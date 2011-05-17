Trending

Henderson brings Team Sky its second victory in California

Leader's jersey passes from Swift to Henderson

Image 1 of 58

Greg Henderson raises his arm in victory in Modesto

Greg Henderson raises his arm in victory in Modesto
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 58

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Jan Barta (NetApp) try to make a go of it without the rest of the break

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Jan Barta (NetApp) try to make a go of it without the rest of the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 58

George Hincapie had some fans looking for him in the feed zone

George Hincapie had some fans looking for him in the feed zone
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 58

Taylor Phinney (BMC) seems to be settling in to today's harsh conditions

Taylor Phinney (BMC) seems to be settling in to today's harsh conditions
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 58

Charlie Wegelius (UnitedHealthcare) fighting against the wind and rain on todays long stage

Charlie Wegelius (UnitedHealthcare) fighting against the wind and rain on todays long stage
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 58

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be ready to put in a good ride on the stage 6 time trial

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be ready to put in a good ride on the stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 58

Greg Henderson (Sky) riding in the bunch before his big win at the end of the day

Greg Henderson (Sky) riding in the bunch before his big win at the end of the day
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 58

A Blackhawk medic chopper dropped in to check out today's race

A Blackhawk medic chopper dropped in to check out today's race
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 58

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) surviving the rainy weather today

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) surviving the rainy weather today
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 58

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) trying to stay dry with all of his wet weather gear on

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) trying to stay dry with all of his wet weather gear on
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 58

Things getting strung out in the rainy and windy conditions

Things getting strung out in the rainy and windy conditions
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 58

The bunch on the way to the intermediate sprint line in Folsom

The bunch on the way to the intermediate sprint line in Folsom
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 58

The group rolls through the old town section of Auburn at the start

The group rolls through the old town section of Auburn at the start
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 58

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) makes it through the rainy day

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) makes it through the rainy day
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 58

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) spent another long day off the front in today's break

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) spent another long day off the front in today's break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 58

HTC-Highroad comes to the front as the race moves on to the final circuits

HTC-Highroad comes to the front as the race moves on to the final circuits
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 58

More wide open spaces for today's stage

More wide open spaces for today's stage
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 58

The break had some company along the route today

The break had some company along the route today
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 58

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) gets some mechanical work done while up in the break

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) gets some mechanical work done while up in the break
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 58

Soigners get ready for the peloton in the feed zone

Soigners get ready for the peloton in the feed zone
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 58

Rolling through cattle country

Rolling through cattle country
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 58

Getting a rotation worked out on the front of the race

Getting a rotation worked out on the front of the race
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 58

A lot of today's route brought the race through vast farm lands

A lot of today's route brought the race through vast farm lands
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 58

The group hits a small climb along today's route

The group hits a small climb along today's route
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 58

For most of the day the bunch stayed strung out

For most of the day the bunch stayed strung out
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 58

The peloton gets some up close and personal helicopter TV time

The peloton gets some up close and personal helicopter TV time
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 58

The break rolls through the wide open countryside

The break rolls through the wide open countryside
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 58

Greg Henderson (Sky) enjoying the rewards of his win

Greg Henderson (Sky) enjoying the rewards of his win
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 58

Alex Dowsett (Sky) keeps the group single file

Alex Dowsett (Sky) keeps the group single file
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 58

Chris Horner (RadioShack) will be one to watch for tomorrow's stage up Sierra Road

Chris Horner (RadioShack) will be one to watch for tomorrow's stage up Sierra Road
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 58

Riders speed past the American flag.

Riders speed past the American flag.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 58

A number of riders went down in the finale of stage three.

A number of riders went down in the finale of stage three.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 58

George Hincapie signs some autographs for the fans in Auburn.

George Hincapie signs some autographs for the fans in Auburn.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 58

Leaving Auburn, the stage began under grey skies.

Leaving Auburn, the stage began under grey skies.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 58

It got a bit damp on the stage.

It got a bit damp on the stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 58

Sky leads HTC-Highroad in the chase to Modesto.

