Image 1 of 25 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 25 Patrick Bevin extended his overall lead during stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 Iljo Keisse and Koen Bouwman finish stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 Nils Politt finishes stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 Quick-Step's Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 Andre Greipel after crossing the line to win stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Andre Greipel after crossing the line to win stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 Top British rider after stage 4 Hugh Carthy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 Tour of Britain stage 4 most combative rider Hayden McCormick (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 Nicholas Dlamini in the mountains jersey after stage 4 in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 Matthew Holmes in red after stage 4 in britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 Andre Greipel on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Andre Greipel powers to the stage 4 win in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 Andre Greipel powers to the stage 4 win in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 25 Andre Greipel wins stage 4 win in Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 25 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 25 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 25 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) in the group at Tour of Britain stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 25 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 25 The peloton races during stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 25 Katusha-Alpecin stage 4 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 25 Mark Teggart, Joey Walker ahead of stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 25 Graham Briggs (JLT) ahead of stage 4 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 25 Graham Briggs (JLT) ahead of stage 4 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in a bunch sprint in Royal Leamington Spa. The German delivered a powerful finish to come home ahead of Sacha Modolo (EF-Drapac) and Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team), who retains the overall lead.

The emphatic victory was Greipel's second of the race after his triumph in Newport on the opening day. Greipel was sagely tucked into third position coming into the sharp left-hand bend that preceded the finishing straight, and he proceeded to unleash a characteristically imposing sprint from distance to notch up his eighth win of the season.

"I knew it was going to be a long sprint, but I just went full gas out of the corner and it worked perfectly I guess. If you're not in front after the corner, it's difficult to do your own sprint," Greipel said afterwards. "It was important to have a good position there [in the final corner]. The other guys made a really great job to keep me up there, it was really messy. Jasper [De Buyst] did a good job for me, he was strong."

While Greipel's raw strength carried him to the stage win, Bevin's third-place finish owed as much to the quickness of his thinking as it did to the considerable speed of his legs. The New Zealander cannily stole into first place on the final corner by taking the inside line in a manner reminiscent of Oscar Freire, and though he was overpowered by Greipel and Modolo within sight of the line, he did enough to earn a four-second time bonus and buttress his overall lead.

Bevin is now four seconds ahead of Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) and six up on Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the general classification ahead of Thursday's team time trial in Cockermouth.

"It was the plan to be first into the last corner," Bevin said. "If you're going to lead out, you're not going to win, but you might get a podium and some more time. With 400 metres to go I had Jempy [Drucker] drop me off and then I came up the inside of the corner."

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) placed fourth on the stage ahead of Carlos Barbero (Movistar), while Emils Liepinš (ONE Pro Cycling) came sixth. Neither Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) nor Fernando Gaviria – whose Quick-Step Floors team was so prominent in chasing down the break – made any impact in the sprint.

How it unfolded

There was precious little resistance to the formation of the day's early break as the Tour of Britain left the start in Nuneaton on Wednesday. Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Thomas Moses (JLT Condor), Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis), Alex Paton (Canyon-Eisberg), Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Hayden McCormick (ONE Pro Cycling) forged clear in the opening kilometre and the peloton was happy to grant the sextet a degree of freedom.

The escapees quickly established a lead of two minutes over the bunch, where Mitchelton-Scott, Quick-Step, Lotto Soudal and BMC all contributed on the front at various points to keep the advantage within manageable dimensions.

Holmes led the break over the climb at Ilmington, Edge Hill and Burton Dassett, but Dlamini was second on each occasion, and that was enough to put the South African into the lead in the king of the mountains classification.

His work done for the day, Dlamini dropped back from the break with 35km to go, by which point the gap was hovering above the one-minute mark. Ewan was briefly distanced from the peloton, which only served to increase the intensity of the chase, though the Australian quickly regained contact ahead of the run-in.

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step), Robert Power (Mitchelton-Scott) and Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) were particularly prominent in helping to shut down the break, and Keisse kept up his effort deep into the finale, remaining on the front into the final 5 kilometres.

By that point, only Ourselin and McCormick remained in front from the early break, and they were swept up soon afterwards as the speed ratcheted upwards ahead of the inevitable bunch finish.

EF-Drapac led into the final two kilometres, before Julian Alaphilippe took over for Quick-Step beneath the flamme rouge. Bob Jungels followed with a long turn on the front, but Gaviria was never in the running in the sprint. Greipel emerged from the chaos to claim a resounding win, while Bevin had the nous to ensure he bolstered his overall advantage ahead of Thursday's novel, 14km team time trial, the second half of which is almost entirely uphill.

