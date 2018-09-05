Tour of Britain: Greipel wins stage 4
Second win for German as Bevin extends race lead
Stage 4: Nuneaton - Royal Leamington Spa
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in a bunch sprint in Royal Leamington Spa. The German delivered a powerful finish to come home ahead of Sacha Modolo (EF-Drapac) and Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team), who retains the overall lead.
The emphatic victory was Greipel's second of the race after his triumph in Newport on the opening day. Greipel was sagely tucked into third position coming into the sharp left-hand bend that preceded the finishing straight, and he proceeded to unleash a characteristically imposing sprint from distance to notch up his eighth win of the season.
"I knew it was going to be a long sprint, but I just went full gas out of the corner and it worked perfectly I guess. If you're not in front after the corner, it's difficult to do your own sprint," Greipel said afterwards. "It was important to have a good position there [in the final corner]. The other guys made a really great job to keep me up there, it was really messy. Jasper [De Buyst] did a good job for me, he was strong."
While Greipel's raw strength carried him to the stage win, Bevin's third-place finish owed as much to the quickness of his thinking as it did to the considerable speed of his legs. The New Zealander cannily stole into first place on the final corner by taking the inside line in a manner reminiscent of Oscar Freire, and though he was overpowered by Greipel and Modolo within sight of the line, he did enough to earn a four-second time bonus and buttress his overall lead.
Bevin is now four seconds ahead of Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) and six up on Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the general classification ahead of Thursday's team time trial in Cockermouth.
"It was the plan to be first into the last corner," Bevin said. "If you're going to lead out, you're not going to win, but you might get a podium and some more time. With 400 metres to go I had Jempy [Drucker] drop me off and then I came up the inside of the corner."
Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) placed fourth on the stage ahead of Carlos Barbero (Movistar), while Emils Liepinš (ONE Pro Cycling) came sixth. Neither Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) nor Fernando Gaviria – whose Quick-Step Floors team was so prominent in chasing down the break – made any impact in the sprint.
How it unfolded
There was precious little resistance to the formation of the day's early break as the Tour of Britain left the start in Nuneaton on Wednesday. Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Thomas Moses (JLT Condor), Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis), Alex Paton (Canyon-Eisberg), Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Hayden McCormick (ONE Pro Cycling) forged clear in the opening kilometre and the peloton was happy to grant the sextet a degree of freedom.
The escapees quickly established a lead of two minutes over the bunch, where Mitchelton-Scott, Quick-Step, Lotto Soudal and BMC all contributed on the front at various points to keep the advantage within manageable dimensions.
Holmes led the break over the climb at Ilmington, Edge Hill and Burton Dassett, but Dlamini was second on each occasion, and that was enough to put the South African into the lead in the king of the mountains classification.
His work done for the day, Dlamini dropped back from the break with 35km to go, by which point the gap was hovering above the one-minute mark. Ewan was briefly distanced from the peloton, which only served to increase the intensity of the chase, though the Australian quickly regained contact ahead of the run-in.
Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step), Robert Power (Mitchelton-Scott) and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) were particularly prominent in helping to shut down the break, and Keisse kept up his effort deep into the finale, remaining on the front into the final 5 kilometres.
By that point, only Ourselin and McCormick remained in front from the early break, and they were swept up soon afterwards as the speed ratcheted upwards ahead of the inevitable bunch finish.
EF-Drapac led into the final two kilometres, before Julian Alaphilippe took over for Quick-Step beneath the flamme rouge. Bob Jungels followed with a long turn on the front, but Gaviria was never in the running in the sprint. Greipel emerged from the chaos to claim a resounding win, while Bevin had the nous to ensure he bolstered his overall advantage ahead of Thursday's novel, 14km team time trial, the second half of which is almost entirely uphill.