Sky leads HTC-Highroad in the chase to Modesto.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 58

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) tries to stay warm and dry en route to Modesto.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) tries to stay warm and dry en route to Modesto.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 58

Pandemonium at the start line.

Pandemonium at the start line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 58

Race leader Ben Swift (Sky) and Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) at the start line.

Race leader Ben Swift (Sky) and Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) at the start line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 58

The peloton rides toward Modesto.

The peloton rides toward Modesto.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 58

Sky on the front working for their leader Ben Swift.

Sky on the front working for their leader Ben Swift.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 58

At the stage 3 start in Auburn Lucas Euser (Spidertech) prepares for a wet and windy day.

At the stage 3 start in Auburn Lucas Euser (Spidertech) prepares for a wet and windy day.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 43 of 58

Another win for Sky at the Tour of California...

Another win for Sky at the Tour of California...
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 44 of 58

Dutchman Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) rides past signs of the American times.

Dutchman Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) rides past signs of the American times.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 45 of 58

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) keeps his young fans happy while Andrew Talansky heads for his bike.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) keeps his young fans happy while Andrew Talansky heads for his bike.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 46 of 58

No lie; Auburn really is a wonderful little place.

No lie; Auburn really is a wonderful little place.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 47 of 58

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) heads out.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) heads out.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 48 of 58

Germany's Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) seems to have picked up on the American habit of drinking coffee on the go.

Germany's Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) seems to have picked up on the American habit of drinking coffee on the go.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 49 of 58

The field did two laps of an Auburn circuit before the real racing unleashed.

The field did two laps of an Auburn circuit before the real racing unleashed.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 50 of 58

World Champion Thor Hushovd draws a crowd wherever he goes.

World Champion Thor Hushovd draws a crowd wherever he goes.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 51 of 58

The threat of rain didn't keep the crowds away from stage 3 in Auburn.

The threat of rain didn't keep the crowds away from stage 3 in Auburn.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 52 of 58

A man and his dogs takes a time out in a cafe on the race course in Auburn.

A man and his dogs takes a time out in a cafe on the race course in Auburn.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 53 of 58

If you've seen the Jack Black movie Nacho Libre, this will make sense.

If you've seen the Jack Black movie Nacho Libre, this will make sense.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 54 of 58

Dog startled by violent flash in Auburn.

Dog startled by violent flash in Auburn.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 55 of 58

It's her first and last name, too.

It's her first and last name, too.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 56 of 58

Team Liquigas-Cannondale rides in formation to race sign in.

Team Liquigas-Cannondale rides in formation to race sign in.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 57 of 58

She's proudly dedicated to Andy.

She's proudly dedicated to Andy.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 58 of 58

George Hincapie (BMC) makes an on-the-road helmet adjustment.

George Hincapie (BMC) makes an on-the-road helmet adjustment.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) sprinted to a win at the end of the Amgen Tour of California's 196.2km stage 3 from Auburn to Modesto on Tuesday. Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished second ahead of world champion Thor Hushovd (Team Garmin-Cervélo).

Team Sky lined up at the front of the race in the final kilometers with the goal of looking after overall race leader Ben Swift and setting up for the sprint finish. Swift's path was blocked near the line, but Henderson was in position to push for the win.

"We defended the jersey honourably," a surprised but pleased Henderson said following the win. "We put two guys up front to chase all day. We tried to set up the finish for Ben Swift, but there was a bit of a mix up with 1km to go and I didn't know about it. I opened up my sprint with 500m to go expecting him to come around - I'm just lucky enough to have had the legs to last to the line."

Several crashes marred the final kilometers, which were run on dry roads on a circuit through Modesto. At seven kilometers to go, the slick paint of a crosswalk took down Jens Voigt of Leopard-Trek and one of the favourites for the win today, Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad). Baden Cooke of Saxo Bank also went down in a crash just before the Red Kite. Michael Matthews fell too and continued Rabobank's run of bad luck at the Tour of California.

