Trending

Zabriskie time trials to stage win ahead of Leipheimer

Horner defends yellow jersey

Image 1 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack) races to the finish in Solvang.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) races to the finish in Solvang.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 42

Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) staying aero on the back side of the course.

Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) staying aero on the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 42

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) going hard up the climb.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) going hard up the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 42

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) on the way to her win.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) on the way to her win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 42

Luca Damiani (Kenda-5 Hour Energy)

Luca Damiani (Kenda-5 Hour Energy)
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 42

Phillip Gaimon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) focused on the road ahead.

Phillip Gaimon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) focused on the road ahead.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 42

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) and son are happy to be on the podium with first place finish.

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) and son are happy to be on the podium with first place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 42

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) has a big day of climbing ahead of him on Saturday.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) has a big day of climbing ahead of him on Saturday.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 9 of 42

Sprint classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) races though Solvang.

Sprint classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) races though Solvang.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 10 of 42

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) on the long lonesome TT course.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) on the long lonesome TT course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 42

Part of today's course was long straights mixed with some hills.

Part of today's course was long straights mixed with some hills.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 42

Ben Day (Kenda-5 Hour Energy)

Ben Day (Kenda-5 Hour Energy)
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 42

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) time trials to victory and a new course record in Solvang.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) time trials to victory and a new course record in Solvang.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack) giving it his all on the way to the finish.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) giving it his all on the way to the finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack) rolling through the vineyards of Solvang.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) rolling through the vineyards of Solvang.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack) getting some encouragement from a fan.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) getting some encouragement from a fan.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 42

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) nearing the top of the climb.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) nearing the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 42

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) on the way to his third place finish.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) on the way to his third place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 42

George Hincapie (BMC) at the base of the climb.

George Hincapie (BMC) at the base of the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 42

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 42

BMC sparkles on another sunny California day.

BMC sparkles on another sunny California day.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 22 of 42

George Hincapie (BMC) stays focused.

George Hincapie (BMC) stays focused.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 23 of 42

"Scuse me while I kiss the sky.

"Scuse me while I kiss the sky.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 24 of 42

Today Dave Zabriskie showed why he's a master of the TT discipline.

Today Dave Zabriskie showed why he's a master of the TT discipline.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 25 of 42

Zabriskie heads into the Solvang farmlands.

Zabriskie heads into the Solvang farmlands.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 26 of 42

Chris Horner turned in a sixth place, and faces a big battle in the mountains of Los Angeles.

Chris Horner turned in a sixth place, and faces a big battle in the mountains of Los Angeles.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 27 of 42

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) seemed to be enjoying himself today.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) seemed to be enjoying himself today.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 28 of 42

Local boy Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly).

Local boy Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly).
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 29 of 42

Oscar Freire (Rabobank).

Oscar Freire (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 30 of 42

A Leopard Trek rider flies through the greenery.

A Leopard Trek rider flies through the greenery.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 31 of 42

Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) placed 37th today.

Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) placed 37th today.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 32 of 42

After winning the Tour of Flanders in April, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) is paying a visit to California.

After winning the Tour of Flanders in April, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) is paying a visit to California.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 42

A Rabobank rider crests the first hill of the day.

A Rabobank rider crests the first hill of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 34 of 42

Leiphiemer was 14 seconds short of another win in Solvang.

Leiphiemer was 14 seconds short of another win in Solvang.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 35 of 42

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) en route to a second place ride

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) en route to a second place ride
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 36 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack) races to the line

Chris Horner (RadioShack) races to the line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 37 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack) recovers after a tough effort

Chris Horner (RadioShack) recovers after a tough effort
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 38 of 42

Time trial stage winner David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo)

Time trial stage winner David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 39 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack) keeps his yellow jersey

Chris Horner (RadioShack) keeps his yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 40 of 42

Race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack) atop the podium

Race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack) atop the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 41 of 42

Chris Horner (RadioShack) in action

Chris Horner (RadioShack) in action
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 42 of 42

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) atop the podium

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) atop the podium
(Image credit: AFP)

David Zabriskie made up for his disastrous day on Sierra Road by crushing the Solvang time trial in a new course record. The Garmin-Cervélo man who was second overall in last year's race boosted his team's fortunes with the stage 6 victory, topping Levi Leipeimer (RadioShack) by 26 seconds and best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) by 40.