"It is very different, but it's what we came here to target," Bevin said of the team time trial. "Everything up to this point has been a bonus. It's tough to read, and I think that if any team has a bad day they'll lose a lot of time and that'll be their overall chances gone."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:22:04
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|10
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|18
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|22
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|25
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|34
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|36
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|38
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|42
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|43
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|45
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|46
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|47
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|49
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|51
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|52
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|55
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|56
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|57
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|62
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|66
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|69
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|71
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|72
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|75
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|76
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|80
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|81
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|82
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|84
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|86
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|87
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|89
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|91
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:22
|92
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:32
|93
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|95
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|96
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|98
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|100
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|103
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|104
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:57
|105
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:03
|106
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:07
|107
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|109
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:33
|110
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|111
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|112
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:14
|113
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:50
|115
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|13
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|10
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|2
|3
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|2
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|4
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|5
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|6
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|8
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|3
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|4
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|6
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|7
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|2
|8
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|3
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|5
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|6
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|7
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:22:04
|2
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|3
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|4
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|17
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|18
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|22
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|27
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|28
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:32
|29
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|30
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|32
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|34
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:57
|35
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:07:00
|36
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|37
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|3:14:00
|38
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:06:12
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Canyon Eisberg
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Team Wiggins
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|One Pro Cycling
|11
|Lotto - Soudal
|12
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|JLT Condor
|14
|Direct Energie
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Madison Genesis
|17
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Great Britain
|20
|Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|15:25:11
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|4
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:23
|10
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|11
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|12
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:53
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|19
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|22
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:55
|26
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|27
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|28
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:44
|29
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:46
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|31
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:59
|32
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:30
|34
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|37
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:43
|42
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:52
|43
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|44
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:27
|45
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:04:38
|48
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:04:59
|49
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|52
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|54
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|55
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:21
|56
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:30
|57
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:31
|58
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:34
|59
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:35
|60
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|63
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:07:31
|66
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:47
|67
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:08:54
|68
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:12
|69
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|70
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|71
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:39
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:01
|73
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:30
|74
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:11:32
|75
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:56
|76
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:14
|77
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:16
|78
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|79
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:44
|80
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|0:13:51
|81
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:57
|82
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:54
|83
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:14:58
|84
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:07
|85
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|86
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:14
|87
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:57
|88
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:28
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:33
|90
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|91
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:17:41
|92
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:17:44
|93
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|94
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|95
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|96
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|97
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:14
|98
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:22
|99
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:28
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:55
|101
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:10
|102
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|103
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:54
|104
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:16
|105
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:19
|106
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:42
|107
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:19
|108
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:23
|109
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:27
|110
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:23:08
|111
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:23:38
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:16
|113
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:28:31
|114
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:42
|115
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|4
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|23
|5
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|6
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|8
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|18
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|10
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|13
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|14
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|15
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|17
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|19
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|21
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|22
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|24
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|25
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|27
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|28
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|30
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|31
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|32
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|34
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|35
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|pts
|2
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|22
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|6
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|8
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|9
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|13
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|12
|14
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|11
|15
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|18
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|8
|19
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|21
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|23
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|24
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|25
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|27
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|29
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|5
|30
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|31
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|33
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|34
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|36
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|4
|37
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|38
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|39
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|2
|40
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|42
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|43
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|44
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|45
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|47
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|48
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|pts
|2
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|9
|3
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|5
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|6
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|7
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|8
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|10
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|11
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|14
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|16
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|17
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|1
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:25:34
|2
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:03
|3
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:00:30
|4
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:23
|10
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:36
|11
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:20
|12
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:04:36
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:24
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:49
|17
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:38
|19
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:11:51
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:34
|21
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:31
|22
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:05
|23
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:17:10
|24
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:17:18
|25
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:21
|26
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|27
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|29
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:17:59
|30
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:05
|31
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:47
|32
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:56
|33
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:21:56
|34
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:00
|35
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:04
|36
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:22:45
|37
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:23:15
|38
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:28:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|46:17:35
|2
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:14
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|5
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:43
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:24
|8
|Team Sky
|0:05:29
|9
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:40
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:06:45
|11
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:56
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:07:00
|13
|Team Wiggins
|0:07:32
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:08:25
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:06
|16
|One Pro Cycling
|0:10:17
|17
|Great Britain
|0:11:02
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:15:14
|19
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:21:13
|20
|JLT Condor
|0:27:11