"It is very different, but it's what we came here to target," Bevin said of the team time trial. "Everything up to this point has been a bonus. It's tough to read, and I think that if any team has a bad day they'll lose a lot of time and that'll be their overall chances gone."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:22:04 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 7 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 10 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 11 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 18 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 22 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 25 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 26 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 32 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 33 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 34 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 35 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 36 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 37 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 39 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 42 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 43 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 45 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 46 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 47 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 49 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 50 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 51 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 52 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 55 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 56 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 57 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 62 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 66 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 69 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 71 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 72 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 74 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 75 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 76 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 79 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 80 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 81 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 82 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 83 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 85 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 86 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 87 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 89 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 91 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:22 92 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:32 93 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:38 95 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:44 96 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 97 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 98 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 100 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 101 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 103 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 104 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:57 105 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:03 106 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:07 107 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 109 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:33 110 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 111 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 112 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:14 113 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:50 115 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 5 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 10 7 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 9 8 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 9 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 10 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 6 11 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 1 - Kenilworth, km. 43.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 pts 2 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 2 3 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Wellesbourne,km. 72.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 pts 2 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 2 3 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Southam, km. 160.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 pts 2 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 2 3 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Illmington - KOM 1, km. 94.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 pts 2 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 7 3 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 6 4 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 5 5 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 6 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 3 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 8 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Edge Hill, km. 136 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 pts 2 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 7 3 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 6 4 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 5 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 6 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 3 7 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 2 8 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Burton Dassett - KOM 3, km. 146.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 pts 2 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 7 3 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 6 4 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 5 5 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 6 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 3 7 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:22:04 2 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 3 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 4 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 6 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 8 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 9 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 10 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 12 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 14 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 17 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 18 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 20 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 21 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 22 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 23 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 26 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 27 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 28 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:32 29 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:44 30 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 32 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 34 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:57 35 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:07:00 36 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 37 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 3:14:00 38 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13:06:12 2 Movistar Team 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Canyon Eisberg 5 Bardiani CSF 6 Katusha-Alpecin 7 Quick-Step Floors 8 Team Wiggins 9 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 One Pro Cycling 11 Lotto - Soudal 12 LottoNl-Jumbo 13 JLT Condor 14 Direct Energie 15 Dimension Data 16 Madison Genesis 17 Mitchelton-Scott 18 Team Sky 19 Great Britain 20 Team Sunweb

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 15:25:11 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 4 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:16 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:23 10 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:26 11 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 12 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:53 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 19 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 22 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 23 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:55 26 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 27 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 28 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:44 29 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:46 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:53 31 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:59 32 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:30 34 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:32 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 37 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:42 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 40 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 41 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:43 42 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:52 43 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:16 44 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:27 45 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 0:04:38 48 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:04:59 49 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 52 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 54 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:03 55 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:21 56 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:30 57 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:31 58 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:34 59 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:35 60 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 63 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 64 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:07:31 66 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:47 67 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:08:54 68 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:12 69 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 70 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:39 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:01 73 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:30 74 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:11:32 75 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:11:56 76 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:14 77 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:16 78 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 79 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:44 80 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 0:13:51 81 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:57 82 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:54 83 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:14:58 84 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:07 85 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 86 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:14 87 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:57 88 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:28 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:33 90 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 91 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:17:41 92 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:17:44 93 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 94 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 95 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 96 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 97 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:14 98 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:22 99 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:28 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:55 101 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:10 102 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 103 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:20:54 104 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:16 105 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:19 106 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:42 107 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:19 108 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:23 109 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:27 110 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:23:08 111 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:23:38 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:16 113 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:28:31 114 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:42 115 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 40 pts 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 30 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 27 4 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 23 5 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 21 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 8 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 18 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 10 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 17 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 13 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 14 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 14 15 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 13 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 17 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 18 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 19 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 21 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 22 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 24 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 25 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 27 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 28 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 30 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 31 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 32 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 5 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 34 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 35 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 34 pts 2 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 26 3 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 24 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 22 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 17 6 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 16 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 8 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 9 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 14 10 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 13 13 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 12 14 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 11 15 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 18 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 8 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 20 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 21 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 23 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 24 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 6 25 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 6 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 27 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 29 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 5 30 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 5 31 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 33 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 34 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 35 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 36 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 4 37 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3 38 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 39 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 2 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 2 42 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 43 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 44 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 45 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 47 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 48 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 pts 2 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 9 3 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 7 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 7 5 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 6 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 7 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 8 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 10 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 3 11 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 14 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 16 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2 17 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 1 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15:25:34 2 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:03 3 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:00:30 4 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 6 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 7 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:21 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:23 10 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:36 11 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:20 12 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:04:36 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:24 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:49 17 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:38 19 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:11:51 20 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:34 21 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:31 22 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:05 23 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:17:10 24 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:17:18 25 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:21 26 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 27 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 28 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 29 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:17:59 30 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:05 31 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:47 32 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:56 33 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:21:56 34 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:00 35 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:04 36 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:22:45 37 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:23:15 38 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:28:08