Related Articles

Photo gallery: Highlights from the 2011 Amgen Tour of California

It's the first time trial stage win for Zabriskie here in California. His only other stage victory in the Amgen Tour came last year in the stage from San Francisco to Santa Cruz, where he bested Michael Rogers and Leipheimer with a crafty attack in the final 500m.

"I knew the last stretch was a headwind and I had to go hard there. I didn't feel like I was super strong, but it was a good ride," Zabriskie said. "Today was obviously the best I've ever done here. I had no radio, just did my own thing and it worked."

The stage win was sweet revenge after his general classification hopes were dashed when he couldn't follow the RadioShack riders on the stage 4 finishing climb. "The time trial is my strong suit, and I wanted to have a good ride and have some salvation.

Zabriskie explained what was different today. "A time trial is a different position on the bike. I can cheat the elements a little - I'm good at that. On a climb you need constant pressure on the pedals and sometimes my body gives out on a climb like that, when everyone's going really really hard."

For the three previous visits to Solvang, it's been Leipheimer who has dominated the Danish-themed town's stage, but despite setting the fastest intermediate split, he couldn't hold his effort to the line to take his fourth stage here.

When he learned he had fallen shy of the stage win, Leipheimer angrily pounded on his bars and rode away, not speaking with the press. When he did return, the American offered no excuses for his ride and instead praised the performance of Zabriskie.

"Dave rode a super fast time trial," Leipheimer said.

Leipheimer also dismissed comparisons of today’s record breaking ride with his own previous rides in Solvang.

"[It’s different now that] we're in May, the roads have been repaved; I think the winds were a little more favourable. I think whoever won today was going to set the course record,” the American said.

RadioShack teammate Chris Horner held his own on the course, finishing sixth, only losing 36 seconds to Leipheimer – enough to keep him comfortably in the race lead going into tomorrow’s difficult Mt Baldy stage.

"I knew I was going to have to suffer as part of the job. So far the team has done all the work, and today was the most work I had to do in the whole Amgen Tour of California," Horner said.

"Today was about damage control. I knew I would lose a little bit of time, but I was confident to hold the jersey."

"It was all about keeping the bike upright, hitting the times out on course and then letting it all hang out in the final 2km."

The battle for the final overall podium heated up, with UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland putting in a strong performance to steal back two seconds on Garmin-Cervélo's Christian Vande Velde to leapfrog the American. Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo), was also surpassed by Sutherland.

"I think that you can see from the times from the finish that the wind changed today and got harder later on," said Sutherland. "The guys who were in the top five positions, Tejay did a really good time at the end and Levi. The times of the last guys were higher than what would be expected.

"I thought it would be a little bit closer time-wise but the guys around me were the guys that were around me at the start. It wasn’t the most fun time trial that I have ever done. It was incredibly headwind-y."

The outcome of today's stage puts the Garmin-Cervélo even more on the defensive as they try to chase a podium position as well as unseat the RadioShack duo.

"Vande Velde was on good form to make a good result in the time trial today," said manager Jonathan Vaughters. "We're definitely the underdogs for the next few days. Tomorrow, there will be fireworks. we'll put on a show tomorrow, I mean, you know, it's going to be tough. Horner is really strong right now."

In the best young rider competition, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) put in an impressive performance to take third on the stage, extending his lead in the classification over Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

"I'm definitely happy with how the race is going," said Van Garderen. "I made some tactical errors on Sierra Road. I tried too hard to stay with Horner and faded, I should have stayed within myself."

