Zabriskie time trials to stage win ahead of Leipheimer
Horner defends yellow jersey
Stage 6: Solvang (ITT) - Solvang
David Zabriskie made up for his disastrous day on Sierra Road by crushing the Solvang time trial in a new course record. The Garmin-Cervélo man who was second overall in last year's race boosted his team's fortunes with the stage 6 victory, topping Levi Leipeimer (RadioShack) by 26 seconds and best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) by 40.
It's the first time trial stage win for Zabriskie here in California. His only other stage victory in the Amgen Tour came last year in the stage from San Francisco to Santa Cruz, where he bested Michael Rogers and Leipheimer with a crafty attack in the final 500m.
"I knew the last stretch was a headwind and I had to go hard there. I didn't feel like I was super strong, but it was a good ride," Zabriskie said. "Today was obviously the best I've ever done here. I had no radio, just did my own thing and it worked."
The stage win was sweet revenge after his general classification hopes were dashed when he couldn't follow the RadioShack riders on the stage 4 finishing climb. "The time trial is my strong suit, and I wanted to have a good ride and have some salvation.
Zabriskie explained what was different today. "A time trial is a different position on the bike. I can cheat the elements a little - I'm good at that. On a climb you need constant pressure on the pedals and sometimes my body gives out on a climb like that, when everyone's going really really hard."
For the three previous visits to Solvang, it's been Leipheimer who has dominated the Danish-themed town's stage, but despite setting the fastest intermediate split, he couldn't hold his effort to the line to take his fourth stage here.
When he learned he had fallen shy of the stage win, Leipheimer angrily pounded on his bars and rode away, not speaking with the press. When he did return, the American offered no excuses for his ride and instead praised the performance of Zabriskie.
"Dave rode a super fast time trial," Leipheimer said.
Leipheimer also dismissed comparisons of today’s record breaking ride with his own previous rides in Solvang.
"[It’s different now that] we're in May, the roads have been repaved; I think the winds were a little more favourable. I think whoever won today was going to set the course record,” the American said.
RadioShack teammate Chris Horner held his own on the course, finishing sixth, only losing 36 seconds to Leipheimer – enough to keep him comfortably in the race lead going into tomorrow’s difficult Mt Baldy stage.
"I knew I was going to have to suffer as part of the job. So far the team has done all the work, and today was the most work I had to do in the whole Amgen Tour of California," Horner said.
"Today was about damage control. I knew I would lose a little bit of time, but I was confident to hold the jersey."
"It was all about keeping the bike upright, hitting the times out on course and then letting it all hang out in the final 2km."
The battle for the final overall podium heated up, with UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland putting in a strong performance to steal back two seconds on Garmin-Cervélo's Christian Vande Velde to leapfrog the American. Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo), was also surpassed by Sutherland.
"I think that you can see from the times from the finish that the wind changed today and got harder later on," said Sutherland. "The guys who were in the top five positions, Tejay did a really good time at the end and Levi. The times of the last guys were higher than what would be expected.
"I thought it would be a little bit closer time-wise but the guys around me were the guys that were around me at the start. It wasn’t the most fun time trial that I have ever done. It was incredibly headwind-y."
The outcome of today's stage puts the Garmin-Cervélo even more on the defensive as they try to chase a podium position as well as unseat the RadioShack duo.
"Vande Velde was on good form to make a good result in the time trial today," said manager Jonathan Vaughters. "We're definitely the underdogs for the next few days. Tomorrow, there will be fireworks. we'll put on a show tomorrow, I mean, you know, it's going to be tough. Horner is really strong right now."
In the best young rider competition, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) put in an impressive performance to take third on the stage, extending his lead in the classification over Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).
"I'm definitely happy with how the race is going," said Van Garderen. "I made some tactical errors on Sierra Road. I tried too hard to stay with Horner and faded, I should have stayed within myself."