Henderson and Swift are tied on time, but Henderson takes over as race leader from his teammate. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is in third overall.

"Now we can relax a bit that we're two for two," explained Henderson. "Tomorrow is a difficult day and I have no illusions of defending the jersey - there is no way I can climb with the likes of Levi Leipheimer and Dave Zabriskie.

"I'm really happy that our team has been able to dominate in the first two stages, and now we will switch our focus to helping Chris Froome who is our climber."

Jan Bárta of Team NetApp spent the day in the early breakaway and won two of the three intermediate sprints. On the third sprint in Oakdale, Bárta attacked and only Andy Jaques-Maynes of Team Bissell could follow. "The worst was the wind it took all my strength, the rain wasn't that cold, but it was always a headwind and that was tough," said Bárta of his long day out. "At the end everyone gets tired and can't really help, so it was a long stage. They didn't have enough strength anymore to stay away." Bárta made the most of his chances and won a $1000 prime at the first sprint in Folsom and a basket of local goodies from Oakdale.

How the race unfolded

The Amgen Tour of California returned to its regularly scheduled program today with this stage running through California's Central Valley from Auburn to Modesto. Starting slightly behind schedule, the bunch rolled out under unsettled skies. Intermittent rain and flag-straightening wind out of the south guaranteed a long day in the saddle despite the relatively flat course profile. The field faced a solid headwind for much of the day, though the final 50 kilometers included several sections where the course turned parallel to the wind and offered the opportunity for a strong team to put the race in the gutter.

The expected early breakaway quickly formed following the neutral circuit through the streets of Auburn. Local residents dressed in frontier-themed costumes waved the race on its way. Seven riders comprised the break: Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Jan Bárta (Team NetApp), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling), William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder), James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home), Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

At the first Herbalife sprint line in Folsom, Bárta took the honors and the 3 second time bonus, followed by Gaimon and Andy Jacques-Maynes. After 60 kilometers of racing, the break held an advantage of 6:40, and for a time, the situation stabilized. A second Herbalife sprint line popped up in Ione, and Bárta again took the honors and picked up an additional 3 seconds. Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) took second for 2 seconds, and Jacques-Maynes crossed the line third. There remained 115.8 kilometers to race.

The gap between the leading seven riders and the field began to drop as Sky, Garmin-Cervélo, HTC-Highroad, and Team RadioShack began to work with more seriousness on the front. "It was a long day, because we had a headwind for the majority of the day. Big thanks to the guys who rode the front all day and helped chase down the breakaway. It's a lot of hard work for them," commented stage winner Greg Henderson after the stage. Team Sky had at least two riders on the front all day.

With 75 kilometers to race, the gap stood at 4:05, and soon a pair of crashes interrupted the smoothly unfolding stage. Matt Busche of Team RadioShack found landed in a roadside ditch, but was quickly back up and riding. Then Jesus Del Nero Montes of Team NetApp crossed wheels or slipped on the paint of the yellow centerline as the field crossed a concrete bridge. After the heavy crash, Del Nero proved slow to remount the bike, but soon began the slow trip back to the field.

Seven riders had ridden much of the day off the front, but just outside 73 kilometers to go, Gaimon slid off the back of the break. The Kenda/5-Hour Energy rider fought desperately to rejoin the front group, but inexorably, they rode away from him. The gap between the leading six and the field, meanwhile, continued to fall.

As the race crossed the county line into Stanislaus County, the road turned west and the riders at the front began to echelon. With the wind blowing across their left shoulders, the field spread across the road, offering a hint of possible chaos to come. The road soon straightened. Passing the Woodward Reservoir, rolling grain fields interspersed with orchards framed the road. A solitary horse pranced in the distance, and the combined efforts of Sky, HTC-Highroad, and Liquigas-Cannondale had brought the gap down to 2:45.

