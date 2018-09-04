Tour of Britain: Alaphilippe wins stage 3
Bevin takes over race lead
Stage 3: Bristol - Bristol
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) triumphed on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Britain, winning in a reduced bunch sprint on the Downs in Bristol.
After a short but leg-sapping day in the hilly terrain south of Bristol, Alaphilippe profited from a strong lead-out from teammate Bob Jungels on the home straight and held off Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) and Emils Liepins (ONE Pro Cycling) to take the victory.
Race leader Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) was distanced on the late haul up to and over the Clifton Suspension Bridge and slipped out of the green jersey.
Despite the presence of Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), who'd started the day second overall on the same time as Tonelli, in the front group, the overall lead went to Bevin thanks to time bonuses. Starting the day eight seconds down, the Kiwi collected six seconds for his runner-up finish and two seconds for being second at the first intermediate sprint of the day.
Meyer, then, still finds himself in second place, tied on time with the leader - albeit a different leader - while Alaphilippe moves up to third overall at two seconds.
"I'm really really happy - like always when we win - but especially today because we tried since start of the race and today we knew it was a good opportunity," said Alaphilippe.
"The team did a great job all day, they controlled the race - especially the finale With Bob we were together trying to attack or maybe sprint with me and in the end he did a perfect lead-out. I was also really happy to finish the job of my team with a nice victory."
The stage was short at 125km but typical of the Tour of Britain with grippy and near-constantly undulating roads. Though a sizeable group made it to the finish - including Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) - it was, as Bevin noted, a sprint that "almost happened in slow-motion".
The legs were further sapped by the fact that the racing was aggressive throughout, with no true breakaway forming. Following the early intermediate sprint the riders hit the Mendip Hills, where the short climb of Cuck Hill preceded the iconic Cheddar Gorge ascent, but nothing stuck.
After Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) had attacked over the top of Cheddar Gorge, stage 1 winner André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) did succeed in driving a move clear - along with Matthew Holmes (Madison-Genesis), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Romain Cardis (Direct Energie), and later Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), and Dmitri Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin) - but they only lasted around 20km as Team Sky worked on the front of the peloton.
Another move soon went, with just over 50km to go, and gained more ground. Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) initiated it with a solo attack and was later joined by Ben Swift (Great Britain), Jon Mould (JLT-Condor), and Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie). They never extended their lead beyond the minute-mark and were caught on the approach back to Bristol with 9km to go.
The late climb of Providence Lane - short at 1km but steep at 8.8% threatened to shatter the bunch late on. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Tom Pidcock (Wiggins) both attacked but no one really opened up a gap, even if the strung-out bunch had reduced in number.
Though uncategorized, the riders had to tackle another steep climb up towards the finish on the Downs, which further thinned out the bunch. BMC were prominent in the final couple of kilometres but Quick-Step seized control on the home straight - ever so slightly uphill - through Jungels. It was a strong lead-out but Alaphilippe had to adapt as Mads Wurst Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) tried to catch him off guard by going from range. Alaphilippe jumped straight onto the wheel before finishing the job.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:47:41
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|17
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|30
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|31
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:00:06
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|36
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|40
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|41
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|42
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:51
|43
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|45
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|47
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:01:02
|50
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|53
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|55
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|56
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|61
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|62
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|63
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:06
|64
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:02:59
|66
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|68
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|73
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|74
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|77
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|78
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|80
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|81
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:58
|84
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:36
|85
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|86
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|89
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|90
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|91
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|92
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|95
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|96
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|97
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|98
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|99
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|100
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|101
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|102
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|103
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|104
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|105
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|106
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|107
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|108
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:45
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:04
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:31
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|115
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:31
|DNS
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|7
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|5
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|8
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|10
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|5
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|2:47:41
|2
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|5
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:06
|9
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:51
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|12
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|16
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:06
|17
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:59
|18
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:58
|21
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:05:36
|22
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|24
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|25
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|30
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|32
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|34
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|35
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|36
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|37
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:45
|38
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|8:23:03
|2
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:16
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:51
|7
|Direct Energie
|0:00:57
|8
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Team Wiggins
|0:01:29
|12
|One Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|13
|Team Sky
|0:02:46
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:59
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:03:50
|16
|JLT Condor
|0:04:04
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:41
|18
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:06:38
|19
|Great Britain
|0:07:42
|20
|Madison Genesis
|0:08:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|11:03:11
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:02
|4
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:19
|10
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|11
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|12
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:49
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|21
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|23
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:51
|26
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|27
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:24
|28
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:40
|29
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:42
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|31
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:55
|32
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:28
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|35
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|37
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:48
|42
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|43
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|44
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:23
|45
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|47
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:04:34
|50
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:55
|51
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|52
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|54
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:27
|58
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:30
|59
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:31
|60
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:07:27
|66
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:59
|67
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:08:50
|68
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:08
|69
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|70
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:13
|72
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:35
|73
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:26
|74
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:11:28
|75
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:02
|76
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:10
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:12
|79
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|80
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:03
|81
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|82
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:53
|83
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|84
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:14:54
|85
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:03
|86
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|88
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:52
|89
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:17:29
|90
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:17:37
|92
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:38
|93
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:40
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|95
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|96
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|98
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|99
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:18
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:07
|101
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:53
|102
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:05
|103
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:06
|104
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|105
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:28
|107
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:15
|108
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:21:35
|109
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|110
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:23
|111
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:22:27
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:22
|113
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:25:13
|114
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:38
|115
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|10
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|11
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|13
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|12
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|19
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|20
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|22
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|24
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|25
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|27
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|29
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|30
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|31
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|9
|pts
|2
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|5
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|6
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|7
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|8
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|9
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|12
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|13
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|14
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|1
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|4
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|5
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|6
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|9
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|11
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|11
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|12
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|13
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|14
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|8
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|16
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|17
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|19
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|21
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|22
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|23
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|25
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|5
|26
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|27
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|28
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|30
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|31
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|32
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|4
|33
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|36
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|37
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|38
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|40
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11:03:30
|2
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:03
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:30
|4
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|5
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|6
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:23
|10
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:36
|11
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:29
|12
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:04:36
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:40
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:49
|17
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:54
|19
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:11:51
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:34
|21
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|22
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:33
|23
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:17:10
|24
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:17:18
|25
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:21
|26
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|27
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|29
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|30
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:17:59
|31
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:34
|32
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:47
|33
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:56
|34
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:21:16
|35
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|36
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:04
|37
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:22:08
|38
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:24:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|33:11:23
|2
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:14
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|5
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:43
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:24
|8
|Team Sky
|0:05:29
|9
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:40
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:06:45
|11
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:56
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:07:00
|13
|Team Wiggins
|0:07:32
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:08:25
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:06
|16
|One Pro Cycling
|0:10:17
|17
|Great Britain
|0:11:02
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:15:14
|19
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:21:13
|20
|JLT Condor
|0:27:11