"[But] The team's proud of me. I would have hoped to be higher on GC than I am, but when Horner's on the form he's on, even [Alberto] Contador couldn't have beaten him on Sierra Road."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:30:36
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:14
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:40
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:48
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:51
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:53
|8
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:59
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:01
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:10
|12
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:13
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:15
|15
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:27
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:31
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|19
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|20
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:42
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|26
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:46
|27
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:48
|28
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|29
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:50
|30
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:00
|33
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:02
|35
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:05
|36
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:08
|37
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:15
|38
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|40
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|41
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:18
|42
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:19
|43
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:02:30
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:31
|45
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:32
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|47
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:02:35
|48
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|49
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|50
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:40
|51
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:44
|52
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|53
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:47
|54
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:48
|55
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:50
|56
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:52
|57
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:53
|58
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:02:55
|59
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:56
|60
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:03:01
|61
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:08
|62
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|63
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|64
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|65
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:13
|66
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|67
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|68
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:19
|69
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:20
|70
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:24
|71
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:03:26
|72
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:27
|73
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:03:28
|74
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:29
|75
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:31
|76
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:03:35
|77
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:36
|78
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:37
|79
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:39
|80
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:42
|82
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:43
|83
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|85
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:45
|86
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:46
|87
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|88
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:50
|90
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:51
|91
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|0:03:53
|93
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|94
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:55
|95
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:59
|96
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:00
|97
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:01
|98
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:02
|99
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|100
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:04:03
|101
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:09
|102
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:11
|104
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|105
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:04:13
|106
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:14
|107
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:15
|108
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:17
|109
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:18
|110
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:21
|111
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|112
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:04:22
|113
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:04:30
|114
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:32
|115
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:33
|116
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:38
|117
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|118
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:04:42
|119
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:43
|120
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:48
|121
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:51
|122
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:04:52
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|124
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:04:55
|125
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:05:06
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:05:12
|127
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:17
|128
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:05:22
|129
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:05:32
|130
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:45
|131
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:06:45
|DNS
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|DNS
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:31:16
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:30
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:35
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|5
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:12
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:28
|8
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|9
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:33
|10
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|11
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|1:33:56
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|0:00:27
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:26
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:57
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:46
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:06
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:31
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:04:05
|12
|Team NetApp
|0:05:18
|13
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:32
|14
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|15
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:05:58
|16
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:06:39
|17
|Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:07:24
|18
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:08:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|17:17:01
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:39
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:44
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:54
|7
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:27
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:54
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:56
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:58
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:29
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|15
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:04
|16
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:18
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:25
|18
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:00
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|21
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:05:48
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:50
|23
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:06:04
|24
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:16
|25
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:40
|26
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:48
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:51
|28
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:07:03
|29
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:15
|30
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:07:16
|31
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:07:22
|32
|Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:07:42
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:11
|34
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|35
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:50
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:07
|37
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:22
|38
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:50
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:12:46
|40
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:47
|41
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:48
|42
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:13:03
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:13:27
|44
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|45
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:14:26
|46
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:14:42
|47
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:00
|48
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:15:01
|49
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:15:33
|50
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:34
|51
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:15:36
|52
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:15:43
|53
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:15:52
|54
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:16:04
|55
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:16:26
|56
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:16:54
|57
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:16:57
|58
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:17:08
|59
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:19:10
|60
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:19:37
|61
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|62
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:59
|63
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:21:41
|64
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:08
|65
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:22:28
|66
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:29
|67
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:29
|68
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:25:57
|69
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:03
|70
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:26:21
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:37
|72
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:26:48
|73
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:54
|74
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:27:00
|75
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:03
|76
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:27:05
|77
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:21
|78
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:22
|79
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:27:39
|80
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:53
|81
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:27:55
|82
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:28:07
|83
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:18
|84
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:26
|85
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:28:31
|86
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:34
|87
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:28:47
|88
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|89
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:28:58
|90
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:05
|91
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:29:24
|92
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:29:27
|93
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:29:36
|95
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:38
|96
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:29:46
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|98
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:29:48
|99
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:29:56
|100
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:07
|101
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:30:11
|102
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:30:27
|103
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:30:37
|104
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:46
|105
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:00
|106
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:32:14
|107
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:17
|108
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:32:26
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:33:05
|110
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:33:08
|111
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:33:42
|112
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:36:10
|113
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:21
|114
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:37:26
|115
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:37:35
|116
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:48
|117
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:38:25
|118
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:38:27
|119
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:39:28
|120
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:39:36
|121
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:39:54
|122
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:39:56
|123
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:40:10
|124
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:41:59
|125
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:42:10
|126
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:44:11
|127
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:45:37
|128
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp
|0:47:12
|129
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:48:25
|130
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:48:51
|131
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:50:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|15
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|9
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|16
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|17
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|4
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|21
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|22
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|3
|23
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|2
|24
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|25
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|26
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|27
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|1
|28
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|23
|pts
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|17
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|5
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|8
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|7
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|19
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|20
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|26
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|17:18:55
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:02
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|4
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:56
|5
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:56
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:40
|7
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:17:16
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:35
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:00
|10
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:09
|11
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:40:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|51:55:08
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:14
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:41
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:08:53
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:38
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|0:12:51
|9
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:13:13
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:12
|11
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:23:30
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:27:37
|13
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
|0:38:17
|14
|Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:39:44
|15
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:41:00
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:42:13
|17
|Team NetApp
|0:55:00
|18
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1:08:05