"[But] The team's proud of me. I would have hoped to be higher on GC than I am, but when Horner's on the form he's on, even [Alberto] Contador couldn't have beaten him on Sierra Road."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:30:36
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:14
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:40
4Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:48
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:49
6Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:51
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:53
8Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:00:59
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:01
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:10
12Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:13
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:15
15Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:27
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:31
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:32
19Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
20Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:39
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:42
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
26Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:46
27Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:48
28Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
29Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:50
30Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
31Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:57
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:00
33Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
34Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:02
35Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:05
36Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:08
37Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:02:15
38Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
40Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:16
41William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:18
42Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:02:19
43Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:02:30
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:31
45Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:32
46Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
47Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:02:35
48Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
49Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
50Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:40
51Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:44
52Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:45
53Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:47
54Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:48
55Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:50
56Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:52
57Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:02:53
58Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:55
59Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:56
60Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:03:01
61Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:03:08
62Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
63Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
64Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
65Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:13
66Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
67Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:17
68Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:19
69Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:03:20
70Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:24
71Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:03:26
72James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:03:27
73Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:03:28
74Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:29
75Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:31
76Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:03:35
77Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:36
78Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:37
79Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:39
80Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:03:42
82Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:43
83Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
84Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
85Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:45
86Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:46
87Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
88Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:50
90Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:03:51
91Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp0:03:53
93Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
94Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:55
95Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:59
96Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:00
97Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:01
98Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:02
99Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
100Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:04:03
101Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:09
102Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:11
104Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
105Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:04:13
106Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:14
107Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:15
108Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:17
109James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:18
110Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:21
111Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
112Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:04:22
113Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:04:30
114Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:32
115Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:33
116Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:38
117Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:39
118Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:04:42
119Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:43
120Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:48
121Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:51
122Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:04:52
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
124Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:04:55
125Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:05:06
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:05:12
127Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:17
128Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:05:22
129Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:05:32
130Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:45
131Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:06:45
DNSLeopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
DNSJens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:31:16
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:30
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
5Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:05
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:12
7Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:28
8Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
9Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:33
10Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
11Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo1:33:56
2HTC - Highroad0:00:27
3Team RadioShack0:01:26
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:46
5Leopard Trek0:01:57
6BMC Racing Team0:02:35
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:46
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:06
9Sky Procycling0:03:31
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:51
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:04:05
12Team NetApp0:05:18
13Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:32
14Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team0:05:43
15Saxo Bank SunGard0:05:58
16Team Spidertech Powered by C100:06:39
17Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth0:07:24
18Jamis-Sutter Home0:08:05

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack17:17:01
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:38
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:38
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:39
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:44
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:54
7Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:26
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:27
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:43
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:54
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:56
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:58
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:29
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
15David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:04
16George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:18
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:25
18Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:35
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:00
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
21Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home0:05:48
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:50
23Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:06:04
24Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:16
25Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:40
26Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:48
27Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:06:51
28Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:07:03
29Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:15
30Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:07:16
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:07:22
32Benjamin Day (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:07:42
33Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:08:11
34Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:23
35Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:50
36Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:07
37Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:22
38Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:50
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:12:46
40Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:47
41Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:48
42Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:13:03
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:13:27
44Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:40
45Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:14:26
46Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:14:42
47Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:15:00
48Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:15:01
49Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:15:33
50Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:34
51Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:15:36
52Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:15:43
53Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:15:52
54Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:16:04
55Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:16:26
56Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:16:54
57Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:16:57
58Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:17:08
59Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:10
60Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:19:37
61Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:48
62Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:59
63Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:21:41
64Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:08
65Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp0:22:28
66Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:29
67Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:29
68Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:25:57
69Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:03
70Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:26:21
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:37
72Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:26:48
73Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:26:54
74James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:27:00
75Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:03
76Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:27:05
77Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:21
78Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:22
79Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:27:39
80Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:53
81Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:27:55
82Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:28:07
83Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:18
84Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:28:26
85Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:28:31
86Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:34
87Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:28:47
88Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
89Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:28:58
90Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:05
91Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:29:24
92Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:29:27
93Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:29:36
95Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:38
96Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:29:46
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
98Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:29:48
99Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:29:56
100Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:07
101Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:30:11
102Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:30:27
103Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:30:37
104Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:46
105Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:00
106Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:32:14
107Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:32:17
108Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:32:26
109Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:33:05
110Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:33:08
111Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:33:42
112Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:36:10
113Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:21
114Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:37:26
115Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:37:35
116Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:48
117Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:38:25
118Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:38:27
119Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:39:28
120Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:39:36
121Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:39:54
122Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:39:56
123Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:40:10
124Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:41:59
125Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:42:10
126Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:44:11
127William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:45:37
128Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team NetApp0:47:12
129Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:48:25
130Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:48:51
131James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:50:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale34pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling25
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard18
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling15
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1012
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team9
10Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth9
11Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
12Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
15Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard5
16Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home5
17Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
19Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
21Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
22Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder3
23Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling2
24Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
25Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
26Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
27Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp1
28Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1023pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth17
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack12
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10
5Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
7Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack10
8Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack7
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
16Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
18Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
19Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
20Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling3
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek2
26Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1

Most courageous rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad17:18:55
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:02
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
4Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:56
5Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:56
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:40
7Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack0:17:16
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:35
9Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:25:00
10Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:09
11Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:40:05

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo51:55:08
2Team RadioShack0:04:14
3BMC Racing Team0:06:12
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:41
5Leopard Trek0:08:53
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:28
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:38
8HTC - Highroad0:12:51
9Saxo Bank SunGard0:13:13
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:12
11Jamis-Sutter Home0:23:30
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:27:37
13Kenda/5-Hour Energy Cycling Team0:38:17
14Kelly Benefits Strategies-OptumHealth0:39:44
15Team Spidertech Powered by C100:41:00
16Sky Procycling0:42:13
17Team NetApp0:55:00
18Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1:08:05

 

Latest on Cyclingnews