At the third intermediate sprint in Oakdale, Bartá attacked the break. Andy Jacques-Maynes proved quick to follow, and the two riders pushed on into the headwind together. The remaining four riders returned to the field. "I've had more fun days. It was a pretty tough day to be in the break. Christian [Meier] and Andy [Jacques-Maynes] were a bit stronger and we were pulling through as much as we could. It was a block headwind all day and you always know that the chances of staying away are pretty slim. I'll get into it tomorrow again and see what happens," said Will Dickenson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) of his long day out.

With 22 kilometers to go, the gap stood at 1:15 and the front of the bunch spread out from left to right across the road. Team Sky did the work on the front in support of Yellow Jersey Ben Swift. A few riders began to slide off the back under pressure from the increased pace and the wind. Only Bárta and Jacques-Maynes remained out in front, while behind them, Rabobank and BMC joined the chase. At the 20 kilometers to go mark, the two riders dangled just 30 seconds ahead.

Now the wind blew across the road and many riders began to drop off the back as a series of echelons formed. At 19 kilometers to go, just Bárta remained out in front, but not for long. Team Sky went to the front and smashed it, blowing the bunch to bits, at least temporarily. Thor Hushovd of Garmin-Cervélo was among the riders to miss the split. Andy Schleck of Leopard-Trek also missed the split.

As the road turned back into the headwind, the Hushovd-Schleck group proved able to rejoin the front group, but the hard riding must surely have left a mark. By 16 kilometers to go, the field had mostly reformed. Race leader Ben Swift remained safely tucked in behind his team-mates at the front of the field.

With 14 kilometers to go and the circuits rapidly approaching, HTC-Highroad and Liquigas-Cannondale came to the front in the hope of setting up their sprinters and preventing any cheeky last-minute attacks. With 8 kilometers to go, the bunch passed over the finish line for the first time.

Just two laps on the finishing circuit at Auburn remained. SpiderTech took over the front in the hope of setting up their sprinter Keven Lacombe, who finished fourth yesterday after a strong sprint. Not long after the field entered the finishing circuit, a crash took down Andreas Schillinger of Team NetApp and Jens Voigt of Leopard-Trek. Voigt soon remounted his bike and began the slow ride to the finish.

Chris Horner of RadioShack also suffered a misadventure in the finishing circuits. "It was squeezing in tight and [Peter] Sagan totally pushed me over. It was a stupid mistake and we almost crashed. It took the spokes out of my back wheel. It wouldn't rotate. I tried with Markel Irizar and Ben [King] waited for me and he took me to the front. The bike fit wasn't that great but we got the job done, it was fantastic and everyone worked great." Horner finished safely in the field and did not lose any time on the general classification.

Up front, SpiderTech meanwhile still rode hard on the front with Team Sky sitting just behind them. As the riders jostled for position, their wheels ricocheted off the bots dots on the the road. With 4.5 kilometers to go, Saxo Bank began moving up for Juan José and Sebastian Haedo. With 4 kilometers to go, Saxo Bank had four riders on the front, but Team Sky soon showed how they won yesterday's stage and began moving up on the right-hand side.

With 3 kilometers to go, Team Sky had the race mostly in hand. Hoping to set-up three-time World Champion Oscar Freire, Rabobank also lurked near the front, but did not provide any real challenge to Team Sky. Just outside the red kite, Team Sky still held their position on the front. "Everyone had relatively fresh legs because it was so easy in the peloton behind the guys pulling, so the last 10km was just chaotic. There was lots of fighting at the front and changes of direction. I can't thank Matt Hayman, Ian Stannard and Jeremy Hunt enough for keeping us out of trouble and getting us to the last corner," said Henderson later.

As the field passed under the 1 kilometer to go banner, Freire moved up the field, while current World Champion Thor Hushovd sat in second wheel behind Greg Henderson of Team Sky. As the sprint began, Freire went backwards nearly as quickly as Henderson hurtled forward.

The New Zealander started his sprint from the front, and Henderson never looked back. He won the stage with a bike length to spare. "I've never sprinted 500 meters to victory before. Normally sprinters do the last 150 or 200, but to win from there shows I'm in great condition," commented Henderson of his long sprint to the line. Hushovd tried to follow, but ultimately slipped back to third as Juan José Haedo came around on his right. Peter Sagan finished fourth with Leigh Howard of HTC-Highroad rounding out the top five.

