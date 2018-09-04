Trending

Tour of Britain: Alaphilippe wins stage 3

Bevin takes over race lead

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) triumphed on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Britain, winning in a reduced bunch sprint on the Downs in Bristol.

After a short but leg-sapping day in the hilly terrain south of Bristol, Alaphilippe profited from a strong lead-out from teammate Bob Jungels on the home straight and held off Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) and Emils Liepins (ONE Pro Cycling) to take the victory.

Race leader Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) was distanced on the late haul up to and over the Clifton Suspension Bridge and slipped out of the green jersey.

Despite the presence of Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), who'd started the day second overall on the same time as Tonelli, in the front group, the overall lead went to Bevin thanks to time bonuses. Starting the day eight seconds down, the Kiwi collected six seconds for his runner-up finish and two seconds for being second at the first intermediate sprint of the day.

Meyer, then, still finds himself in second place, tied on time with the leader - albeit a different leader - while Alaphilippe moves up to third overall at two seconds.

"I'm really really happy - like always when we win - but especially today because we tried since start of the race and today we knew it was a good opportunity," said Alaphilippe.

"The team did a great job all day, they controlled the race - especially the finale With Bob we were together trying to attack or maybe sprint with me and in the end he did a perfect lead-out. I was also really happy to finish the job of my team with a nice victory."

The stage was short at 125km but typical of the Tour of Britain with grippy and near-constantly undulating roads. Though a sizeable group made it to the finish - including Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) - it was, as Bevin noted, a sprint that "almost happened in slow-motion".

The legs were further sapped by the fact that the racing was aggressive throughout, with no true breakaway forming. Following the early intermediate sprint the riders hit the Mendip Hills, where the short climb of Cuck Hill preceded the iconic Cheddar Gorge ascent, but nothing stuck.

After Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) had attacked over the top of Cheddar Gorge, stage 1 winner André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) did succeed in driving a move clear - along with Matthew Holmes (Madison-Genesis), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Romain Cardis (Direct Energie), and later Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), and Dmitri Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin) - but they only lasted around 20km as Team Sky worked on the front of the peloton.

Another move soon went, with just over 50km to go, and gained more ground. Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) initiated it with a solo attack and was later joined by Ben Swift (Great Britain), Jon Mould (JLT-Condor), and Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie). They never extended their lead beyond the minute-mark and were caught on the approach back to Bristol with 9km to go.

The late climb of Providence Lane - short at 1km but steep at 8.8% threatened to shatter the bunch late on. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Tom Pidcock (Wiggins) both attacked but no one really opened up a gap, even if the strung-out bunch had reduced in number.

Though uncategorized, the riders had to tackle another steep climb up towards the finish on the Downs, which further thinned out the bunch. BMC were prominent in the final couple of kilometres but Quick-Step seized control on the home straight - ever so slightly uphill - through Jungels. It was a strong lead-out but Alaphilippe had to adapt as Mads Wurst Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) tried to catch him off guard by going from range. Alaphilippe jumped straight onto the wheel before finishing the job.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:47:41
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
3Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
6Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
7Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
8Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
13Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
17Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
18Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
19Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
22Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
23Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
24Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
31Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
32Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
33Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:00:06
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
36Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
38Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
39James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
40Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
41James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:40
42Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:51
43Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
45Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
46Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
47Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
49Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg0:01:02
50Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
51Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
52José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
53Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
54Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
55Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
56Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
60Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
61Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:46
62Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
63Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:02:06
64Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
65Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins0:02:59
66Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
67Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
68Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
71Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
73Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
74Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
75Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
76Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
77Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
78Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
79Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
81Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
82Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:58
84Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:36
85Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
86Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
87Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
88Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
89Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
90Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
91Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
92Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
93Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
94Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
95Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
96Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
97Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
98Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
99James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
100Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
101George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
102Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
103Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
104Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
105Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
106Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
107Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
108Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
109Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:45
111Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:04
112Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:31
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
114Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
115Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:31
DNSLucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team14
3Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling13
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain12
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
6Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis10
7Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin9
8Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team8
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
13Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Yatton, km. 17.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
3Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 2 - Midsomer Norton, km. 64.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3pts
2Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Bishop Sutton, km. 95.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 1 - Shipham, km. 28.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors2
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 - Cheddar Gorge, km. 38.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie8pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin7
3Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors5
5Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis4
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
8Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins1

