Image 1 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) races to the finish in Solvang. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 42 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) staying aero on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 42 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) going hard up the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 42 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) on the way to her win. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 42 Luca Damiani (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 42 Phillip Gaimon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) focused on the road ahead. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 42 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) and son are happy to be on the podium with first place finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 42 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) has a big day of climbing ahead of him on Saturday. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 9 of 42 Sprint classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) races though Solvang. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 10 of 42 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) on the long lonesome TT course. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 42 Part of today's course was long straights mixed with some hills. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 42 Ben Day (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 42 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) time trials to victory and a new course record in Solvang. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) giving it his all on the way to the finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) rolling through the vineyards of Solvang. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) getting some encouragement from a fan. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 42 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) nearing the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 42 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) on the way to his third place finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 42 George Hincapie (BMC) at the base of the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 42 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 42 BMC sparkles on another sunny California day. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 22 of 42 George Hincapie (BMC) stays focused. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 23 of 42 "Scuse me while I kiss the sky. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 24 of 42 Today Dave Zabriskie showed why he's a master of the TT discipline. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 25 of 42 Zabriskie heads into the Solvang farmlands. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 26 of 42 Chris Horner turned in a sixth place, and faces a big battle in the mountains of Los Angeles. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 27 of 42 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) seemed to be enjoying himself today. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 28 of 42 Local boy Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 29 of 42 Oscar Freire (Rabobank). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 30 of 42 A Leopard Trek rider flies through the greenery. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 31 of 42 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) placed 37th today. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 32 of 42 After winning the Tour of Flanders in April, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) is paying a visit to California. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 33 of 42 A Rabobank rider crests the first hill of the day. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 34 of 42 Leiphiemer was 14 seconds short of another win in Solvang. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 35 of 42 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) en route to a second place ride (Image credit: AFP) Image 36 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) races to the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) recovers after a tough effort (Image credit: AFP) Image 38 of 42 Time trial stage winner David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) keeps his yellow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 40 of 42 Race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack) atop the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 41 of 42 Chris Horner (RadioShack) in action (Image credit: AFP) Image 42 of 42 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) atop the podium (Image credit: AFP)

David Zabriskie made up for his disastrous day on Sierra Road by crushing the Solvang time trial in a new course record. The Garmin-Cervélo man who was second overall in last year's race boosted his team's fortunes with the stage 6 victory, topping Levi Leipeimer (RadioShack) by 26 seconds and best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) by 40.

Related Articles Photo gallery: Highlights from the 2011 Amgen Tour of California

It's the first time trial stage win for Zabriskie here in California. His only other stage victory in the Amgen Tour came last year in the stage from San Francisco to Santa Cruz, where he bested Michael Rogers and Leipheimer with a crafty attack in the final 500m.

"I knew the last stretch was a headwind and I had to go hard there. I didn't feel like I was super strong, but it was a good ride," Zabriskie said. "Today was obviously the best I've ever done here. I had no radio, just did my own thing and it worked."

The stage win was sweet revenge after his general classification hopes were dashed when he couldn't follow the RadioShack riders on the stage 4 finishing climb. "The time trial is my strong suit, and I wanted to have a good ride and have some salvation.

Zabriskie explained what was different today. "A time trial is a different position on the bike. I can cheat the elements a little - I'm good at that. On a climb you need constant pressure on the pedals and sometimes my body gives out on a climb like that, when everyone's going really really hard."

For the three previous visits to Solvang, it's been Leipheimer who has dominated the Danish-themed town's stage, but despite setting the fastest intermediate split, he couldn't hold his effort to the line to take his fourth stage here.

When he learned he had fallen shy of the stage win, Leipheimer angrily pounded on his bars and rode away, not speaking with the press. When he did return, the American offered no excuses for his ride and instead praised the performance of Zabriskie.

"Dave rode a super fast time trial," Leipheimer said.

Leipheimer also dismissed comparisons of today’s record breaking ride with his own previous rides in Solvang.

"[It’s different now that] we're in May, the roads have been repaved; I think the winds were a little more favourable. I think whoever won today was going to set the course record,” the American said.

RadioShack teammate Chris Horner held his own on the course, finishing sixth, only losing 36 seconds to Leipheimer – enough to keep him comfortably in the race lead going into tomorrow’s difficult Mt Baldy stage.

"I knew I was going to have to suffer as part of the job. So far the team has done all the work, and today was the most work I had to do in the whole Amgen Tour of California," Horner said.

"Today was about damage control. I knew I would lose a little bit of time, but I was confident to hold the jersey."

"It was all about keeping the bike upright, hitting the times out on course and then letting it all hang out in the final 2km."

The battle for the final overall podium heated up, with UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland putting in a strong performance to steal back two seconds on Garmin-Cervélo's Christian Vande Velde to leapfrog the American. Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo), was also surpassed by Sutherland.

"I think that you can see from the times from the finish that the wind changed today and got harder later on," said Sutherland. "The guys who were in the top five positions, Tejay did a really good time at the end and Levi. The times of the last guys were higher than what would be expected.

"I thought it would be a little bit closer time-wise but the guys around me were the guys that were around me at the start. It wasn’t the most fun time trial that I have ever done. It was incredibly headwind-y."

The outcome of today's stage puts the Garmin-Cervélo even more on the defensive as they try to chase a podium position as well as unseat the RadioShack duo.

"Vande Velde was on good form to make a good result in the time trial today," said manager Jonathan Vaughters. "We're definitely the underdogs for the next few days. Tomorrow, there will be fireworks. we'll put on a show tomorrow, I mean, you know, it's going to be tough. Horner is really strong right now."

