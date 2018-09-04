Image 1 of 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 15 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Julian Alaphilippe's sprint jersey is a perfect match (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 Patrick Bevin (BMC) in the green leader's jersey in Tour of Britain (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 The sprint winds up on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 Julian Alaphilippe hits out (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 15 Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 15 Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 15 Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 15 Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 15 Scott Davies (Dimension Data) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) triumphed on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Britain, winning in a reduced bunch sprint on the Downs in Bristol.

After a short but leg-sapping day in the hilly terrain south of Bristol, Alaphilippe profited from a strong lead-out from teammate Bob Jungels on the home straight and held off Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) and Emils Liepins (ONE Pro Cycling) to take the victory.

Race leader Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) was distanced on the late haul up to and over the Clifton Suspension Bridge and slipped out of the green jersey.

Despite the presence of Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), who'd started the day second overall on the same time as Tonelli, in the front group, the overall lead went to Bevin thanks to time bonuses. Starting the day eight seconds down, the Kiwi collected six seconds for his runner-up finish and two seconds for being second at the first intermediate sprint of the day.

Meyer, then, still finds himself in second place, tied on time with the leader - albeit a different leader - while Alaphilippe moves up to third overall at two seconds.

"I'm really really happy - like always when we win - but especially today because we tried since start of the race and today we knew it was a good opportunity," said Alaphilippe.

"The team did a great job all day, they controlled the race - especially the finale With Bob we were together trying to attack or maybe sprint with me and in the end he did a perfect lead-out. I was also really happy to finish the job of my team with a nice victory."

The stage was short at 125km but typical of the Tour of Britain with grippy and near-constantly undulating roads. Though a sizeable group made it to the finish - including Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) - it was, as Bevin noted, a sprint that "almost happened in slow-motion".

The legs were further sapped by the fact that the racing was aggressive throughout, with no true breakaway forming. Following the early intermediate sprint the riders hit the Mendip Hills, where the short climb of Cuck Hill preceded the iconic Cheddar Gorge ascent, but nothing stuck.

After Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) had attacked over the top of Cheddar Gorge, stage 1 winner André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) did succeed in driving a move clear - along with Matthew Holmes (Madison-Genesis), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Romain Cardis (Direct Energie), and later Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), and Dmitri Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin) - but they only lasted around 20km as Team Sky worked on the front of the peloton.

Another move soon went, with just over 50km to go, and gained more ground. Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) initiated it with a solo attack and was later joined by Ben Swift (Great Britain), Jon Mould (JLT-Condor), and Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie). They never extended their lead beyond the minute-mark and were caught on the approach back to Bristol with 9km to go.

The late climb of Providence Lane - short at 1km but steep at 8.8% threatened to shatter the bunch late on. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Tom Pidcock (Wiggins) both attacked but no one really opened up a gap, even if the strung-out bunch had reduced in number.

Though uncategorized, the riders had to tackle another steep climb up towards the finish on the Downs, which further thinned out the bunch. BMC were prominent in the final couple of kilometres but Quick-Step seized control on the home straight - ever so slightly uphill - through Jungels. It was a strong lead-out but Alaphilippe had to adapt as Mads Wurst Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) tried to catch him off guard by going from range. Alaphilippe jumped straight onto the wheel before finishing the job.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:47:41 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 3 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 4 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 17 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 31 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 33 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:00:06 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 36 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 39 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 40 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 41 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:40 42 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:51 43 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 45 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 47 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 49 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 0:01:02 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:23 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 52 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 53 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 54 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 55 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 56 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 60 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 61 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:46 62 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 63 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:06 64 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 65 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:02:59 66 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 68 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 72 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 73 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 74 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 75 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 76 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 77 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 78 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 80 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 81 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 82 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:58 84 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:36 85 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 86 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 89 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 90 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 91 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 92 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 93 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 94 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 95 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 96 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 97 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 98 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 99 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 100 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 101 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 102 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 103 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 104 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 105 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 106 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 107 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 108 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:06:45 111 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:04 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:31 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 114 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 115 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:31 DNS Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 13 4 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 12 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 7 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 9 8 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 8 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Yatton, km. 17.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 - Midsomer Norton, km. 64.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Bishop Sutton, km. 95.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 - Shipham, km. 28.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 - Cheddar Gorge, km. 38.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 8 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 3 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 5 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 8 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 1

Mountain 3 - Providence Lane, km. 119.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 10 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 9 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 5 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 6

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 2:47:41 2 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 5 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 8 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:06 9 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 10 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:51 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:23 12 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:46 16 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:06 17 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:59 18 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:58 21 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:05:36 22 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 24 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 25 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 26 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 28 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 29 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 30 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 31 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 32 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 33 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 34 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 35 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 36 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 37 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:06:45 38 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:07:31

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 8:23:03 2 LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 Lotto - Soudal 0:00:16 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 6 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 7 Direct Energie 0:00:57 8 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 9 Katusha-Alpecin 10 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Team Wiggins 0:01:29 12 One Pro Cycling 0:01:31 13 Team Sky 0:02:46 14 Team Sunweb 0:02:59 15 Dimension Data 0:03:50 16 JLT Condor 0:04:04 17 Bardiani CSF 0:04:41 18 Canyon Eisberg 0:06:38 19 Great Britain 0:07:42 20 Madison Genesis 0:08:35

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 11:03:11 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:02 4 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:12 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:19 10 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:22 11 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 12 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:49 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 21 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 23 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:51 26 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 27 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:24 28 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:40 29 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:42 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 31 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:55 32 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 33 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:28 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 35 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 37 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:38 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 40 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 41 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:48 42 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 43 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:12 44 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:23 45 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 47 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 48 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 0:04:34 50 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:55 51 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 52 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 54 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 56 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 57 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:27 58 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:30 59 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:31 60 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:07:27 66 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:59 67 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:08:50 68 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:08 69 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 70 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:13 72 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:35 73 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:26 74 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:11:28 75 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:02 76 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:10 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:12 79 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 80 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:03 81 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 82 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:53 83 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 84 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:14:54 85 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:03 86 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 87 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 88 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:52 89 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:17:29 90 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:17:37 92 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:38 93 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:40 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 95 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 96 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 97 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 98 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 99 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:18 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:07 101 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:53 102 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:05 103 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:06 104 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 105 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:28 107 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:15 108 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:21:35 109 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 110 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:23 111 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:22:27 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:22 113 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:25:13 114 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:38 115 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 27 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 4 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 21 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 10 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 13 11 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 13 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 13 13 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 12 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 15 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 19 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 20 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 22 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 24 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 25 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 27 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 5 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 29 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 5 30 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 31 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 9 pts 2 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 7 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 4 5 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 6 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 7 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 8 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 3 9 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 12 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 13 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 14 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 1 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 26 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 17 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 4 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 5 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 6 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 13 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 13 9 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 11 10 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 11 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 12 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 13 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 14 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 8 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 16 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 17 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 19 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 20 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 6 21 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 6 22 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 23 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 25 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 5 26 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 5 27 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 28 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 30 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 31 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 32 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 4 33 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 35 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 2 36 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 37 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 38 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 40 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11:03:30 2 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:03 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:30 4 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 5 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 6 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 7 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:21 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:23 10 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:36 11 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:29 12 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:04:36 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:40 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:49 17 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:54 19 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:11:51 20 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:34 21 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 22 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:33 23 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:17:10 24 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:17:18 25 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:21 26 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 29 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 30 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:17:59 31 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:34 32 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:47 33 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:56 34 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:21:16 35 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 36 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:04 37 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:22:08 38 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:24:54