valley from Auburn to Modesto. Starting slightly behind schedule, the bunch rolled out under unsettled skies. Intermittent rain and flag-straightening wind out of the south guaranteed a long day in the saddle despite the relatively flat course profile. The field faced a solid headwind for much of the day, though the final 50 kilometers included several sections where the course turned parallel to the wind and offered the opportunity for a strong team to put the race in the gutter.

The expected early breakaway quickly formed following the neutral circuit through the streets of Auburn. Local residents dressed in frontier-themed costumes waved the race on its way. Seven riders comprised the break: Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Jan Bárta (Team NetApp), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling), William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder), James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home), Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

At the first Herbalife sprint line in Folsom, Bárta took the honors and the 3 second time bonus, followed by Gaimon and Andy Jacques-Maynes. After 60 kilometers of racing, the break held an advantage of 6:40, and for a time, the situation stabilized. A second Herbalife sprint line popped up in Ione, and Bárta again took the honors and picked up an additional 3 seconds. Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) took second for 2 seconds, and Jacques-Maynes crossed the line third. There remained 115.8 kilometers to race.

The gap between the leading seven riders and the field began to drop as Sky, Garmin-Cervélo, HTC-Highroad, and Team RadioShack began to work with more seriousness on the front. "It was a long day, because we had a headwind for the majority of the day. Big thanks to the guys who rode the front all day and helped chase down the breakaway. It's a lot of hard work for them," commented stage winner Greg Henderson after the stage. Team Sky had at least two riders on the front all day.

With 75 kilometers to race, the gap stood at 4:05, and soon a pair of crashes interrupted the smoothly unfolding stage. Matt Busche of Team RadioShack found landed in a roadside ditch, but was quickly back up and riding. Then Jesus Del Nero Montes of Team NetApp crossed wheels or slipped on the paint of the yellow centerline as the field crossed a concrete bridge. After the heavy crash, Del Nero proved slow to remount the bike, but soon began the slow trip back to the field.

Seven riders had ridden much of the day off the front, but just outside 73 kilometers to go, Gaimon slid off the back of the break. The Kenda/5-Hour Energy rider fought desperately to rejoin the front group, but inexorably, they rode away from him. The gap between the leading six and the field, meanwhile, continued to fall.

As the race crossed the county line into Stanislaus County, the road turned west and the riders at the front began to echelon. With the wind blowing across their left shoulders, the field spread across the road, offering a hint of possible chaos to come. The road soon straightened. Passing the Woodward Reservoir, rolling grain fields interspersed with orchards framed the road. A solitary horse pranced in the distance, and the combined efforts of Sky, HTC-Highroad, and Liquigas-Cannondale had brought the gap down to 2:45.

At the third intermediate sprint in Oakdale, Bartá attacked the break. Andy Jacques-Maynes proved quick to follow, and the two riders pushed on into the headwind together. The remaining four riders returned to the field. "I've had more fun days. It was a pretty tough day to be in the break. Christian [Meier] and Andy [Jacques-Maynes] were a bit stronger and we were pulling through as much as we could. It was a block headwind all day and you always know that the chances of staying away are pretty slim. I'll get into it tomorrow again and see what happens," said Will Dickenson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) of his long day out.

With 22 kilometers to go, the gap stood at 1:15 and the front of the bunch spread out from left to right across the road. Team Sky did the work on the front in support of Yellow Jersey Ben Swift. A few riders began to slide off the back under pressure from the increased pace and the wind. Only Bárta and Jacques-Maynes remained out in front, while behind them, Rabobank and BMC joined the chase. At the 20 kilometers to go mark, the two riders dangled just 30 seconds ahead.

Now the wind blew across the road and many riders began to drop off the back as a series of echelons formed. At 19 kilometers to go, just Bárta remained out in front, but not for long. Team Sky went to the front and smashed it, blowing the bunch to bits, at least temporarily. Thor Hushovd of Garmin-Cervélo was among the riders to miss the split. Andy Schleck of Leopard-Trek also missed the split.

As the road turned back into the headwind, the Hushovd-Schleck group proved able to rejoin the front group, but the hard riding must surely have left a mark. By 16 kilometers to go, the field had mostly reformed. Race leader Ben Swift remained safely tucked in behind his team-mates at the front of the field.

With 14 kilometers to go and the circuits rapidly approaching, HTC-Highroad and Liquigas-Cannondale came to the front in the hope of setting up their sprinters and preventing any cheeky last-minute attacks. With 8 kilometers to go, the bunch passed over the finish line for the first time.

Just two laps on the finishing circuit at Auburn remained. SpiderTech took over the front in the hope of setting up their sprinter Keven Lacombe, who finished fourth yesterday after a strong sprint. Not long after the field entered the finishing circuit, a crash took down Andreas Schillinger of Team NetApp and Jens Voigt of Leopard-Trek. Voigt soon remounted his bike and began the slow ride to the finish.

Chris Horner of RadioShack also suffered a misadventure in the finishing circuits. "It was squeezing in tight and [Peter] Sagan totally pushed me over. It was a stupid mistake and we almost crashed. It took the spokes out of my back wheel. It wouldn't rotate. I tried with Markel Irizar and Ben [King] waited for me and he took me to the front. The bike fit wasn't that great but we got the job done, it was fantastic and everyone worked great." Horner finished safely in the field and did not lose any time on the general classification.

