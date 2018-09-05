Trending

Tour of Britain: Greipel wins stage 4

Second win for German as Bevin extends race lead

Image 1 of 25

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 25

Patrick Bevin extended his overall lead during stage 4 in Britain

Patrick Bevin extended his overall lead during stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 25

Iljo Keisse and Koen Bouwman finish stage 4 in Britain

Iljo Keisse and Koen Bouwman finish stage 4 in Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 25

Nils Politt finishes stage 4 in Britain

Nils Politt finishes stage 4 in Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 25

Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 25

Quick-Step's Maximiliano Ariel Richeze

Quick-Step's Maximiliano Ariel Richeze
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 25

Andre Greipel after crossing the line to win stage 4 in Britain

Andre Greipel after crossing the line to win stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 25

Andre Greipel after crossing the line to win stage 4 in Britain

Andre Greipel after crossing the line to win stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 25

Top British rider after stage 4 Hugh Carthy

Top British rider after stage 4 Hugh Carthy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 25

Tour of Britain stage 4 most combative rider Hayden McCormick

Tour of Britain stage 4 most combative rider Hayden McCormick (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 25

Nicholas Dlamini in the mountains jersey after stage 4 in Britain

Nicholas Dlamini in the mountains jersey after stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 25

Matthew Holmes in red after stage 4 in britain

Matthew Holmes in red after stage 4 in britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 25

Andre Greipel on the stage 4 podium

Andre Greipel on the stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 25

Andre Greipel powers to the stage 4 win in Britain

Andre Greipel powers to the stage 4 win in Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 25

Andre Greipel powers to the stage 4 win in Britain

Andre Greipel powers to the stage 4 win in Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 25

Andre Greipel wins stage 4 win in Britain

Andre Greipel wins stage 4 win in Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 25

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 25

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 25

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) in the group at Tour of Britain stage 4

Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) in the group at Tour of Britain stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 25

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 25

The peloton races during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

The peloton races during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 25

Katusha-Alpecin stage 4 Tour of Britain

Katusha-Alpecin stage 4 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 25

Mark Teggart, Joey Walker ahead of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

Mark Teggart, Joey Walker ahead of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 25

Graham Briggs (JLT) ahead of stage 4 Tour of Britain

Graham Briggs (JLT) ahead of stage 4 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 25

Graham Briggs (JLT) ahead of stage 4 Tour of Britain

Graham Briggs (JLT) ahead of stage 4 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in a bunch sprint in Royal Leamington Spa. The German delivered a powerful finish to come home ahead of Sacha Modolo (EF-Drapac) and Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team), who retains the overall lead.

The emphatic victory was Greipel's second of the race after his triumph in Newport on the opening day. Greipel was sagely tucked into third position coming into the sharp left-hand bend that preceded the finishing straight, and he proceeded to unleash a characteristically imposing sprint from distance to notch up his eighth win of the season.

"I knew it was going to be a long sprint, but I just went full gas out of the corner and it worked perfectly I guess. If you're not in front after the corner, it's difficult to do your own sprint," Greipel said afterwards. "It was important to have a good position there [in the final corner]. The other guys made a really great job to keep me up there, it was really messy. Jasper [De Buyst] did a good job for me, he was strong."

While Greipel's raw strength carried him to the stage win, Bevin's third-place finish owed as much to the quickness of his thinking as it did to the considerable speed of his legs. The New Zealander cannily stole into first place on the final corner by taking the inside line in a manner reminiscent of Oscar Freire, and though he was overpowered by Greipel and Modolo within sight of the line, he did enough to earn a four-second time bonus and buttress his overall lead.

Bevin is now four seconds ahead of Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) and six up on Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the general classification ahead of Thursday's team time trial in Cockermouth.

"It was the plan to be first into the last corner," Bevin said. "If you're going to lead out, you're not going to win, but you might get a podium and some more time. With 400 metres to go I had Jempy [Drucker] drop me off and then I came up the inside of the corner."