In the best young rider competition, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) put in an impressive performance to take third on the stage, extending his lead in the classification over Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

"I'm definitely happy with how the race is going," said Van Garderen. "I made some tactical errors on Sierra Road. I tried too hard to stay with Horner and faded, I should have stayed within myself."

"[But] The team's proud of me. I would have hoped to be higher on GC than I am, but when Horner's on the form he's on, even [Alberto] Contador couldn't have beaten him on Sierra Road."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:30:36 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:14 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:40 4 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:48 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:49 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:51 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:53 8 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:00:59 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:01 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:10 12 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:13 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:15 15 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:27 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:31 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:32 19 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:34 20 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:42 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 26 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:46 27 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:48 28 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 29 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:50 30 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:57 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:00 33 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:01 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:02 35 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:02:05 36 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:08 37 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:02:15 38 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 40 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:16 41 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:18 42 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:02:19 43 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:02:30 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:31 45 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:32 46 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 47 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:02:35 48 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 49 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 50 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:40 51 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:44 52 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:45 53 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:47 54 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:48 55 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:50 56 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:52 57 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:53 58 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:02:55 59 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:56 60 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:03:01 61 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:03:08 62 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 63 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 64 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 65 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:13 66 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 67 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:17 68 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:19 69 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:03:20 70 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:24 71 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:03:26 72 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:03:27 73 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:03:28 74 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:29 75 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:31 76 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:03:35 77 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:36 78 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:37 79 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:39 80 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:03:42 82 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:43 83 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 85 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:45 86 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:46 87 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 88 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:50 90 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:03:51 91 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 0:03:53 93 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 94 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:55 95 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:59 96 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:00 97 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:01 98 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:02 99 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 100 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:04:03 101 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:09 102 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:11 104 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 105 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:04:13 106 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:14 107 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:15 108 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:17 109 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:04:18 110 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:21 111 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 112 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:04:22 113 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:04:30 114 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:32 115 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:33 116 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:38 117 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:39 118 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:04:42 119 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:43 120 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:48 121 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:51 122 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:04:52 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 124 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:04:55 125 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:05:06 126 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:05:12 127 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:17 128 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:05:22 129 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:05:32 130 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:45 131 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:06:45 DNS Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp DNS Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:31:16 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:30 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:35 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 5 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:05 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:12 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:28 8 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 9 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:33 10 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 11 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin - Cervelo 1:33:56 2 HTC - Highroad 0:00:27 3 Team RadioShack 0:01:26 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:46 5 Leopard Trek 0:01:57 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:46 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:06 9 Sky Procycling 0:03:31 10 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:51 11 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:04:05 12 Team NetApp 0:05:18 13 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:32 14 Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team 0:05:43 15 Saxo Bank SunGard 0:05:58 16 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:06:39 17 Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth 0:07:24 18 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:08:05

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 17:17:01 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:38 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:39 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:44 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:54 7 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:26 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:27 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:43 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:54 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:56 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:58 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:29 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 15 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:04 16 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:18 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:25 18 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:35 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:00 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:06 21 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:05:48 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:50 23 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:06:04 24 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:16 25 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:40 26 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:48 27 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:06:51 28 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:07:03 29 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:15 30 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:07:16 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:07:22 32 Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:07:42 33 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:08:11 34 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:23 35 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:50 36 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:09:07 37 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:22 38 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:50 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:12:46 40 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:47 41 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:48 42 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:13:03 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:13:27 44 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:40 45 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:14:26 46 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:14:42 47 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:15:00 48 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:15:01 49 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:15:33 50 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:34 51 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:15:36 52 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:15:43 53 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:15:52 54 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:16:04 55 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:16:26 56 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:16:54 57 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:16:57 58 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:17:08 59 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:19:10 60 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:19:37 61 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:48 62 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:59 63 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:21:41 64 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:08 65 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 0:22:28 66 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:29 67 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:29 68 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:25:57 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:03 70 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:26:21 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:26:37 72 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:26:48 73 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:26:54 74 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:27:00 75 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:03 76 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:27:05 77 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:21 78 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:22 79 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:27:39 80 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:53 81 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:27:55 82 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:28:07 83 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:18 84 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:28:26 85 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:28:31 86 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:34 87 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:28:47 88 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 89 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:28:58 90 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:05 91 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:29:24 92 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:29:27 93 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:29:36 95 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:38 96 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:29:46 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 98 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:29:48 99 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:29:56 100 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:07 101 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:30:11 102 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:30:27 103 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:30:37 104 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:46 105 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:00 106 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:32:14 107 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:32:17 108 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:32:26 109 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:33:05 110 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:33:08 111 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:33:42 112 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:36:10 113 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:21 114 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:37:26 115 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:37:35 116 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:48 117 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:38:25 118 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:38:27 119 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:39:28 120 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:39:36 121 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:39:54 122 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:39:56 123 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:40:10 124 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:41:59 125 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:42:10 126 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:44:11 127 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:45:37 128 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp 0:47:12 129 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:48:25 130 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:48:51 131 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:50:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 15 6 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 9 11 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 12 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 15 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 16 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 17 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 19 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 21 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 22 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 3 23 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 2 24 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 25 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 26 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 27 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 1 28 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 23 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 17 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 12 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 5 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 10 8 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 16 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 20 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 25 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 26 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1

Most courageous rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 17:18:55 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:02 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 4 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:56 5 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:56 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:40 7 Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:17:16 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:23:35 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:25:00 10 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:09 11 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:40:05