In the general classification, Greg Henderson now leads his team-mate Ben Swift. Peter Sagan is third at four seconds, and fourth-placed rider Juan José Haedo is also at four seconds. The sprinters dominate the general classification for now, but tomorrow's stage finish on Sierra Road will certainly change all that.

 

 

Correction to the Live Report

Cyclingnews reported earlier that there was a crash involving team cars in the early stages of the race. Parts of that report were incorrect and we have received information firsthand from the concerned parties regarding what happened.

From the people in the car:

“The Team Radio Shack lightly rear ended the BMC Racing Team car. There is no visible damage on either vehicle. No air bags deployed. And contrary to what have might have been reported, the BMC Racing Team did not hit the car in front of it.”

Full Results
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling5:14:29
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
7Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
16Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
20Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
29Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
30Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
31Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
32Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
33Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
34Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
35Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
36Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
37Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
38Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
41Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
44Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
45Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
49Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
57Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
58James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
59Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
60Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
61Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
62Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
63Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
65Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
66Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
68Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
70Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
74Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
75Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
76Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
77Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
78Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
79Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
83Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
85Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
86Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
87Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
88Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
90Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
91Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
94Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
96Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
97Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
99Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
100Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
101Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
102Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
105Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
106Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
107Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
108Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
109Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
110Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
111Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:20
114Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:30
115Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
116Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
117Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
118Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
119Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
120Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:43
121Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
123Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:22
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
125Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
126Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:02:08
127Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
128Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:18
129Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
130Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:03:53
131Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:04:02
132Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:04:37
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:05:53
134William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:06:41
135Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:15
136Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
137Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
138Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
139Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
140Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
141Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
142James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
143Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
144William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Sprint 1 - Folsom, 28.4km
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp5pts
2Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder3
3Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Ione, 80.4km
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp5pts
2Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Oakdale, 160.7km
1Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth3
3Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Sprint 4 - Finish - Modesto, 196.2km
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling15pts
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard12
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale7
5Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
7Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1

Best young rider
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:14:29
2Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
8Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:18
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:15

Teams
1Team Garmin-Cervelo15:43:27
2BMC Racing Team
3Sky Procycling
4HTC-Highroad
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
9Bissell Cycling
10Team Spidertech Powered By C10
11Team RadioShack
12Jamis - Sutter Home
13Leopard Trek
14Saxo Bank Sungard
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
17Team NetApp
18Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

General classification after stage 3
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling8:01:31
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
7Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:10
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
11Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
12Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
13Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
14Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
15Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
17Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
21Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
22Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
29Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
30Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
32Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
33Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
35Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
36Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
37Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
39Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
41Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
42Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
47Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
49Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
50Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
51Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
53Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:25
54Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
55Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
56Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
59Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
63Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
65Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
66Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
67Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
69Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
70James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
71Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
72Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
76Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
77Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
78Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
79Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
80Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
82Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
84Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
85Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
86Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:36
87Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
89Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
90Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
92Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
95Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:50
96Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:00:51
97Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
98Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
99Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
100Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
101Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
102Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
103Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
105Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
106Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
107Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
108Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
109Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
110Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:55
111Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
112Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
113Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:11
114Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:21
115Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:29
116Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:01:33
117Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
118Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:34
120Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:03
121Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
122Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:02:13
123Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:14
124Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:23
126Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:26
127Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
128Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:02:27
129Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:54
130Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:04:36
131Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:04:55
132Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:05:02
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:06:03
134William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:07:06
135Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp0:09:40
136William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
137Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:51
138Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:10:04
139Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:10:06
140Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
141Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:10:24
142Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:10:48
143James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:12:21
144Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:56

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale19pts
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard18
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling15
4Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling15
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1012
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
9Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
11Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
12Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5
13Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
14Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
15Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth3
16Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder3
17Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
18Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
19Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
20Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1

Best young rider classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8:01:35
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
9Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:32
10Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
11Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:25
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:50
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:02

Teams classification
1Team Garmin-Cervelo24:05:03
2Sky Procycling
3HTC-Highroad
4BMC Racing Team
5Team RadioShack
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Jamis - Sutter Home
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9Team Spidertech Powered By C10
10Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:11
11Bissell Cycling
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
13Rabobank Cycling Team
14Team NetApp
15Leopard Trek0:00:26
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:30
17Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
18Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