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) placed fourth on the stage ahead of Carlos Barbero (Movistar), while Emils Liepinš (ONE Pro Cycling) came sixth. Neither Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) nor Fernando Gaviria – whose Quick-Step Floors team was so prominent in chasing down the break – made any impact in the sprint.

How it unfolded

There was precious little resistance to the formation of the day's early break as the Tour of Britain left the start in Nuneaton on Wednesday. Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Thomas Moses (JLT Condor), Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis), Alex Paton (Canyon-Eisberg), Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Hayden McCormick (ONE Pro Cycling) forged clear in the opening kilometre and the peloton was happy to grant the sextet a degree of freedom.

The escapees quickly established a lead of two minutes over the bunch, where Mitchelton-Scott, Quick-Step, Lotto Soudal and BMC all contributed on the front at various points to keep the advantage within manageable dimensions.

Holmes led the break over the climb at Ilmington, Edge Hill and Burton Dassett, but Dlamini was second on each occasion, and that was enough to put the South African into the lead in the king of the mountains classification.

His work done for the day, Dlamini dropped back from the break with 35km to go, by which point the gap was hovering above the one-minute mark. Ewan was briefly distanced from the peloton, which only served to increase the intensity of the chase, though the Australian quickly regained contact ahead of the run-in.

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step), Robert Power (Mitchelton-Scott) and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) were particularly prominent in helping to shut down the break, and Keisse kept up his effort deep into the finale, remaining on the front into the final 5 kilometres.

By that point, only Ourselin and McCormick remained in front from the early break, and they were swept up soon afterwards as the speed ratcheted upwards ahead of the inevitable bunch finish.

EF-Drapac led into the final two kilometres, before Julian Alaphilippe took over for Quick-Step beneath the flamme rouge. Bob Jungels followed with a long turn on the front, but Gaviria was never in the running in the sprint. Greipel emerged from the chaos to claim a resounding win, while Bevin had the nous to ensure he bolstered his overall advantage ahead of Thursday's novel, 14km team time trial, the second half of which is almost entirely uphill.

"It is very different, but it's what we came here to target," Bevin said of the team time trial. "Everything up to this point has been a bonus. It's tough to read, and I think that if any team has a bad day they'll lose a lot of time and that'll be their overall chances gone."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:22:04
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
6Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
7Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
8Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
10Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
13Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
18Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
22Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
23Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
24Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
25Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
32Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
33Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
35Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
36James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
37Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
38Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
39Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
40Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
42Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
43Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
45Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
46Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
47Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
49Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
50Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
51Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
52Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
53Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
54Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
55Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
57Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
59Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
60Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
62Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
63Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
64Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
66Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
67Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
69Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
70Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
71Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
72Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
73Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
74Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
75Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
76Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
78Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
79Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
80Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
81Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
82Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
83James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
84Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
85Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
86Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
88Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
89Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
90Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
91Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:22
92Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:00:32
93Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
94Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:38
95Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:44
96Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
97James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
98Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
99Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
100Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
101Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
103Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
104Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:57
105Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:03
106Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:07
107Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
109José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:33
110Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
111Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
112Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:14
113Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:50
115Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team13
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling10
7Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie9
8Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
9Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
10Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins6
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
13Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1

Sprint 1 - Kenilworth, km. 43.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3pts
2Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg2
3Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Wellesbourne,km. 72.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3pts
2Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor2
3Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Southam, km. 160.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3pts
2Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg2
3Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1