Mountain 3 - Providence Lane, km. 119.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins10pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors9
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
5Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor6

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain2:47:41
2Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
3Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
4Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
5Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
8Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:06
9James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:51
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
12Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:46
16Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:02:06
17Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:59
18Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
19Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
20Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:58
21Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:05:36
22Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
23Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
24Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
25Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
26Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
27Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
28Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
29Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
30Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
31Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
32George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
34Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
35Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
36Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
37Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:45
38Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:31

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team8:23:03
2LottoNl-Jumbo
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Lotto - Soudal0:00:16
5BMC Racing Team0:00:19
6Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
7Direct Energie0:00:57
8Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:23
9Katusha-Alpecin
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Team Wiggins0:01:29
12One Pro Cycling0:01:31
13Team Sky0:02:46
14Team Sunweb0:02:59
15Dimension Data0:03:50
16JLT Condor0:04:04
17Bardiani CSF0:04:41
18Canyon Eisberg0:06:38
19Great Britain0:07:42
20Madison Genesis0:08:35

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team11:03:11
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:02
4Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:12
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
6Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:19
10Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:22
11Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
12Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:49
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
19Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
20Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
21Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
23Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
25Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:51
26Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
27James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:24
28Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:40
29Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:42
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
31Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:55
32Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
33Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:28
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
35Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
37Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
38Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:38
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
40Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:48
42Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
43James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:12
44Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:23
45Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
46Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
47Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
48Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
49Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg0:04:34
50Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:55
51Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
52Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
53Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
54Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
56Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
57Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:06:27
58Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:30
59Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:31
60Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
62Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
63Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:07:27
66Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:59
67Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:08:50
68Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:09:08
69Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
70Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:13
72Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:35
73Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:26
74Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:11:28
75Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:02
76Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:10
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:12
79Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
80Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:03
81James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
82Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:53
83Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
84Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins0:14:54
85Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:03
86Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
87Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
88Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:16:52
89Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:17:29
90Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:17:37
92Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:38
93Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:17:40
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
95Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
96Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
97Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
98Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
99Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:18
100Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:07
101Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:53
102José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:05
103Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:06
104George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
105Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:28
107Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:15
108Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:21:35
109Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
110Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:23
111Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:22:27
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:24:22
113Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:25:13
114Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:38
115Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors27pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team27
3Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team21
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain21
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott18
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky16
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
10Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13
11Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling13
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors13
13Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins12
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
15Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis11
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
18Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
19Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
20Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb8
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
22Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
24Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
27Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data5
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
29Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie5
30Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
31Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins9pts
2Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain7
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor4
5Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
6Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
7Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
8Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor3
9Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
11Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis2
12Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
13Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
14Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins1
17Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data26pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors17
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
4Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
5Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
6Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data13
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie13
9Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins11
10Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
11Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
12Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
13Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
14Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg8
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin7
16Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis7
17Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
19Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
20Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott6
21Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor6
22Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
23Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
25Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins5
26Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain5
27James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
28Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
29Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
30Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis4
31Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
32Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins4
33Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
35Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling2
36Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
37George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis2
38Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
40Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale11:03:30
2Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:03
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:30
4Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
5Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
6Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
7James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:21
9Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:23
10Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:02:36
11Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:29
12Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:36
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:40
16Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:08:49
17Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:08:54
19Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:51
20Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:34
21Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
22Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:16:33
23Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:17:10
24Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:17:18
25Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:17:21
26Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
27Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
28Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
29Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
30Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:17:59
31Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:34
32George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:19:47
33Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:20:56
34Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:21:16
35Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
36Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:04
37Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:22:08
38Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:24:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team33:11:23
2LottoNl-Jumbo
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:14
4BMC Racing Team0:03:02
5Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:43
6Katusha-Alpecin
7Mitchelton-Scott0:05:24
8Team Sky0:05:29
9Lotto - Soudal0:06:40
10Dimension Data0:06:45
11EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:56
12Direct Energie0:07:00
13Team Wiggins0:07:32
14Team Sunweb0:08:25
15Bardiani CSF0:10:06
16One Pro Cycling0:10:17
17Great Britain0:11:02
18Madison Genesis0:15:14
19Canyon Eisberg0:21:13
20JLT Condor0:27:11