Up front, SpiderTech meanwhile still rode hard on the front with Team Sky sitting just behind them. As the riders jostled for position, their wheels ricocheted off the bots dots on the the road. With 4.5 kilometers to go, Saxo Bank began moving up for Juan José and Sebastian Haedo. With 4 kilometers to go, Saxo Bank had four riders on the front, but Team Sky soon showed how they won yesterday's stage and began moving up on the right-hand side.

With 3 kilometers to go, Team Sky had the race mostly in hand. Hoping to set-up three-time World Champion Oscar Freire, Rabobank also lurked near the front, but did not provide any real challenge to Team Sky. Just outside the red kite, Team Sky still held their position on the front. "Everyone had relatively fresh legs because it was so easy in the peloton behind the guys pulling, so the last 10km was just chaotic. There was lots of fighting at the front and changes of direction. I can't thank Matt Hayman, Ian Stannard and Jeremy Hunt enough for keeping us out of trouble and getting us to the last corner," said Henderson later.

As the field passed under the 1 kilometer to go banner, Freire moved up the field, while current World Champion Thor Hushovd sat in second wheel behind Greg Henderson of Team Sky. As the sprint began, Freire went backwards nearly as quickly as Henderson hurtled forward.

The New Zealander started his sprint from the front, and Henderson never looked back. He won the stage with a bike length to spare. "I've never sprinted 500 meters to victory before. Normally sprinters do the last 150 or 200, but to win from there shows I'm in great condition," commented Henderson of his long sprint to the line. Hushovd tried to follow, but ultimately slipped back to third as Juan José Haedo came around on his right. Peter Sagan finished fourth with Leigh Howard of HTC-Highroad rounding out the top five.

In the general classification, Greg Henderson now leads his team-mate Ben Swift. Peter Sagan is third at four seconds, and fourth-placed rider Juan José Haedo is also at four seconds. The sprinters dominate the general classification for now, but tomorrow's stage finish on Sierra Road will certainly change all that.

Correction to the Live Report

Cyclingnews reported earlier that there was a crash involving team cars in the early stages of the race. Parts of that report were incorrect and we have received information firsthand from the concerned parties regarding what happened.

From the people in the car:

“The Team Radio Shack lightly rear ended the BMC Racing Team car. There is no visible damage on either vehicle. No air bags deployed. And contrary to what have might have been reported, the BMC Racing Team did not hit the car in front of it.”

Full Results 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 5:14:29 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 16 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 20 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 29 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 30 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 31 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 32 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 34 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 35 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 36 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 37 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 41 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 44 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 45 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 49 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 51 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 55 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 57 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 58 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 59 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 60 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 61 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 62 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 63 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 65 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 66 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 68 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 70 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 74 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 75 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 76 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 77 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 78 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 79 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 83 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 85 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 86 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 87 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 88 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 90 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 91 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 94 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 95 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 96 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 97 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 99 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 100 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 101 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 102 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 105 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 106 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 107 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 109 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 110 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 111 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:00:20 114 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:30 115 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 116 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 117 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 118 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 119 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 120 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:43 121 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 123 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:22 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 125 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 126 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:02:08 127 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 128 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:18 129 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 130 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:03:53 131 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:04:02 132 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:04:37 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:05:53 134 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:06:41 135 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:15 136 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 137 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 138 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 139 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 140 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 141 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 142 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 143 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 144 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Sprint 1 - Folsom, 28.4km 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 5 pts 2 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 3 3 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Ione, 80.4km 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 5 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Oakdale, 160.7km 1 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 3 3 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Sprint 4 - Finish - Modesto, 196.2km 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 6 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 7 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1

Best young rider 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:14:29 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 8 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:18 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:15

Teams 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 15:43:27 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Sky Procycling 4 HTC-Highroad 5 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 9 Bissell Cycling 10 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Team RadioShack 12 Jamis - Sutter Home 13 Leopard Trek 14 Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 17 Team NetApp 18 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

General classification after stage 3 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 8:01:31 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:10 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 11 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 13 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 14 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 15 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 21 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 22 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 29 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 30 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 32 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 33 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 36 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 37 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 38 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 39 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 41 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 42 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 49 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 50 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 51 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 53 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:25 54 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 55 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 56 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 59 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 63 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 65 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 66 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 67 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 69 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 70 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 71 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 72 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 76 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 77 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 78 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 79 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 80 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 82 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 83 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 84 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 85 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 86 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:36 87 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 89 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 90 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 92 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 95 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:50 96 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:51 97 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 98 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 99 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 101 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 102 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 105 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 106 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 107 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 108 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 109 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 110 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:55 111 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:01 112 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 113 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:01:11 114 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:21 115 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:29 116 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:01:33 117 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 118 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:34 120 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:03 121 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 122 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:02:13 123 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:14 124 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:23 126 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:26 127 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 128 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:02:27 129 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:54 130 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:04:36 131 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:04:55 132 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:05:02 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:06:03 134 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:07:06 135 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 0:09:40 136 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 137 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:09:51 138 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:10:04 139 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:10:06 140 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 141 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:10:24 142 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:10:48 143 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:12:21 144 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:56

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 pts 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 15 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 6 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 9 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 12 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 13 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 15 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 3 16 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 3 17 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 18 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 19 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 20 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1

Best young rider classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8:01:35 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 9 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:32 10 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 11 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:25 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:50 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:02