Illmington - KOM 1, km. 94.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis8pts
2Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data7
3Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor6
4Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie5
5Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
6Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling3
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
8Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Edge Hill, km. 136
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis8pts
2Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data7
3Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie6
4Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
5Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
6Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor3
7Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg2
8Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Burton Dassett - KOM 3, km. 146.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis8pts
2Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data7
3Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling6
4Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie5
5Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
6Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor3
7José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:22:04
2Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
3Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
4Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
5Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
6Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
7Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
8Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
9James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
10Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
12Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
13Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
14Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
16Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
17George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
18Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
19Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
20Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
22Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
23Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
25Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
26Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
27Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
28Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:00:32
29Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:44
30Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
31Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
32Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
34Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:57
35Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis1:07:00
36Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
37Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor3:14:00
38Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:06:12
2Movistar Team
3BMC Racing Team
4Canyon Eisberg
5Bardiani CSF
6Katusha-Alpecin
7Quick-Step Floors
8Team Wiggins
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10One Pro Cycling
11Lotto - Soudal
12LottoNl-Jumbo
13JLT Condor
14Direct Energie
15Dimension Data
16Madison Genesis
17Mitchelton-Scott
18Team Sky
19Great Britain
20Team Sunweb

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team15:25:11
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
4Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:16
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
6Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:23
10Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:26
11Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
12Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:53
15Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
19Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
22Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
23Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
25Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:55
26Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
27James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
28Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:44
29Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:46
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:53
31Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:59
32Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:30
34Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:32
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
37Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
38Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:42
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
40Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:43
42Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:52
43James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:16
44Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:04:27
45Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
47Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg0:04:38
48Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:59
49Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
51Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
52Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
54Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:03
55Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:21
56Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:30
57Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:06:31
58Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:34
59Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:35
60Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
62Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
63Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
64Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:07:31
66Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:47
67Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:08:54
68Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:09:12
69Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
70Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
71Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:39
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:10:01
73Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:30
74Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:11:32
75Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:11:56
76Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:14
77Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:16
78Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
79Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:44
80James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins0:13:51
81Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:57
82Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:54
83Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins0:14:58
84Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:07
85Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
86Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:16:14
87Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:57
88Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:17:28
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:33
90Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
91Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:17:41
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:17:44
93Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
94Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
95Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
96Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
97Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:14
98Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:22
99Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:18:28
100Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:55
101Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:10
102George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
103Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:54
104Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:16
105Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:19
106José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:42
107Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:19
108Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:23
109Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:27
110Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:23:08
111Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:23:38
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:28:16
113Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:28:31
114Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:42
115Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team40pts
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal30
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors27
4Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling23
5Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team21
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain21
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
8Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins18
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott18
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors17
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky16
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
13Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
14Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie14
15Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13
16Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
17Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
19Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis11
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
21Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team11
22Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
24Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
25Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb8
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
27Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
28Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
30Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
31Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
32Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data5
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
34Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
35Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
36Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data34pts
2Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data26
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis24
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor22
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors17
6Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie16
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
8Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
9Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling14
10Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie13
13Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg12
14Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins11
15Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
18Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg8
19Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin7
20Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis7
21Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
23Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
24Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott6
25Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor6
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
27Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
29Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins5
30Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain5
31James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
32Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
33Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
34Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis4
35Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
36Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins4
37Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3
38Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
39Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg2
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
41Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling2
42Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
43Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
44George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis2
45José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
47Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
48Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis9pts
2Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins9
3Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain7
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor7
5Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
6Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
7Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
8Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
10Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor3
11Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
13Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis2
14Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
16Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2
17Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins1
20Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:25:34
2Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:03
3Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:00:30
4Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
5Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
6Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
7James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:21
9Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:23
10Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:02:36
11Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:20
12Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:36
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:24
16Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:08:49
17Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:38
19Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:51
20Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:34
21Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:31
22Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:17:05
23Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:17:10
24Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:17:18
25Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:21
26Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
27Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
28Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
29Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:17:59
30Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:18:05
31George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:19:47
32Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:20:56
33Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:21:56
34Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:00
35Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:04
36Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:22:45
37Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:23:15
38Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:28:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team46:17:35
2LottoNl-Jumbo
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:14
4BMC Racing Team0:03:02
5Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:43
6Katusha-Alpecin
7Mitchelton-Scott0:05:24
8Team Sky0:05:29
9Lotto - Soudal0:06:40
10Dimension Data0:06:45
11EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:56
12Direct Energie0:07:00
13Team Wiggins0:07:32
14Team Sunweb0:08:25
15Bardiani CSF0:10:06
16One Pro Cycling0:10:17
17Great Britain0:11:02
18Madison Genesis0:15:14
19Canyon Eisberg0:21:13
20JLT Condor0:27:11

